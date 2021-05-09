Photo by David McNew/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its first-quarter 2021 results on May 4, 2021.

ConocoPhillips reported a better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 adjusted income per share of $0.69. Total revenues were $10,559 million, which were also higher than expected.

These positive results were due to increased production in Canada and higher bitumen production, mainly in the Lower 48 with the recent Concho acquisition announced in October last year.

Ryan Lance, the Chairman, and CEO noted in the conference call:

It's a very busy but exciting time at ConocoPhillips. With the Concho transaction now closed, our entire workforce is on a mission to emerge from last year's extreme sector volatility and the transaction integration activities as the strongest competitor in our business. Reviewing 2021 as a catalyst moment like we did in 2016 to improve every aspect of our business and again, step out from the pack by taking our disciplined, shareholder-friendly value proposition to the next level.

The investment thesis is quite simple for ConocoPhillips, one of the world's largest independent oil and gas producers. The company is a long-term oil investment comparable to my oil supermajors' group, such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) or Chevron (NYSE: CVX).

However, the dividend is still slightly lower than most of the supermajors that I have indicated below.

However, as always, with the oil sector, we experience recurring oil price swings that require a special investing strategy. I call it trading your long-term position.

Thus, it is safer to use about 30+% of your COP position to trade short-term volatility using technical analysis. It allows you to profit from the short-term swings and increase your leverage in unfavorable or unexpected turnaround.

ConocoPhillips - 1Q'21: Financials And Trend - The Raw Numbers

ConocoPhillips 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Revenues in $ Billion 6.16 2.75 4.39 5.49 9.83 Total Revenues in $ Billion 4.81 4.02 4.38 6.05 10.56 Net Income in $ Billion -1.74 0.26 -0.45 -0.77 0.98 EBITDA $ Billion 0.05 1.45 1.10 0.66 3.89 EPS diluted in $/share -1.60 0.24 -0.42 -0.72 0.75 Cash from operations in $ Billion 2.11 0.16 0.87 1.67 2.08 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 1.65 0.88 1.13 1.06 1.20 Free Cash Flow in $ billion 0.46 -0.72 -0.26 0.61 0.88 Total cash $ Billion 8.19 7.86 7.33 7.86 7.86 Total debt in $ Billion 14.97 15.00 15.39 15.37 20.03 including Concho debt Dividend per share in $ 0.42 0.42 0.43 0.43 0.43 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.085 1.078 1.077 1.074 1.303

Analysis: Balance sheet and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other Income were $10.56 billion (oil revenues were $9.83 billion) in 1Q'21

ConocoPhillips posted total revenue of $10.56 billion for the first quarter, well above the $4.81 billion the same quarter last year.

Net income was $982 million or $0.75 per share versus a loss of $1,739 million the previous year.

The good performance was due to increased production and realized commodity prices, notable in the Lower 48 region after the acquisition of Concho.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is $511 million. COP recorded a first-quarter FCF of $880 million.

The dividend is now $1.72 per share yearly or a yield of ~3%. It is an expense of $2.24 billion a year, which is well above the yearly free cash flow indicated. The dividend payment increased with the addition of 285,929 shares from the acquisition of Concho.

ConocoPhillips maintained the quarterly dividend at $0.43 per share in the first quarter.

ConocoPhillips owns 208 million shares of Cenovus (CVE), which is received in 2017 and is now prepared to monetize its stake.

The company resumed the share repurchase program at an annualized level of $1.5 billion. I believe it is not a good idea, and I have never been a fan of such buybacks that I consider a pure waste of cash.

I think the $1.5 billion could be used more effectively to create more cash flow or reward shareholders with a higher dividend.

I understand it is due to the Cenovus monetization plan regarding its 10% stake, but I do not believe it is the right use.

CFO Bill Bullock said in the conference call:

We intend to begin selling our Cenovus shares in the open market in the second quarter, while simultaneously tendering the proceeds in the ConocoPhillips shares. We will be thoughtful and measured with our sales program, as you would expect, with an intention to fully dispose of our Cenovus position by the end of 2022.

3 - Detailed oil production was 1,527K Boep/d in Q1'21 (Including Libya with 39K Boep/d).

Production jumped to 1,527 Boep/d including Libya, up 18.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

Details per commodity: 53.6% was crude oil.

Global average oil equivalent prices realized by ConocoPhillips (crude oil, natural gas, NGL, etc.). The global average oil equivalent price increased by 16.9% from a year ago.

Production in Boep/d per Regions

Lower 48 Production details

Production in the Lower 48 represents 46.8% or 715K Boep/d of the total output. The Lower 48 represents the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and now Permian Basin including Delaware) and the Gulf of Mexico production but not Alaska.

Details per US Shale Basin after Concho transaction:

4 - Guidance 2021 and Proved reserves

Proved reserves

The company showed proved reserves of ~4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent and a reserve replacement ratio of 86%.

Outlook 2021 to come in March.

Production in 2021 is expected to be 1.5 million Boep/d with about 1.52 million Boep/d for 2Q'21.

5 - Net Debt increased to $12.17 billion in 1Q'21

Net debt is about $12.17 billion with total cash of $7.856 billion ($2.991 billion in total cash and cash equivalents).

The company plans to reduce debt by $5 billion over the next 5 years.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

ConocoPhillips had a strong first quarter due to the Concho acquisition, which significantly boosted its US production and higher oil and gas prices. 2021 seems promising, with higher production and high oil and gas price expected to remain above $60 in 2021 and 2022. The EIA indicated on April 6, 2021:

Rising Brent prices in March continued to reflect expectations of rising oil demand as both COVID-19 vaccination rates and global economic activity have increased, combined with ongoing crude oil production limits from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and partner countries (OPEC+). EIA forecasts that Brent prices will average $65/b in the second quarter of 2021, $61/b during the second half of 2021, and $60/b in 2022.

However, COP is now approaching an overbought position technically, and it is perhaps time to think of taking some profits before the inevitable retracement occurs.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

COP experienced a breakout of its ascending triangle pattern last week. The trading strategy now is a bit complicated because the old pattern has ended, and the new pattern is not fully formed yet.

In this situation, the old resistance is now the new support, and I recommend adding a little at or below $54. It is reasonable to take profits between $58 $60 (double top resistance). The RSI is approaching overbought territory, which also indicates a sell signal.

The price of oil is crucial and should always be included in your trading strategy.

