Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) CEO Anthony Gurnee on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anthony Gurnee

Thanks and good morning, and welcome to Ardmore Shipping's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. First, our CFO, Paul Tivnan, will describe the format for the call and discuss forward-looking statements.

Paul Tivnan

Thanks, Tony. And welcome everyone. Before we begin our conference call, I would like to direct all the participants to our website at ardmoreshipping.com where you'll find a link to this morning's first quarter of 2021 earnings release and presentation. Tony and I will take about 20 minutes to go through the presentation and then open up the call to questions. Turning to Slide 2, please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results projected from those forward-looking statements, and additional information concerning factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those and forward-looking statements, is contained in the first quarter 2021 earnings release, which is available on our website.

And now I will turn the call back over to Tony.

Anthony Gurnee

Thanks, Paul. So turning first to Slide 4 some highlights.

We're reporting an adjusted net loss of $8.6 million per share. Sorry $6 million or $0.26 per share for the first quarter compared to an adjusted net loss of $13 million or $0.39 per share last quarter. The improvement is largely the result of better market conditions with our MR is earning 11,175 per day in the first quarter versus 9,425 in the last quarter. For the second quarter to date, we've earned around 11,000 per day with 50% of the quarter fixed. Our chemical tankers continue to perform well in the first quarter relative to MRs earning 11,950 per day or 12,750 per day on a capital adjusted basis. And so far in the second quarter, they are earning 11,250-per day with about 80% fixed.

Meanwhile, we've been active in the first quarter on commercial and energy transition projects, we fixed for on MR's on time charters at six months to one year duration at an average rate of 14,000 per day to partly de-risk near-term cash flow pending a full market recovery. We entered into a commercial management agreement with [indiscernible] for four of their 25,000 deadweight chemical tankers, trading alongside around similar size units. We released our progress report in February 2021, which includes details of our energy transition plan or ETP for short. In connection with the ETP, we announced the formation of E1 marine. a joint venture with Element one and maritime partners, which is now in documentation and should close in the next few weeks. We've also continued to focus on financial strength under challenging market conditions, maintaining a strong liquidity position and balance sheet.

On the next few slides. I'm going to cover recent product and chemical tanker market activity and near-term prospects and then Paul will continue with the discussion on longer term fundamentals and outlook. Moving on to Slide 6 for a snapshot of global MR trading activity. This is a new format, which we intend to use in coming quarters to provide an assessment of activity in the MR sector along with how we're positioning the Ardmore fleet. As you can see from the call out box on the lower left, we had 56% of our fleet positioned East of Suez in the first quarter, roughly in line with the Hemisphere ex-split for the global MR fleet and also where rates have recently been stronger. Also, you can see that for the first quarter, 7% of our MR ship days were time chartered out, which will rise to approximately 15% for the second quarter on the back of time charters previously noted. In terms of global MR activity, will cover them out from left to right, the US Gulf has been soft, but refinery utilization has increased substantially following winter storms in February.

There was also an increase in naphtha trade to Asia driven by price arbitrage. European activity has seen increased volumes of gasoline to the US East Coast, refined products to West Africa, and surplus naphtha also to Asia. In Southeast Asia, we saw lower volumes of palm oil cargoes in the quarter, the result of temporarily constrained supply and higher palm oil pricing. In Australia, the recent refinery closure Kwinana, is the latest in the string of shutdowns. And we believe this closure alone should result in approximately 20 additional MRs per month needed to bring in substitute refined products. North Asia, we're seeing increasing refined product flows from China to the rest of Asia on the back of increased export quotas and economic activity and higher volumes of jet fuel to the US West Coast, as increasing air travel in North America has driven up demand.

Overall, MR ton-mile demand in Asia is up 9% quarter-over-quarter as measured by AIS tracking, reflecting a substantial recovery in economic activity in that area. Turning next to Slide 7 regarding the impact of the pandemic on overall oil demand, the key to a full tanker market recovery. Oil demand is still down 7 million barrels a day or close to 7% from its peak in 2019, notwithstanding the substantial recovery from the lows of last year.

