Note: This article was co-produced with Darren McCammon for Cash Flow Kingdom.

Article Thesis

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) trades one of the largest discounts to net asset value of any Business Development Company ‘BDC’ we are aware of, at 60%. There is a shareholder proposal to terminate existing management scheduled for a vote at SVVC’s annual shareholders’ meeting on May 25th. If passed, this proposal could change everything, providing up to 100% upside even if the firm still traded at a significant 20% discount to NAV.

Last year SVVC shareholders overwhelmingly approved a proposal asking the Board to terminate or liquidate the fund. Unfortunately, that vote was non-binding and management decided to ignore it. A new shareholder proposal to terminate the investment advisory has been submitted, only this time the proposal is binding. We believe that, if the proposal passes, there is massive upside potential for SVVC from the current depressed level.

SVVC’s Horrible Performance History

SVVC began its life in April of 2011 when its predecessor fund was closed. SVVC’s 2020 annual report shows the funds sad performance ever since:

In percentage terms, the graph in the annual report indicates that SVVC declined 78% since inception while broad equity indices were up 247% and 425% over the same time - a laughably weak performance in this environment.

SVVC invests in venture capital investments primarily. The goal of venture capital is to identify and nurture small enterprises into large and successful listed firms. Two of its largest portfolio companies (PVS and RVS), comprising 39.5% of the portfolio, have already gone public on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Accordingly, a comparison of SVVC as a “technology fund” to the NASDAQ Composite Index would make sense. SVVC’s annual report disagrees, stating that the indices are not appropriate because they are dominated by large, public stocks while SVVC is invested in small & private technology companies. Let’s take a closer look at whether it was hard to make money in this niche:

1: Micro-caps have made a lot of money over the same time interval. The ten-year cumulative return on the iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of 12/31/20 is +170%.

2: Private venture capital has made tons of money over the same time interval. ILPA (Institutional Limited Partners Association) reports that ten-year average returns in private VC were north of 15% annually.

3: Tech stocks have thrived in the recent past. The tech-heavy NASDAQ has trounced the S&P 500's returns over the last couple of years.

All in all, the incredibly poor relative performance of SVVC since inception, as documented in SVVC’s own annual report, seems to be a crass outlier, as more or less comparable indices and funds have clearly delivered a much better performance than SVVC, on average.

This is an issue that extends across several funds that are managed by Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. (FCM), the investment advisor to SVVC. Unfortunately, most of its funds have done poorly. Firsthand Funds was previously known as “Interactive Investments Trust”. As of 12/31/2000, there were six Firsthand funds in existence with well over $4 billion dollars in AUM:

Technology Value Fund: $3,030,769,282

Technology Leaders Fund: $517,231,353

Technology Innovators Fund: $300,438,528

The Communication Fund: $261,158,997

The e-Commerce Fund: $216,546,298

Global Technology Fund: $125,290,007

But then disaster hit, as Firsthand’s largest fund (Firsthand Technology Value Fund) posted a devastating -44.0% return for 2001, in a year during which the NASDAQ dropped 20.8% and the S&P 500 dropped 11.9%. Other losses at different Firsthand funds included a -60.7% return for the Communication Fund, a -49.8% return for the e-Commerce Fund, and a -41.3% return for the Global Technology Fund.

It’s not surprising that Firsthand Fund’s website now shows only three listed funds as being offered with combined net assets of less than $0.5 billion – almost a 90% decline in AUM since 12/31/2000:

1. Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)

2. Firsthand Technology Opportunities Fund (TEFQX)

3. Firsthand Alternative Energy Fund (ALTEX)

The decline in the number of listed funds and the assets under management of those funds appears to be the result of plain old poor performance. Firsthand management seems to have a history of chasing hot sectors, generating poor long-term performance, and then creating new fund names that appear to be in attractive sectors investors care about. This performance problem is not bad luck – in our opinion, it is caused by abnormally high fees and management mistakes.

Even SVVC’s wins have been less than “SPAC-tacular”

The primary goal of venture capital is to nurture its portfolio companies to the point of being launched as publicly-traded successes. A few tremendous successes can more than offset the losses from the many companies that fizzle. Over the last five years, SVVC has helped launch three companies. Unfortunately, the results have far from made up for the losses on the fund’s other portfolio.

In July of 2018, SVVC’s investment in Pivotal Systems (PVS) went public. PVS made its debut as a public company, listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ASX. But PVS immediately struggled. Despite a pro forma FY18 EBITDA of over $4 million in its prospectus, PVS has consistently lost money and has recently been trading at about half its price relative to the summer of 2018. SVVC’s acquisition of PVS dates back to 11/28/2012 and, although they show an unrealized gain, it is not the sort of success that venture capitalists need to achieve to offset the high failure rates of most ventures.

