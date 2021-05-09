Photo by agsandrew/iStock via Getty Images

Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe. ― Albert Einstein

We have an unusual research piece today. This is a company I would never invest in via straight equity given its more than colorful history. And it might be a play anyone who is risk-averse will rightfully shy away from after reading our tongue-in-cheek analysis of the company's history.

That said, the company has accumulated enough cash and potential assets to make for an intriguing covered call candidate as the options are quite lucrative with small spreads. Personally, this is a name that I hope ends up trading in a $1.50 to $2.50 a share range over the next several years so I can just keep rolling the options on it. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is a Beverley Hills, California-based content and brand management concern with a focus on creating animated offerings for the toddlers-to-tweens demographic. The company provides what it refers to as “content with a purpose” – education plus entertainment – in the form of children’s cartoons. Genius Brands was founded in 2006 and went public when it reverse-merged into Pacific Entertainment Corporation in 2011, at which point it migrated from the Pink Sheets to the OTC Bulletin Board with its first trade at $54.00 a share – giving effect to a 1-for-100 reverse split in 2014 and a 1-for-3 reverse split in 2016 – in 2012. Its stock currently trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market at $1.60 per share translating to a market cap of approximately $485 million.

The company’s content portfolio includes Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner – which was featured on Netflix (NFLX) – Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr., Baby Genius, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, Warren Buffet’s Secret Millionaires Club, as well as pending content from Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Shaq’s Garage with Shaquille O’Neal, amongst others. These shows are distributed through Comcast (CMCSA), Cox, DISH (DISH), Amazon (AMZN) Prime, Sling TV, Apple (AAPL) TV, Roku (ROKU), Amazon Fire, as well as its own Kartoon Channel and APPs. The company also has the merchandising rights to nearly all of its brands.

The Rather Remarkable Last Eleven Months at Genius Brands

The best way to understand Genius Brands is to retell its volatile (yet from a shareholder standpoint, positive) journey since May 2020. For the first four months of 2020, shares of GNUS languished between $0.25 and $0.30, trading several hundred thousand shares a day while the company struggled to remain listed on NASDAQ. Then on May 5, 2020, the company announced that a Rainbow Rangers toy line developed by Mattel (MAT) would debut at Walmart (WMT) in August 2020 – which never materialized. That news was followed by a May 6, 2020 press release stating that Genius Brands was merging its Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV digital platforms into one wholly-owned distribution outlet dubbed Kartoon Channel (a “Netflix for Kids”) which would launch on June 15, 2020, and be available in over 100 million U.S. television households and over 300 million mobile devices. With its now-merging content offerings already on its owned and operated APPs, as well as most major TV providers, over-the-top and video-on-demand platforms, these events, although positive, did not appear to be overly market moving.

However, shares of GNUS rallied from $0.315 on May 5, 2020 close to an intraday high of $11.73 on June 4th, 2020 on (monthly) volume approaching 2 billion shares. Genius took advantage of this sudden interest in its stock, executing four secondary offerings during May, raising net proceeds of $44.8 million at prices between $0.35 and $1.50 a share. Part of the excitement and positivity revolved around the fact that since all the company did was produce cartoons, its content production would be relatively unaffected by the pandemic while Hollywood and other entertainment content providers were shut down. As CEO Andy Hayward elucidated, “we don’t have theme parks; we don’t have cruise lines; we don’t have Broadway plays, and we don’t make live-action films and TV series on sound stages full of people.” Combine that dynamic with more kids stuck at home with little to do but watch cartoons and a rally seemed plausible.

As a result of the robust move in its stock and concurrent equity financings, Genius was able to return to compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements while retiring all debt.

The company also announced in late May that Executive Producer of Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Arnold Schwarzenegger, would be issued stock warrants in lieu of cash as an advance on his compensation, sparking another brief rally.

This prolific share issuance and a March 2020 convertible transaction that included 65.5 million warrants with a strike price of $0.26 (later reduced to $0.21), brought out bear reports from short sellers Hindenburg Research and Citron Research. These negative commentaries pointed out that, despite all of the seemingly positive news, it was more puff than substance, exemplified by the fact that Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten (or some iteration) had been on the drawing board since 2011. Also, the company was producing next to nothing in revenue. [In fact, Genius Brands generated FY20 revenue of only $2.5 million (down from $5.9 million in FY19) as season three of Llama Llama failed to materialize and Shanghai Senyu Media in China elected not to pick up season two of Rainbow Rangers. And advertising sales from its Kartoon Channel and predecessors contributed a paltry $253,135 to the company’s anemic top line as (apparently) there were few viewers of “The Wubbulous World of Doctor Seuss” and other channel content.] Not surprisingly, Genius Brands' stock price returned quickly to Earth – aided by the fact that its merchandising deal with Mattel and Walmart never materialized – but has managed to stay above $1 despite management continuing to dilute its shareholder base.