Mobility is approximately 57% of global oil demand, largely comprising road and air transport and travel. The components of oil demand mostly affected by the pandemic. Road traffic has rebounded over the past six months, but seems to have plateaued for the moment. As a consequence, global gas oil and gasoline demand has recovered significantly, now only 1.5 million barrels a day off of 2019 levels. Aviation activity on the other hand remains low. Domestic flights in some regions are recovering to pre-COVID levels, but international and long haul air travel is still lagging. As a consequence, global jet fuel demand is still down 31% or about 2.4 million barrels a day below 2019 levels. We expect oil demand to continue recovering over the next several months as the vaccine rollout continues globally, The big question is exactly when this will rise efficiently to drive a full tanker market recovery.

We believe that this will take place sometime in the second half of the year, but precisely when is unclear. And then moving to slide 8 for a look at refinery utilization and current inventories. You can see from the graph on the upper left the PADD III, which accounts for approximately 50% of refinery capacity in the US and is a major source of US product export, is returning to normal utilization levels. The graph on the upper right looks Chinese refinery utilization for both state-owned and independent refiners, while it looks flat, It also looks close to full recovery. The graph on the lower left shows refined product inventories in the US, ARA [indiscernible]. Interestingly, inventory levels in these key regions have moved below the five-year rolling average. Even when considering the large volumes of stranded jet fuel still remaining.

So on that note, I'll hand over the call to Paul to take the discussion on to fundamentals and the longer-term outlook.

Paul Tivnan

Thanks, Tony. Turning to Slide 7. on the left-hand side chart, we have oil demand broken out by type. The two biggest drivers of oil demand recovery are road transport and aviation fuels demand for road fuels and jet fuels are expected to increase by 3.5 million barrels a day in the aggregates between now and December 2021, leading to a full oil market recovery in early 2022. Much of the demand recovery is to come from the US and Europe, while Asia is ahead in its recovery phase with demand close to pre-COVID levels. Beyond 2022, on the right hand side is IA data, which is forecasting continued oil demand growth, post-pandemic of approximately 1 million barrels a day through 2024 and beyond.

Moving to Slide 11. One ongoing trend which is accelerated by the pandemic is refinery dislocation, which is now a key demand driver for product tankers. Dislocation mean shutting down refineries in developed areas with few refineries opening up in the Middle East and China. Over the past few years, we've seen a gradual trend of closing less efficient refineries in the US, Europe, Australia, and Japan. These refineries are 100,000 to 200,000 barrels a day with most of it in the 1970s or earlier. At the same time, we have significant refinery capacity expansions in the Middle East and Asia. These refineries are larger and much more efficient. In the Middle East alone, two new refineries, one in Kuwait and one in Saudi Arabia are expected to come online this year with additional capacity of 1 million barrels a day.

As you can see on the map, on this slide, there is a very clear trend, where the refineries of closing and where the refineries are opening. While the trend has been ongoing for some time, the pandemic has accelerated the closure of small refineries. Approximately 4 million barrel a day of refinery capacity has been closed or announced to be closed, since the start of last year. And this is providing a significant boost to our market.

Turning to Slide 12. we can see how this is translating into increased ton-mile demand for product tankers. As we've seen with the closure of the Kwinana refinery in Australia late last year, once closed refineries are converted into refined product imports and storage terminals. In effect, refinery complexes and regions, that once imported crude oil are now importing the finished refined products. These products have been sourced from the new mega scale refineries in the Middle East, in Asia and the impact for product tankers can be significant. In simple terms, an MR can carry approximately 300,000 barrels of refined products and the average voyage length from the Middle East to Europe or from Korea to Australia is approximately 60 days on a round-trip basis. This means that every 100,000 barrel a day refinery that closes results in additional demand for 20 MRs or a 1% demand increase.

To illustrate this point, Antony touched on this earlier based on ship tracking data, the closure of the Kwinana refinery in Australia late last year resulted in an additional demand for 20 EMRs in the last month. We believe the refinery dislocation will continue to be a significant driver of ton-mile demand growth for product tankers over the next year and along with continued oil demand growth, should support product tanker tonne mile demand growth of 2% to 3% or more through 2030. Turning to Slide 13, we will take a look at vessel supply the order book remains at very low levels by increased ordering activity in other sectors, means new orders of tankers won't deliver before 2024. As of today, as you will see on the upper left. the order book for product tankers is approximately 6% with 185 ships on order delivering over the next three years.

