CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) continues to strike and while its shares have seen a small setback as well recently, it has been holding up much better than many technologies and other momentum names as of recent. That outperformance is well deserved after the company has been on fire last year; however, with many technology names having sold off aggressively in recent weeks, it is the same outperformance which makes me cautious here, as the risk-reward vs. some other technology names is the main reason for that reserved stance.

The Investment Case

Hard to believe, yet it has been March 2020 when I last checked out on CrowdStrike after the company went public in the summer before. I concluded that I liked the growth and leadership position, and while the valuation looked fair, I saw opportunities left and right with markets tanking as a result of the pandemic.

Since its founding in 2011, CrowdStrike has grown to become a dominant player in protecting customers from security breaches. With cyberattackers having a specialized focus and thus advantages over corporates and consumers, the company has an approach to reverse this, using the wisdom of the crowd to tackle the attackers.

The company went public at $34 in the summer of 2019 and traded around the $60 mark after the first day of trading. At that level, the operating asset valuation came in at $10.6 billion, or 33 times the annualized sales number of just $322 million. Shares hit a high of $100 in the weeks which followed, and had settled to $40 in March as the valuations came down while sales continued to grow. When looking at the shares in March, the company just reported a 93% increase in 2019 sales to $481 million, as fourth quarter revenues rose 89% to $152 million, for an annualized sales number of $600 million.

With a $7.6 billion enterprise valuation back in March 2020, the 13 times sales multiple looked quite compelling with growth reported around 90%, which by itself looks quite compelling, as fourth quarter GAAP losses of $31 million were quite manageable. The company guided for 2021 sales up 50% to $728 million and some modest leverage on the bottom line.

I liked that set-up, yet remember that the market was in free fall and with me getting filled some on limit orders left and right, I was only left with a very small stake, essentially a watch function.

Incredible Momentum

After shares traded at $50 in March, they have seen huge momentum throughout the year and actually hit a high of $250 in recent weeks, before selling off to $190 per share. Despite the pandemic, the first quarter results (for the quarter ending in April) rose 89% as the midpoint of the full-year sales guidance was hiked to $766 million. Second quarter sales rose 84% to $199 million as the full year guidance was hiked to $818 million. The pace of growth and stability is impressive with third quarter sales up 86% already, nearly hitting the annualized billion mark, with the full-year sales guidance hiked again to $855 million.

To add to the momentum, the company announced the $400 million purchase of Humio in February of this year, adding high-performance cloud log management and observability technology to the business, with no financial details on the contribution being announced. In March, the fourth quarter results revealed a modest slowdown in the pace of growth with sales up 74% to $265 million, as full-year revenues of $875 million made that the guidance was beaten every quarter throughout 2020. In fact, reported sales came in approximately $150 million higher than the guidance set at the start of the year. The company has made real leverage on the bottom line, as the losses are no major concern in my book.

With 221 million shares outstanding, they represent a $42 billion equity valuation at $190 currently, as the enterprise valuation is roughly a billion less given a sizeable net cash position. With revenues trending at an annual rate of $1.06 billion based on the fourth quarter numbers, multiples have exploded to 38 times annualized sales. While the business has been on fire last year, it mostly has been the share price performance, which was responsible for the huge multiple inflation.

The company guided for 2021 sales of around $1.31 billion, which based on the forward multiple suggests that operating assets are valued at 31 times sales, as I have a real feeling that the guidance again could be conservative, but only time can tell.

A Final Word

Truth be said is that CrowdStrike is a great company with great momentum over the past year, as sales multiples have expanded a huge deal to essentially 40 times sales. This makes me a bit cautious, but CrowdStrike is not alone in fetching such a sales multiple, as names like Zscaler (ZS) and Cloudflare (NET) are trading at similar very high multiples, while previous high-fliers like Palo Alto Networks, among others, trade at a multiple in the high single digits as valuations quickly reflect changes in operating performance!

I think that this is a great business with huge potential and buying quality and leadership early (even at high valuations) does tend to work out, as this pace of growth can really be sustained for many years in a row, which depends on the quality of, and execution by, the company. After all, most promising and high-technology names traded at huge valuations in their earlier stages, but still have more than grown into such valuations, although the reverse is very true as well of course.

This is the problem, as I really think that this is a great business. Yet, on the other hand, I am observing that a lot of technology names have sold off quite aggressively in recent weeks, with many of them down more than 50% from the highs, as the relative outperformance of the stock makes me naturally a bit cautious here. I will keep the nominal stake as a watch function but see no reason to add, even after a small recent correction.