Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images News via Getty Images

As a global leader in the digital payments space, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) possesses incredible scale compared to its rivals. The company is constantly innovating and has been exploring expansion opportunities in various new and emerging markets. This includes its strategic initiatives around the cryptocurrency, buy-now-pay-later (BNPL), and the cross-border payments market in China.

For cryptocurrency, the company is not only allowing users to purchase and store cryptocurrency similar to services from Square's (SQ) Cash App, but also providing checkout options to pay with cryptocurrency. Another emerging space is BNPL where the company is introducing its "Pay in 4" feature on its platform which allows equal instalments and competing with the cluster of BNPL services including Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF), Klarna (KLAR) and Affirm (AFRM).

These efforts show the company's intentions of remaining a relevant player in the market which could be a catalyst for transaction volume growth. The company aims to integrate all services it provides through its subsidiaries to create an ecosystem that enables easy transactions for its users. The risk to the digital payments market is the anticipated consolidation among various service providers due to the industry's inherently low barriers to entry. Still, we regard PayPal as a renowned innovator and boasts a key advantage over its competitors.

Beginning to Become Active in Cryptocurrency

The recent announcement by PayPal to offer crypto service checkout options highlights its commitment towards the emerging cryptocurrency space. The key differentiator between PayPal and its competitors is the addition of payment processing along with the ability to trade cryptocurrency on the platform. Square currently only allows users to trade and conduct P2P transactions of bitcoin on its Cash App platform. Whereas PayPal will enable users to purchase goods and services across its 29 mln merchants beginning in the next few months.

As of now, this service is only available to US customers however a global rollout is expected soon. The options include popular coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash on the PayPal platform. The venture is part of a partnership with Paxos, a start-up focused on enabling customers to buy, sell, and transact in cryptocurrency.

As a relatively new market, the cryptocurrency market size is expected to be $1.6 bln in 2021 reaching $2.2 bln by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. It is an extremely fragmented space consisting primarily of start-ups. The market is currently led by Coinbase with a 11.3% market share. With PayPal being an established company with a vast global network, we believe the economies of scale should work in favor of the company. The constantly growing user base which currently stands at 377 mln will give the company a dominant stance in the cryptocurrency payment space. In comparison, Coinbase only has 2.8 mln users. PayPal's large user base provides a clear competitive advantage on a global scale as opposed to start-ups that compete in the market.

Source: BusinessofApps, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Additionally, PayPal offers the most comprehensive list of features in comparison to its competitors. Previously, cryptocurrency processing was the only advantage Square had over PayPal. With the addition of cryptocurrency, it will close the gap making PayPal the most feature-heavy application for payment processing. The integration between the company's subsidiaries such as coupon saving platform Honey, digital wallet Venmo, PoS Hardware provider iZettle, cross-border payments Xoom, and Braintree will enable users and merchants to seamlessly transact.

Source: Capterra

In terms of costs, PayPal has a tiered fee structure ranging from 1.5% to 2.3% per transaction. However, PayPal has decided to waive off transaction fees in 2021. This is high in comparison to competitors charging 1% or lower to facilitate payments. While this can be seen as a drawback for the company, its competitors lack the scale the company has in users and features. According to PayPal, 17% of users already trade cryptocurrency on the app and 65% (245 mln) of PayPal users are interested to purchase cryptocurrency based on a survey conducted by the company.

Crypto Payment Service Transaction Fees Coinbase 1% Coingate 1% ALFAcoins 0.99% BitPay Free cap of $1,000/per day and $10,000/annum after which a 1% transaction fee is levied GoCoin 1% BitcoinPay 0.8% SpicePay 1% PayPal 1.5% - 2.3% (Fees waived in 2021)

Source: DevTeam, Techcrunch

Entry into The Rapidly Growing BNPL Market

Besides cryptocurrency, another emerging trend within the payments industry is the Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") market. PayPal first launched its Pay in 4 services in the US and UK at the end of 2020. Within the short time frame, Pay in 4 transactions accounted for around $750 mln of transaction volume at the end of December (0.1% of total transaction volumes).

