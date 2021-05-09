Photo by CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

By the time you read this, it’s possible that another SA writer (or more than one!) will have written an article dissecting Energy Transfer’s Q1 results, with all the obligatory charts and PowerPoint slides.

This article will begin where those articles leave off—by taking a view from 35,000 feet and by focusing on analysis and projection rather than just reporting the results.

This article also builds on my two previous ET articles, the first published on Jan. 21 and the second a month later. Most of what I said in those articles is still valid and very little of what I said before will be repeated here, so I recommend you read those articles as background for this one. For those who choose not to, the next section summarizes my previous articles in a few paragraphs.

Very Brief Summary of My January and February 2021 Articles

I believe my job—both as an investor running my closely-held family fund as well as my job when I write SA articles—is to identify “mispriced” equities. One of the deepest (but sometimes most treacherous) wells of mispriced equities is in unloved industries, and in those industries, sometimes the best opportunities arrive in the form of companies that are hated--for whatever reasons. Sometimes the reasons are valid, sometimes not, but hated companies can present great recovery opportunities—and sometimes (but not always) big risks.

But if you can find a hated company in a hated space but that is clearly on the cusp of a sea change upwards—where the risk is small and the upside potential is large--THAT is the opportunity you are looking for.

ET was just such a company, trading at $6.75 and $6.79 when I wrote the above two articles. It was yielding 10% after the then-recent distribution cut, and the distrib coverage ratio was north of 3 to 1. In other words, the risk of a further distribution cut was as close to zero as one could ever wish for.

Second, the country and especially the oil-and-gas space had just gone through their worst upheaval in a century, and everyone agreed that 2021 would be better than 2020 (it really couldn’t be worse) because vaccinations were ramping up, trillions of govt dollars were being handed out and WTI had just hit $50 and nat gas had finally gotten to around $2.50 (and above) and had stayed there for several months.

In January and February 2021, nobody in their right might could argue that 2021 would not be better than 2020. Certainly, somebody could have disagreed with my projection that we would see WTI of $60 over the next few months (which has happened) but for various reasons, nobody could rationally believe 2021 would not be better than 2020.

As to ET itself, the exact same observation applied—i.e., 2021 would undoubtedly be better than 2020. Yes, I read all the absurd comments here on SA and elsewhere concluding that nothing at ET would improve in 2021—or ever. Indeed, I wrote a whole article addressing the “bear case against ET,” and I concluded that the naysayers were wrong.

In both of my articles, I argued in January and February of this year that the downside risk in ET was minimal, the 10% distrib was stellar and extremely unlikely to be cut, that macro forces would be pushing oil-and-gas up, and that even the negative sentiment in oil-and-gas (and ET) might abate (I was not as sure on that last one).

I recommended ET in my two articles and I set a 12-month price target of $10—which would equate to a one-year return of 55% (including 10% in distribs). I concluded that based on ET’s guidance of a 2021 EBITDA midpoint of $10.8 billion and capex of about $1.3 billion, that ET would pay debt down about $3 billion in 2021, and almost $4 billion in 2022 and 2023 (due to much lower capex in those years). Although ET guided to $10.8 billion of EBITDA, I personally believed ET’s 2021 EBITDA would exceed $11 billion, largely because I believed WTI would hit $60 before mid-2021 and because I thought sentiment in the oil patch would improve once WTI did that. Both of those have come to pass (WTI almost $65 now and sentiment definitely improved).

In keeping with my projections—but happening way sooner than I expected--ET closed at $9.84 on 5/7/21, a 50% return (including 30 cents in distribs) from $6.75 in the last 3 months.

But that was then, and this is now. The next section will briefly review Q1’s crazy-good results and I will then tell you why I believe some of the first-quarter benefits will carry forward to the rest of 2021—and beyond.

Quick Review of Q1 2021 Results

The consensus Q1 EBITDA among ET analysts was about $2.6 billion and because I was sure ET picked up a few hundred million from the February ice storm, my EBITDA projection for Q1 was far above the analysts—I was at $3.1 billion. EBITDA actually came in a $5.04 billion.

My Q1 DCF projection was about $1.7 billion—it came in at $3.91 billion, with $3.5 billion in DCF left over after paying capex of $360 million and after paying distributions.

My projection was that ET would pay down about $1.1 billion in debt during Q1, based on my earlier projection that they would pay $750 million down--$3 billion paydown for the year divided by 4 quarters--plus $350 million (guesstimate) they would pick up from the ice storm. Well, instead of paying down my $1.1 billion estimate (and I believe all analysts projected a lower number), they actually paid down $3.7 billion of debt during Q1.

There is much more to report about Q1, but since others will soon be doing it, I won’t.

