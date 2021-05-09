Photo by SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF) is a well-managed small-cap oil & gas developer concentrated in the Cardium region of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company’s CEO, George Fink, is legendary in the Canadian oil patch for excellent management.

Bonterra has published the following 2021 guidance.

Source: Bonterra Energy Corp.

I have modeled Bonterra’s 2021 results assuming the guidance proves reasonable. Here is that model.

To estimate the year’s outcome, I have assumed a decline rate of 29% and capital efficiency of CAD23,000 per Boe/day. All data in the model and in this article are Canadian funds.

My assumption of $75 million of capital expenditures includes ARO outlays net to the company since a portion of these ARO outlays are expected to be paid for by the Province’s incentive program.

Based on my analysis, Bonterra should enjoy a netback of about $24 a barrel on average for 2021, with an operating cash flow of approximately $100 million. Valuing that cash flow at a multiple of 5 times EBITDA, the company should have an enterprise value of somewhere around $500 million which implies an equity value of $203 million or $6.15 per share. That is approximately 50% higher than the current trading price of just over $4.00 per share, suggesting the shares are undervalued.

Bonterra’s relatively high debt level of about 3 x cash flow makes the company vulnerable to lower commodity prices and high risk. Debt levels will not fall materially in 2021 as the company opts to expand output by about 15%. If the trend to higher prices continues, that gamble should pay off in 2022 and the company should be able to make measurable progress in de-leveraging.

I own no shares of BNEFF at present.