The Stock Market: Ho-Hum, More New Historical Highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Index and the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index both closed at historical highs as the week closed.

The NASDAQ index, although rising on Thursday and Friday, still remained below its latest historical high, which was achieved on April 26, just ten business days ago.

The Dow Jones closed on Friday at 34, 777.76, its third historical new high for the week.

The S&P 500, ended the week at 4,232,60, its latest historic high since April 29.

So, the market continues to hang around historic levels.

Federal Reserve In The Calculation

There seemed to be two major factors that contributed to the rise in the stock market this week.

First, there was “a lackluster a monthly jobs report” that was released on Friday.

Second, it seems as if the leadership of the Federal Reserve was able to convince investors that the Federal Reserve was going to continue to refrain from tightening up on monetary policy until the labor market recovers.

And, the Fed continues to back up its words with its actions.

The stock market has tended to “waver around” a little this past week as investors showed concern that the Federal Reserve might get worried about the possibility of rising inflation and “back off” from its earlier promises to “stay the course” and accept a little higher level of inflation than its policy target of 2.0 percent.

Federal Reserve officials have stated that they expect to see inflation jump up a little bit, but that they expect this to only be a short-run “bump” as the economy responds from the economic recession and the policy actions taken by the Federal Reserve and the federal government aimed at combating the downturn.

We’ll see.

Elsewhere

In other parts of the financial markets, some concerning movements were observed.

For example, in the government bond market, the inflationary expectations built into bond yields took a jump up to a near-term high.

For example, the inflationary expectations built into the yield on the 5-year Treasury note rose to almost 2.9 percent on Friday. For the 10-year yield, the inflationary expectations jumped to 2.5 percent. These expectations have not been this high in a long, long time.

But, note, the inflationary expectations built into the five 5-year yield is below the expectations built into the 10-year yield. This is consistent with the Fed’s observation that they expected the rise in inflation to be short-term in nature, but falling off in the longer term. The current market estimates live up to this expectation.

Perhaps more worrying is the fact that the value of the U.S. dollar took a real hit in foreign exchange markets today.

At the close of business today, it took $1.2165 to purchase one Euro. This is up from $1;2064 at the close of business yesterday.

The U.S. Dollar Index fell to 90.21 down from 90.91 yesterday.

The dollar value has not been so low since the end of February. But, on March 30, it took only $1.1720 to purchase a Euro and the dollar index was around 93.30.

So, the value of the dollar has taken a substantial plunge since just the end of March.

I have been expecting a decline in the value of the U.S. dollar, but the rapid decline that has taken place has exceeded my expectation. The initial reading on this behavior is that U.S. inflation is expected to be worse than thought while other nations or geographic areas, like the European Union, find that their economies are not doing as well as expected. The European Union has even been impacted by a fall back into another period of recession.

As a consequence, it appears as if money may be flowing out of the United States because of inflationary expectations: U.S. inflation is expected to rise relative to inflation in Europe. Putting a bet on the U.S. stock market seems to be a better option than betting on the future value of the dollar.

The Future

What can be said about the future?

Again, as I have stated over and over elsewhere, we are going through a period of radical uncertainty. But, the best bet for the short-run is for the Federal Reserve to continue its efforts at quantitative easing. This should continue to boost stock prices.

On top of this, there will be more and more money flowing to the private sector from the federal government. In other words, the period of massive amounts of liquidity floating around in the U.S. financial system is not over.

Yet, and this is what a lot of investors seem to be concerned about. But, the truth is, the Fed cannot continue to flood the financial system with money forever. The commercial banking system now possesses more than $3.9 trillion in excess reserves. How many more reserves can be forced into the banking system without the liquidity starting to spill out into the economy, further impacting the path of prices.

And, then the Fed will need to move.

But, times are too uncertain to really feel comfortable with any real pin-pointing of the timing, or, the methods that will be used by the Fed.

Perhaps the only advice that can really be given right now is this: the Federal Reserve, as promised, will continue to pour money into the financial system. This should continue to buttress up the stock market, resulting in more and more new historical highs.

At some time, however, the Fed will have to “back off.” Radical uncertainty surrounds the timing of this action.