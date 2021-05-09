Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) CEO Jerome Grant on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Kempton - Vice President of Corporate Finance

Jerome Grant - Chief Executive Officer

Troy Anderson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Austin Moldow - Canaccord

Jacob Stephen - Lake Street Capital Markets.

Raj Sharma - B. Riley

Steven Frankel - Colliers

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Universal Technical Institute Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Jerome Grant, Chief Executive Officer, Troy Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. Please note Today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Kempton, Vice President of Corporate Finance. Mr. Kempton. You may please go ahead.

Matt Kempton

Thank you, operator. Before we begin, we want to remind everyone that today's call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please carefully review today's press release for additional information and important disclosures about forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes and circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. As a reminder, the section entitled forward-looking statements in today's press release also applies to everything discussed during this conference call.

During today's call, we'll refer to adjusted operating income or loss, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income or loss is net income or loss adjusted for items that affect trends and underlying performance from year-to-year and are not considered normal recurring expenses including the incomes act on the adjustments utilizing the effect of tax rate. Adjusted EBITDA is net income or loss before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and adjusted for items not considered as part of the company's normal recurring operations. Adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted for items not considered as part of the company's normal recurring operations. Management internally uses adjusted operating income and loss, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow as performance measures and those figures will be discussed on today's call.

As a reminder, we have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements in today's press release, and we encourage you to carefully review those reconciliations.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to our CEO, Jerome Grant.

Jerome Grant

Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today. To begin, I'd like to again thank our faculty and staff for their tremendous work during this quarter, and applaud the efforts of all of our students. As a company, we're proud to announce that we had a very successful quarter while executing on some of the first important steps in our growth and diversification strategy. All of our campuses were fully operational, and we started 2405 students in the second quarter, which represents nearly 15% increase over the prior year quarter.

Importantly, we maintain our focus on supporting our students, their families, and our teachers as we emerge from the pandemic. And while maintaining strong educational and employment outcomes. We perform better than we expected during the quarter and remain confident in our previously outlined 2021 guidance, which will set us up exceptionally well for fiscal 2022. Troy will go into more detail on our quarterly performance and 2021 guidance, as well as give you some initial thoughts for 2022 and beyond in just a few minutes.

As far as student demand, we continue to see strong prospective student interest in our programs, which both fueled our double digit start growth in Q2 and provides critical insight into the projected performance for the balance of the year. We're also seeing tangible results from our more targeted advertising strategy that we discussed last quarter. With Q2 Media inquiries growing 14% year-on-year. As a reminder, we've begun to allocate more resources towards advertising to potential students living within the commuting distance of our campuses. This strategy further drives the efficiency and effectiveness of our campaigns by reducing the number of students who must relocate to begin their studies.

Mind you [ph], this momentum I'm referring to heading towards our next fiscal year is entirely separate from an additive to the additional strategic actions we have announced this far, which will bear fruit in 2022. These actions include the new state of the industry blended learning-oriented campuses that will be opening in 2022 in Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida, as well as real estate rationalization projects in Orlando, Florida, Sacramento, California and Avondale, Arizona. These projects should produce substantial financial benefit in fiscal '22. More significantly, for 2022 and beyond our recently announced agreement to acquire MIT College of Technology represents an important early step in our growth and diversification strategy.

I want to spend a few minutes outlining in more detail how the steps we took this quarter fit into our vision, and make sure that everyone understands that these actions are merely the beginning of our strategy. The addition of MIT to the UTI family represents an excellent strategic fit for a number of reasons. First, as a standalone acquisition, MIT improves UTI already strong financial position. The school's two campuses in Canton, Michigan and Houston, Texas have a robust growth profile with respect to student starts, revenue, EBITDA, and outstanding outcomes in terms of both graduation and employment rates. Like UTI, MIT is a well-respected and industry aligned provider of technicians in their area focus.

Upon successful closure of the acquisition will gain nearly immediate access to the MIT accredited and certified high demand programs and credentials in such fields as aviation maintenance, renewable energy, robotics, and HVAC that are not currently offered at UTI. We believe the addition of the MIT programs across the UTI footprint will be as if not more successful than the typical welding program expansion you've come to expect from us.

