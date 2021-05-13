Why I Stopped Buying Rental Properties To Buy REITs Instead - Part 2

Photo by Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

Last month, I posted an article explaining why I stopped buying rental properties to buy REITs instead.

In short, REITs are not only safer but also more rewarding. Historically, they have generated up to 4% higher annual returns than private properties, and these higher returns are the result of economies of scale, professional management, and access to public equity markets:

source

To my surprise, the article gained nearly 300 comments and created a lot of interesting discussions between rental and REIT investors.

Unfortunately, many of these comments were misleading at best, or completely wrong at worst. The same misconceptions kept being repeated over and over again, hurting the quality of discussion, and preventing us from having a well-informed debate on what's better: REITs or rentals.

In today's follow-up article, we will shed some light on the most frequently repeated misconceptions and correct them once and for all.

If you are still undecided between REITs (VNQ) and rentals, here is what you need to know before you invest:

Misconception #1: With REITs, You Cannot Use Leverage

Rental investors will commonly argue that REITs are worse investments than rentals because you don't enjoy the benefits of leverage. The argument is that with $50,000, you can buy a $100,000 rental when you add a mortgage, but you can only buy $50,000 in REITs.

This is one of the most frequently stated arguments, and yet, it is completely wrong.

What these rental investors ignore that when you invest in REITs, you are providing the equity, and the REITs then add debt to it. As such, you enjoy the benefits of debt without actually having to go to a bank to take a loan yourself.

To give you an example: if a REIT has a 50% LTV, and you invest $50,000 in it, you effectively control $100,000 worth of real estate.

In that sense, it is not any different than with rental properties. You also enjoy the benefits of debt, but with REITs, it is even better because you don't need to sign on the loans yourself, you do not need to give personal liability, and you don't pay the extra points when taking the loan. Moreover, because REITs are large credit-worthy borrowers, they will commonly get lower interest rates, which benefits you as the shareholder, and they may access other capital sources that wouldn't be available to you. As an example, it is common for REITs to leverage the common equity with some debt, but also some preferred equity, resulting in higher returns for common equity holders.

REITs have earned 15% per year on average over the past 20 years. You can only earn these returns if you add leverage.

Misconception #2: Rentals Are Much More Tax-Efficient

Rental investors also keep claiming that thanks to depreciation, they are able to avoid paying taxes, which makes rentals much more tax-efficient.

While there is some truth to it, the reality is more complicated.

Let's start by making clear that depreciation is not a secret tool to skip taxes. It only allows you to defer taxes into the future. It lowers the cost basis of your property, which will then result in much greater taxes if and when you sell the property. This is particularly relevant today as President Biden is pushing for higher capital gain taxes and the potential removal of 1031 exchanges.

With REITs, you can defer taxes in similar ways by simply holding your shares in a tax-deferred account. Actually, it is even better because it does not lower the cost basis of your shares, and you don't need to worry about a 1031 exchange.

But even if you hold REITs in a taxable account, they are very tax-efficient vehicles.

This is because REITs pay zero corporate taxes (which are also going up by the way), and REITs only distribute a portion of their cash flow in the form of dividends. Generally, the payout ratio is in the 50-70% range, but some REITs like Boardwalk (OTCPK:BOWFF) distribute as little as 35% of their cash flow to shareholders. This is important because all the cash flow that's retained by the REIT isn't taxable.

Therefore, assuming that the REIT has a 60% payout ratio, you only pay taxes on that 60%, and the other 40% is tax-deferred.

Then a portion of the distribution will often be classified as "return of capital", which also isn't taxable. It lowers your cost basis just like the depreciation of a rental. Some REITs classify 100% of their distribution as a return of capital.

After that, you still also get a 20% deduction on your dividend income.

So when you take all of this into account, REITs are very tax-efficient. Only a portion of the cash flow is distributed, and only a portion of that is actually taxed. It is also important to remember that REITs have a greater growth/capital appreciation component to returns which isn't taxed until you sell. There are a lot of REITs that only pay a ~2-3% dividend yield, but generate 12-15% annual total returns thanks to rapid growth. American Tower (AMT) and Digital Realty (DLR.PK) are good examples and it makes them very tax-efficient.

In the end, I pay lower taxes on REITs than rentals.

