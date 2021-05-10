Photo by JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A little over a month ago, I covered Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for the first time in years. I called the stock a never sell stock and initiated a position shortly after. Not only is Apple now a core holding of mine, but I also started to engage more with the Apple investment community, which, unlike most retail growth investors, has figured out that Apple is a hold forever stock instead of a pump and dump stock like many unprofitable companies in the industry. Roughly 2 weeks after the company's earnings call, I believe it is time to approach this stock from a slightly different perspective. While I agree with most bulls on this website that Apple offers tremendous value, I think investors get to benefit from that even more as I think that (new) investors get to buy the stock below its all-time high for an extended period given the macro development. In this article, I will update my bullish call and explain why Apple's Achilles' heel is an opportunity for its many long-term investors. So, bear with me.

An Update On My Bull Thesis

Apple is probably the most well-covered stock on the planet. That's why I will keep this part somewhat short as Apple's earnings have been covered quite extensively.

The number one reason why I own Apple is because of its ability to generate cash as I mentioned in my prior article.

Apple has reached a point - a few years ago, actually - where there's just too much cash. Even if the company were to invest it all in R&D, I doubt it would have any meaningful impact on innovation. There's simply no way to invest this money in a way that would give the company a bigger advantage over its competitors.

Apple uses its brand image and its successful (leading) products to take advantage of a strong middle-class and upper-class in developed countries and an emerging middle-class in emerging markets. For example, in India, roughly 75% of Apple Watch buyers were first-time buyers. And that's not everything, in its second fiscal quarter, the company generated sales worth $90 billion, which is a whopping $12.3 billion above expectations - a 16% beat of the most-well covered company in the world.

My point, besides that Apple is still perfectly capable of stunning its analysts, is that emerging markets are on fire right now. The company generated 87% sales growth in Greater China and 94% growth in APAC ex-China. This latter segment still only accounts for less than 10% of total sales. However, I think this segment will drive most of Apple's growth going forward with the Americas and Europe still delivering higher-than-GDP growth rates.

Source: Apple 2Q21 10-Q

With this in mind, Apple generated $62.7 billion in operating cash flow in the quarter ending March 27, 2021. This is 120% of net income, and another sign of high-quality earnings - not that we needed more proof. The company invested $5.8 billion in PP&E, resulting in free cash flow ("FCF") of roughly $57 billion. The company used this to repurchase shares worth $43 billion, which was up from $39 billion in the prior-year quarter, and pay dividends worth $7.0 billion.

Source: Apple 2Q21 10-Q

On April 28, Apple announced to raise dividends by 7% to $0.22 per share and to increase its existing share repurchase program to $90 billion. Note that $90 billion equals 4.0% of the company's total market cap, which is very impressive and only comparable to the strongest buyback stocks in my portfolio. In other words, the reason why I bought and advised to buy Apple was not only confirmed in 2Q21 but also got stronger than I expected.

The Achilles' Heel Is An Opportunity

It took me at least two weeks to figure out how to approach this topic as Apple is a very complex investment vehicle. I'm saying investment vehicle because to most of its investors, it's a perfect way to benefit from capital appreciation (it's a high-growth stock and major holding in a lot of ETFs), and significant dividend growth. The problem, however, is that Apple is yielding 0.7% based on $0.88 in annual dividends (after the 7% hike).

So far, nobody is complaining about that as it is a decision Apple made. When Apple buys back $43 billion in stock and issues dividends worth $7 billion, it clearly makes a statement that cash is better spent on more tax-friendly buybacks, which also artificially boosts earnings per share.

Now, before I get to my point, let's assume that dividend growth is going to average 10% per year going forward. Based on a $130 stock price and a current yield of 0.68%, that would result in a >2% yield on cost in 2033. In 2040, investors would make 4.1% on cost - my Exxon Mobil (XOM) position pays more than 2x that. If dividend growth were to rise to 14%, investors would achieve a 2% yield in 2030.

Source: Author

In other words, for investors who are close to retirement, or in retirement and in need of cash in less than 10 years, I don't think that Apple is the right place to be. Long-term, however, I think it's a brilliant stock as dividend growth will come with capital gains. In a tax system where capital gains are taxed instead of a % of total wealth (like in the Netherlands, where I live), investors will simply have to wait and let Apple do the work.

The graph below proves this. Since Apple initiated a dividend, the stock price has rapidly outperformed dividends, which resulted in very high capital gains and a sub-1% yield.

Data by YCharts

Based on this context, I am finally getting to my point.

When I say Apple's Achilles' heel, I mean its sensitivity in times of rising inflation. I am not afraid of the competition potentially beating Apple long-term (i.e., Microsoft (MSFT)), and I am not afraid of recessions. While a recession will keep pressure on Apple for 1-2 years (on average), underperformance due to inflation is Apple's real enemy. Especially because Apple tends to perform rather well in a growth-slowing environment (stay tuned).

First of all, (somewhat) prolonged sideways moves are nothing new as the company had three sideways moves that took roughly 2 years since 2013. Right now, the stock has gone sideways for 8 months.