To that end, we plan to start with the launch of MIT programs at least nine campuses within our UTI network, and possibly introduced diesel program at the Canton MIT campus. We are diligently preparing ahead of the closing to make sure we can roll these out as soon as we get proper regulatory approval. I would note that we currently do not anticipate any regulatory challenges to closing this deal as scheduled. As we have extensive experience launching highly successful new programs within our existing network, we are confident in our ability to do so quickly with proper execution. To be clear and to underscore the important value proposition to investors with respect to this transaction. The MIT acquisition goes well beyond simply adding two new campuses to our geographic footprint.

It adds an entire new array of programs that will allow us to move beyond transportation and more broadly into other high demand skilled trades. Our plans should more than double this business within just a few years after close. Turning to other key steps we took this quarter to advance our growth and diversification strategy. We recently announced the launch of two new campuses in Austin and Miami in 2022. Although organic in nature, these are no less important. And in addition to the proven financial benefits will accrue from adding these locations they provide two more opportunities for us to bring MIT programs into our footprint rapidly. This will most certainly enhance the already impressive returns we derive from launching new campuses.

We chose these two locations Austin and Miami based on our proprietary location and program evaluation model for long term student and employer demand. These two campuses will be the first to be launched using the purely blended learning model, which will not only allow for higher margins than our successful Metro Campus, but will also provide us with the flexibility to utilize additional space for additional programs. These announcements alone set us up to grow the top line in excess of 10% compound annual growth rate through 2025 and expand our adjusted EBITDA margin to over 20%. But I want to make it clear that these are merely baseline goals tied to the first steps in our growth and diversification strategy. Although these first steps could lead to the company nearly doubling revenues by 2025 as compared to 2020.

We are actively exploring additional inorganic and organic avenues for student revenue and EBITDA growth. And our strong financial position and solid cash generation will enable us to continue to pursue additional opportunities. Even as we progress on those we already announced. This strategy at his core is really about expanding UTI's value proposition training our students for great careers in high demand fields by diversifying both geographically and in our program offerings. We're able to expand our addressable market and provide more students with high quality industry aligned education in areas where the demand significantly outstrips the supply of highly trained and certified workers. In a different era, high school graduates could obtain these types of good jobs that paid them a wage that enabled them to pursue and afford a middle-class lifestyle. But for the most part, that's just no longer the case. And it hasn't been for some time. Filling today's acute skills gap more often than not requires training and industry credentials. This is our focus and our mission as a company.

An excellent example of emission and action. The San Diego native Stephanie Mirallas [ph]. Stephanie recently graduated from 36-week Welding Technology Program at our Rancho Cucamonga campus just outside of Los Angeles. She came to UTI after completing high school and upon graduating from UTI went directly to work for General Dynamics in San Diego. Stephanie says she chose UTI because she wanted to focus education that would lead to and I quote, easily getting a job and making good money. And of course, she was also keenly interested in doing something she could be proud of. Stephanie uses her welding skills to build and maintain ships for the US military at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego harbor. She says the reason she loves her job is because she's doing something important to help protect our country. Stephanie told us she's proud to be a woman in the welding industry, and that she wants to inspire more women to become certified welding technicians, especially her 11-year-old twin sisters. She wants to show them that they can achieve whatever they aspire to do.

We believe that a high value industry aligned technical education in fields like welding, where there's strong demand for trained talent delivers immense value for our graduates like Stephanie, for employers who hire them and for our country. Speaking to the broader needs of our country, we're often asked which administration or party is better for our business, and how we think about what many presumed to be our competition across the country, namely community colleges. Well, of course, we stay current on potential regulatory and other changes in our industry. We don't really focus on which party is in power, or which post-secondary education approach benefits more or less as a result, as we realize that filling the drastic need for people with technical skills is a group effort.

