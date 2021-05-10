Photo by Oleksandr Hruts/iStock via Getty Images

Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) price dropped after the mREIT reported earnings last week that showed an unexpected Q/Q drop in book value. The increased yield and discount to book value resulting from the drop make Two Harbors an easy buy.

Why Two Harbors is now a Buy

Two Harbors was not a buy two weeks ago.

But who would have thought that just two weeks later we are presented with a golden buying opportunity?

Two Harbors' price fell 12.6% on Wednesday of last week after the mREIT disappointed its shareholders with a negative 2.2% return on book value in the first quarter, a quarter that was generally a good quarter for mREITs. Most firms that showed their books reported growing book values.

While a 2.2% Q/Q drop in book value is not exactly what shareholders had hoped for, the results didn't warrant a 12% drop in Two Harbors' price, which is why I bought the mREIT last week.

Portfolio changes and growing MSR importance

There were a few changes in Two Harbors' portfolio compared to last quarter that are important to discuss.

The main developments were that Two Harbors sold fixed-rate agency securities and grew its mortgage servicing rights portfolio in the first quarter.

Agency securities, chiefly agency residential mortgage-backed securities, comprised 84.5% of Two Harbors' portfolio compared to 90.1% in the prior quarter.

The second column of Two Harbors' portfolio, mortgage servicing rights, increased 30% value Q/Q, and the MSR percentage in the portfolio increased from 9.8% to 15.4%. Mortgage servicing rights are a fast growing business for Two Harbors and the fair value exceeded $2b in the last quarter. Management has stated that it will develop and grow its investments in mortgage servicing rights.

Mortgage servicing rights are contractual agreements where the originator of a mortgage loan transfers the "right" to collect debt and interest payments to a specialized and licensed servicing company.

The servicing company gets a fee for the administrative handling of the mortgage debt. There is a secondary market for mortgage servicing rights and they benefit from rising rates.

Two Harbors' interest income in the first quarter decreased from $72.5m to $56.1m Q/Q because of reduced residential mortgage-backed asset balances. RMBS are the main source of income for Two Harbors and any increase or decrease in asset balances goes hand-in-hand with an increase or decrease in portfolio-derived interest income.

As an offset, servicing income from Two Harbors' growing MSR portfolio increased $2.7m to $43.8m and future income gains are likely to come Two Harbors' mortgage servicing rights.

Looking at spreads, Two Harbors maintained a large but decreasing net interest spread of 1.65% in the first quarter which is fueled by low borrowing costs.

Borrowing costs have seen a Q/Q uptick from 0.5% to 0.6% but rates are low for now and the net interest margin should be defendable. Two Harbors' portfolio yield remained practically unchanged at 2.25% in the last quarter.

2021 2020 1st quarter 4th quarter 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 1st quarter Annualized portfolio yield 2.25% 2.26% 2.42% 2.84% 3.52% Annualized cost of funds 0.60% 0.50% 0.64% 2.61% 2.39% Annualized net interest spread 1.65% 1.76% 1.78% 0.23% 1.13%

Two Harbors' net interest spread was positive, but the mREIT lost $.34-share in book value in its first quarter (4.4%). The last time Two Harbors' book value dropped was in the second quarter 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Two Harbors lost 52% of its book value in the year-ago quarter, but with exception of the last quarter, has been able to recover some of last year's losses.

2021 2020 1st quarter 4th quarter 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 1st quarter Book Value $7.29 $7.63 $7.37 $6.70 $6.96

The decline in Two Harbors' book value was reported when other mREITs reported growth in their first-quarter book values, but different portfolio structures don't make these portfolios very comparable.

The market reaction last week pushed TWO below book value again...

Risk

There is a risk that the market loses confidence in Two Harbors if the mREIT fails to return its book value to a long-term growth path. This is a risk for all mREITs but especially Two Harbors because its book value was cut in half last year.

A failure to grow net interest income and book value are the two risks I see in Two Harbors today, but the lowered valuation last week creates a good buffer.

Higher borrowing costs could put pressure on Two Harbors' net interest spread, but for that to happen, interest rates must increase by a lot this year which is not very plausible short term.

Closing thoughts

If you owned Two Harbors before the correction, you can use the drop to buy the mREIT at a higher yield. If you didn't own Two Harbors before the correction, the exaggerated drop creates an opportunity to buy the mREIT at a discount.