Misconception #3: Rentals Earn 25-30% Annual Returns

A lot of rental investors claim that they earn 25-30% annual returns.

But don't fall for it.

Warren Buffett became the richest man on earth by compounding returns at 20% per year and that's truly exceptional. Rental investors certainly aren't doing better than him.

If you actually opened a compound return calculator and compounded $100,000 with zero additional contributions at 30%, you would become a trillionaire within a few decades.

The reality is that most rentals investors don't know how to accurately calculate returns and end up making false or misleading claims.

They wrongly calculate returns by (1) ignoring costs, (2) focusing on the best years, (3) forgetting recessions, (4) overestimating rents, (5) ignoring the value of their own time, etc.

If you look at real estate returns, net of capex, over a full-market cycle, and including the occasional setbacks of tenant defaults, costly releasing, etc., then the returns are not nearly that high.

REITs can do better thanks to their scale, expertise, and access to public equity markets, which result in faster growth and higher profitability.

Misconception #4: With REITs, You Need to Pay Managers

Some rental investors will also claim that REITs cannot outperform rentals because they pay high salaries to their managers.

This is yet another misconception.

Yes, REITs pay generous salaries to their executives for managing the REIT, but because these REITs own $100s of millions or even billions worth of properties, the cost of the management as a percentage of assets is actually very small.

Research from EPRA, which is the equivalent of NAREIT in Europe, finds that the average management cost of REITs is about 0.5% per year, which compares very favorably to private real estate which ranges between 1% and 2.5% depending on the strategy:

Source: EPRA

REITs are more cost-efficient thanks to their massive scale, but also because their management is internalized, and not outsourced to another company.

If you own rentals, you will commonly give your property to a property manager who will take a fixed fee as a percentage of the rental income. You don't benefit from economies of scale.

And if you decide to do the work yourself, it is even worse because then you need to account for the value of your time. Assuming that you spend 2 hours per week managing your rental, and you could earn $25 per hour working another job, then your management cost is $50 per week or $200 per month. If your rental generates $1,000 per month, that's 20% of the rental revenue, and probably close to 40-50% of its NOI.

Moreover, REITs don't only enjoy economies of scale in the cost of the management, but also on other levels. As an example, REITs often won't need to pay brokers because they hire their own to create their own deals via sale and leaseback. They will also get better deals with contractors. Imagine changing the carpets in 100 apartments at once versus changing it in one rental.

So overall, REITs are very cost-efficient and just saying that rentals are better because the managers take millions in salaries is very misleading.

Yes, they do, but as a percentage of assets, the salaries are very small and you get a lot for it. You get some of the best talent in real estate working for you, and you save on costs on other levels as well.

Misconception #5: REITs are Not Even Real Estate

Finally, the last argument that I often hear from rental investors is that REITs are not real estate investments. Because they are traded in the form of stocks, they cannot be compared with real estate.

In my mind, this is the equivalent of saying that Exxon (XOM) is not an energy investment.

REITs own nothing else than real estate, and studies show that their returns near-perfectly co-integrated with the returns of real estate in the long run. Again, not very surprising given that they own nothing else than real estate.

So yes, REITs are corporations and they are often publicly traded, but this is a positive, not a negative. It limits the liability of shareholders and allows you to invest in real estate with minimal transaction cost and easy liquidity. It remains a real estate investment but it has these additional perks that limit risks.

When you invest in a private property, you also buy it with an LLC. Yet, we don't say that it is a stock investment.

Bottom Line

So next time, you hear rental investors say:

"With rentals, I can use leverage..."

"Rentals are more tax-efficient..."

"I generate 25-30% with rentals..."

"REITs must pay high salaries..."

"REITs are not real estate..."

You can direct them to this article to correct these misconceptions.

We can only have a good debate about the pros and cons of REITs vs. Rentals if we all understand the basics. Unfortunately, a lot of rental investors understand very little about REITs, and vice versa.

Having worked in private equity real estate, and later become a REIT analyst, I have a good understanding of both asset classes, and today, I favor REITs in most cases.

Exceptions exist, but most often, REITs generate much better risk-and-hassle adjusted returns. This is especially true today because they are offered at discounted valuations even as the housing market is red hot.