We welcome the stepped-up efforts our government is indicating it will take to help bridge the gap between high school education levels provided across the US and the specific technical requirements that employers increasingly acquire at all levels. We need and want community colleges to succeed because they help to address the broader critical need that we have in this country. The value we bring to our students we believe is both unique and nonpartisan. While we are fully aware that the global pandemic has caused some less than favorable results for our company over the past few quarters, we feel that our commitment to students and engagement efforts paired with the growth and diversification strategy will propel this business into its next chapter with tremendous amount of momentum. As we have noted in the past, we're confident that we built a core business that grows at low to mid-single digits in any economy. And the strategy we are now executing on is designed to build upon that organic growth and opportunity that we believe is substantial.

I'll now hand the call over to Troy for his in-depth discussion of our operating performance, 2021 guidance and our initial thoughts on fiscal '22 and beyond. Troy?

Troy Anderson

Thank you, Jerome. As Jerome mentioned, we executed well operationally and against our strategy this quarter, and delivered results that surpassed our expectations. I'll spend a few minutes discussing the quarter results and then discuss our fiscal 2021 guidance in our strategic roadmap for the next several years. We continued effectively converting strong prospective student interest with 2405 new students starts during the quarter. This marks the second consecutive quarter of double-digit star growth of 14.9% increase versus the prior year quarter with growth across all three channels.

Show rates for the quarter exceeded our expectations by 50 basis points, but decreased 150 basis points year-on-year. Year to date through the second quarter the show rate is roughly flat year over year. A very positive outcome considering the show rate during the first half of fiscal 2020 was not impacted by the pandemic. We expect consistent year-on-year improvement in show rate as we move forward. Scheduled new students starts were 18.3% higher than the prior year quarters. The same increase we saw last quarter. Scheduled new students starts the third quarter are currently pacing measurably higher year-on-year than we see in the last two quarters.

Momentum continues to build for the fourth quarter as we refine our marketing, messaging and high school access efforts, all of which further builds confidence for our fiscal 2021 expectations. Average active students increased 10.8% during the period as compared to the same quarter last year. Average active student year-on-year growth will be elevated the next few quarters given our front-end strength combined with the COVID impacts we saw in the second half of last year. Our growing student base position does very well to meet our fiscal 2021 guidance and for strong organic growth in fiscal 2022. For the second quarter, total revenue was $77.7 million down 6.1% versus the prior year quarter, with the decrease primarily attributable to revenue per student. While down year-on-year, we reduced the revenue declined by more than half relative to last quarter.

Revenue per student increased measurably relative to last quarter as expected, and we were pleased to see it modestly above where it was two quarters ago. As discussed last quarter, we have many initiatives underway to support our students that are beginning to normalize the pace at which students are completing the curriculum that's driving enhanced educational outcomes and improving revenue per student. This will continue to be a focus for us and is a key element for achieving our guidance. Many of our students have come a long way since the pandemic initially inhibited their coursework last year. I'm proud to say that as of the most recent course rotation, the number of students fully caught up with their labs stood at 93% as compared to 84% at the time of our last earnings call. As a result, deferred revenue for the quarter was only $800,000 versus $2 million last quarter. Recall that we originally deferred approximately $11 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 when we saw the greatest COVID impact on student course progression.

Operating expense for the quarter decreased 4.6% to $79.4 billion, with the largest driver being a $2.4 billion decrease in occupancy costs as a result of the actions we have taken the past year, including the Norwood campus closure, the downsizing of our Sacramento campus and our headquarters facility and the Avondale campus purchase. Note, in the quarter we incurred approximately $800,000 of acquisition related costs that we're adjusting out in our non-GAAP measures. Overall, we are confident in our ability to continue creating operating leverage across the business to our real estate rationalization efforts, optimization of our blended learning model and other cost efficiency and productivity improvements.

Operating loss for the quarter was $1.7 million, compared to a loss of $0.5 million in the prior year, largely due to lower revenue, while adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million, compared to $3.1 million in Q2 of 2020. The minimal adjusted EBITDA declined despite lower revenue and higher average students versus the prior year highlights the efficiencies we're gaining in our operating model and the effectiveness of our cost management efforts. Net loss for the quarter was $1.5 million, compared to net income of $10.1 million in the prior year quarter. Note prior year net income includes the $10.8 million income tax benefit that was the result of revised net operating loss carry back regulations under the CARES Act. Basic and fully diluted loss per share were both $0.09 with 32,814,000 common shares outstanding as of the end of the quarter.