We will go through scrapping in more detail on the next slide. However net of scrapping, we expect product tanker supply growth to be 1% to 2% for the next few years. On the upper right, you will see the chemical tanker order book, which is lower a 3.8% or 67 ships. Net of scrapping that's expected to fleet growth of less than 1% per annum for the next few years. Looking into the chart on the lower right, there has been a significant increase in new orders for container ships in the first quarter. This is good news for tankers as it limits the potential for new supply to enter the market before 2024 and which supports a tightened supply demand balance for the next two years. Finally, we believe that many owners are still hesitant to build new vessels, we need to see a full market recovery. And while the energy transition is well underway, the industry is still awaiting tariffication from regulators on propulsion technology and emissions regulations.

Turning to Slide 14, you will take a closer look at scrapping. We've seen a significant increase in scrapping in the first few months of this year. So far, 15 product tankers have been scrapped in the year to date. Typically, scrapping increases when charter rates are low. However, the current scrapping numbers equate to a run rate of 60 ships per year, which as you can see on the chart on the upper right is well in excess of the past few years. We also believe that scrapping will accelerate as a result of the energy transition. As increased emissions and efficiency targets will put pressure on older and less efficient ships. The product and chemical tanker fleets are also aging. Looking at the product tankers on the bottom right, approximately 2000 ships or 63% of the fleet is [indiscernible] over 10 years old and we expect to be scrapped over the next 10 to 12 years. Looking specifically at the next five years. there are 260 product tankers, over 20 years old, which supports the scrapping run rate of 50 to 60 ships per year over the next five years.

Overall then, based on a low order book and anticipated scrapping levels. we expect supply growth to be constrained in the coming years. That's it on the market outlook and fundamentals. And now we'll take a look at our financial performance and capital allocation. Moving to slide 16, we have a summary of our financials. We also run through our cost items and guidance for the second quarter. We are reporting EBITDA of $4.5 million and an adjusted loss of $8.6 million or $0.26 per share for the quarter. We are continuing our focus on cost control and efficiency improvements. Total overhead costs were $4.9 million for the quarter comprising corporate expenses of $3.7 million, $0.8 million for commercial and chartering expenses and 5000 of non-cash items. Our corporate expenses were slightly up year-on-year due to market increases on D&O insurance and foreign exchange associated with the weaker US dollars year-on-year.

As mentioned before, in many companies the commercial and chartering cost are incorporated into void expenses, which means that our corporate cost is a comparable overhead. Overall, Ardmore cost structure is amongst the lowest of our peer group despite our smaller size with significant incremental improvement through scale. Currently, our internal commercial overhead costs are approximately 50% of market rates prevailing process.

For the second quarter of 2021, we expect total overhead incorporating corporate and commercial to be $4.9 million, including non-cash items. Depreciation and amortization totaled to $9.3 million for the first quarter. We expect depreciation and amortization for the second quarter to be $9.3 million, interest costs came in at $3.7 million for the first quarter, which is significantly lower than the prior year. This is as a result of enter into a floating to fixed swap in May of last year. Currently, $298 million or 76% of our debt is fixed at a margin for 32 bps through May 2023. We expect interest and finance costs for the second quarter, 2021 to be approximately $3.8 million, including amortized deferred finance fees of 400,000. Moving to the bottom of the table, operating expenses across all ship types in the first quarter came in under budget and below prior year.

Total OpEx was $14.5 million for the first quarter compared to $15.7 million for the same period last year. And looking ahead, we expect OpEx for the second quarter to be approximately $16 million, a slight increase related to timing. Turning to slide 17 for fleet and operations update, the fleet continues to perform well with all COVID challenges currently being managed. Crewing and Seafarer welfare remain a top priority. The recent developments in India are top of mind and being carefully monitored. We continue to invest in the fleets to optimize operating performance, we had no new dry dockings in the first quarter and we have two dry docking scheduled for the second quarter, including one ballast water treatment system installation. Our forecasted CapEx of $5 million for 2021 comprising three dockings, one ballast water system installation, and performance-enhancing upgrades. Forecasted revenue days for 2020-2021 are 9210. We have four vessels fixed on time charter in the first quarter at attractive rates. And currently 16% of days of the second quarter are fixed on time charter.

