Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) has consistently been able to positively impress its shareholders with its activities in recent months. Myovant was able to develop its lead drug relugolix through Phase 3 in three indications, announce particularly good safety data from relugolix in advanced prostate cancer (ADT) or the approval of relugolix in ADT in the US.

Currently, the management is fully focused on the clinical development of relugolix in the indications uterine fibroids and endometriosis parallelly to the commercialization of relugolix in the US, where it is marketed under the name ORGOVYX.

For the further development and commercialization of relugolix, Myovant was able to find a top-class partner in Pfizer (PFE) at the end of last year.

Taking the share price as a reference, many shareholders seem to conclude that the deal is not very favorable for Myovant. For this reason, I will evaluate the deal with Pfizer in this article and explain why the sell-off is not justified. Instead, the deal makes Myovant a highly favorable risk-reward investment. To conclude, Pfizer would not agree to the deal in the long run if they did not expect billions in revenue for themselves.

Figure 1: Myovant Sciences chart (Source: Stockcharts)

Business of Myovant Sciences

We aspire to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. - Company Homepage

Myovant was co-founded by Roivant Sciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) in 2016. Myovant's drugs relugolix and MVT-602 are licensed from Takeda. The pipeline aims to improve the lives of millions of patients by serving unmet needs of people suffering from uterine fibroids, endometriosis, prostate cancer, and infertility.

The Pipeline

The backbone of the company is relugolix, an oral, once-daily small molecule, which acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist. The drug is used to control hormone levels and can be used for both men and women.

In men, the hormone control is being used to limit tumor growth of prostate cancer by suppressing testosterone (simulating castration). Since January, relugolix in ADT is available in the US under the name ORGOVYX.

In women, relugolix is being used as a combination therapy and prevents the production of estrogen and progesterone. By lowering estrogen levels to normal, the symptoms of uterine fibroids and endometriosis can be offset. Currently, the FDA is reviewing the efficiency and safety of relugolix for symptoms of uterine fibroids and has set a PDUFA date of June 1. In Europe, a marketing authorization application (MAA) was submitted in March 2020. The company expects to file an NDA for relugolix in endometriosis in the first half of 2021.

In addition, a second drug candidate is in development to improve fertility in women. Top line results from a Phase 2a study of MVT-602 were presented in June 2019. However, the focus of the company is on relugolix as it is the substantial near-term value driver.

Figure 2: Myovant Sciences pipeline (Source: Author's Chart, company homepage)

In the long term, Myovant plans to expand its pipeline beyond relugolix. Myovant intends to leverage the expertise gained in the development of relugolix and use its strengths and capabilities. Therefore, the company will take a closer look at how to proceed with its asset MVT-602 and plans to acquire additional products in its prioritized target areas of women's health as well as oncology, regardless of stage. This should provide a solid base for sustainable growth for many years to come.

Assessing the Deal with Pfizer

We could not have asked for a better partner, a more ideal partner than Pfizer when you look at their rich experience and capabilities. - David Marek, SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

On December 26, Myovant and Pfizer struck a major deal to jointly develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women’s health in the US and Canada. Myovant is receiving a $650 million upfront payment (included is a $150 million cost advance payment). Another $200 million is due upon approval of relugolix in uterine fibroids and endometriosis. Thereafter, Myovant is eligible for up to $3.5 billion in tiered sales milestones.

All profits and expenses will be shared equally between the partners.

In addition, Myovant granted Pfizer an option to market relugolix in advanced prostate cancer in Europe.

If Pfizer exercises this option, Myovant will receive an additional $50 million milestone payment and is eligible to receive double-digit royalties on net sales. Pfizer will make a decision in the first half of 2021. If they decline, Myovant will seek another partner for relugolix in ADT in Europe.

In my opinion, the commercialization of Relugolix in partnership with Pfizer is the biggest benefit gained from the deal. The partnership will lead to a real increase in adoption as well as in peak sales for Relugolix (see XTANDI as an example).

Since Pfizer also markets XTANDI, synergies can be leveraged. XTANDI is an oral treatment for ADT and sales are forecasted to reach $4.7 billion in 2022. XTANDI inhibits the growth of cancer cells in men for whom hormone therapy is no longer effective.

In addition to the sales benefits, Pfizer also supports Myovant in the further clinical development of relugolix and puts Myovant in a better negotiating position.

The upfront payment of $650 million and the cost share greatly strengthens Myovant's financial position. Therefore, the $200 million loan from Sumitomo Dainipp (Sumitomo), which was made available for the launch of ORGOVYX, was not needed. Myovant intends to use its financial position to expand its pipeline with additional assets even faster and more aggressively. Extending the pipeline will be the major growth and value driver for Myovant beyond relugolix.