Going forward, we will be reporting adjusted net income as opposed to adjusted operating income in our non-GAAP measures, as we believe this will be a better performance indicator for our business given our expected profitability, and the impact of our strategic initiatives. For this quarter, our adjusted net loss was $0.8 million compared to adjusted net income of $0.3 million in the prior period, which excludes the CARES Act income tax benefit.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, available liquidity as of March 31 was $78.5 million, which includes $59 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $19.5 million of short term held to maturity securities. Cash Flow has been strong in the first half of the year as we're returning to more consistent student matriculation patterns and fund flows. And our expected CapEx is weighted to the second half of the year. Year to date adjusted free cash flow increased by $3.7 million versus the prior year to $10.4 million and cash from operations increased $6.6 million to $17.5 million. As another note, we continue to explore potential financing opportunities for the Avondale campus to further increase our deployable capital. And we'll update you when additional information becomes available on this topic.

Regarding our fiscal 2021 guidance, with half a year completed, continued front end strength and improving operating performance, our confidence has only increased. As a reminder for fiscal 2021 we anticipate year over year and new students start and revenue growth of 10% to 15%, adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $35 million and adjusted free cash flow of $20 million to $25 million. From a revenue pacing perspective, the guidance implies delivering revenue in excess of $80 million and the third quarter is in excess of $95 million in the fourth quarter. We are pivoting our prior net income guidance to adjusted net income of $14 million to $19 million, which will adjust out the impact of acquisition related expenses, strategic investments, and other nonrecurring items.

As Rob mentioned, it's also important we spend a few minutes on our strategic roadmap. With the announcements over the past few months regarding the initial steps in executing our growth and diversification strategy. We provided an outline of the expected impact both from our base business in the announced initiatives. The announcements include the ongoing expansion of our welding program, new campuses in Austin in Miami optimized around our blended learning model, which we expect to launch in fiscal 2022 and the definitive agreement to acquire MIT, which we expect to close by the end of fiscal 2021.

In summary, assuming successful execution of these initiatives within the timelines we had announced, including closing the MIT acquisition, we estimate that the aggregate impact of these actions coupled with the trajectory of our base business would result in an average annual revenue growth rate exceeding 10% over the next several years, thus positioning the company to deliver annual revenue solidly over $500 million by fiscal 2025 with adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 20%. It's important to note that this is not guidance, but represents what we believe to be a conservative view of the future of the business, incorporating these specific initiatives.

Breaking it down into the key components to the base business, which includes the welding expenses, we estimate we will see double digit revenue growth in fiscal 2022 given the momentum we expect to carry out a fiscal 2021 in the full year benefit of operating any more pre COVID like environment. We then expect growth rates to normalize in the low to mid-single digits going forward excluding any counter cyclical upside, adjusted EBITDA margin to the base business should also be expanding throughout this time horizon.

For the Austin and Miami campuses, in our strategic update, we published a pro forma view of their financials, which reflects their estimated direct revenue and EBITDA contribution. Both begin ramping in fiscal 2022 and combine they should generate approximately $36 million in revenue in fiscal 2023 and reach approximately $46 million in combined revenue by fiscal 2025. This only includes the auto, diesel and welding programs that we plan to initially launch at these campuses. We also expect them to deliver very healthy direct EBITDA margins, which we estimate will exceed 60% by fiscal 2023, reflecting the expected operating efficiencies associated with our blended learning model.

For MIT, as a standalone entity revenue growth has averaged 20% per year over the last five years, generating approximately $25 billion in revenue in 2020. And $3.5 million of adjusted EBITDA given the existing trajectory and the highly realizable growth synergy opportunities through cross selling and program expansion, we believe we can more than double this revenue stream by fiscal 2024 and continue growing from there. We would also expect them more than double adjusted EBITDA margins for this business given operating leverage and cost synergies. With the combination of the base business strength, the new campus is launching in fiscal 2022 and the MIT acquisition closing by the end of fiscal 2021. We would expect to see the overall fiscal 2022 revenue growth rate in the low to mid-20s and adjusted EBITDA margin in the low teens.

