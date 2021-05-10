Photo by SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction:

TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) is an organ preservation medical device company with its primary product the Organ Care System (OCS) for lungs, livers, and hearts (See Figure 1). Compared with the standard of care (cold static storage- the ice cooler), the OCS system maintains organs at normothermic (physiological body temperature) and perfuses the organs with blood and other additives to keep the organs viable during transport.

Figure 1. TMDX OCS Organ Platform

Source: Page 7 TransMedics Investor Presentation

TMDX only has FDA approval for their OCS Lung device, approved back in May of 2019. OCS Liver is still ongoing clinical trials, and the focus of this article will be the OCS Heart platform and the FDA advisory committee meeting for extended criteria hearts held on April 6th, 2021 and all the documents, transcript, and recording of the meeting can be found here: TMDX FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for OCS Heart

What’s wrong with the Standard of Care in heart preservation for transplantation?

Over the last 50 years of donor heart transplantation, cold static storage has been the standard of care for preserving and transporting hearts. While practical, cold static storage causes damage to the heart, limiting the available time that a heart can remain outside of the body between 4 to 6 hours. It has been shown that primary graft dysfunction (transplant failure) increases significantly the longer the heart remains on ice.

The idea of machine perfusion for heart preservation has been around since Christiaan Barnard performed the first heart transplant in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1967. Several papers and devices have been published and developed, but no perfusion-based heart preservation device has successfully made it to the market. The only device approved in the US for heart transport is the Paragonix SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System for static cold preservation of hearts (an ice cooler with electronic thermal control). Machine perfusion circulates nutrient-rich solution or blood with oxygen to maintain organ viability outside of the body. There are two types of machine perfusion devices: devices that use blood and normothermic (body) temperature to keep the organ alive and devices that use nutrient-rich solution with oxygen and hypothermic (cold) temperatures to keep the organ in a low metabolic state and viable outside of the body.

TMDX Cardiac Preservation Clinical Studies and the FDA:

Table 1 outlines TransMedic’s history of FDA submissions in the US. To get a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) (most stringent FDA approval process for medical devices) from the FDA, TransMedics began collecting clinical data with an international randomized controlled clinical trial- PROCEED II (n=62 OCS and n=66 standard of care) from May 2009-October 2013, focused on standard criteria hearts (hearts that are regularly transplanted by most transplant centers) compared to hearts transported on the ice cooler. Although the study met its primary endpoints (30-day survival post-transplantation), the overall survival of patients with hearts transplanted using the OCS was lower than the control arm at all time points out to 5 years (Table 1). Based on these results, the FDA stated that this study did not determine reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness.

Table 1. TMDX Regulatory History with the FDA (FDA Advisory Committee Meeting Documents for TransMedics)

Source: Page 12 CSDP April 6, 2021 FDA Executive Summary

Following the PROCEED II trial, TMDX began the EXPAND trial a non-randomized single-arm study with 75 subjects between September 2015 to March 2018. The EXPAND trial focused on using the OCS Heart system for extended criteria hearts (hearts that are not transplanted using cold static storage). In addition, TMDX requested and was granted a Continued Access Protocol (CAP) with an additional 41 subjects between May 2019 to July 2020 while their PMA was under review. The EXPAND trial and its CAP was the main focus of TMDX presentation to the FDA advisory panel and its proposed indication for use. However, in their presentation, the FDA stated that both trials (PROCEED II and EXPAND+CAP) should be considered for PMA evaluation: "FDA considered the clinical data from both studies (G060127 and G140111) to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the OCS Heart System." (page 6 CSDP April 6, 2021 FDA Executive Summary).

TMDX disagreed with the FDA stating that only the EXPAND+CAP should be considered for the PMA decision (See page 9 of TMDX Executive Summary) under the specific indication of use (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Indication of use for OCS Heart

Source: Page 5 CSDP April 6, 2021 FDA Presentation

Current data and evidence leave room for concern:

During the FDA advisory panel presentation, FDA presented arguments suggesting that the OCS Heart system has several limitations. In terms of clinical observations, the OCS heart system on the PROCEED II trial demonstrated more deaths, longer ICU stays, greater use of mechanical circulatory support, and longer hospital duration when compared to standard of care. There were also some concerns about the EXPAND trial. For example, four hearts using the OCS had severe primary graft dysfunction. The pathological analysis of hearts placed on the OCS heart system and then rejected for use showed concerning pathological findings. The FDA report states that “in an important proportion of cases, the OCS Heart did not provide effective organ preservation or severely damaged what would have been an acceptable graft for transplant” (See Figure 3).

Figure 3. Clinical and Pathophysiological observations from FDA on TMDX OCS Heart

Source: Pages 193-194 CSDP April 6, 2021 FDA Presentation

The FDA also mentioned that they lacked preclinical animal data by having only two small studies with minimal animals (See Figure 4).

Figure 4. FDA Preclinical Animal Data

Source: page 15 and 16 CSDP April 6, 2021 FDA Presentation)

TMDX defended their position by stating that only a small proportion of hearts showed those results and that their overall primary endpoint and secondary endpoints were met on the EXPAND trial. TMDX emphasized that without the OCS Heart system extended criteria hearts would not have been transplanted and that they disagreed with the FDA on focusing their decision on all clinical trials instead of looking at the evidence from the EXPAND + CAP clinical trials. There was a point of heated contention between TMDX and the FDA, even to the point that TMDX denied FDA’s allegations that they requested animal data and that TMDX failed to present these data. (The exchange of this discussion can be found on page 156 and 157 of the Transcript of the FDA Advisory Meeting.)

