Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The April Report

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation.

The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return ("NSR"). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs.

To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (the Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies (in June 2020, expanded to 15). Later, based on the inquiries of readers, I also introduced an equal-weighted version of the index. Until March 2021, both indices included the same companies and were calculated back to January 2019.

However, some major changes occurred in April 2021. Due to the boom of the royalty and streaming industry and the emergence of many new companies, the indices experienced two major changes. First of all, the market capitalization-weighted index was modified to include only the 5 biggest companies: Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND). The combined weight of these 5 companies on the old index was around 95%, therefore, the small companies had only a negligible impact on their performance. The values of the index were re-calculated back to January 2019, and between January 2019 and March 2021, the difference in the overall performance of the old and the new index was only 2.29 percentage points. The second change is related to the equally-weighted index that was expanded to 20 companies.

Source: Own processing

As mentioned above, starting in April, the market capitalization-weighted index includes only the 5 biggest players of the precious metals royalty and streaming industry: Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, Royal Gold, Osisko Gold Royalties, Sandstorm Gold. Franco-Nevada represents 47.49%, the remaining 4 companies represent 33.21%, 13.11%, 3.61%, and 2.58% of the renewed index respectively. The equally-weighted index includes all the companies listed in the table above. Starting in April, Gold Royalty (GROY), Great Bear Royalties (OTCPK:GBRBF), Trident Royalties (OTCPK:TDTRF), Empress Royalty (OTCQB:EMPYF), and Star Royalties (OTCPK:STRFF) were added. It means that the number of included companies grew to 20.

Source: Own processing

Out of the 20 followed companies, 16 experienced a share price growth in April. The best result, a 40.85% growth, was recorded by ELY Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF). The majority of its growth was recorded after April 23; however, the catalyst is hard to identify, as there was no company-specific news and also the gold price was relatively stable around this date. A more than 26% growth was recorded by Great Bear Royalties. The company is freshly established and it started trading on TSX only on April 5. Its only asset is a 2% NSR royalty on Great Bear Resources' (OTCQX:GTBDF) Dixie Project. Double-digit gains were recorded also by Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) and Nomad Royalty (OTCQX:NSRXF). On the other hand, the worst performance was recorded by three of the newly-covered companies, namely Star Royalties, Empress Royalty, and Trident Royalties. Their share prices declined by 6.52%, 5.56%, and 4.08% respectively. Source: Own processing

The month of April was positive for precious metals and for precious metals miners. The share price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) grew by 2.27%, and the share price of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) grew by 3.71%. The precious metals miners did slightly worse when the share price of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) increased by 2.26% and the share price of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) increased by 1.56%. The precious metals royalty and streaming companies outperformed the precious metals miners. The value of the Precious Metals R&S Index grew by 4.93%. The Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index did even better, growing by 6.77%.

The April News

The most important news included Franco-Nevada in April. The leader of the industry decided to increase its exposure to industrial metals, by acquiring sizeable iron ore royalties. But there were also several smaller deals. Moreover, the earnings season has started. Sandstorm Gold released its Q1 2021 financial results on April 29.

Franco-Nevada (FNV) made a big deal in April. It acquired 14.7% of Vale’s (VALE) outstanding Participating Debentures from the Brazilian Development Bank and the Brazilian government for $538 million. Due to the participating debentures, Franco will be entitled to receiving 0.264% net sales royalty on 100% of iron ore sales from the Northern System, approximately 70% of iron ore sales from the South-eastern System, and 0.367% net sales royalty from some copper and gold assets. The debentures should generate approximately 25,000-35,000 toz of gold equivalent per year.

Royal Gold (RGLD) announced that in Q1 (Royal Gold's fiscal Q3), it sold 36,000 toz gold, 484,000 toz silver, and 2,000 tonnes copper, or 52,500 toz of gold equivalent.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) reported that its attributable production equaled 19,960 toz of gold equivalent in Q1. Moreover, it announced the acquisition of additional royalties on the Spring Valley project, which increased its NSR royalty to 2.5-3%. Osisko also acquired a 1% NSR royalty on the Moonlight property lying right to the north of Spring Valley, and 0.5% NSR royalty and 30% gold and silver off-take right on the Almaden project. Osisko paid in total $26 million for these new assets.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) released its Q1 2021 financial results. The gold equivalent sales grew to a new record high of 17,444 toz. The revenues increased to $31 million and operating cash flow to $23.7 million. The net income equaled $5 million and EPS $0.03. The cash balance increased to $142.9 million, and the net debt equaled -$140.1 million as of the end of Q1. Sandstorm also increased its investment in Entree Resources (EGI) and renewed its normal course issuer bid. A detailed article about Sandstorm Gold's Q1 can be found here.

Nomad Royalty (OTCQX:NSRXF) announced that due to Equinox Gold's (EQX) acquisition of Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF) and subsequent creation of i-80Gold (OTCPK:IAUCF), the Mercedes and South Arturo streams had to be amended.