Fiscal 2023 should also be a double-digit revenue growth here and show further margin expansion. As we get the benefit of the new campuses ramping in the growth synergies with MIT. We will continue monitoring the progress of the various initiatives and our base business performance and expect to provide formal FY 2022 guidance and our FY 2021 fourth quarter earnings call later this year. The organic growth investments we're making, along with the pending MIT acquisition are foundational pillars to our overall growth and diversification strategy. Importantly, as Jerome emphasizes, these are our initial steps and we remain actively engaged in evaluating further opportunities to execute on and to move us further down this path.

With that, I want to thank the UTI team for their focus and dedication in delivering a quality education and strong outcomes for our students, and for the strong financial and operational results they delivered this quarter.

I'll now turn the call back over to Jerome for closing remarks.

Jerome Grant

Thank you, Troy. Before we address your questions, I'd like to quickly discuss our recent announcement appointing Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez to our Board of Directors, which became effective May 4, we're very excited to welcome Loretta to the Board. She's a former Democratic Congresswoman that represented a majority republican county in Southern California for 10 consecutive terms. That achievement alone should tell you something about the right of the tenacity, passion, creativity, and innovative approach she brings to her work. She held numerous important committee assignments during the here years in Congress, including Senior Member of House Armed Services Committee, the Joint Economic Committee, and as a Founding Member of the House Homeland Security Committee. She also served five years as a member of the House Education and Labor Committee.

Loretta is a passionate advocate for higher education, working to ensure that access to all types of quality higher education is available for students and returning adults. She believes that people need choices to be able to prepare for their future job opportunities. Loretta is also had multiple family members who work as auto technicians and has seen firsthand the value of schools such as UTI. She's excited to be part of the company, and to engage in our efforts to help address the growing skills deficit we face in this country and the important work that our programs, educators, business partners and others plays and providing opportunities to meet critical needs. We look forward to working with you, Loretta.

In closing, we're pleased with the solid results we deliver this quarter, and are even more excited about the momentum we're taking into the back half of the fiscal year and beyond. Our students are doing a fine job of navigating the new normal, and making good progress towards reaching their career goal. We are proud of their dedication and resiliency. Our growth and diversification strategy has now taken flight with the pending acquisition of MIT and the announcement of two new campuses in 2022. But the most important message you need to understand regarding our strategy and the steps we've taken so far is that we're just getting started.

I'd now like to turn the call over to the operator for Q&A operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Steven Frankel with Colliers. Please go ahead.

Steven Frankel

Good afternoon, and thanks for the opportunity, a lot to unpack here. And I've had trouble keeping up. So could you start with the comments on fiscal '22 in terms of growth rate and margin profile? I know it's not guidance, but again, repeat what the overall feel should be for 2022.

Troy Anderson

Yes, hi, Steve. This is Troy and thanks for the question. When we think about '22, you know, we carry a lot of momentum out of '21 with our start performance through the year, our improving metrics overall and we get the full year benefit of operating in a more, my words pre COVID like environment. And so that combined with the campus launches and the MIT acquisition, that successfully closing by the end of the year, we believe we should see growth rates in the low to mid '20s and margins in the low teens for next year. And that's again on a preliminary basis. But that's how we see it shaken out so far.

Steven Frankel

Okay, great. That's that sounds pretty good. And can you remind us what the EBITDA margins look like at MIT?

Troy Anderson

Yes. For calendar '20, their county or company, they $3.5 million of adjusted EBITDA on $25 million in revenue. It's about 14% and again, our number two, by the way, just for clarification was the margin I was referencing was adjusted EBITDA.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And were their margins materially different in '21?

Troy Anderson

Well their growth has been driven by both program expansion, as well as marketing, improved marketing efforts. And so the programs come with some cost to implement. So they've been, expanding their margins over the last several years in conjunction with their growth trajectory and as the programs they've launched over the last few years have matured.