Turning to Slide 18, we take a look at our more charter performance. The charter rates are off the trough of the fourth quarter. Eco design MRs, which represent the majority of our fleet, report TCE of 11,540 per day in the first quarter, up considerably from 9,600 per day in the fourth quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, chemical tanker rates are performing very well on a relevant basis. As with previous quarters, we are presenting charter rates and on the chemical tankers, on an actual and capital adjusted basis. The purpose here is to present the rates for the various vessels on a comparable basis to an MR. The chemical tanker rates are reported at 11,950 per day for the quarter and on a capital adjusted basis, the chemical ships reported 12,750 per day. Looking ahead, as of today for the second quarter we had 50% of our days booked in the MRs at 11,000 per day. And on the chemicals we have 80% of the days booked at 11,250 per day.

Turning to Slide 19; we will take a look at our capital allocation and financial activity. We are continuing to focus on financial strength and liquidity with $50.2 million in cash at the end of March. Total net debt at the end of March was $339 million and corporate leverage was 50.3%. We announced a 40 million share -- preferred share investments in our more by Maritime Partners as part of the formation of e1 Marine LLC. We see this as an attractive piece of capital. It is perpetual and it carries a dividend rate of 8.5% and has an option for our Ardmore to redeem from the end of year three. The total amount is $40 million, $25 million initially and $15 million subject to final approval from Maritime Partners. The transaction is currently in documentation and we expect to close in the coming weeks. Meanwhile debt reduction and financial strength remain top priorities under the capital allocation policy.

We have scheduled debt repayments of $43 million for full-year 2021, while maintaining the revolving credit facilities for financial flexibility. The preferred share issuance provides additional flexibility to prepay debt, reduced costs and reduced cash breakeven levels. And finally, we have unrestricted cash of $2 million per ship, which is amongst the highest of our peer group.

With that, I would like to turn the call back over to Tony.

Anthony Gurnee

Thanks, Paul. So before we conclude and go to questions, we want to take some time on this earnings call to discuss ESG and the particular activities around the energy transition for a total of four slides.

So turning first to Slide 21. ESG is something that's always been important to us, albeit not necessarily under this terminology. Instead we refer to it simply as progress pinched in MR report. To mention a few highlights from our recently issued 2020 progress report when it comes to the G&A after ESG, in 2020 we were ranked third overall and first of four issuers at a 48 public shipping companies on the Webber Corporate Governance Score card, with interesting correlation shown in the Webber report between the company's position on the scorecard and long-term returns on capital. In terms of the S in ESG, we have a high degree of diversity at every level in our organization, both by gender, nationality, and at this ethnicity, which we believe is a key factor in our solid operating performance in an industry that is otherwise not known for its diversity.

And as for the E in ESG, we're doing very well on our CO2 emissions by virtue of having a modern fuel-efficient fleet and a focus on fuel efficiency and voyage optimization, which has the twin virtue of reducing emissions, but also improving TCE performance. We know that ESG is an increasingly important topic for investors and we're happy to discuss these aspects a lot more in Q&A or offline later on.

Moving to Slide 22 for a discussion on shipping industry decarbonization, the overarching point to make is that the pressure to reduce emissions is not only increasing, but it's also accelerating and we believe rules will come into force sooner than currently anticipated. As you can see from the pie chart to the upper right, shipping is not insignificant in a global context and is no longer being overlooked by regulators and environmental interest groups. Much of the discussion has been around EEXI, which is a technical measure of ship efficiency. But in our view of the carbon intensity indicator or CII, and operational measure will be more impactful as will include rising targets year-by-year and it's A to E grading system just like school will make it easier for charters to screen chips and marginalize those less efficient in the D&E categories. In terms of initiatives already underway, the EU emissions trading scheme is set to come into force for shipping in January 2022, which is just 8 months away with full compliance expected to be required in April 2023.

It sets a cap on carbon emissions in any amounts over or under will cause a trading of allowances or payment of fines, effectively less efficient ships will cost more to run on any voyages taking place within the EU, or it's currently contemplated those voyages originating or terminating in the EU. Sea cargo charter is a framework for assessing and disclosing the climate alignment of chartering activities around the globe and this will further encourage charter us to screen out inefficient ships and the Poseidon principles are intended to ensure that bank portfolios are aligned with carbon reduction targets set out by the IMO, which will have the effect of reducing financing opportunities for inefficient ships. Overall, we expect a substantial transformation in the shipping industry between now and 2030 driven by regulations as well as industry initiatives such as those mentioned here.