The global BNPL market was valued at $7.3 bln in 2019 and is expected to reach $33.6 bln by 2027 with a CAGR of 21.2% through 2027. BNPL platforms have become very popular over the recent 2 to 3 years as an alternative to credit cards which charge high interest rates in comparison with BNPL. PayPal's new offering allows users to split purchases between $50 and $1,500 into four equal installments every fortnight. It is offered as an option at checkout or in their digital wallet and merchants can easily integrate the option on their e-commerce site.

The fundamental difference between PayPal and other BNPL rivals is its scope and breadth. PayPal boasts a massive user base of 377 million active accounts with almost $1 tln in payment volume worldwide. At PayPal's investor day, the company stated that it targets to reach 750 mln active accounts in five years. In comparison, the user bases of the major BNPL players pale in comparison with PayPal as seen below.

Source: Business Quant, Klana, Afterpay, Affirm, Zip Co, Sezzle

In addition to a larger user base, PayPal already has a massive merchant network that is larger than all of the BNPL competitors combined with offerings in more than 200 countries and regions. Thus, it would easier for PayPal to integrate across its existing network compared to other BNPL players which have to attract and convince merchants to sign up with them.

Company Merchants PayPal 29,000,000 Klarna 200,000 Afterpay 63,800 Affirm 6,500 Zip Co 29,000 Sezzle 21,000

Source: Business Quant, Klana, Afterpay, Affirm, Zip Co, Sezzle

Finally, in terms of costs, PayPal's fees are highly competitive compared to the leading BNPL providers. PayPal is believed to be charging its default fee of $0.3 in fixed costs plus a 2.9% variable rate which is significantly lower than Afterpay and Klarna.

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Transaction Fee Comparison PayPal $0.3+ 2.9% Afterpay $0.3+ up to 7% Klarna $0.3 + up to 5.99% Affirm Between 2 to 3%

Source: PayPal, Afterpay, Klarna and Affirm

Therefore, we view PayPal's BNPL venture to be very viable due to its strong existing network of users and merchants and scale which enables it to charge a highly competitive rate compared to competitors. As it gradually rolls out this service globally, we see PayPal as a major competitive force to the BNPL market.

PayPal Seeking to Target Cross-Border Payments in China

With a global footprint, the company aims to enter the international payment market of China. Through the 100% acquisition of GoPay, the company entered the competitive Chinese payments market becoming the first foreign company to own a Chinese payment platform outright. PayPal intends to focus on cross-border payments as opposed to the domestic payments market which is dominated by Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). GoPay offers a variety of services including B2B, B2C, cross-border payments, wealth management, and P2P lending. But the focus is to provide cross-border payment solutions to Chinese merchants and consumers, linking the country's commerce ecosystem to PayPal's global network.

China's consumption of imported goods has risen rapidly over the past 5 years rising at a 67% CAGR spurred by increased urbanisation. The majority of cross-border e-commerce users are based in urban regions as depicted in the chart below.

Regional and urban distribution of China's cross-border e-commerce users

Source: Deloitte

The urbanisation rate in China is forecasted to be at 75% by 2030 which is 15% higher than the current rate. Increased urbanisation and income could lead to an increase in the consumption of goods. The greater demand for imported goods is expected to increase cross-border payment facilitation. This fits within PayPal's profile as a global payment's leader. Through integration of services, the company will be able to provide increased global access to Chinese consumers.

However, PayPal's entry into China's cross-border payments market will not be easy. With Alibaba and Tencent already accepting international credit cards, it will be tough for the company to sway Chinese consumers. However, the B2B market is also expected to double in the next 5 years which provides PayPal's GoPay with an opportunity to entice Chinese businesses through a global payment solution.

Market size of cross-border B2B e-commerce in China

Source: Statista

The company has not provided much information yet on the plans with GoPay acquisition and the China market. PayPal China CEO highlighted that instead of competition with dominant players, it is focusing on cross-border payments. We believe the company needs to find a niche or focused market within the cross-border e-commerce payments market in China. Although GoPay is trying to help connect Chinese customers to the global e-commerce market, the user base of Alibaba and Tencent triumphs over any competitors with a 94% market share. As Alibaba and Tencent focus to expand their cross-border initiatives, it could still be likely for GoPay to lose out to competitors.

