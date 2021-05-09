Photo by winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The US trading incident in March 2021 highlighted the relatively fragile business model of Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR), implying it should trade at discount valuations. We anticipate slowdowns YoY in core activities such as US prime brokerage and domestic retail, and hence remain sellers of the shares.

Quick primer

Nomura Holdings is the largest Japanese securities brokerage and asset management business headquartered in Tokyo. The Wholesale business which includes investment banking, equities, and fixed income made up 58% of FY3/2021 sales; this segment booked an approximate $2.3 billion trading loss when a client failed to meet a margin call in Q4 FY3/2021.

FY3/2021 sales split by segment

Source: Company, created by author

FY3/3021 income before taxes by segment

Source: Company, created by author

Our objectives

In this piece we want to assess the following:

The outlook for the prime brokerage business, following the incident in Q4 FY3/2021 with a US client.

Potential impact to shareholder returns policy.

We will take each one in turn.

Described as an idiosyncratic incident

Nomura suffered a $2.3 billion/JPY246 billion trading loss in March 2021 as a US-based client failed to meet a margin call and a close-out event ensued. The company conducted a disciplined approach to winding down positions, but Q4 FY3/2021 saw negative net revenues of JPY126 billion in the affected Americas Wholesale business. As of April 23, 2021, Nomura had exited approximately 97% of positions outstanding and is expecting to book $570 million/JPY62 billion worth of trading losses in FY3/2022. Net revenue from the Americas was trending close to JPY100 billion per quarter in Q1 and Q2 FY3/2021 but dropped to around JPY40 billion in Q4 FY3/2021 if we exclude this one-off event. We read this as market conditions visibly deteriorating from H1 to H2 with Nomura's trading volumes falling - could this be a hint of excessive risk-taking in order to maintain heightened net revenue levels?

Quarterly wholesale net revenue trend by geography

Source: Company, created by author

This incident raises many questions over Nomura's US operation - risk management at the cash prime brokerage, framework for controlling exposure and margin, management reporting, overall risk appetite, and the level of management oversight from Tokyo. What we know is that a review is being conducted by an independent law firm to recommend remedial action, new management is to be appointed at the affected US subsidiary and an investor day on 12 May 2021 should disclose some of these developments.

Management believes that this incident was a one-off and not illustrative of slack controls at the prime brokerage. From FY3/2022 we feel it would only be fair to expect Nomura to cut back on risk appetite and sacrifice trading activity in order to show greater risk management and tighter compliance. The Americas have been the major net revenue driver for the Wholesale division, but this is unlikely to be the case hereon in. This negative earnings outlook for the Wholesale division is unfortunate, given that it has managed to consistently bring down its cost income ratio over the last 3 years (for Q4 FY3/2021 we have normalized the impact of the incident).

Quarterly wholesale cost income ratio

Source: Company, created by author

From the above we surmise that management will be operating with a reduced risk appetite from FY3/2022 for its prime brokerage business. This timing may exacerbate any negative impact to earnings from reduced market activity, given talk of increasing US inflation and potential rate hikes.

Next, we look at potential for shareholder returns.

Shareholder returns set to decline YoY

Although FY3/2021 ended on a negative note, the company managed to announce dividend per share of JPY35 (+75% YoY) with a resultant payout ratio of 70%. The outlook for shareholder returns into FY3/2022 is unclear, given the lack of company guidance as well as the company's weakened underlying capital from the JPY246 billion trading loss.

Dividend for FY3/2020 and FY3/2021

Source: Company, created by author

Dividend payout ratio

Source: Company, created by author

We also note some activities that raise questions over Nomura's financial soundness. When looking at non-interest expenses, we see 'other' expenses increasing significantly in Q4 FY3/2021. The loan loss provision is related to the trading loss incident which is understandable but is lower than the expected loss. The impairment charge relates to the company's 21% strategic stake in Nomura Real Estate (OTCPK:NMEHF), which was said to be reflected at a premium to market value (which has been the case for some time) - the timing of this impairment is odd. The question is will there be more provisioning or impairments to come?

Other expenses in non-interest expense

Source: Company, created by author

A weakened capital base, a slowdown YoY in the US Wholesale business and potential further issues on the balance sheet does not provide a positive footing for discussions over increasing total shareholder returns. Management does not appear forward-looking in terms of share buybacks, but the investor day may make mention of future targets. We feel that a decline in dividends per share is expected by the market and is already priced in. What may be more negative is the outlook for business activity, as we see Retail client inflows remain subdued despite the Nikkei index reaching all-time highs in Q4 FY3/2021.

Retail net inflows of cash and securities

Source: Company, created by author

Although Nomura appears relatively well-capitalized, we do not think that it is in a position to boost total shareholder returns.

Valuation

Consensus forecasts expect a relatively flat growth YoY for net revenue, resulting in a dividend yield of 4.6%. Return on equity is forecast to return to 8.5% from 5.7% in FY3/2021. Overall, forecasts indicate the business reaching a steady-state with sustained flat net revenues for the medium term.

Risks

Upside risk comes from an overall market rebound, resulting in greater trading activity that Nomura can take advantage of, even if there are tighter limits to its US Wholesale business.

Announcement of forward-looking shareholder returns policy would be a positive catalyst for the shares. Nomura has demonstrated high payout ratios in the past, and signs of this being a predictable trend would be positively welcomed.

Downside risk comes from lax risk management practices which could result in further trading losses. The company has suffered some reputational loss from the US incident, and its status as a robust counterparty may need time to rebuild resulting in loss of market share. Nomura also has a sizable Retail business and if customer activity visibly wanes and results in outflows, the outlook for earnings will decline.

Conclusion

The US trading incident in March 2021 highlighted the relatively fragile business model of Nomura Holdings. Although it is not alone in experiencing such events, it does demonstrate a certain lack of quality compared to some of its larger international peers and a discount valuation feels warranted. Nomura's status and outlook will depend on how they move on from this incident, but indications thus far are not of any major overhauls.

With earnings expected to normalize YoY and a dividend cut in the price, the shares may be seen by some as an opportunity to access the consensus forecast dividend yield of 4.6%. We anticipate slowdowns YoY in core activities such as US prime brokerage and domestic retail, and hence remain sellers of the shares.