Turning to Slide 23, regarding our own focus on efficiency. Our fleet is already well ahead of the target set by the industry, historically we have substantially outperformed besides the principles trajectory, for example in the first quarter of this year our emissions were 9% below the target for 2021. In addition, all of our ships outperformed the EEXI targets currently under discussion by the IMO. And we believe we're one of only two listed companies in this position. As a company we are dedicated to continuous improvement and to that end, we are engaged in projects and initiatives as shown in our 20 progress report and also shown here in summary form in the lower half of the slide.

I'm turning on to Slide 24 on our energy transition plan. Rather than taking you through the slide in detail, let me just explain at a high level with the ETP is and also what it's not. The ETP is a long-term plan which will spend years and will evolve over time, with a constant focus on how to improve our core performance and relevance as a tanker company in a period of great change. It augments our core strategy, but it doesn't replace it. We're tanker company and that will change, but will changes the cargo we carry. Over time, we will ship more and more sustainable cargoes. In other words, things other than diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel. Sustainable cargoes already make up roughly 25% of our revenues and we expect this to increase gradually.

We also want to get closer to key customers facing similar energy transition challenges, so that we can add value through our knowledge and capabilities whether tactical operational or financial in nature. Most improvements will stem from technology, and we will increase our involvement in what we refer to as transition technologies; not research and development of theoretical solutions, but rather the practical nuts and bolts assessment of already developed technologies, their economic viability and their deployment. But this doesn't mean that we're becoming a technology company, we are and will remain a tanker company with a strong operational focus and are nearly expanding on something we've always focused on. Technology is a means to improve performance. A good example of Z1 Marine, this involves a very interesting proven technology, a hydrogen generator already deployed on land, able to safely and efficiently produce hydrogen onboard ships to power fuel cells.

In this instance, we partnered with the developer of the technology, Element One along with Maritime Partners, a like-minded finance company, which sees the potential of the system. Even Marine will be independently staffed and run with the three partners, contributing their knowledge and expertise to the venture as needed. We will continue to look for additional opportunities, principally to improve our own performance, but where it makes sense, to work in partnership with others on proven technologies, which we can help bring to market. And then I'm moving to slide 26 to sum up. A recovery in the product and chemical tanker demand. Tanker demand is well underway, but the exact timing of a full rebound is still unclear. However, we think it's very likely to be within the second half of 2021. Our chemical tankers continue to perform very well on a relative basis, probably because of their tighter correlation to global GDP growth, which also gives us reason to believe that a tanker market recovery will be glad at this time by chemicals and products.

Meanwhile, the supply outlook is we think very positive, particularly in light of the ordering spike for containerships, gas carriers and bulkers taking up shipyard groups, meaning that yard capacity is becoming increasingly scarce. Our gross commercial performance in the first quarter reflects rebound in rates along with continued solid performance from our high quality modern fleet, an excellent teamwork under very challenging conditions, both at sea and shore.

Our focus is also on risk management in the financial strength with quarter of cash of $50 million and leverage at 50% and the pending preferred share issuance supporting us additional financial flexibility. Our ETP initiatives announced in February are long term in nature, but well underway with early steps taken to form E1 Marine along with activities focused on fleet performance. But it's a final point, even as we look forward to the end of the pandemic, as an industry we continue to struggle with the operational and human impact of COVID-19, most recently the spike in cases in India. We are advancing with our Indian colleagues whether our seafarers or shore staff, or our business partners and our focus is on what we can do to assess whether collectively or individually. And for example to sea fares international relief funds, which was launched today for which there is a link on this slide.

Thank you. And we will now open up the call for questions.

Jon Chappell

Thank you. Good afternoon. Tony, I thought it was interesting at the end, you said you're not a technology company, you will remain a shipping company, it feels like you've always been kind of between a rock and a hard place on investing in assets in the meaningful way and now you've this huge energy transition opportunity that you're expanding into through this E1 venture. When you think about your capital envelope and ability to invest going forward and I'm thinking more like three to five years, how do you think about the split between hard assets like the traditional shipping company versus taking advantage of potentially some of the higher returns in this energy transition venture?

