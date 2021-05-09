Photo by Aulia Maghfiroh/iStock via Getty Images

Last November, I wondered if JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was a beauty or a frog. I observed that this "liquid" software company, which demonstrated a solid performance after it went public in September. I noted that shares did well after they went public, as the share price performance did not rhyme with the operating performance displayed in the meantime, leaving me to be cautious at the time.

Ever since, the company has continued to operate without too many surprises, yet its shares have come under quite a bit of pressure. Amidst this, I am seeing appeal emerging although, at an annualized 15 times sales multiple, valuations are still somewhat demanding.

The Investment Case

JFrog has a focus on liquid software, that is software which obtains continuous updates as the actual practice of versions no longer applies anymore. Its DevOp platform allows for continuous software release management, with more frequent, faster and secure updates.

Nearly 6,000 customers used its services at the time of the public offering. With software moving from on-premise to the cloud, and employees accessing software from multiple devices and locations, the challenges in maintaining updates and safe software continue to be more challenging.

A recent investor presentation reveals in a very nice visual way how this all comes together, with updates taking place continuously instead of on a monthly or annual basis, as well as dealing with the challenges posed by multiple devices as well as integration with other software systems. With time to market is more important than ever, this relative niche segment provides great opportunities if you ask me, a niche might be an understatement with the company claiming to target a $22 billion market segment here, which is based on companies with 500 employees or more only.

This is where JFrog comes in as the company aims to facilitate its customers in keeping software secure and real time. Shares were priced at $44 per share in September, far higher than the midpoint of preliminary price range of $35. With shares having jumped to $65 on the first day of trading, the operating asset valuation of $5.4 billion was rather steep.

After all, revenues rose 65% to $105 million in 2019, revealing that at that valuation the company was valued at 51 times sales, as the company reported a $7 million operating loss in 2019 as well. That is not the entire story as revenues rose 50% in the first half of the year, as the $140 million run rate in sales reduces the multiple to still a very high 37 times sales multiple. This multiple and the pace of growth made it hard for me to be upbeat at the time.

Late in 2020, shares even hit a high of $95 per share, as third quarter sales growth slowed down to 40%, for an annualized revenue run rate at $155 million. With some dilution incurred down the road valuations were very high. The company guided for fourth quarter sales of $41.4 million, suggesting slower growth as all of this made me very cautious at levels in the mid-sixties.

What Happened?

The biggest event since November has been the lackluster share price performance. Still trading in the mid-sixties in February, shares have lost nearly half their value, now trading at $35 as we have seen a huge pullback in these fancy technology names.

In February, the company reported relatively resilient fourth quarter sales, up 39% to $42.7 million, for essentially a $170 million run rate. The company guided for $44-$45 million in first quarter sales for 2021, with revenues for the entire year of 2021 seen at a midpoint of $200 million, as small adjusted profits were expected. Note that the lower end of the guidance was hiked in a small way, as it implies that still solid sequential revenue growth is expected throughout the year. That said, the earnings call revealed why some investors are a bit skeptical about this, as part of the growth stems from price hikes which suggest that the quality or volume of growth is a bit underwhelming to some as this is a risk, suggesting some commercial momentum is fading.

First quarter sales for 2021 rose 37% to $45.1 million, slightly ahead of the guidance as the company actually updated its full year sales guidance by a million. With 104 million shares now trading at $35, the move in the share price and valuation is driven by share price movements, not necessarily a worse performance than anticipated. Currently, shares represent a $3.64 billion equity valuation, as net cash surpasses $600 million, for an operating asset valuation of just over $3 billion. This values the operating assets at 15 times, while the valuation came in at 37 times sales quite recently. Unfortunately, I am not aware of pure play competitors which are listed which makes it hard to compare the valuation vis-a-vis a direct competitor, although the general technology sector is good enough of a benchmark I believe.

Takeaway

This looks a lot more compelling as the continuation of growth and lower multiples provide a reasonable cushion, certainly as the company is already posting small adjusted profits (although still economic losses after accounting for stock-based compensation expenses).

With the market trading at fresh highs and shares of JFrog down nearly two-thirds from the high, which was a ridiculous high, the set-up has improved quite a bit which is not to say that there is great appeal here. I think that, at these valuations, I am inclined to initiate small here as a relative play vs the market, as growth continues to be solid in the meantime and some operating leverage is slowly delivered upon.