In summary, the deal leads to greater benefits while reducing risk for shareholders. It will more than offset the 50-50 profit split. With Pfizer as a partner, doubts about winning a significant market share from market leader AbbVie (ABBV) are fading and commercialization is de-risked.

Figure 3: Advantages in Sales from the Pfizer Deal (Source: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

Evaluating the Revenue Potential of relugolix

For Pfizer, the deal only makes sense if they expect more than $8 billion in sales for relugolix. Just to compensate the upfront payments, relugolix needs to bring in about $2 billion. Much higher numbers are needed to cover the milestones and distribution costs. Myovant has ensured it will be adequately compensated if relugolix achieves the potential that Myovant and Pfizer believe it has.

To get an idea of the annual sales potential, it is worth taking a look at the market leader AbbVie. Its product Lupron Depot is already approved and used in prostate cancer, endometriosis, and fibroids. In the US, it's generating stable revenues of $700 million per year. Global sales settle close to the $1 billion mark.

For a better overview, I would like to briefly discuss the individual indications and name the corresponding patient populations.

Advanced Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most prevalent form of cancer in men. Approximately 250,000 men are estimated to be newly diagnosed with the disease in 2021, three million men are living with the disease. Prostate cancer is considered advanced when it has spread or came back after initial treatment. Hormone deprivation can help to treat the tumor, as a reduction in androgens can slow tumor growth and stop prostate cancer. The front-line medical therapy for ADT typically involves androgen deprivation therapy. Currently, GnRH agonists, such as leuprorelin in the form of depot injections, are the standard of care for hormone deprivation.

According to Myovant, approximately 300,000 patients are being treated with androgen deprivation therapy annually in the United States. In the context of demographic development, the numbers are expected to increase.

Uterine Fibroids

Uterine fibroids are the most common benign tumor in women. Symptoms include heavy menstrual bleeding, pain, and more. The fibroids can be treated with medication and surgery. All medications work on a hormonal level and cause the fibroids to stop growing or shrink.

There is a need for chronic treatment. Symptoms subside with treatment, but symptoms may recur after treatment is discontinued.

According to Myovant, there are currently five million women in the US who suffer from uterine fibroids. Since three million of them are inadequately treated with current therapies, the patient population is tremendously underserved.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a hormone-dependent disease and the second most common gynecological disease after uterine fibroids.

According to Myovant, approximately 8 million women in the U.S. are living with the disease and about 6 million suffer from truly debilitating symptoms. A substantial patient population of 1 million women is not addressed by existing treatment options.

Competition

The current SoC for hormone suppression is GnrH agonists based on leuprolide; these can be injected via depot injections. Lupron Depot (AbbVie) and Eligard (Tolmar Pharmaceuticals in the US) have the largest market shares.

GnrH antagonists, such as relugolix, are another option. In their mode of action, antagonists differ from agonists by suppressing hormones more rapidly, without the disadvantage of flare-ups (triggered by an initial increase in hormone levels). Ferring Pharmaceuticals markets Firmagon as a monthly injection.

Could relugolix become the new SoC?

I believe that relugolix has the potential to gain the biggest market share and to replace Lupron Depot as the new SoC. Due to the scope, I will only briefly touch on this topic.

Relugolix has the advantage of oral therapy with a similar side effect profile to its competitors.

Figure 4: Comparison of relugolix and Elagolix (Source: Company Presentation)

Above all, the safety profile is convincing. The leading cause of death in men with prostate cancer is cardiovascular mortality. And in this case, relugolix performs way better than Lupron. While with Lupron 6.2% of patients experienced a MACE (stroke, heart attack...) that was fatal in 2.9% of patients, with relugolix only 2.9% of patients experienced such an event with a death rate of 1.1%.

Figure 4: Superiority of relugolix over Leuprolide (Source: Company Presentation)

Looking at the market needs, relugolix has a high overlap. The market wants a good clinical profile (women are not satisfied with current therapies, tremendous data of relugolix) with a compelling safety profile (cardiovascular risk, bone density), plus simplicity in use (oral therapy - more and more prostate cancer is being treated with oral therapies, same drug, and doses for all patients).

Peak Sales Potential of relugolix

To estimate potential peak sales, the patient population must be multiplied by the potential price of the product.

Figure 6: Possible patient population and costs of Lupron Depot (Source: Author's Chart, based on these information)

I expect relugolix to be approved in all three indications within the next 12 months.

The mode of action of GnRH is completely undisputed.

Positive data from the Phase 3 studies and long-term studies demonstrate the efficacy of relugolix.

The safety profile as well as the manufacturing profile of Relugolix has already been confirmed by the FDA with the approval of Relugolix in ADT.