Anthony Gurnee

Good question. Our thought process is largely around hard assets and building the core business in the direction that we've kind of laid out in the ETP, but at the same time when opportunities arise that offer perhaps more, potentially very attractive returns in a less capital intensive manner. Obviously, we're going to take those seriously, because again that's part of our -- our focus now is to try to bring our strengths from the operational and technical side to bear on opportunities to partner with others to bring things to market. So, I can tell you that there is going to be a lot more E1 type projects, but there may very well be, it will be a function of what comes along, what we can be convinced of, and what our priorities are at that time.

Jon Chappell

Do you think the two are mutually exclusive or if you did have an opportunity not to invest in assets and at the same time, you'll make a big investment in some E1 type project with the banks be there to support the ladder, maybe more so than they have been in the former.

Anthony Gurnee

It's very possible. I think that you know it's interesting the, the sort of the perception of E1 is quite large in the context of Ardmore, but in reality we're investing $6 million of cash. And so we think there is potential for extremely outsized returns there. But yes, I mean the banks are extremely supportive and encouraging in this direction, but I think another point I want to make, because it's very -- it's a very important point to make is that, when we look at the three key areas of our energy transition plan, they are all interlinked and kind of synergistic. So, efforts that we make on the technology side can feed into the other two areas and vice versa. So we think, we think it's a pretty cohesive and synergistic approach.

Jon Chappell

Okay. And then just my final one, when I look at the slide six that you put in here for the first time, which is really interesting and some of the dynamics that have unfolded and layered that on top of some of the other things that Paul spoke about, it seems like the product tanker market should have inflected already and every time it starts to lift off in that a little bit, it seems to get knocked back down. So I'm not asking you for timing of an inflection point, because I don't think anybody knows that, but from your perspective, why do you think it has been lifted yet. Is it just there is too many vessels, there are too many vessels in the wrong places, the inventories are still too elevated, the mobility hasn't improved enough, what's been the limiting factor to really impede a full breakout?

Anthony Gurnee

Well, I think it's a great question. I think it's just pure shipping economics in that you could -- if you're coming out of the deep trough as we were from the kind of middle late last year. You could see a significant demand recovery before the supply demand balance gets to that point of inflection. So I think we're arguably halfway through the recovery, maybe a bit more, but clearly not enough yet to inflect in terms of supply-demand and the impact on rates. And it's, there are so many moving parts right now on the balance of recovery, that it's just hard to kind of pinpoint anything, but it could be -- and the other thing I think to point out is that other things are happening, right. So we've talked about the continued refinery dislocation. We've also in this period seen China very quietly, but significantly continuing to increase their exports, which is driving product tanker demand as well and there could be return to things like nobody is talking about IMO 2020 anymore, other than maybe in the context discovers, but that did definitely create an incremental layer of demand, we think from moving low-sulfur products from the east to the west. It's just been swamped by the surplus or the dearth of demand overall, and the availability of that kind of product in West under those conditions, but that could come back as well.

And so, we think that there -- you also have the impact of stimulus spending and activity on demand, which isn't permanent, but it can have an impact for up to a couple of years. So that's a rambling long -- long way around, saying that we don't know exactly when the inflection point is, but it doesn't surprise us that it hasn't happened yet, because what we are doing now is making up demand from the very deep trough.

Jon Chappell

And I get that. Thank you, Tony.

Anthony Gurnee

Sure.

Operator

And our next question will come from Randy Giveans with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Randy Giveans

Howdy, Tony and Paul. How is it going?

Anthony Gurnee

Hey Randy, how is it going?

Randy Giveans

Good. So it seems like you booked. I think four MRs on-time charters. So can you provide some more color on that 27% of MR revenue days booked on time charter, maybe the rates and the tenure of those and then also looking at your rate guidance, it seems like the chem tankers continue to outperform the MRs, why is that. And when do you expect those MRs to inflect above the chem?

Anthony Gurnee

Okay. Maybe I'll just -- I think the way we report sometimes can be a little bit, it's just the math but -- but we have for example the spot trading ships are roughly 40%, 50% through the quarter, but for the ship down time charter, we know the whole quarter. Right. So I think if you add those together, It's looking like a bigger number somehow.