Steven Frankel

Okay, and then, on the show rate, I would have thought by now, we would have been seeing a material improvement over last year, and you didn't seem to imply that in your comments, what going on the show rate? And when do you think that starts to normalize?

Troy Anderson

Sure. When we projected this year originally, we looked at '19, the first half of '20, the first half of '20 was not affected from a show rate perspective was not affected by COVID. And so when we looked at this year, you know, we had to start with, how are we jumping off from the latter part of last year, and then we looked at '19, for the back half of the year and more '19 to '20 for the front half of the year. But we were pleasantly surprised, Q1 was much stronger than we expected, I think we talked about that was 350 basis points better. And so we were actually better this quarter by 50 basis points than our expectation while still down year-on-year, our assumption was show rates would gradually get better throughout the year, we started off strong and Q1 because of the carryover of students who deferred out of Q4. But we think we're on the right trajectory, and we see continued positive momentum through the rest of the year.

Steven Frankel

Okay. Perfect. And one of the issues you brought up last quarter was not just students being behind, but being failing your coursework, how have you done in mentoring these students and getting them back passing their courses?

Troy Anderson

Yes, we talked about that in the context of the quarter ended 12-31. And with the COVID spike going on, and some of the churn we were seeing in the student base, and we talked about the many initiatives we have underway, I references in this quarter as well, we're seeing the yield, frankly, you know, from those initiatives, the mentoring, the conversion to Blackboard for our curriculum delivery, gives us more integrated way to manage, student performance, monitoring at risk students, five day labs, a lot of different initiatives where we're really heightening our student engagement model, and bringing them through the curriculum. And we're seeing benefits of that. We've had much lower leaves of absence, we've had much lower withdraws. So we think we're definitely on the other side of some of the challenges coming out of the latter part of last year in the first part of this year. And again, that gives us a lot of confidence as we look at the back half of the year and in achieving our guidance.

Steven Frankel

Okay, great. And then one last one, how many of your current or projected campus locations are reasonably close to a regional airplane? Airline hub where MIT could make a difference in filling that skills gap?

Jerome Grant

Well, it's Jerome here, good to hear from you Steve. First of all, I support to understand that MIT as an organization, is about a third airline mechanics and two thirds and the other skilled areas just to understand name aside, they have a broad set of skills that they engage on their campus and we're proud to have them heading towards being part of the family. We have a number of locations in mind for aviation, where aviation demand is high and isn't necessarily how close they are to an airport is what city they're in which has airports in it, both private airports as well as commercial because of course, turbine technicians work on both kind. So a number of our major cities have quite robust opportunity in aviation. But it's important to understand also that other skills in the MIT group would be also great high demand skills. You know, you've heard the government talk about the infrastructure plan and in wind farms off the coast in Florida and California. There are large suppliers of wind technicians on their two campuses. And we can see that moving very, very quickly into our campuses as well, especially in the areas of high demand, robotics, HVAC, there's a number of very high demand areas that where teams bring across our footprint.

Operator

Next question comes from Raj Sharma with B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Raj Sharma

Hi, good afternoon, guys. Thank you for taking my questions. I just wanted to hit the fiscal '22 numbers that you just talked about. They seem very exciting. So I guess there's a lot of interest there. But I missed some of it. And I'm glad that Steve repeated those earlier. So fiscal '22, you're looking to low to mid '20s growth rate, and then low teens margins? And these don't include any cross selling of MIT programs across your 12 campuses?

Jerome Grant

In fiscal 22, we don't assume, we are probably be our baseline assumption. Let me start there for MIT is closed by the end of this fiscal year. And again, that is subject to department about approval. And then most of '22, if not all '22, would be getting the appropriate approvals and doing implementations and things like that. So the yield from there may be some minimal cross sale yield. But really, it starts primarily in '23 and beyond.

Raj Sharma

Right, and what gives you confidence on the EBITDA margins? Is that just an invite? And so are those EBITDA margins, low teens that you're talking about in '22? They're exclusive of any operational losses for the two new campuses? Right?

