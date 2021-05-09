Photo by syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

I got lucky with ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in that I didn’t like the high valuation and decided not to invest. Had I invested in CCXI when I wrote my previous article, I would be sitting on an 80% loss as of now after its sordid performance at the FDA Advisory Committee meeting last week.

I got lucky because of another rule I follow. If a company’s insider trading data looks like the following, avoid it like a plague.

No insider buying

See data for two years below:

Admittedly, just about 15 or so of these are actual sales; the rest are options exercises, meaning those sales were automated from way before the date of transaction. However, a few things stand out. One, the absolute lack of insider buys - not one insider bought a single stock in the open market in two years, or even in four years. Two, in a series of sales in July-August last year, Vifor (OTCPK:GNHAF), the Swiss Pharma giant, divested itself of nearly its entire stake in CCXI. Three, the CEO, Thomas J Schall, never bought a single share, although he never actually sold in the open market other than OE. This should have been telling, but while doing biopharma, we often lose track of these things and focus exclusively on the science.

Why is insider buying important? It is like people ask us here - why haven’t you bought a stock you are writing about? In our case, there could be many valid reasons - for me, at least, lack of funds is one such reason, which forces me to prioritize. People think if you are involved with a stock, that you should buy it. That is a valid ask, especially for company insiders. Insiders know so much more about their company than anyone else possibly can. If they are not buying, and indeed, are selling, that is a key indicator about their lack of belief in their company.

The Advisory Committee meeting

Take a look at what happened here this week with CCXI. They had 3 trials, CLEAR, CLASSIC, and ADVOCATE.

CLEAR was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial with 67 participants to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CCX168 in patients with non-life-threatening, anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA) associated vasculitis (AAV).

CLASSIC was a phase 2 trial conducted to assess the safety profile of different doses of CCX168 when added to the current SOC, in order to inform potential regulatory queries and eventual labeling requirements for CCX168 in AAV.

ADVOCATE was a phase 3 trial that evaluated the efficacy and safety of avacopan for the treatment of AAV in comparison with standard of care (protocol-specified 20-week prednisone taper).

On May 4, the FDA published briefing documents that discussed areas of concern for avacopan. The document begins by stating that the "...complexities of the study design, as detailed in the briefing document, raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of AAV."

In its briefing documents, the FDA said that in previous communications, they had "stated that non-inferiority would not be accepted as proof that avacopan can replace glucocorticoids as it would be difficult to establish whether avacopan is effective or whether rituximab/cyclophosphamide was the primary driver of the efficacy in both treatment arms." Avacopan had to establish clear superiority, which the trial failed to do. The FDA then said that they were unable to interpret the non-inferiority at week 26 because 86% of patients in the avacopan arm received non-study supplied glucocorticoids during this time. Another interesting issue is that avacopan has potential to increase exposure to systemic glucocorticoids, which raises more uncertainty about the true difference in glucocorticoid exposure in the two arms of the trial.

The fourth issue raised by the FDA was that “the result of the subgroup analysis suggests the possibility that avacopan was efficacious only in the population who did not receive standard-of-care maintenance immunosuppression therapy and may be considered undertreated, raising questions about the adequacy of the comparisons and clinical meaningfulness of the avacopan effect at Week 52.” They arrived at this conclusion by looking at the difference between observed treatment effects between the subgroups that received rituximab and cyclophosphamide (IV and oral) induction treatment.

The company also pointed out differences between results obtained by the Investigator and the Adjudication Committee, which would have not led to statistical significance in a number of scores for the latter results. There were also concerns about safety.

Based on the above, the adcomm voted 9-9 on efficacy and 10-8 on questions of safety and risk-benefit profile at the proposed dose of 30 mg twice daily.

Now, there have been many instances where the FDA has not gone by the adcomm recommendations. A McKinsey study provides the following statistics:

However, we must understand that the study does not reflect what the FDA briefing document originally said - which is the original FDA internal opinion. There is no statistic to show whether in those instances when the FDA and the adcomm differed, whether the adcomm differed with the briefing docs as well.

That means, if the adcomm agrees with the briefing doc that there is a problem with the drug, the FDA is not going to disagree with the adcomm about its own briefing doc.

In general, the FDA, naturally, is more restrictive than the adcomm, as studies have shown.

This analysis tells me that the CCXI situation is hopeless, and the drug will receive a CRL.