Nomad also announced that in Q1, it sold 5,029 toz gold and 37,338 toz silver, or 5,575 toz of gold equivalent. The preliminary revenues amounted to $9.7 million.

On April 27, Nomad announced its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid, under which it will be able to repurchase 15,550,053 common shares or approximately 10% of the current public float.

EMX Royalty (EMX) acquired mineral exploration permits covering the Mo-i-Rana VMS district in Norway, with historical zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold mines. EMX also provided some new information regarding its Australian assets portfolio.

On April 15, EMX announced that it optioned the Copper Warrior project to Warrior Metals. Upon execution of the option, EMX will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the property.

On April 26, EMX announced the filing of a base-shelf prospectus that will enable it to issue shares, warrants, and debt securities worth up to C$200 million ($162 million) over the next 26 months.

Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF) provided an updated resource estimate and also 2021-2023 production guidance for the Canadian Malartic mine, where it owns 2-3% NSR royalties. It should receive 10,550 toz gold and 10,810 toz silver in 2021, 14,600 toz gold and 34,000 toz silver in 2022, and 13,400 toz gold and 27,400 toz silver in 2023.

In Q1 2021, Abitibi generated cash of approximately C$8.3 million ($6.7 million). The majority of this amount was generated by equity investments in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Yamana Gold (AUY).

ELY Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF) announced the acquisition of three patented mining claims within the Tonopah West property. In FY 2020, ELY generated gross revenues of C$4.12 million ($3.34 million). Its cash balance increased to C$7.38 million ($6 million).

Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) recorded revenues of $5.1 million in FY 2020. The volume of attributable gold equivalent ounces increased to 2,889. The volume of cash and cash equivalents stood at $10.9 million as of the end of Q4. In 2021, Elemental expects to receive 4,000-4,400 toz of gold equivalent.

Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) decided to amend the normal course issuer bid terms. Based on the amendment, Sailfish will be able to repurchase 3,782,322 shares instead of 2,963,322 shares. Sailfish also reported the first mining results from the San Albino mine operated by Mako Mining (OTCQX:MAKOF). Sailfish owns a 3% NSR royalty on the project.

Vox Royalty (OTCPK:VOXCF) generated revenues of $126,227 in FY 2020. The revenues are expected to increase to approximately $1.6 million in 2021. Vox provided also news regarding its assets portfolio (1, 2, 3).

Orogen Royalties (OTCPK:EMRRF) announced the sale of the Axe copper-gold porphyry project to Kodiak Copper (OTCQB:KDKCF) that develops the nearby MPD property. Orogen will receive 950,000 shares of Kodiak and a 2% NSR royalty on the Axe project. Orogen also optioned the Manhattan Gap project to Stampede Metals. Stampede will have an option to acquire Manhattan Gap for $18,243, 7.5% of its outstanding shares, funding 7,500 meters of drilling over the next 6 years and granting Orogen a 1.5% NSR royalty.

Trident Royalties (OTCPK:TDTRF) completed the acquisition of the royalty package over the Peruvian Pukaqaqa Copper Project. In exchange for the royalty package, Trident issued Orion Resource Partners 6,878,027 shares. Therefore, Orion became a 6.2% shareholder of Trident. Trident now owns 0.5-2% NSR royalty on Pukaqaqa.

The company also announced that at the Lake Rebecca Project, where Trident owns a 1.5% NSR royalty, the indicated resources grew by 50%, to 815,000 toz gold. On April 30, Trident provided a Q1 review.

Star Royalties (OTCPK:STRFF) filed a base-shelf prospectus that will enable it to sell shares, debt securities, and warrants worth up to $200 million over the next 25 months.

The company generated revenues of $9,801 and a net loss of $799,893 in FY 2020. But the financials should start improving relatively soon, as Star Royalties paid $18 million to acquire a 9.9% gold stream from Arizona Gold's (OTCQB:AGAUF) Copperstone mine that should be restarted by the end of this year.

Empress Royalty (OTCQB:EMPYF) acquired a 100% silver stream from Telson Mining's (OTCPK:SOHFF) Tahuehueto project for $5 million. After 1.25 million toz silver is delivered, the stream will be reduced to 20% of silver production. The stream will be terminated 10 years following the first silver production, which is expected by late 2021.

The company also completed the acquisition of a 2.25% gold royalty from Mutapa Mining & Processing's Manica mine. Empress paid $2 million to acquire this asset.

The May Outlook

The May performance of the precious metals royalty and streaming companies has been positive so far, as the gold and silver prices are growing too. The share performances will be affected also by the Q1 2021 financial results. Some of the companies have already reported their results, during the first week of May: Franco-Nevada (a detailed article can be found here), Wheaton Precious Metals (a detailed article can be found here), Royal Gold (a detailed article can be found here).