If relugolix is approved in all three indications, the combined treatment population that can be addressed is of enormous size. With the approval of relugolix in women health care, the current sales force (approx. 100 sales reps) can be expanded and leveraged. Commercialization of relugolix in additional indications will incur only marginal additional costs.

So far, Myovant has not set a price for relugolix. However, Myovant has already indicated that it intends to charge a higher price than previous drugs.

But what I would say is that innovation has value. And when we look at our product profile against the current available options and other options that may come, we think that innovation is going to deliver a differentiated experience for patients. And we'll take that into consideration when we think about pricing. that we have a differentiated profile, and that profile should add value. - David Marek, Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

If you look at the numbers, it is easy to see why Pfizer is spending so much money on relugolix. The sales potential is enormous if Myovant is able to reach the patients.

Figure 7: Rights in relugolix across all indication (Source: Author's Chart, with data from company filings)

With the Pfizer deal, Myovant has partnered relugolix globally across all indications. Another strong partner was found in Gedeon Richter in Europe. Gedeon Richter is one of the most important pharmaceutical companies internationally with a focus on women's health.

It should be mentioned that relugolix is licensed from Takeda, and Myovant has to pay high single-digit royalties to Takeda on net sales from all territories outside of Asia.

Without detailed information, it's difficult to estimate potential sales. However, I expect Myovant to crack the magic $1 billion revenue mark. Bloomberg expects relugolix to bring in just under $1 billion ($932 million) in 2024.

Financial Assessment

With the deal, Myovant is in a better position than ever before. Furthermore, Myovant is acting very much in the interests of its shareholders. This is especially due to the new major shareholder Sumitomo. The company acquired all of the founding shares of Roivant Sciences in 2019 and bought additional shares through the market up to $15. Since Sumitomo has no interest in diluting its own shares, it also provides Myovant with a very favorable loan.

Therefore, it's no surprise that the last share dilution took place in May 2019, when the company raised $125 million. I expect Myovant has enough cash and the shares will not be further diluted. The clean balance sheet (no warrants) combined with the simple capital structure provides plenty of upside

Figure 8: Financial overview (Source: Author's Chart, with data from company filings)

The annual quarterly reports serve as the basis for the calculation.

Figure 9: Financial positions (Source: Company filling)

I calculated the net cash by subtracting all cash-effective liabilities (Debt) from the total cash position (Cash).

Deferred revenue: Is offset against the first revenues.

Cost share advance: Does not have to be repaid.

Even before first sales revenues, Myovant's cash position could be further strengthened by (up to $250 million) milestone payments from Pfizer, which are not shown in the figures.

Currently, relugolix is valued at approximately one-third of the outstanding milestone payments from Pfizer. The potential in Europe is not even assessed. Overall, Myovant is undervalued and its undervaluation will be eliminated with the successful commercialization of relugolix at the latest.

Potential Risks

As with all investments, the risks should be considered deeply despite the promising prospects. As this article evaluates only the value of relugolix, I will not consider the risks associated with MVT-602. Currently, the greatest risks are related to the approvals of relugolix in women health care and to the commercialization of ORGOVYX.

If Myovant is unable to effectively market or sell ORGOVYX and/or does not receive FDA approval in women health care, future milestone payments from Pfizer will be missed or at least reduced.

Despite the positive study results to date, complications associated with the use of relugolix may occur.

In the future, more drug candidates could get approved by the FDA and EMA which are superior to relugolix.

Why to invest now

I expect a steady news flow in the next quarters which will provide a positive sentiment for Myovant. The biggest catalyst in the short-term is the PDUFA date. On 1st of June, the FDA could approve relugolix in uterine fibroids. I expect that the stock price will rise until approval in anticipation of approval (PDUFA-run). In addition, I expect the approval of relugolix in Europe in ADT. Furthermore, the NDA for relugolix in endometriosis will be submitted in the first half of 2021. In Europe, I expect a filing for MAA for relugolix in the women health indications soon.

In addition to the positive developments in the pipeline, Myovant already announced a successful sales launch of ORGOVYX. Full reimbursement should be possible by January 2022 at the latest. On top, Myovant is conducting a study with relugolix to further differentiate itself from competition. If the study data is positive, it will positively impact commercialization. In the coming months, the positive development in the commercialization of relugolix should become visible in the quarterly reports.

I also anticipate the acquisition of additional assets within the next 12 months to ensure the long-term growth of the company.

In summary, there is still a lot of positive news to come. Therefore, the current levels are a great entry level. The stock is trading around $19 on May 6, 2021. The entry opportunity at these prices will not be around for much longer.

As a further bonus, the possibility of a buyout by Sumitomo remains (see Urovant Sciences). However, you should not base your investment thesis on a buyout.

I would like to encourage you to follow me and read my articles for stocks with an excellent risk-reward profile.