Jerome Grant

Correct. It's adjusted EBITDA, we did I will point you to we provided some additional clarification on the guidance and the non-GAAP schedule. So you can see the impact of the FY, 21, campus implementation costs, acquisition costs that we've adjusted out, things like that. So you would see a similar format for '22 once we roll that out.

Raj Sharma

And so this year's guidance of 30 to 35 also excludes any operational losses from new directory campuses/ programs?

Jerome Grant

Got it. It is just the campuses, the welding programs that we roll out, are absorbed in our EBITDA results, we're not adjusting those out, and that's not significant. The campus's is really what we're adjusting.

Raj Sharma

Right. And then on the remaining half of this year, clearly, you're maintaining guidance. You had mentioned what the Q3 and Q4 numbers you're looking at? Could you repeat those again, you were thinking $80 million?

Jerome Grant

Correct, greater than $80 million and greater than $95 million. Those gets you to the low end of the range. And so, obviously, we have a range, but third quarter, we start with eight and fourth quarter with start with a nine and be above $95 million.

Raj Sharma

And then just one last question, when you look at average quarterly tuition per student, and I know that sequentially, it's improving. It's has been improving, can you talk about where do you expect this number to go to? Because the high was around, you know the high back in the fourth quarter of 2019. The trend is definitely looking up this quarter. You know, it hasn't quite made it back to the pre COVID level. Clearly when you expect that you expect that the second half of this year doesn't have been totally caught up.

Jerome Grant

Yes, I think, you know, Q4 will look a lot more like pre COVID level. And then we'd be, again have absent some major setback that we would expect '22 to be pretty much fully normalized at that point that pre COVID levels. And then, basically what you would see in our revenue per student, pre COVID was a modest increase each year, low single digit increase each year, just tied to more of our tuition pricing changes on a year-on-year basis. And so we would we left off, 8000, 8100 a quarter, I think we'll probably get close to that, if not there by fourth quarter this year, and then be there and beyond '22.

Raj Sharma

Got it and any update on the share buyback that you had mentioned, you might implement?

Jerome Grant

We did get the authorization from the board back in December, refreshed authorization, if you will for $35 million. You know, that's certainly a capital allocation option as we evaluate, our go forward plans. I think clearly from the announcements over the last few months. And what we've talked about today, we've been prioritizing, growth and diversification investments. But there is an authorization out there, and it's something for us to continue considering.

Raj Sharma

Right. So I think this is in line with whatever projects are higher IRR. And that's how you're making the decisions. But otherwise, you could implement a share buyback, if you saw it fit?

Jerome Grant

We could it is subject to the series a preferred shareholder consent. So that is still one step we would have to go through to execute any buyback. But yes, we could.

Raj Sharma

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jacob Stephen with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jacob Stephen

Hi, this is Jacob on Eric Martin [ph]. Thanks for taking my questions. Just wanted to start with the welding program. What kind of demand are you seeing?

Jerome Grant

We've seen very consistent results. Each time we've launched a welding program, we just launched our mile campus here. In this quarter in February, we launched Houston, in May of all year, Long Beach in August of last year, and we pretty consistently fill those are near fill them, after we start, and we build them at a specific size, roughly 20 to 25 students can start every six weeks. And we generally are 75%, plus or minus full on any given start date. So we see good demand there.

Jacob Stephen

Great. switching over to the MIT acquisition. Are you guys seeing any challenges with the closing timeline? Leave September was kind of a target for that.

Jerome Grant

No, we don't anticipate any roadblocks or hurdles in finishing in that timeline.

Jacob Stephen

Okay, great. So student makeup labs. I know that was a big point in the last quarter. Are you have you guys recognize all of that revenue? Or can you just give a little bit more color on that?

Troy Anderson

Yes, the deferral as of the end of the quarter was $800,000. We had $2 million last quarter our original deferral was $11 million. So we are cleared obviously the vast majority of that, and I would expect based on the progress we've continued to make even since the end of the quarter, we would likely see that go away at the end of this quarter, certainly by the end of the year.