Randy Giveans

Yes, I did.

Anthony Gurnee

The reality is it's four out of 19 to 20 ships. So it's exactly. So Randy, still we've got 50% fixed at, so we're halfway -- when we look at halfway through the quarter and $11,000 a day, but obviously these four ships then would fixed right through the quarter. So the rates, I am not going to disclose the rate, because that's market confidential, but the market rates for MRs in the first quarter were around somewhere between 13.5 and 14 in a bit. So that would be the rates that we fixed at. And yes, so you're 50% plus whatever four ships you have for the remaining six weeks. That makes sense.

Randy Giveans

Yes. And the duration on those charters, and of the rates you're saying confidential, but of those normal one year, 12 month charter.

Anthony Gurnee

They are six months to one year with no options.

Randy Giveans

Got it.

Anthony Gurnee

And then, when we talked about the quarter-to-date, we're not adding the full quarter of the time charter days and that it's just a pro rata share for the against the spot ships.

Randy Giveans

Okay, that makes sense on the number then. And then, I guess second question fourth quarter you repurchased around $300 worth of shares, didn't purchase any here in the first quarter. Your NAV is still over six if not seven, so how do you view share repurchase this year, the kind of current share price level.

Paul Tivnan

Good question. Randy, I guess, first off, in terms of the first quarter, we were obviously working on the E1 Marine transaction that is in the documentations, there is no buyback shares. I think we've been very clear at the outset, the priorities on capital allocation. They remain debt reduction and financial strength and continuing to manage through the risky markets as we see them. The investment in the one was as Tony mentioned, $6 million in capital outlay. We think that's a potentially high return investment. So for us the capital allocation priorities remain unchanged and to the extent that there are opportunities to kind of take interesting investments, we look at thus share buybacks it's there two of them in a toolbox, but no immediate plans to kind of move aggressively on that front.

Randy Giveans

Got it. I will turn it over. Thanks so much.

Paul Tivnan

Thanks, Randy.

Operator

And our next question will come from Magnus Fyhr with H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Magnus Fyhr

Thank you. Good afternoon, guys. Just a question here, if I just confirm what I heard on the call. Did you mention that there is no capacity available until 2024, and is that just a Korean yards or is that overall, and what are you basing that on?

Anthony Gurnee

Well, yes. So Paul, do you want explain the 2024?

Paul Tivnan

Yes. So that's what -- that's indications from ship brokers are today, if you wanted to do a series of ships that's where you're looking at. I'm sure if you look for a one-sie, two-sie already could probably get the merger, but generally the feedback from the main yards in the kind of top tier yards is that capacity is booked down for an extended period of time.

Magnus Fyhr

So what's the last? I mean, I haven't seen that in long time. It was the last time there was a 30-month lead time for an MR delivery.

Anthony Gurnee

Well, I think Paul's comment may have been misunderstood. Okay. We, if you were, I think, I mean when I talked to S&P brokers, the amount of ordering activity taking place at the moment, largely with containers, but also gas and bulkers is huge and a lot of it hasn't been announced yet. So -- and it's spreading down to sizes, which are typical MR type of builders and Burt's, basically feed our container ships and mid-sized gas carriers. So in these kind of core MR shipbuilding yards, there it seems like based on what we're hearing anecdotally, but not formerly reported yet, they're filling up rapidly and I think the point that Paul was trying to make is that if you want to order a long series of ships. Let's say you wanted to order four -- six or eight MRs or something, that's going to extend into 2024. And another point the broker makes me this morning, which is interesting. We know this, but you forget that when container ships are ordered, they're never ordered in ones and twos, it's always for a strength and so, these are larger orders.

Magnus Fyhr

All right, thanks for clarifying that. And just the second question on the 260 product tankers, over 20 years old, that you expect to be scrapped over the next five years. I mean, how much do they really play into the market. Are they already kind of a two-tiered market where these won't really affect the market and the more interesting part would be look at the, I guess the 17% of the fleet, that's between 15 and 19 [ph].

Anthony Gurnee

Yes, I mean it's a knock-on effect. So if one of the really old ships get scrapped, that operator will typically buy a newer one to replace it, taking it out of the mainstream pool, if you look. So like there is a very active market for MRs around the age of 15 that are being bought by those kind of people that have been scrapping the older ones.

