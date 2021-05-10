Photo by guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is an undervalued cashflow compounder and one of my largest holdings. I love that the company generates ample free cash flow, has profitable opportunities to reinvest that cash back into the business, and has management that understands the company's strengths and treats shareholders as partners. I wrote up the company one year ago and in that time the share price has tripled. I've received requests to revisit the company and some questions about the company's valuation. In this article I will focus on the ATKR's Q2 results and do a deeper-dive into long-term valuation scenarios.

Atkore had a Record-Breaking Q2

My investment thesis for ATKR is simple: the company generates a lot of cash and is using that cash to grow. As the company grows, it generates more cash that fuels additional growth. I expect the compound cash flow growth to translate into impressive shareholder returns. I plan to hold ATKR for the long term, but I still check in regularly to make sure the company is generating cash and finding reinvestment opportunities.

ATKR's Q2 results were strong and validate that the investment thesis remains intact. Over the last six months ATKR has generated $130 million in free cash flow and used ~$44 million of it to make tuck-in acquisitions, most notably buying FRE Composites Group in February for an estimated $37 million. FRE is a manufacturer of fiberglass conduit solutions and gives ATKR additional exposure to the electrical, transportation, telecommunications and infrastructure markets. Management noted that a meaningful portion of their EBITDA growth in Q2 came from this acquisition and from the acquisition of Queen City Plastics which was completed late last year. ATKR has also used their free cash flow to reduce debt ($40 million) and repurchase shares ($35 million).

The growth in free cash flow was driven by a jump in revenue and profitability: (Source: Q2 Earnings Call Presentation)

Finally, it is worth noting that ATKR's management is optimistic about the company's ability to deal with inflationary pressures, stating that through "outstanding operational and commercial execution, our team was able to fully overcome the impact from higher input cost inflation [in Q2]." Management acknowledged that cost input inflation will be a drag on full year 2021 results, but still raised Adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $700 and $750 million and Adjusted EPS to between $10 and $10.70. At today's market cap of $4.2 billion, ATKR is trading at single-digit PE and P/FCF ratios, relative to expected 2021 results. By comparison, the S&P 500 index is trading at a PE of nearly 40 and a P/FCF north of 20.

Atkore's Long-Term Valuation Is Appealing

ATKR looks cheap relative to expected 2021 results, but 2021 is projected be an unusually good year. Management noted on their earnings call that an unexpected spike in demand for their PVC products is the main driver for the large jump in revenue and earnings. FY 2022 results are projected to be more in line with historical performance: (Source: Earnings Call Presentation)

While $700 million in Adjusted EBITDA might not be the norm just yet, ATKR's steady revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow growth have been steady in recent years and I expect this growth to continue. As a brief reminder, ATKR is the number one or number two player in the majority of the industries they compete in, but they average less than 40% market share in those industries and the industries themselves are growing. There is still plenty of room for ATKR to make acquisitions to grow the business, develop new products internally, and gradually raise prices.

Over the last three years, ATKR has been growing free cash flow faster than Adjusted EBITDA. All of the smaller details that go into defining Adjusted EBITDA can be found in the company's financials, but the two major differences between free cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA are interest expense and taxes. ATKR pays a lot in taxes and interest; in fiscal year 2020 the combined cost was $90 million and the company has already paid over $80 million in interest and taxes through the first half of fiscal year 2021. Taxes and interest are both tangible cash expenses, so free cash flow will always trail Adjusted EBITDA. With that in mind, ATKR's cash flow growth is even more impressive. ATKR generated $96 million in free cash flow in FY 2017 and has steadily grown that number to $215 million in FY 2020, a 30% compound annual growth rate. I don't expect that pace to continue if Adjusted EBITDA is only growing 10-15%, but as long as leverage and interest expenses are decreasing I would expect cash flow growth to outpace EBITDA growth.

Putting all of this together, I modeled out a variety of 10-year cash flow and valuation scenarios for ATKR. I looked at scenarios where the company's compound annual growth rate of free cash flow was 10%, 15%, and 20% and then applied free cash flow multiples of 10, 15, and 20 to the year ten values. I also applied a 5% discount rate to each year's free cash flow total and summed up the total cash generated in each scenario. My starting value for free cash flow was FY 2020's total of $215 million.

A quick caveat about my approach to financial modeling. First and foremost, I do not assume any of my modeling will have a high degree of precision. Any model has a whole load of assumptions baked in, and each assumption can be reasonably debated. Instead, I use basic models as very rough approximations to try and build a somewhat reasonable range of outcomes. In order for an investment idea to be appealing, I'm looking for enough of a margin of safety that I don't need my model to be hyper precise.

With all that being said, the summary table of this exercise looks like this: (Source: Author Spreadsheet)

ATKR has a positive expected return in all scenarios, but there are a few situations where the expected annual return over ten years is low enough not to be appealing. In the situation where free cash flow grows at only 10% and the market assigns a P/FCF ratio of 10, you are looking at a company worth $5.6 billion that has generated an additional $2.76 in cash for a total 'return' of about $8.3 billion. Over ten years, this is only a 7% expected annual return. 7% a year isn't bad, but I only want to invest in a company if I think it can return 15% a year or more. In the most optimistic scenario, where free cash flow grows at 20% annually and the market assigns a P/FCF of 20, you end up with a company worth $26.6 billion and $4.7 billion in generated cash for a total 'return' of $31 billion, a 22% annual shareholder return. The 'average' of the nine scenarios is a $13.8 billion market cap and $3.6 billion in generated cash, for a total return of about $18 billion. This would result in an annual shareholder return of 15%.

This is not a comprehensive range of outcomes, but given ATKR's position I think the scenarios are all feasible and suggest a favorable investment return profile. In reality, ATKR might do better or worse. Could the market decide at some point to value the company at 40 times free cash flow in a moment of mania? Absolutely. Could free cash flow growth stall out or go negative in year 5? Also possible. I use this exercise not to generate a precise price target, but to demonstrate that as long as ATKR remains a cashflow compounder it is likely to outperform the general market at today's market cap of $4.2 billion. This implies ATKR is still undervalued by the market despite the strong share price returns over the last year.

Conclusion

ATKR remains one of my highest-conviction holdings despite a 200% share price increase. The company is continuing to perform well on an operational level and has a long runway for future growth. An ATKR investment is not risk-free; the company still has half a billion dollars in net debt and my investment thesis depends on them being able to reinvest their cash to grow the business. Investors will need to continue to monitor the company to make sure they are managing their cashflow appropriately. That being said, I remain very comfortable holding my shares and fully expect to meet my 15% annual return hurdle rate over the next decade.