Source: TradingView

The good news is that these moves aren't random. Below, I compared the Apple stock price to the ratio between utility stocks (XLU) and basic material stocks (XLB). I am using this ratio to display inflation expectations. When investors expect higher inflation, they often sell utilities and buy basic materials. That's because basic materials tend to do very well in times of higher inflation while utilities tend to outperform once inflation slows because they offer a good and safe yield.

Source: TradingView

With that said, every time inflation rises (or is expected to rise), Apple has a hard time generating capital gains. This causes 1-2 years of sideways movements.

It is, therefore, no surprise that Apple dropped to its 2021 lows versus the S&P 500 (graph below) despite reporting a massive earnings beat and pledging to buy back $90 billion in stock. One doesn't need to be a genius to figure out that Apple, technically speaking, beats most S&P 500 members when it comes to growth and potential shareholder payout. Hence, some investors were a little confused to see that Apple was unable to beat the world's largest stock index.

Data by YCharts

So far, this is still only half of my explanation as I believe that high inflation expectations are here to stay for at least a few more quarters.

In an article I wrote last week, I said that I was buying oil stocks because the Federal Reserve was basically telling us to buy basic materials.

Source: Twitter

Basically, the Federal Reserve has pledged to support the economy until unemployment numbers have eased again.

America's central bank is responsible for fostering maximum employment and stable inflation - making it the first line of defense against fast price gains. Fed officials have been clear for months that they expect prices to pop this spring and summer as the economy reopens but that they think the jump will prove temporary. By and large, they are sticking to that script. - NY Times

Once unemployment normalizes and inflation remains consistently close to 2%, we will see lower QE and higher rates. Keep in mind that the Fed is now looking for an AVERAGE 2% inflation rate. I am convinced that they changed this as they know that inflation is running hot.

I believe the Fed will keep inflation high as a way to fight the rising (global) debt load as a result of all COVID-19 measures. Why do I believe that? Because the Fed is focusing on U3 unemployment, which measures the number of people out of a job but actively looking for work. Right now, these numbers are way off as a lot of people are satisfied with high unemployment checks - for example, the Dallas Fed reported it in April.

As the graph below shows, U6 unemployment, which includes discouraged workers is at 10%. In other words, if the Fed wanted to, it could easily build a narrative to keep easy money on for a long time. This, in addition to the economic recovery and the weaker dollar, is almost certainly going to accelerate inflation further.

Source: Twitter (@amlivemon)

Adding to that, last Friday, it was announced that only 266K jobs were created in April. Expectations were close to 1 million. As a result, tech stocks (and, therefore, Apple), rallied hard at the start of the day as the graph below shows. A weaker economy is bullish for growth stocks as it keeps rates low and makes it more attractive to discount high growth rates far into the future. However, investors quickly found out that this would mean that inflation will accelerate further as the number one reason for a low number of new jobs was the difference between U6 and U3 unemployment - there's no incentive to work for a lot of people.

Data by YCharts

With this in mind, let's put everything together.

Game Plan

The good thing about Apple is that the company is in a fantastic spot. The company has a dominant position in developed economies and high growth potential in emerging markets. I am, therefore, not afraid of recessions. When it comes to investors looking for high capital gains, the company's Achilles' heel is a rotation from growth to value. Right now, we are in the midst of such a rotation. Inflation expectations are rising, leading to investors switching from growth to value stocks that protect them better in times of high growth and high inflation: industrials, basic materials, energy, etc.

While highly speculative stocks get butchered, Apple is holding up very well as the company is what I consider to be the perfect mix of growth AND value. The company is not only expected to generate high growth in the future but also rewarding its investors already with massive buybacks and significant dividend hikes.

Existing shareholders who bought years ago are in a fantastic place. Even if the stock remains flat for 1-2 years, which I think could happen, they will be able to build on top of already high yields (on cost). New investors like myself need time to accumulate, which is why I believe that Apple's expected sideways trend is a blessing. I would hate to keep buying Apple at a yield of even less than 0.6% as I need more technology exposure. I want to own Apple instead of its competitors but I am simply not willing to buy into a very low yield. That's not only because of my country's tax system but because I like to keep my portfolio's yield close to 2.5%.

Of course, one can sell covered calls to gain a higher yield while benefiting from a sideways trend. However, as many investors do not trade options, I will advise accumulating Apple shares as long as its yield is above 0.7%.

I have little doubt that Apple will continue its outperformance once the Federal Reserve hikes rates into weakness to fight inflation as this will more than likely trigger a scenario of subdued economic growth on a longer-term basis. Once that happens, I want to have accumulated enough Apple shares as I expect a situation comparable to what happened between 2016 and 2019.

Takeaway

Apple will go sideways for 1-2 years is a bold call, I admit that. I am not saying that's exactly what is going to happen but there is a very high likelihood of subdued capital gains or even extended underperformance in this market. Inflation is rising and I expect inflation to keep rising until the Fed hikes rates, which could be in 1Q22 or slightly sooner.

Normally, I would make the call to stay away from a stock until I expect it to rally. However, not in the case of Apple. The stock has become one of my favorite long-term investments and I actually hope that the stock remains close to $130 for a while. We could even see $100 if potential Fed rate hikes lead to a recession.

While my advice is also to not go overweight tech stocks, I am convinced that accumulating Apple close to current prices is almost a no-brainer.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!