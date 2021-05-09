Photo by ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

In what was heralded as the media event of the year, Applied Materials (AMAT) held a Memory Master Class on May 5, 2021.

The presentations detailed DRAM and NAND roadmaps, providing memory growth analysis, technology, and growth opportunities. They detailed DRAM scaling limits and roadmaps, including 3D DRAM after 2025, new NAND architectures, and processing solutions. But primarily, the Memory Master Class provided growth opportunities for itself, discussing new materials and telling observers that there will be increasing capital intensity associated with bit density scaling.

AMAT’s Technology Rehash

For example, AMAT reached into its bag of tricks, dusted them off, and told memory companies that its Black Diamond low-k material and High-k Metal Gate (HKMG) has been researched by them and memory companies can now use them. AMAT didn’t say, for example:

Black Diamond low-k technology has been available since 2002.

HKMG was developed by Intel (INTC) and used in 2007 at its 45nm products.

HKMG was adopted in Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) GDDR6 memory in 2018.

AMAT’s Endura Avenir RFPVD system to deposit HKMG was introduced in 2011.

AMAT’s Centura RP Epi system was introduced in 2013.

AMAT’s RadOx RTP system was introduced in 2005.

Really? Do they think we are dumb investors (herd mentality) jumping at the chance to buy Applied Materials stock because they say the memory companies will be buying their technology. Like we don’t know that EUV lithography systems that Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are using for their DRAM scaling cost $165 million each while Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is still using DUV lithography systems priced at $65 million. And like they didn’t need to tell us that MU is producing 1αnm DRAMs without EUV, or the company shipped the world’s first 176-layer NAND chip ahead of anyone else.

AMAT salespeople could have virtually met with memory companies over Zoom. Instead, the gala was covered in press releases and attended by most investment bank analysts.

The gala evidently didn’t impress Micron investors. Based on stock performance, they didn’t have visions of new technologies and opportunities that would propel the company past DRAM and NAND competitors. MU stock opened on May 5 at $84.39 and closed at $85.11. In case investors learned about the gala the next day, MU stock closed on May 6 at $84.80.

Micron’s Own Roadmap

In late 2020, Micron updated its own roadmap from three to four cell shrink stages. This extension to the DRAM delta node (1δnm) is as follows:

1x nm – (c19-17nm) older DRAM technology process node size

1y nm – (c16-14nm) mainstream DRAM bit production technology today

1z nm – (c13-11mn) 15 percent of Micron DRAM bit production in 3Q20

1α nm process node – 1 alpha – volume production in first half of 2021

1β nm process node – 1 beta – in early development

1ɣ nm process node – 1 gamma – early process integration

1δ nm process node – 1 delta – pathfinding and may need EUV technology

Table 1 shows the DRAM roadmap of all DRAM products. In January, Micron announced it was shipping memory chips built using the world’s most advanced DRAM process technology – the 1α nm process node – ahead of any competitors.

While both Micron and Samsung introduced their 1z nm in 3Q 2019, Micron opted to move to the 1α nm process node using DUV lithography, Samsung and SK Hynix, which introduced its 1z nm in 2Q 2020, opted to focus on EUV lithography. Micron, nevertheless, continues its evaluation of EUV for cost-optimized insertion. As stated in the bullets above, that may happen at the 1δ nm process node irrespective of what AMAT says.

DRAM Performance – Latest Quarter

In this section, I show performance for DRAM manufacturers Samsung and SK Hynix, which just announced their CY Q1 2021 earnings (ending March 31), and Micron, which announced its FY Q2 2021 earnings last month for its quarter ending March 4.

Chart 1 shows revenues of the three companies from CY Q1 2016 to the present. All companies suffered massive drops in revenues in 2H 2018, which I’ve discussed previously in several Seeking Alpha articles, due to massive capex spends in 2017-2018.

Nevertheless, the large increases in capex resulted in IC oversupply, dropping ASPs, and inventory overhang.

In the recent quarter, Micron reported that DRAM sales increased 10% QoQ, led by high-single-digit QoQ bit growth and slight ASP increase. SK Hynix revenue increased 6% and Samsung’s revenues increased 8%.

Chart 1

I show DRAM capex in Chart 2. The massive capex spend in 2018 is clearly identified. Samsung's YoY memory (DRAM and NAND) capex spend was +77%, SK's spend was +76%, and MU's spend was +41%. In 2019, Samsung cut capex 31%, SK cut 13%, and MU raised +3%.

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows DRAM ASPs, which coincide with DRAM revenues in Chart 1. ASPs rose slightly in Q1 and Q2 2020 but declined again in H2 2020, as hyperscale buyers pulled-in chip purchases into H1 2020 due to demand from work/study stay-at-home orders. The pull-ins resulted in reduced demand in H2 2020 and ASPs dropped. Supply-demand is now becoming normalized, and ASPs will start ticking upward in 1Q 2021.

Samsung anticipates DRAM prices will continue to rise through at least 2H21, as the company is experiencing strong demand from PC and mobile.

Chart 3

Samsung expects CY 2021 industry DRAM bit growth of ~20% YoY with Samsung bit growth in a similar range. SK Hynix reported DRAM bit shipments up 4% QoQ in 1Q21, while Samsung’s were slightly better at 5%. Micron fared the best with an 8% increase. I expect the transition to Micron’s 1α nm process node will positively impact the company starting in FY 2022.

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

The memory companies are continuing to extend their roadmap for cost and performance improvement while AMAT is trying to dictate that their materials and equipment that are used in the production of logic devices can now be used for memory devices.

Besides, AMAT is not the only equipment supplier with footprints in the memory fabs, as detailed in The Information Network's report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Analysis, and Market Forecasts." As shown in Table 2, AMAT faces strong competition in process equipment from Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) (OTCPK:TOELY) and Lam Research (LRCX), and from KLA (KLAC) in metrology/inspection equipment.

The memory industry is recovering. DRAM revenues, which grew 8% in 2020, are expected to grow 36% in 2021. The explosive growth in electronic items post-pandemic is driving demand. For example,

Worldwide PC shipments were up 32% on the year in Q1 to 69.9M units. The figure represents the fastest quarterly growth since Q1 2000.

Global smartphone shipments were 340 million units in Q1 2021, up +24% YoY representing the highest growth since 2015. The smartphone market rebound was driven by the healthy demand of consumers with aging devices and a phenomenal 5G push from Chinese vendors.

As memory suppliers have taken a more judicious approach to capex spend, ASPs are in recovery mode with no wide swings. Revenue and bit shipments continue to rise. These will continue as suppliers introduce chips with improved design efficiency and process technology.