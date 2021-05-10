Two Harbors: This mREIT With A 9.5% Yield Is Now A Buy
Summary
- After Two Harbors’ stock price dropped last week, I bought my first mREIT ever.
- The overreaction creates a buying opportunity, based on a valuation below book value and a higher yield.
- Two Harbors should recover quickly if management manages to grow the mREIT's book value.
Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) price dropped after the mREIT reported earnings last week that showed an unexpected Q/Q drop in book value. The increased yield and discount to book value resulting from the drop make Two Harbors an easy buy.
Why Two Harbors is now a Buy
Two Harbors was not a buy two weeks ago.
But who would have thought that just two weeks later we are presented with a golden buying opportunity?
Two Harbors' price fell 12.6% on Wednesday of last week after the mREIT disappointed its shareholders with a negative 2.2% return on book value in the first quarter, a quarter that was generally a good quarter for mREITs. Most firms that showed their books reported growing book values.
While a 2.2% Q/Q drop in book value is not exactly what shareholders had hoped for, the results didn't warrant a 12% drop in Two Harbors' price, which is why I bought the mREIT last week.
Portfolio changes and growing MSR importance
There were a few changes in Two Harbors' portfolio compared to last quarter that are important to discuss.
The main developments were that Two Harbors sold fixed-rate agency securities and grew its mortgage servicing rights portfolio in the first quarter.
Agency securities, chiefly agency residential mortgage-backed securities, comprised 84.5% of Two Harbors' portfolio compared to 90.1% in the prior quarter.
The second column of Two Harbors' portfolio, mortgage servicing rights, increased 30% value Q/Q, and the MSR percentage in the portfolio increased from 9.8% to 15.4%. Mortgage servicing rights are a fast growing business for Two Harbors and the fair value exceeded $2b in the last quarter. Management has stated that it will develop and grow its investments in mortgage servicing rights.
Mortgage servicing rights are contractual agreements where the originator of a mortgage loan transfers the "right" to collect debt and interest payments to a specialized and licensed servicing company.
The servicing company gets a fee for the administrative handling of the mortgage debt. There is a secondary market for mortgage servicing rights and they benefit from rising rates.
(Source: Two Harbors)
Two Harbors' interest income in the first quarter decreased from $72.5m to $56.1m Q/Q because of reduced residential mortgage-backed asset balances. RMBS are the main source of income for Two Harbors and any increase or decrease in asset balances goes hand-in-hand with an increase or decrease in portfolio-derived interest income.
As an offset, servicing income from Two Harbors' growing MSR portfolio increased $2.7m to $43.8m and future income gains are likely to come Two Harbors' mortgage servicing rights.
(Source: Two Harbors)
Looking at spreads, Two Harbors maintained a large but decreasing net interest spread of 1.65% in the first quarter which is fueled by low borrowing costs.
Borrowing costs have seen a Q/Q uptick from 0.5% to 0.6% but rates are low for now and the net interest margin should be defendable. Two Harbors' portfolio yield remained practically unchanged at 2.25% in the last quarter.
|
2021
|
2020
|
1st quarter
|
4th quarter
|
3rd quarter
|
2nd quarter
|
1st quarter
|
Annualized portfolio yield
|
2.25%
|
2.26%
|
2.42%
|
2.84%
|
3.52%
|
Annualized cost of funds
|
0.60%
|
0.50%
|
0.64%
|
2.61%
|
2.39%
|
Annualized net interest spread
|
1.65%
|
1.76%
|
1.78%
|
0.23%
|
1.13%
(Source: Author)
Two Harbors' net interest spread was positive, but the mREIT lost $.34-share in book value in its first quarter (4.4%). The last time Two Harbors' book value dropped was in the second quarter 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Two Harbors lost 52% of its book value in the year-ago quarter, but with exception of the last quarter, has been able to recover some of last year's losses.
|
2021
|
2020
|
1st quarter
|
4th quarter
|
3rd quarter
|
2nd quarter
|
1st quarter
|
Book Value
|
$7.29
|
$7.63
|
$7.37
|
$6.70
|
$6.96
(Source: Author)
The decline in Two Harbors' book value was reported when other mREITs reported growth in their first-quarter book values, but different portfolio structures don't make these portfolios very comparable.
The market reaction last week pushed TWO below book value again...
Risk
There is a risk that the market loses confidence in Two Harbors if the mREIT fails to return its book value to a long-term growth path. This is a risk for all mREITs but especially Two Harbors because its book value was cut in half last year.
A failure to grow net interest income and book value are the two risks I see in Two Harbors today, but the lowered valuation last week creates a good buffer.
Higher borrowing costs could put pressure on Two Harbors' net interest spread, but for that to happen, interest rates must increase by a lot this year which is not very plausible short term.
Closing thoughts
If you owned Two Harbors before the correction, you can use the drop to buy the mREIT at a higher yield. If you didn't own Two Harbors before the correction, the exaggerated drop creates an opportunity to buy the mREIT at a discount.
Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.