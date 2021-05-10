Ventas: Reasons To Consider Exiting
Summary
- Ventas REIT reported Q1-2021 results and signaled the bottom in occupancies was behind us.
- While occupancies will rise in the quarters ahead, Ventas has multiple challenges to deal with.
- We go over these challenges and tell you why you might want to look elsewhere for your returns.
When we last covered Ventas REIT (NYSE:VTR) we had a cautious tone. Specifically, we warned about paying too much for this REIT.
VTR's normalized debt to EBITDA is now over 7.0X when you exclude the impact of any Government funds. Of course at this point in the credit cycle, pretty much no one cares about this. They may be proven right in ignoring this concern, if the "V-recovery" is rather sharp for VTR. We just don't think that will happen and remain less than optimistic than the market. We continue to rate this at Neutral and will move to a hard sell/short sell if conditions warrant.
Source: Bottom In Cash Flow Within Sight
Ventas released Q1-2021 results and put forward important information that got us to update on our thesis.
Q1-2021
Ventas reported a normalized funds from operations (FFO) of $0.72 for Q1-2021.
Source: Ventas Presentation
While the numbers were slightly ahead of consensus, that only occurred as analysts were taking down their numbers month after month since the third quarter of 2020. Senior Housing Operating Portfolio aka SHOP, occupancy declined by 260 basis points in the quarter with Net Operating Income (NOI) dropping by 8% on stripping out HHS Grant impacts. Key positives, though, were that the pandemic is now under control and 97% of the communities controlled by Ventas did not report a single case in the two weeks leading up to the results. Ventas also expects occupancies to rise by 200 basis points in the next quarter and that will put in a bottom on their immediate cash flow. This was in-line with the thesis in our last article.
Three Things To Keep In Mind For The Recovery
Investors must be breathing a sigh of relief as the overall declines over the last year were just plain brutal.
Source: Ventas Supplemental
Before they start extrapolating peak cash flow again, there are few things to consider. The first is that HHS grants will fall off during 2021 and create an offset to the initial recovery process.
Source: Ventas Supplemental
The second thing to keep in mind is that the Triple Net Portfolio is under rather severe distress.
Source: Ventas Supplemental
Cash flow rent coverage has dropped to 1.3X from 1.5X over the course of the last 12 months. While that looks bad, the numbers are actually far worse. Remember that this 1.3X has four factors boosting it.
1) This is calculated on a rolling four quarter basis so it has yet to reflect impact of the falling occupancies during 2020.
2) It has been boosted by Government Grants.
3) It is reported with a one quarter lag, so we are right now only seeing Q1-2020 to Q4-2020 coverage.
Source: Ventas Supplemental
4) Finally, do remember that what is presented is EBITDARM (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, Rent & Management Fees) coverage. Being able to cover rent by 1.3X when you don't count everything that matters is not exactly a sign of financial health.
A good way to visualize how bad things are is just to look back at the SHOP side. Ventas is one of the best operators in the SHOP space and their cash flow has dropped from $168 million to about half as much if you exclude HHS grants.
Source: Ventas Supplemental
Now if Ventas was actually a tenant in these same assets and paid a rent of $112 million quarterly ($168 million divide by 1.5X), exactly how bad would things be for them when their quarterly cash flow has dropped to $83.4 million? There is a stark difference between current rent coverage vs the 4 quarter rolling coverage.
We expect the next 36 months to have multiple tenants request rent relief and this will offset improving SHOP fundamentals.
Debt
Alongside the above challenges Ventas has now (as predicted) gone past the 7.0X debt to EBITDA mark.
Source: Ventas Supplemental
While investors may consider this as acceptable for REITs, and in general this is true, Ventas has a very large SHOP side portfolio. It also has heavily distressed tenants on the triple net side. Fitch sees the situation is a similar light as we do.
Elevated Leverage through 2022: Fitch projects VTR's leverage (net debt to recurring operating EBITDA) will sustain in the mid-to-high 6x range through 2022, absent any offsetting actions by the issuer, above Fitch's rating sensitivity of 6x.
Rent Reductions Likely for NNN: There is significant uncertainty in the speed of a recovery in SH tenant profitability. SH operators have been provided with additional liquidity under government programs, including forgivable loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and CARES Act grants, which exclude purely independent living facilities. However, Fitch does not assume any incremental government relief beyond what has been committed to date. This heightens the risk that some operators might require significant rent relief before occupancy and, consequently, underlying cashflows recover to pre-coronavirus levels. Since leases tend to be the largest form of financing and one of the largest expenses for operators, REITs are an obvious partner to provide relief if government funding runs out before underlying cashflows rebound to pre-coronavirus levels.
However, Fitch does not expect a restoration of portfolio EBITDA to 2019 levels until 2023-2024. In its rating case, Fitch also assumes that a 30% permanent cut in rents might be necessary to stabilize the rents for around one-third of SH and SNF operators in the long run, which equals a permanent rent reduction of 10% starting in 2021.
Source: Fitch
Conclusion
Ventas will likely sell close to $1.0 billion in assets in 2021 and this will offset development capex of about $0.5 billion.
Source: Ventas Presentation
We don't think is nearly enough and we expect more asset sales and rent reductions to keep FFO under pressure. The one positive aspect for Ventas is that supply demand fundamentals are finally aligning from a longer term perspective.
Source: Ventas Presentation
While demographic trends have been favorable for a long time, the supply side of the equation has singlehandedly demolished the bull case over the last decade. This appears to be changing, finally. This might give bulls something to chew on down the line but, for now, Ventas has its work cut out for it.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.