Overall, the FDA’s argument focused on PROCEED II and EXPAND+CAP and pooled the data from all studies to show a lower survival on OCS Heart patients compared to the standard of care used in the PROCEED II trial as shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5: FDA's Pooled Survival Analysis from PROCEED II and EXPAND+CAP Clinical Trials

Source: Page 13 CSDP April 6, 2021 Presentation - Panel Questions

The advisory committee panel vote:

Overall, the panel voted in favor 9 to 7 on safety with two abstaining, 10 to 6 on efficacy with two abstaining, and 12 to 5 with one member abstaining on Risk versus Benefit. Although this is a positive outcome for TMDX, the FDA will most likely consider some of the risks raised during the meeting, and if approved, we believe based on the evidence presented that the FDA will give TMDX a very narrow indication for use. We also believe that one of the main reasons most members voted in favor of the OCS Heart system for extended criteria hearts is that there is no device out in the market to fill this critical need in cardiac preservation.

Barriers to entry:

Although TMDX OCS line of organ preservation devices are novel, the data presented to the FDA was not reassuring of safety and efficacy. In addition, we believe that TMDX will struggle in getting the OCS Heart adopted by transplant centers around the US and the World. One of the most significant issues we see is the great cost of the machine, running around $200,000 per device plus extra $40,000-$50,000 for every organ cartridge. Our concern is that many transplant centers will not be able to rationalize their value proposition. In addition, the OCS Heart has some technical complexities that we believe will serve as obstacles to adoption by transplant surgeons. For example, the machine requires the use of blood, continuous monitoring of heart lactate trends by a transplant surgeon, and the use of high supraphysiological flow rates applied to the heart causing substantial edema. Another important limitation is that if the system fails, the organ is lost, as the system runs at body temperature. If the system ceases to provide oxygen to the organ, the organ dies of warm ischemia.

Promising areas for TMDX:

Regardless of the FDA decision within the 1H of 2021, TMDX already has ongoing clinical trials for livers and a clinical trial for Donor after Cardiac Death (DCD) hearts with very promising results. TMDX has shown higher utilization of organs in lungs, extended criteria hearts, and DCD hearts (Figure 6). These areas of organ preservation could potentially increase TMDX value in the near future.

Figure 6. OCS impact on donor organ utilization:

Source: Page 8 TransMedics Investor Presentation

Financials:

Total revenue for fiscal year 2020 was $25.6M, an increase of +8.5% from 2019. The product segment revenue breakdown was as follows: $14.2M (55.4%) OCS Heart (+24.5% revenue increase from 2019), $6.2M (24.2%) OCS Lung (-28.7% revenue decrease from 2019), and $5.2M (20.5%) OCS Liver (+48.6% revenue increase from 2019). While OCS Heart continues to make up the bulk of revenue and grow at a healthy pace, OCS liver is gaining quick adoption. OCS Lung, as a result of COVID’s impact on lung availability, decreased meaningfully from the prior year. Net losses narrowed to $28.7M, a decrease from 2019’s loss of $33.5M. 2021 projections are for revenue of $45M, an increase of 75.8% from 2020 while losses are projected at $29.7M, a slight increase from the prior year. Gross margin is projected to expand from 64.9% in 2020 to 68.4% in 2021. Given cash and equivalents of $125.6M as of year-end 2020, the current annual cash burn rate of roughly $30M gives them ample runway without material risk of an equity raise.

Competitors:

TMDX has several competitors, but we believe that its most significant threats are technologies focused on the use of hypothermic machine perfusion, such as XVIVO’s (STO: XVIVO) pipeline of organ preservation devices in the lungs, kidney, and heart (Figure 7). Hypothermic machine perfusion has advantages over normothermic preservation. The organ can remain in a low metabolic state, thus diminishing some of the damage caused by warm ischemia. Also, hypothermic machine perfusion does not require blood, making it easier for transplant centers to use nutrient-rich solution as the perfusate.

Figure 7. XVIVO’s Products

Source: Page 27 XVIVO Annual Report 2020

There are other companies in the development of hypothermic machine perfusion technologies, but they are not publicly traded. They include: Paragonix Technologies-Sherpa Perfusion (Perfusion cardiac device, development unknown and static cold storage for lung and heart) (Cambridge, MA, USA), Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc VP.S ENCORE Cardiac Transport device (Breakthrough device designation on its heart perfusion technology) (San Antonio, TX, USA), Bridge to Life- LIFECRADLE (Northbrook, IL, USA), HeartPort System (Modified Life Port System, Organ Recovery Systems, Itasca IL, USA.

Conclusions:

We are cautious on TMDX and believe that the FDA decision, if approved, will be narrow in scope for the indication of use. We think that TMDX products for liver and DCD hearts are promising and can have potential value. However, we are also cautious of competitors in the same area with more robust and risk-mitigating technology than the OCS Multi-organ system. Overall, we are neutral on TMDX.

