Photo by Erick Julian/iStock via Getty Images

Bacanora Lithium (OTCPK:BCLMF) announced that it has received a possible bid from its largest shareholder. I was previously bearish on the company on its fundamentals, though I recognised the potential for the price to move up, nonetheless. With the bid, I now believe that there is significant short-term upside potential. However, that relies on the bid going through, or else a counter-bidder emerging (which I regard as unlikely).

Ganfeng and its Potential Bid for Bacanora

Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:GNENY) is the biggest shareholder in the company currently. The Chinese lithium giant is shortly expected to own 28.8% of Bacanora after regulatory approval of its exercise of pre-emption rights. That is close to the limit of 30% which is effectively the maximum stake a shareholder can own in a U.K. listed company without making a bid for it.

Additionally, Ganfeng has a joint venture with Bacanora in the company Sonora Lithium, which is the holding company for Bacanora’s flagship development, the lithium project in Sonora, Mexico.

On 6 May, Bacanora announced to the stock exchange that it had received a potential bid from Ganfeng. They had entered into an offer agreement, which would value Bacanora at 67.5p per share. While that represents a substantial premium (50%) to the pre-announcement price, I see it as rather opportunistic. It is roughly the same price the shares were trading in January. For longer-term shareholders who bought Bacanora before the run-up in lithium names late last year, however, it would be a significant return.

Source: Google Finance

Note that there is as yet no firm offer, and if Ganfeng intends to make one, it must do so by 3rd June.

Full conditions of the prospective offer are set out in the announcement. In brief, they are Chinese regulatory approval, due diligence (which is waivable by Ganfeng), Bacanora board agreement, and Ganfeng’s agreement.

Possible Risks with a Potential Bid

There are a couple of things which could go wrong here.

First, the regulatory approval could stretch beyond the bid deadline. The announcement indicated that it could take up to eight months to achieve approval. That isn’t necessarily fatal for the prospect of a bid – the deadline could be extended, or the company could wait and then make a bid later in the year. However, that would mean that this might not be a short-term trading opportunity.

Secondly, if Ganfeng decides not to proceed with a bid, the Bacanora share price could fall back again. There is no particular reason to expect that this will happen. Ganfeng is already the biggest shareholder and clearly has a strong interest in the Sonora project, evidence of which has been seen so far in its increased involvement over the past several years. However, while I do think Ganfeng will likely proceed with a bid, there is no guarantee of that. Given its large holding in the company, Ganfeng is the most logical bidder. I do not see a strong prospect of a third-party bidder appearing, as Ganfeng is in such a strong position. Ganfeng has been a strategic more than a financial investor, so I see its potential bid as a genuine effort to take control of Bacanora, not just to drive up the value of its stake.

Valuing Bacanora in the Light of a Potential Bid

Previously, I have been bearish about the company based on questions about its fundamentals, as I explained in Bacanora: Further Potential Upside, But Not Driven By Fundamentals. Even after the run-up post-announcement, the company still trades a little below where it was when that piece was published in January.

However, there is a gap between the mooted bid price and the current share price. At 67.5p, the bid is a 16% premium to Friday’s closing price in London. I see possible upside in that gap. Even if the Chinese regulatory approval does take time and the bid isn’t finalised until late this year, a 16% return in a year or less is attractive. The risk is that the deal won’t eventuate. But I think it likely will. For investors willing to wait a few months, the possible bid presents an opportunity.