Jacob Stephen

Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Austin Moldow with Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Austin Moldow

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Given up the scheduled start growth rate was flat for Q1, even though it was very impressively high. Can you just talk to the trajectory of those schedule starts throughout the quarter?

Troy Anderson

Within the quarter or you mean the remainder of the year? I'm sorry. Could you clarify?

Austin Moldow

Within the quarter?

Troy Anderson

We're going to need you to clarify this a little bit more. Sorry, Austin.

Austin Moldow

Well, from last quarter, I think you said that Q2 was pacing ahead of Q1. And so the fact that it's now flat from Q1, I was just looking for a little color on what happened over the from month to month, I guess.

Troy Anderson

Got it. Okay. Yes. So that was the beginning of February. And we have postpones, we have also had a pacing. So at that time, the number of enrollments we had, and then extrapolated out through the remainder of the quarter based on historical pacing arrives out of at a number, it's a standard pipeline reporting mechanism we have internally. So we started off the quarter faster. And so that contributed to a more favorable pacing. And then we do implement, by the way, price adjustments, typically in this quarter. And so that can contribute a little bit to some of that pacing. But it's slowed down a bit after that point. And back to only 18% and we're seeing even stronger at this point, I'm, it's a leading indicator, often, I guess, we've been trying to be fairly transparent on some of the leading indicators, given all the noise over the last few quarters. But you know, it's directional, it's not by nowhere near baked at that point.

Austin Moldow

Got you. Can you speak a little bit to the different channels within that? And then, particularly, how your outlook factors in high school contracts? Like, I guess something for high school.

Troy Anderson

Yes, we're - I mean we're seeing strength across all the channels. High school has been surprisingly strong, in the first half of the year. Some of that was carryover out of last year, some of that is just delayed decisions. We're seeing good strength in adult good strength and military. And our overall mix, I would say, we're not expecting dramatically different, we are assuming a little bit more adult than maybe we normally would just give some of our current trends. And again, some of that delayed behavior that we're seeing out of high school, but I wouldn't say it's dramatically changed. Jerome, would you add anything to that?

Jerome Grant

No, I think you're right on.

Austin Moldow

Okay, and then last question on MIT, can you talk a little about what marketing looks like, once you complete that acquisition, sort of in terms of how your total advertising spend will be augmented, and I'm a little curious if MIT was able to achieve even more attractive cost per star given there and some really high growth fields, or just kind of what their cost per start is anticipated to be under your roof?

Troy Anderson

Yes, I mean, we're not going to get into too many details just yet, on some of the underlying, you know, metrics on MIT, I would say, broadly speaking, they do market more locally to their campuses, they don't really have a relocation program, they accommodated on a more of an exception basis. And so that's one of the opportunities for us from a marketing perspective is to bring them into our broader marketing footprint, and the broader channels that we have access to the price points we have access to given the scale that that we have relative to them. And we'll continue, we were excited about driving more students into their campuses, right, as well as Jerome talked about, you know, bringing those programs into our campuses, potentially putting diesel in there, Michigan, Michigan campus, and all of that will fold into our overall marketing strategy. As we go forward. I also.

Jerome Grant

I mean, just one time, it would be I mean, we have a significantly more developed High School channel, even though the demographic of the student that would take one of their programs is the same as ours. And, as I've said, in the past, when we talked about acquisitions that would bring more skilled trades into our footprint, as well as potentially accentuate what they could do on their campuses is that we're collecting now nearly a 0.25 million leads from high schools a year. And a lot of those 18- to 24-year-olds just aren't car people. But they may be interested in renewable energy, robotics, non-destructive testing, or HPAC. And it gives us more of an opportunity to convert those leads with their two campuses, and then also as we bring their programs across our footprint, so we see some upside there.

Austin Moldow

Okay, thank you.

Operator

This concludes the question answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jerome Grant for any closing remarks.

Jerome Grant

Thank you, operator, appreciate your help today. And thank you everyone for dialing into this quarter's earning call. We as a management team look forward to continue to execute on our strategy and share our progress with the investment community. So thanks again for joining. Hope you have a great afternoon or evening wherever you're calling in from and this concludes our call. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.