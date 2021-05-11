Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Ten weeks have passed since the inaugural article of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I have now invested $1,000 in the Dividend Harvesting portfolio, and to be honest, the time has flown by. The biggest hurdle to cross is starting, as maintaining is the easy part. For those of you who have felt that a large amount of seed capital is needed to make the stock market work for you, please look at the progress this portfolio has made but keep in mind investing is a risk, and market volatility is always a risk. Over ten weeks, I have invested $1,000, and the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is now worth $1,054.52. In ten weeks, my initial seed capital has increased by $54.52 (5.45%). I have invested in 26 positions which all generate a dividend. My total annual dividends are now up to $62.04 before future additions or compounding.

Week ten was special because I invested in companies or funds that the readers recommended. There were so many great suggestions, and I wish I could have added them all. In week ten, I started a position in Old Republic International Corp. (ORI), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY), Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG), and Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD). Please keep the suggestions coming because, in week twenty, I will be adding more investments from the reader's suggestions.

Why I consider this a Dividend Harvesting portfolio

There have been several comments asking me to explain what I mean by "Dividend Harvesting" and the premise behind it. One of the biggest misconceptions is that an investor needs large amounts of capital to benefit from investing. I started this portfolio, documenting the progress and writing this series to prove anyone can make the stock market work for them. The most important things, in my opinion, are to have a long time horizon, doing the homework, and investing in quality companies or funds. You don't need $10,000, $100,000, or $1,000,000 of seed capital to create a dividend harvesting portfolio and generate income from your investments. A portfolio can be developed over time with ongoing allocations.

When I talk about "Dividend Harvesting," my premise is buying what I consider to be quality dividend-producing stocks, reinvesting the dividends, and investing with a long time horizon. Look at a dividend portfolio as a garden. Your capital is the equivalent of seeds and water. The more companies and shares you own, the more dividends will be generated. Each week I have been investing $100, and each week my positions and dividend income grows. The harvesting part comes into play from the compounding effects of reinvesting the dividends. Each time a dividend is reinvested, the future dividend payout gets increased. Currently, I have twenty-six positions in this portfolio, and the dividends are starting to generate. In April, I collected eight dividends, and in May, I have already collected two dividends. I believe I have an additional eleven dividends scheduled to pay out over the rest of May. This portfolio just hit the Dividend Harvesting mode because it generates monthly dividends and income that are being reinvested. This is creating a slow snowball effect, and each month the snowball will continue rolling and growing.

One of the other questions I received is, why am I not concerned with market volatility? The markets fluctuate and won't continuously go up. If you look at any of the major indices over the long haul, the markets have increased, but there have always been corrections and times of increased volatility. I am investing with a multi-decade time horizon, and market fluctuations are something that I have to deal with. I am investing in what I believe to be quality companies that will stand the test of time. By doing the homework, I believe I can stay ahead of the curve, and if I need to make adjustments along the way, I will be able to. This portfolio is in addition to other investments and is a side project to generate additional income in retirement. Even during a flash crash or downward trends, each of these investments will generate dividends and reinvesting at lower prices.

At a 5% average yield, every $10,000 invested will generate $500 in annual dividends. $500 in dividends may not seem like a lot, but think about this, every two years, you will invest $10,400. Over a decade, by investing $100 a week, you will have invested $52,000 before any dividends being reinvested. That $52,000 will be generating $2,600 in annual dividends before dividend increases, reinvesting dividends, and compounding. If you have a twenty-year time horizon, $108,000 would be invested generating $5,200 in annual dividends. Having an extended time frame for dividend investing is critical, and I want to illustrate that anyone can make their money work for them in this manner. You just need to make a plan, do the homework, stay on top of your investments, and most importantly, overcome the preconceived notion of needing a large amount of seed capital to make your money work for you.