Low Barriers to Entry Risk and Anticipated Consolidation

The payments industry is extremely competitive with low barriers to entry. Start-ups and established companies alike must constantly innovate to stay relevant and retain users. PayPal's advantage is that it has already built a massive network of merchants and users. Thus, the company can easily implement and integrate its strategic initiatives. This has also led to PayPal to have one of the most complete range of features available on its platforms. Nonetheless, the rapid rise in innovation over the past decade has spurred the emergence of new services and business models. We expect increased consolidation of services in the future. Competitors such as Square with over 2 mln merchants may introduce additional features that PayPal has including cryptocurrency checkout options and BNPL. Even Big Tech companies are eyeing the fintech industry with their own offerings competing with PayPal directly with significant user bases. That said, amid all the possible consolidation, we expect PayPal to remain highly competitive due to its key advantage of scale.

Platform User Base ('mln') Apple Pay (AAPL) 500 PayPal 377 Google Pay (GOOG) (GOOGL) 100 Amazon Pay (AMZN) 33 Cash App 36 Venmo 40

Source: PayPal, Business of Apps, NFCW

Valuation

The company has had an average revenue growth of 18.3% in the past 5 years. Its average gross and net margins were 46.9% and 14.67% respectively. Its growth was underpinned by increased adoption of cashless payments over the past decade. 2020 further accelerated this trend as the digital transaction was deemed the safest and most convenient form to purchase goods and services.

Source: PayPal, Khaveen Investments

In terms of free cash flows, the company has an average FCF margin of -11.37% in the past 5 years. However, excluding acquisitions and investments in marketable securities, the company has an average FCF margin of 6.8%. In 2020, the company acquired Honey for $4 bln and invested $10 bln in marketable securities.

Source: PayPal

The industry EV/EBITDA average is 54.5x based on the closest companies competing with PayPal in the payments space excluding Square which has an EV/EBITDA of 2,573x. This is due to the low EBITDA margins of the company of 0.48%.

Company EV/EBITDA PayPal 73.01 Visa (V) 32.84 Mastercard (MA) 43.09 Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) 147.48 Fiserv (FISV) 22.11 Global Payments (GPN) 25.23 FIS 26.98 StoneCo (STNE) 65.26 Average 54.50

Source: Seeking Alpha

The global digital payments transaction industry is forecasted to grow at a 23.8% CAGR through 2026 and PayPal has a 2% share of the global transaction volume. PayPal's take rate has been on a decreasing trend as it is strategically focused on growing volumes rather than monetization. Based on this, we forecasted PayPal's revenue growth at 20%. This is also in line with analyst estimates.

PayPal Forecast ($ bln) 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Global Digital Payments Transactions 50,896 63,010 78,006 96,571 119,555 148,010 PayPal's Share of Transactions 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% PayPal's Payment Volumes 936 1,159 1,435 1,777 2,199 2,723 PayPal's Take Rate 2.29% 2.22% 2.16% 2.09% 2.03% 1.97% PayPal's Total Revenues 21.5 25.8 30.9 37.2 44.6 53.6 PayPal's Revenue Growth % 20.7% 20.1% 20.1% 20.1% 20.1% 20.1%

Source: PayPal, Research and Markets, Statista

Source: PayPal, Khaveen Investments

Based on the DCF model, using a discount rate of 12.1% (company's WACC) the upside is 14.33%.

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

The strategic initiatives by PayPal around cryptocurrency and BNPL appear to be highly promising. The company boasts a key advantage over its fiercest competitors with its scale and scope of services. With a massive user and merchant base globally, it is set to be a strong contender to existing startups in these spaces. Leveraging its global network, the company is also setting its sights on China by focusing on the cross-border payments market. Though, competition is tough with the dominance of Alibaba and Tencent and could be more challenging than PayPal anticipates. In the broader industry, the payments market is becoming highly competitive due to the low barriers to entry. That said, we believe its key advantage of scale will continue to provide significant opportunities in the cryptocurrency and BNPL market. Overall, we rate the company as Buy with a target price of $306.31.