There Are Several Reasons Why Some of the Benefits from Q1’s Blowout Numbers Will Carry To The Rest of 2021—And Beyond

Everybody and their uncle—and ET itself—is taking pains to argue that Q1’s special benefit is a one-time event that will have absolutely no impact on ET’s future. I couldn’t disagree more, and here are all my reasons why:

1. Deleveraging Will Take Three More QUARTERS—Instead of Three More YEARS

Long-term debt before Q1 was about $50 billion and TTM EBITDA according to CNBC data was $9.503 billion, yielding a very-high debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3. After Q1, debt dropped to $46.3 billion and TTM EBITDA is over $12 billion. Even forgetting the ice storm, ET is guiding to a 2021 EBITDA of $10.9 billion and I am projecting well over $11 billion. But let’s just use $11 billion to be conservative. In ONE quarter, debt to EBITDA ratio went from 5.3 to 4.2 ($46.3/11). Based on my belief that ET will pay down $1 billion per quarter the rest of this year, net debt will be $43.3 billion by the end of the year, reaching a very acceptable leverage ratio of 3.9 (EPD’s is barely any better).

You may dispute my specific numbers, but the trajectory and the marked rapidity of deleveraging cannot honestly be disputed.

2. $3.7 Billion Paydown Saves $150 Million in Interest Per Year, A Savings Amount That Will Increase by About $45 million Each Quarter

At an interest rate of 4.5%, $3.7 billion in less debt saves about $165 million in interest going forward. Every quarter that ET pays down $1 billion saves ET another $45 million. Interest cost this year will be $200 million less than last year—a number that will carry through (and increase) in 2022 and beyond. This sets up a virtuous cycle where greater debt paydown saves interest, which enables greater debt paydown, and so on.

3. I Believe ENBL Acquisition Will Be Accretive But Even If It Isn’t, Cost Savings According to ET Will Be $100 Million Per Year

It is beyond the scope of this article to explain why I believe the ENBL acquisition will be accretive but the cost savings of combining the two organizations are very likely to hit $100 million (and probably exceed it).

But the discussion in my next article will explain to some extent my belief in the accretiveness (if that’s even a word!) of the ENBL acquisition.

4. I Think The Ratings Agencies Will Upgrade ET—If Not This Quarter, Then Next

The sudden deleveraging discussed above—not to mention the overall improvements in the macro environment--HAVE to invalidate the current “negative” ratings outlook with which ET is saddled. I don’t know enough about how rating agencies do their work to be any sort of authority on this but a leverage ratio that went from 5.3 to 4.2 and is almost guaranteed to fall under 4 by the end of this year simply does not support a “negative” outlook.

5. I Previously Projected It Would Take Three Years Before ET Could Talk About Buybacks or Increasing The Distrib—And Yet, They Talked About it During The Earnings Call.

The Q1 windfall and subsequent benefits (discussed above and below) have accelerated by more than 2 years the date on which ET’s debt becomes a complete non-issue, meaning it’s time to return cash to unitholders. This is another enduring outcome of the fabulous Q1, an outcome that will be upon us in a few short quarters.

6. But The Most Important—And Enduring—Impact of the Ice Storm Will Be a Change In Investor Sentiment Toward ET Which Will Result From ET’s Incredible Performance In Anticipation of The Ice Storm And After It.

Yes, it is true that the ice storm made ET a boatload of money and it is also true that most (but NOT all) of that revenue will not recur.

But if that is all the thought you give to what we learned from the ice storm, then you are missing what I believe to be the biggest lesson we should have all learned from the ice storm.

Since that discussion is pretty extensive, and I am approaching 2500 words here, I will write a separate article on it, but here is a preview.

The extra $2.4 billion in EBITDA that ET earned from the ice storm did not materialize out of thin air. On the contrary, it required an unmatched infrastructure (that only ET has—due to tens of billions of dollars spent on capex over the years), it required extensive foresight and preparation and it required amazing execution—all of which ET pulled off without a hitch, and which benefitted millions of Texans (myself included since I live in Houston, the epicenter of the ice storm’s misery—my house got down to 41 degrees without heat or electric for days).

As articles and investigations come out (and as I will explain in my next article), I believe it will become clear that ET’s infrastructure and performance were second to none and I believe that that realization will blunt previous market sentiment that ET has spent capex stupidly or that ET’s acquisitions (and upcoming acquisition of ENBL) are unwise. Combined with an awesome Q2 (which I expect and which I will also discuss in my next article), it will be hard to maintain the negative sentiment that ET has experienced (for both good and bad reasons) and the existing negative sentiment that ET did great in Q1 only because of the ice storm.

And I believe that those realizations, combined with likely analyst and rating agency upgrades, will result in a better appreciation of ET’s performance today and going forward, rather than complaining about ET’s poor management and poor stock price performance in the past.