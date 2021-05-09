Photo by BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investors are looking for ways to play the reopening of the economy as the world works to move past Covid. Pharmacy company Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is one such company that is poised to benefit from a reopening economy. Covid testing, vaccinations, and a recovery of general foot traffic should all contribute as tailwinds in the coming quarters and years.

However, investors need to be cautious. Walgreen's has experienced significantly deteriorating margins for multiple years. Additionally, the company has a notable amount of debt on its balance sheet. Despite a recent run, the stock still trades well below its historical average multiple. However, sometimes stocks are cheap for a reason. Walgreens has margin issues and until the company proves them to be rectified, the stock is fairly priced at these reduced levels. Until Walgreens can sustain a turnaround in its fundamentals, we are avoiding the stock.

Walgreens Pays A Solid, Safe Dividend

The dividend that Walgreens pays is a critical reason why many investors own the stock. Walgreens is a dividend champion that has a storied history of growth, increasing its payout each of the past 45 years. The company's current dividend yields 3.4% on the share price.

Source: YCharts

Investors have also enjoyed years of strong dividend growth. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 11.5%. The payout ratio from a cash flow basis is just over 40%, so there remains plenty of room for growth. Investors can also count on the payout's safety as cash flows have remained resilient enough through the pandemic to keep the payout ratio at a manageable level.

While the long-term track record of Walgreens is exemplary, the more recent figures indicate some challenges. The dividend's growth rate has notably slowed in recent years. Over the past five years the dividend has grown at a lesser CAGR of 5.8%, and slower still over the past three years (3.1%). The cause for the slow down has been a material deterioration of operating performance that we will review next.

Fundamentals Have Deteriorated

Walgreens has experienced some headwinds due to the disruption of the pharmaceutical industry, and ways in which consumers are getting prescriptions filled. The competitive field is deeper than ever.

Healthcare is becoming increasingly digital. An array of digital health providers are forming, and other titans of retail are pushing to enter the healthcare industry. This includes company's like Teladoc (TDOC), Amazon (AMZN), and Walmart (WMT).

Additionally, the healthcare system (especially in the United States) is extremely expensive, and bloated with many costs, and hoops to jump through for consumers. Companies such as GoodRx (GDRX) are bringing innovation to the system, by using technology to streamline and cut cost waste from the way that consumers get prescriptions filled.

Pharmacies such as Walgreens are somewhat stuck in the middle of all of these changes. Walgreens is a capital intensive company due to a brick and mortar footprint that includes more than 9,000 retail locations in the US and more in international markets.

Walgreens is a pharmacy, which is the aspect of the business that all consumers identify with. However, the actual pharmacy aspect of the business is minimally profitable. The pharmacy business is more a means to attract traffic to retail locations where (hopefully) customers are buying snacks, beverages, and merchandise that carries much higher margins.

The changing competitive landscape has stressed brick and mortar pharmacies such as Walgreens. The pharmacy business has seen even more margin pressure through the pandemic, and consumers have more alternatives to getting prescriptions filled. The fight for customer foot traffic is more intense than ever.

Source: YCharts

These margin pressures have shown up in Walgreens' fundamentals in recent years. Even prior to the pandemic in 2020, operating margin has steadily trended downward. We can see that Walgreens has traditionally been a non-efficient FCF generating business due to its brick and mortar footprint.

The company's balance sheet has also slowly taken on more debt over time. Walgreens currently has a total debt load of $16.16 billion. This results in a current debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.22X using 2019 (pre-Covid) EBITDA of $7.27 billion.

Source: YCharts

This leverage ratio is below my cautionary threshold of 2.5X, one that I would stick to for a business with margin troubles such as Walgreens. We need to see EBITDA recover over the coming quarters (and to what degree EBITDA recovers) to gain a feel for how Walgreens' balance sheet looks coming out of the pandemic.

Compressed Margins Have Severely Dampened Earnings Growth

The largest immediate concern for investors is how these deteriorating margins are going to choke earnings growth coming out of Covid. The company generated earnings per share of $5.99 per share in 2019, the fiscal year prior to Covid.

Revenues have remained resilient through the pandemic with 2020 revenues hitting $139.5 billion while 2020 EPS fell to $4.74 due to pressured margins. While Walgreens will benefit from Covid testing, vaccinations, and the general rebound of foot traffic from reopening, the questions around margins (that existed prior to Covid) are threatening to keep earnings growth muted. Analysts are projecting EPS to slowly increase to $5.48 per share by 2023, which would still be less than pre-Covid levels.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With a low margin business and the math behind large numbers working against Walgreens ($130+ billion in revenues), Walgreens will need either notable margin expansion, or an acceleration of revenue growth to move the needle much on earnings growth. Given the multi-year downtrend of margins, Walgreens needs to put up the numbers to show improved margin expansion/revenue growth over a multi-quarter period.

Valuation

We can now shift the conversation to the stock's current valuation. Shares have come on strong as of late, hitting levels last seen just before Covid at $54 per share.

Source: YCharts

With the company earning $4.74/share in 2020, the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of 11.5X. This is a significant discount to the stock's historical average earnings multiple of approximately 21.5X. So the stock is cheap, but is it attractive at this lower valuation?

The answer to that depends on an investors opinion regarding Walgreens' margins. I am not sold that margins will expand to the degree needed to sustain earnings growth. Additionally, Walgreens has to invest in certain value-add benefits in order to keep up with competition. Just recently Walgreens announced the roll out of nationwide same day (2 hour) delivery. These types of initiatives are likely to create an uphill battle for margin expansion due to increased logistics investment. Of course time will tell in the quarters ahead, and we will be monitoring for signs of margin expansion. Success on Walgreen's part would compel us to reconsider our view on Walgreens' valuation merits.

Wrapping Up

Walgreens is a beloved dividend growth stock that is trading far below historical valuation averages. However, sometimes stocks are cheap for a reason. Walgreens is in a multi-year downtrend in margins, and despite tailwinds related to Covid, the inability of Walgreens to increase its margins will likely depress earnings growth. For this reason, we are staying on the sidelines at this time.