In December of 2018 Revasum (RVS) went public on the ASX. But RVS’s CEO eventually left as the firm’s viability faltered. At one point the company reported that “..there is material uncertainty…that may cast significant doubt on whether the consolidated entity will continue as a going concern…”. Last year RVS has traded at one-third or less of its price during its first few months on the ASX with SVVC’s 2020 annual report showing the holdings of RVS as having an unrealized loss.

In January of 2019, Firsthand participated in the launching of Phunware (PHUN), a software company, using a “blank check” or “SPAC” approach to going public. The early days of trading formed a historic boom and bust as documented by Dave Michaels and Alexander Osipovich in The Wall Street Journal on 2/13/19. SVVC’s 2019 annual report shows its holdings in Phunware (acquired 3/13/2014) with a $4,567,633 cost basis and only an $812,666 value.

SVVC’s disastrous SPAC apparently generated a huge loss rather than achieving the goal of venture capital -- successful exits of portfolio companies through public markets. Nevertheless, SVVC’s Board claims that SVVC’s SPAC expertise is a huge plus for the future. In the proxy statement for the forthcoming shareholder meeting, the Board claimed that the current manager’s (FCM’s) expertise was a reason to oppose the shareholder proposal:

“Unique SPAC Expertise Required in this Extraordinary Time... If the Company were to pursue such opportunities in 2021 and beyond, the SPAC expertise of FCM would be extremely important.”

SVVC Charges Outrageous Fees and Other Expenses

SVVC’s most recent annual report reveals expenses of $3.03 million over the full year of 2020. Those expenses work out to roughly $0.44 per share. This is an outrageous 9.8% expense ratio compared to the funds closing price of $4.47 on 12/31/2020.

How can investors hope to make anything with such massive expenses? They can’t… and didn’t. Instead, the fund’s estimated year-end net asset value fell from $17.70 in 2019 to $14.82 in 2020.

Roughly two-thirds of SVVC’s 2020 expenses were due to the enormous investment advisory fees which totaled $2.02 million for 2020. Note that SVVC collects advisory fees on the gross asset value of the fund as estimated via a process overseen by SVVC. In recent years SVVC’s stock price has tended to be well less than half of the fund’s net asset value. For example, the 2020 year-end net asset value for SVVC was $14.82 per share while the year-end market price was $4.47 per share. The market price was a massive 70% discount from the fund’s estimated net asset value.

The fees are piling up in the form of indebtedness of the Fund to its affiliate. Year-end payable to affiliates rose to $5,450,699 on 12/31/2020 from $3,461,822 the year before. Note that advisory fees are paid on gross assets – which equals equity plus debt.

The binding proposal to terminate the SVVC-Firsthand Funds investment management contract is primarily intended to stop the fees and the inherent conflict of interest generated by its closed-end fund structure and high fees. While we grant a technology BDC with a lot of venture equity investments might trade at a discount to NAV, we note a 60% discount to NAV is unheard of. Hercules Capital (HTGC) and TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), two technology BDC’s that specialize in venture capital bridge loans, trade at premiums to NAV. Even poorly reviewed BDCs like Prospect Capital (PSEC), Monroe Capital (MRCC), and First Eagle Alternative Capital (FCRD) trade at an average discount to NAV of “only” 14%.

Takeaway

SVVC’s forthcoming (5/25/2021) annual shareholders meeting in San Jose CA has the usual proposals, such as board election and auditor approval, as well as the proposal to terminate the current investment contract (“Proposal Three”):

“A BINDING stockholder proposal to terminate the investment advisory and management agreements between Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. and Firsthand Capital Management, Inc."

Ominously, the proxy also contains this language: “For purposes of the vote on Proposal Three, abstentions and broker non-votes will not be counted as votes cast and will have the effect of a vote against the Proposal.”

We are somewhat puzzled how votes can “not be counted as votes cast” and yet still “have the effect of a vote against the Proposal.” But we encourage shareholders to clearly vote FOR proposal #3 to get rid of the current management structure.

SVVC is trading at 40% of NAV (60% discount to NAV). So, there is 100% potential upside even if the firm eventually trades at a still significant 20% discount to NAV. We think removing current management and their outrageous fees could be the best way to close that massive gap to NAV.

Further Information:

Seeking Alpha author Don Chambers (who submitted last year's and this year’s shareholder proposals regarding SVVC) has written several Seeking Alpha articles on SVCC that readers may wish to examine for further background.