A look inside the Dividend Harvesting portfolio after $1,000 of investments

After 10 weeks and investing $100 per week here is an overview of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio’s composition:

Oil, Gas & Consumable $200.04 (18.97%)

Consumer Staples $156.21 (14.81%)

Closed-End Funds $152.44 (14.46%)

Utilities $144.35 (13.69%)

Communication Services $130.22 (12.35%)

REITs $117.05 (11.10%)

Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers $62.72 (5.95%)

ETFs $56.88 (5.39%)

Financials $26.08 (2.47%)

Cash $8.54 (0.81%)

Last week every position was in the green, and this week three positions have become a negative investment. Three out of twenty-six is a ratio I will take every day, but this is why diversification is critical to any portfolio. Every sector is rarely in sync, and diversification helps mitigate the downside. Currently, my $1,000 in investments is worth $1,054.52, a gain of 5.45% ($54.52). You never know which investment will lead the pack, and in the beginning, it was Altria Group (MO), then Starwood Property Trust (STWD), and now Southern Company (SO) which has increased by 11.08%, and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in second with a gain of 10.53%. I expect this to change over time, but I am not too concerned with volatility or corrections because of this portfolio's diversification. I am bullish on every position, and if retracement happens, I will add additional shares when I see opportunities.

In week ten, I added ORI, AY, QYLD, and EXG, which increased my estimated annual income from $55.66 to $61.70) ($6.04, 10.85%). My monthly average dividend income increased from $4.64 to $5.14 ($0.50, 10.78%). The harvesting is starting to occur as I have collected $4.74 in dividend income since 4/1/21. I have eleven additional dividends flowing into the account throughout the rest of May. As I continue to add to my current positions and start new positions, my dividend generation rate and frequency will continue to increase.

In week ten, I gained some movement on my weekly dividend tracking side project. I am now up to forty-four estimated weeks of dividend income. For a couple we weeks, this metric was stuck, and I just filled some gaps organically. I have eight more weeks to make it fifty-two weeks of dividend income. Without targeting these gaps, I think I can get to fifty weeks of dividend income before Thanksgiving. Here is an interesting piece of information, this Dividend Harvesting portfolio after week ten is set to generate one hundred fifty-six individual dividends throughout the year. They are currently small, but they will continue to grow as they get reinvested, and I allocate more capital to these positions.

The reader's suggestions and my selections

There were many great suggestions for my week ten investments, and the watchlist grew a great deal. I can't thank everyone enough for the participation in the comment section. All that I ask is to please keep the ideas coming. I will be allocating the week 20 investment to reader suggestions, and if something catches my eye, I will add it even sooner.

EXG is the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund which is a Closed-End Fund. I liked what I had read about EXG, and its holding excited me. EXG is another monthly dividend payer with a 7.56% yield.

QYLD, which is the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF, could be one of the most exciting things that has been recommended to me in a long time. This fund has a morning star rating of five stars, there are over $2.6 billion of assets under management, and the distribution yield exceeds 12%. I write covered calls on some of my dividend stocks in other accounts to generate additional income, so to have a fund that does this without me having to put the effort in is very intriguing to me. This is a fund that I can see myself adding to over the coming months, and there are some other funds from Global X that I now have my eyes on.

The next recommendation I picked up was AY because it was another renewable infrastructure play that offered a solid dividend and an interesting asset base. Although I like oil and gas companies, I am also investing in green energy as the data shows they will be the quickest growing segment of the global energy mix over the next twenty years. AY offers a dividend of 4.77%.

The last position I started from the reader suggestions was ORI, and I am shocked I had never heard of them. ORI is a dividend aristocrat that slipped under my radar. They have twenty-nine years of consecutive dividend growth and only pay out 37.05% of their EPS. This leaves a lot of room for continuous dividend increases in the future. ORI yields 3.37%, and its dividend has stood the test of time.

Week 11 thoughts

I will be doing a lot of research on some Global X funds. The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD), Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), and the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) all caught my eye. There are also some individual equities such as Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), AbbVie (ABBV), Realty Income (O). Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Duke Energy (DUK) that I want to add. I am not sure what I will do and need to do some reading with what's left of the weekend and come up with a plan. Week eleven may be a combination of funds and stocks. I also really want to add to some of my current positions, such as Omega Healthcare (OHI), AT&T (T), Southern Company (SO), and Starwood Property Trust.

Conclusion

Thank you to everyone who continues to read this series. I appreciate all the feedback and enjoy reading & interacting with everyone in the comment section. I feel the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is progressing quite nicely, and I can't wait for the snowball effect to pick up momentum. Hopefully, this series is sparking some ideas and making dividend investing fun. I plan on continuing this series and can't wait to see what the metrics look like in the future.