With cash in hand, the company made its first of two 2020 acquisitions in July, spending $2 million on comic book writer Stan Lee’s IP (post-Marvel), the use of his name and likeness, and other assorted rights in a joint venture with POW! It should be noted that another company has alleged that it already purchased these rights (Marvel perhaps?), and the matter is currently being adjudicated in arbitration.

Two days after announcing a deal with Shaquille O’Neal to produce an animated series called Shaq’s Garage in October 2020, Genius Brands issued another 37.4 million shares at $1.55 per that included a like amount of warrants struck at $1.55.

The company then announced that it was acquiring ChizComm, the largest purchaser of children’s media in North America, for a total consideration (cash and stock) of $12 million, in November. The deal closed in February 2021. ChizComm is also a provider of PR, media, and marketing within the kids media and consumer product sectors. It is expected that ChizComm will broker a toy licensing deal similar to the abortive one with Mattel for Rainbow Rangers, although that product launch now appears another 18 months away.

Just prior to the closing of the ChizComm deal, in the midst of all the Robinhood shenanigans where shares of GNUS were amongst the last eight with trading restrictions, the company entered into an agreement with most of its outstanding warrant holders to exercise the $1.55 warrants for net proceeds of ~$57.3 million in exchange for another 39.7 million warrants struck at $2.37 on January 28, 2021. Notably, a management team that saw fit to issue 60 press releases in 2020 while generating revenue of $2.5 million, determined only to issue an 8-K regarding this transaction.

The company also announced on March 30, 2021 a collaboration with Disney’s (DIS) Marvel Studios where the latter will license from Genius Brands certain likeness rights to Stan Lee in support of future marketing content. Whether this cleared up the pending arbitration was not mentioned in the press release. Terms of the deal, which were teased several times by CEO Andy Hayward in prior months, were not disclosed, causing the stock to sell off 20% to $2.07 during the March 30, 2021 trading session.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

Be that as it may, what is most extraordinary about the Genius Brands' tale is that it entered 2020 with $305,121 in cash and debt of $2.4 million yet somehow – while only generating revenue of $2.5 million during 2020 – managed to hold more than $140 million of cash and no debt on March 31st, 2021. This quasi sleight of the hand prestidigitation was a function of shareholder dilution on a grand scale. Beginning November 14th, 2019 (the release date of its 3Q19 10-Q) until March 31, 2021 (the release date of its 2020 10-K), the number of GNUS shares outstanding skyrocketed 1,982% from 14.4 million to 300.3 million, yet its per share price increased 196% over the same time from $0.655 to $1.94. During this period, it announced its “Netflix for Kids” channel that generated a quarter of a million dollars in revenue, a merchandising deal that never materialized, a currently disputed acquisition of certain Stan Lee IP, the promised 2021 launch of a decade-delayed Superhero Kindergarten, the promised development of Shaq’s Garage, and a termless deal with Marvel for the currently disputed Stan Lee IP, all while being called a “complete joke” by a short-selling research outfit – truly a ‘genius’ feat of salesmanship by CEO Hayward.

Not surprisingly, as a company in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ a short year ago, there is no Street analyst coverage of Genius Brands.

Verdict:

The bear case for Genius Brands seems fairly obvious: it seems stunningly overvalued, trading at ~150 times 2020 revenue net of current cash and a CEO with a history of overpromise, underdeliver. The bulls point to the company’s clean balance sheet and enough cash for many years of content creation and acquisition. It controls both animated content and its distribution through the Kartoon Channel and can market, promote, and license through its recently added ChizComm division. And with names like Schwarzenegger and O’Neal featured in future content, Genius Brands could be the next Marvel, which was purchased by Disney for $4.2 billion.

Even though Genius brands seems exceptionally mispriced with a $485 million market cap, in this day and age of crowdsourced short squeezing, this is not much stock to be shorted. However, owing to its volatility, robust trading volume, and strong balance sheet, it makes a lucrative, if still risky covered call candidate.

Option Strategy:

Here is how I established a new covered call position in GNUS. Using the January $2.00 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $1.15 to $1.20 range (net stock price - option premium). This strategy provides just over 25% of downside protection at the midpoint of the range and over 70% of potential upside through the option duration.

Any intelligent fool can make things bigger, more complex, and more violent. It takes a touch of genius — and a lot of courage to move in the opposite direction. ― E.F. Schumacher

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum