SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) develops and sells a range of technology used in solar PV installations. The company’s primary offerings are inverters, power optimizers, storage, and related smart energy management and monitoring tools. The client focus is on retail and commercial installations, although the firm also serves smaller utility-scale systems.

Since closing at a YTD high of $365.97 on January 7th, the stock has declined by 39.8% to reach its most recent closing price of $220.40. At the current price, the forward P/E is 45.8. SEDG reported Q1 earnings on May 3rd, missing the analyst consensus for EPS but slightly beating the expected revenue.

Part of the decline in high-valuation solar energy stocks in 2021 is likely due to concerns about rising interest rates. The decline in clean energy stocks starting in February coincides with sell-offs in a wide range of high-P/E stocks as rates rose (the ARK Innovation fund (ARKK) has fallen substantially from its mid-February peak, for example).

Government policy in the U.S. and globally is shifting towards increased emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, a benefit to companies that produce clear energy. The massive gains in the share prices of clean energy companies demonstrate that expectations are high. In March 2021 analyses of First Solar (FSLR) and NextEra (NEE), my conclusion was that prices had gotten ahead of levels that represented an attractive risk-return proposition.

I form my opinion of this stock by examining two forms of consensus outlooks. The first is the consensus of Wall Street analysts who follow SEDG. Depending on the level of dispersion among the analyst outlooks, the consensus can provide useful information. The second consensus analysis that I examine is the market-implied outlook which is derived from the prices of options in SEDG. Prices of options reflect the market’s estimate on the probability that the price of a stock will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and the expiration date of the option. By analyzing options at a range of strikes and a common expiration date, it is possible to calculate the probabilities of returns that will reconcile the options prices. Market-implied outlooks have been explored in the finance literature. For those who are not familiar with the concept, I have written an overview post that provides links to research and examples. I have also written quite a number of stock analyses using market-implied outlooks (including my posts on FSLR and NEE linked above).

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

E*TRADE’s Wall Street consensus combines the views of 16 ranked analysts who have issued or reiterated ratings and price targets for SEDG in the last 90 days. The consensus 12-month price target is $321.67, 45.95% above the most recent closing price. The consensus price target would have the price returning to levels seen earlier in 2021. The lowest 12-month price target is $220, almost exactly equal to the most recent closing price. There is a high level of dispersion in the analyst price targets, with expected returns ranging from -0.2% to +67%, which reduces confidence in the predictive value of the consensus.

Seeking Alpha’s Wall Street consensus is calculated using the ratings and price targets from 18 analysts who have updated their outlooks within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is $312.81, 41.9% above the current price.

When I encounter consensus 12-month price targets that are this high relative to current price, the stock in question has typically declined substantially. The very high expected 12-month returns indicate that the analysts are sticking by views established prior to the fall and it is easier to conceptualize a huge percentage gain if the price targets have previously been reached.

Market-Implied Outlook

I have analyzed call and put options at a range of strike prices and an expiration on January 21, 2022, to form the market-implied outlook for SEDG over the next 8.43 months (from now until the expiration date). I chose this particular expiration date because (1) it is close to the end of this year, (2) this is an expiration date common to options on many stocks (facilitating comparisons), and (3) the next furthest expiration date is January 2023. There is a very active options trade on SEDG which increases confidence in the meaningfulness of the market-implied outlook.

The market-implied outlook is typically shown in the form of a standard probability distribution, with probability on the vertical axis and price return on the horizontal axis (going from most negative return on the far left to most positive return on the far right).

The market-implied outlook for the next 8.43-month period is positively skewed, with disproportionately high probability of very large gains relative to losses. The most-probable price returns in this case are negative. The peak probability corresponds to a return of -27% over the next 8.43 months. The estimated median price return for the period is -9% and there is a 58% probability of having a return less than or equal to zero. The annualized volatility derived from the market-implied outlook is 55%. This is high for an individual stock, and slightly higher than what I obtained for First Solar (FSLR) (50%).

To make it easier to see the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution (the left) about the vertical axis (see below).

The probability of negative returns is consistently higher than for the same magnitude of positive returns for the highest-probability outcomes. As noted previously, there is an elevated chance of very large positive returns that reflects the positive skewness.

This is a bearish market-implied outlook because the probabilities are substantially skewed to negative returns. The market-implied outlook for SEDG is similar to what I calculated for First Solar in March (peak probability corresponding to -28% return and 55% annualized volatility).

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies has fallen substantially in the last several months. Even at its current reduced price, the forward P/E is 45.8. While expected growth of solar energy is robust, and SEDG is in a strong market position, the current valuation is high. There are also very large uncertainties facing the firm. With such a high P/E, the fair valuation of the stock will be sensitive to interest rates. In addition, the market environment depends on the success of policies intended to boost clean energy. The Wall Street consensus is bullish, with a 12-month price target that corresponds to +45% gains which would bring the stock back to its early-2021 level. The high spread in the price targets between the analysts reduces the weight I give to the consensus outlook. The market-implied outlook is bearish, with the peak probability corresponding to a price return of -27% over the next 8.43 months and annualized volatility of 50%. There is a long positive tail on the market-implied outlook, so the market is pricing in some potential for a big win, but the prevailing probabilities are for declines between now and early next year. If the valuation were more reasonable, I would be neutral overall on SEDG as a compromise between the bearish market-implied outlook and the bullish Wall Street outlook. Given the current valuation, I have a bearish outlook on the stock.