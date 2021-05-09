Photo by Falcor/E+ via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is now underway, and one of the first royalty/streaming companies to release its results was Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). During Q1, the company reported quarterly attributable production of ~190,400 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], translating a 2% decline year-over-year. Fortunately, higher metals prices offset the softer quarter for gold production, helping Wheaton to report double-digit revenue growth and an increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share. I continue to see Wheaton Precious Metals as a top-5 royalty/streaming name, and I would view pullbacks below $39.50 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Wheaton Precious Metals (Wheaton PM) released its Q1 results last week and reported a 2% decrease in quarterly attributable GEO production and GEO sales that were mostly flat year-over-year (~175,400 vs. ~175,200). This softer performance on the production side was driven by lower gold production from Wheaton's largest contributor, Salobo, due to changes in maintenance routines which restricted mine movements and led to lower head grades in the quarter. However, we saw three new assets contributing in the period in Q1, and palladium production increased, partially offsetting a sharp decrease in attributable gold production. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown below, it was not a great quarter for Salobo (green bar), with production attributable to Wheaton PM coming in at just ~46,600 ounces, down more than 25% vs. Q1 2020. As noted, this was due to maintenance routines and should not be as significant of an issue going forward. However, production was also down at Sudbury due to decreased throughput, with ounces attributable to Wheaton PM sliding from ~7,800 to ~6,200. Elsewhere, we saw lower production at Constancia, and San Dimas, with the only assets reporting higher production being Stillwater, Minto, and 777. While the increases at Minto, Stillwater, and 777 helped, they couldn't offset the lower production from Wheaton PM's largest contributors: San Dimas Salobo and Sudbury.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that we should see Salobo production improve throughout the year, and Vale (VALE) has noted that the Salobo Phase III Expansion is now 73% complete. This will increase throughput to 36 million tonnes per annum and should be in operation in the first half of next year, translating to much higher attributable production for Wheaton PM given the larger production profile.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to silver production, we saw lower production at Newmont's (NEM) Penasquito Mine, with attributable production to Wheaton PM dropping to ~2.20 million ounces vs. ~2.66 million ounces in Q1 2020. This was due to lower silver grades, which was as expected. Fortunately, Antamina outperformed in the period with attributable production up more than 17% year-over-year to ~1.58 million ounces. Finally, we saw a significant increase in production from the smaller mines in Wheaton PM's portfolio, with some assets contributing for the first time.

During Q1, Alexco's (AXU) Keno Hill Mine contributed 24,000 ounces, Cozamin delivered ~230,000 ounces after the deal completed with Capstone Mining (CSFFF). Elsewhere, Glencore's (OTCPK:GLNCY) Yauliyacu had a better quarter, with attributable production coming in at ~737,000 ounces, up from ~557,000 ounces in the year-ago period. These smaller assets helped push total attributable silver production to ~6.75 million ounces in the period, up from ~6.71 million ounces in Q1 2020.

Finally, across other metals, we saw the first cobalt delivered from Voisey's Bay which amounted to ~1.16 million pounds. We also saw strong production from Stillwater, with palladium production up more than 8% to ~5,800 ounces. So, the outperformance in other metals offset the weakest quarter in over two years for gold (GLD) production, helping Wheaton PM report only a 2% decrease in metals production in the period. As noted, Salobo should become a large contributor starting in Q2 2022, and we should see production improve progressively throughout the year, with Q1 being unusually light vs. a previous 18-month average attributable production figure of ~62,000 ounces of gold.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, while production was down 2% in the period, metals prices were up substantially, with the gold price coming in at $1,798/oz, the silver price coming in at $26.12/oz. This translated to a 13% increase in realized gold prices and a 53% increase in silver prices, which helped bolster Wheaton's financial results. As shown above, revenue came in at a record figure of ~$324.1 million, a 27% increase from the year-ago period. The other improvement we saw was a much lower interest cost incurred during the period, with total interest costs coming in at ~$0.2 million, down from ~$5.9 million in the year-ago period. This was due to a significantly lower interest rate (1.17% vs. 3.03%) and Wheaton PM fully repaying its revolving credit facility. Let's take a look at the earnings trend:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above of annual earnings per share [EPS], Wheaton just came off a strong year despite COVID-19 disruptions at its operator's mines, with FY2020 annual EPS soaring to $1.12 from $0.54 in FY2019. The company is set to continue this growth going forward, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $1.55 in FY2021 and $1.68 in FY2022. This is mostly related to higher metal prices, but the company should also benefit from higher production at Salobo beginning in H2 2022. Assuming these estimates are met, Wheaton PM would report more than 35% growth in annual EPS after lapping a year of triple-digit growth, which would be exceptional.

So, is the stock a Buy at current levels?

Wheaton PM is on track to meet its FY2021 production guidance of ~750,000 GEOs at the mid-point with ~190,400 GEOs produced in Q1, and the company has offered guidance of ~810,000 GEOs annually with its 5-year plan. This confirms that Wheaton offers high margins and continued growth, which is nice to see among the senior royalty/streaming names and reiterates my view that the stock is a top-5 name in the royalty/streaming space. Based on what I believe to be a fair earnings multiple of 34 and annual EPS estimates of $1.55, I see fair value for Wheaton PM at $52.70.

Generally, I prefer to buy at a minimum of a 25% discount to fair value, which suggests that Wheaton PM is not in a low-risk buy zone here. This is because the low-risk buy zone would come in at $39.50, and the stock is currently trading at $44.00, 10% above this low-risk buy zone. So, while I see the stock as a great buy-the-dip candidate, I don't see enough of a margin of safety here to start new positions. This doesn't mean the stock can't go higher, but I prefer to focus on the names trading at the deepest discount to fair value with great business models.

Wheaton PM had a softer start to the year due to weaker production from Salobo but remains on track to meet FY2021 guidance and could easily beat this guidance mid-point based on production year-to-date. Given the company's high margins, moderate growth, and diversified portfolio, I continue to see the stock as a solid name in the sector, and I would not be surprised to see the stock above $55.00 in the next twelve months. However, given that I require a more than 25% discount to invest, I don't see a low-risk buying opportunity. If I were looking to buy the stock, any dips below $39.50 would present low-risk buying opportunities.