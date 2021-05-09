Bonterra Energy Is A High-Risk Play With A Decent Shot At Recovery
Summary
- Bonterra has CAD313 million in debt.
- Bonterra's 2021 budget shows marked improvement in operating cash flow but directs most of that improvement to production growth.
- This gamble will pay off if commodity prices remain firm.
- The company's guidance for 2021 sets out the expected improvements. If that guidance is achieved, the shares are undervalued.
Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF) is a well-managed small-cap oil & gas developer concentrated in the Cardium region of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company’s CEO, George Fink, is legendary in the Canadian oil patch for excellent management.
Bonterra has published the following 2021 guidance.
Source: Bonterra Energy Corp.
I have modeled Bonterra’s 2021 results assuming the guidance proves reasonable. Here is that model.
To estimate the year’s outcome, I have assumed a decline rate of 29% and capital efficiency of CAD23,000 per Boe/day. All data in the model and in this article are Canadian funds.
My assumption of $75 million of capital expenditures includes ARO outlays net to the company since a portion of these ARO outlays are expected to be paid for by the Province’s incentive program.
Based on my analysis, Bonterra should enjoy a netback of about $24 a barrel on average for 2021, with an operating cash flow of approximately $100 million. Valuing that cash flow at a multiple of 5 times EBITDA, the company should have an enterprise value of somewhere around $500 million which implies an equity value of $203 million or $6.15 per share. That is approximately 50% higher than the current trading price of just over $4.00 per share, suggesting the shares are undervalued.
Bonterra’s relatively high debt level of about 3 x cash flow makes the company vulnerable to lower commodity prices and high risk. Debt levels will not fall materially in 2021 as the company opts to expand output by about 15%. If the trend to higher prices continues, that gamble should pay off in 2022 and the company should be able to make measurable progress in de-leveraging.
I own no shares of BNEFF at present.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.