Magnus Fyhr

Okay. Just last question on the -- it looks like the operating expenses have come down, or you're managing them very well. Any additional cost for COVID year, I mean with crew changes.

Anthony Gurnee

Yes, it's life. It's not, -- it's $100 to $200 a day, something like that. We do think that the protocols that are having to be put in place now are going to basically result in more crew days if you will, because the process of quarantining and arrival at a crew change port and quarantining again getting on board is we have to pay them -- we pay them all the way from when they basically check in. So that's going to increase a little bit, but it's max $100 to $200 a day.

Magnus Fyhr

Okay, great. That's all from me. Thanks.

Anthony Gurnee

Yes. Thanks, Magnus.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Ben Nolan with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Ben Nolan

Hey, Tony and Paul, hope you guys are well. Starting with a couple of things. Let me start with the E1 and I appreciate that it's still in the process of being finalized, but I'm curious if -- since you've made the announcement and it's obviously pretty public. What kind of any incremental interest you're seeing or are there been any early wins or any update as to sort of how things are progressing even though it's not officially open yet.

Anthony Gurnee

Yes, we're still putting ink down on paper, but we hope to close it in the next couple of few weeks, we've hired a Managing Director and the Commercial Director for the JV. So the staffing as well underway. They are great people, where we're in the process of class approval for the system, for deployment of vessels and there's been -- without being able to disclose any great detail there is -- there are a lot of discussions going on with potential users, but this is not -- this is not going to take off like a bottle rocket in a matter of months, this will take time. We hope to have a clear picture of redressal market, what we do already theoretically, but concluding it out towards the end of the year. And we're also working on and hopefully around that time frame, having demonstration units ready to deploy. So that's what we are at the moment.

Ben Nolan

All right, that's helpful and then sort of connected to that obviously, I believe it with this contemplates is methanol, quite a lot, which is an area that is very close to where you guys are, but is not as I'm not mistaken, is not an area that you're currently in. Is that an area -- is that something you aspire to do and something that we should be on the outlook for going forward?

Anthony Gurnee

Yes, I think methanol is a cargo, it's the largest commodity chemical cargo, 80 million tons a year, which is like 3.5% of oil demand, it's not producing oil. It's a big, big chunk typically a shift in stainless steel or zinc coated ships, which we don't have at the moment, we could in the future and then also sometimes Marine Line or Inner Line 9,000 is used, for that can be sometimes problematic. So, it's not a cargo that we currently ship. We also don't ship sulfuric acid or things like that. So it's -- but it is a component of aggregate chemical tanker demand and I think in a more general sense is, if the demand outlook -- if the demand for methanol grows, that will help the overall commodity chemical market in an aggregate sense.

So to note that answers the question, but I would expect at some point, we will be shipping methanol, but it's not -- it's just in the context of it's just another cargo that you can carry providing you with more trading options.

Ben Nolan

Okay. Let me lastly, circle back to something that John was talking about and again sort of appreciating that none would really know, but one where you're sort of doing the back of the envelope math as to sort of when things can rebalance and let's just take the IIA data for instance and there. Obviously, there is an upward trajectory for oil demand, but it doesn't get back to pre-COVID levels until sometime next year. At the same time, the product tanker fleet has grown by 3% or so since all of this started. How do you sort of -- how do you get comfortable with a recovery, let's say, in the back half of this year or sort of what's sort of it that tipping point that says, okay, well maybe absolute oil consumption is maybe still a little bit less, and the fleet is a little bit bigger, but that doesn't really matter because X, we are going to sort of fill in the blank, but what tips the scales to?

Anthony Gurnee

Well, I think X could be a few things that I believe I've already mentioned, but the refinery shifts that have continue to take place and even accelerated in the pandemic, trying to export volumes via the re-emergence of the impact of IMO 2020 on demand and just overall trade complexity stimulus spending. And the fact that very often rapid economic growth can be disruptive in terms of cargo movement and that could create its own element of demand, but that's not long-term.

Ben Nolan

Okay. And collectively, that could be or should be enough right, like that's -- it gets you there, in terms of just making the math work?

Anthony Gurnee

Yes.

Ben Nolan

Okay. All right, I appreciate it. Thanks.

Anthony Gurnee

Yes. Thanks, Ben.

