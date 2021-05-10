Photo by Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

As capital has rotated out of technology into value, many software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies have seen their share prices underperform the broader market. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), a firm that produces enterprise cloud applications for the finance and human resources functions, falls into this category. As of May 7, 2021, the stock has returned roughly -2% year-to-date, while the broader market has achieved returns of around 14%. Amidst this shift in market sentiment, it could be a good time to shift for investors to pick up a quality SaaS company that may benefit from several macro tailwinds.

Company Overview

Workday has two revenue streams. First, it sells subscription software that helps organizations manage their human capital, spending, talent management, and payroll, among other finance and HR functions. Their flagship product is “The Workday Suite,” which brings all their software systems (and associated data) into one bundle, reducing data system friction and increasing efficiency and agility. Second, it charges customers for support in deploying and adopting Workday applications, as well as software support.

Workday has demonstrated impressive revenue growth in recent years, achieving a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.69% between FY 2017 and FY 2021. While this growth has undoubtedly slowed in recent years, its FY 2020-FY 2021 growth of 19.0% is still nothing to scoff at. Another key revenue trend is the decreasing proportion of professional services revenue relative to total revenues, which has dropped by 1/3 from 18% to 12% between FY 2017 and FY 2021. This is expected since subscription revenues tend to be more recurring in nature and generally positive development for this reason.

Exhibit I: Workday Segmented Revenues, FY 2017 – FY 2021

Source: Workday 10-K

Most of Workday’s revenues come from American firms, with the proportion of revenues coming from international firms slightly increasing from 23% to 25% from FY 2019 to FY 2021. Workday tends to target larger businesses, with their smallest clients being “mid-sized businesses” and their largest being Fortune 100 corporations. According to their latest 10-K, they work with 45% of Fortune 500 companies and have over 8,000 clients.

Industry Tailwinds Will Drive Growth

As firms emerge out of COVID-19 with ample cash, a positive business outlook, and a newfound desire for digital transformation, corporate information technology (IT) spend is expected to recover relatively quickly. By 2021, overall IT spending is forecast to surpass 2019 levels, with enterprise software leading the way in terms of growth. Gartner, a leading IT market research firm, expects this trend to continue through 2022, when the segment spend overall is forecasted to grow by 10.2%, over twice as fast as segment spend in IT overall.

Exhibit II: Worldwide IT Spending Forecast (Millions of USD)

Source: Gartner

According to Gartner, enterprise software is most likely to benefit since projects tend to have shorter payback periods and given high Chief Information Officer (CIO) focus on systems that enable remote work.

Workday Is an Industry Leader in Many Mission Critical Software Segments

In information technology, Gartner’s Magic Quadrants are an authoritative voice on a vendor’s ability to execute, innovation, and market responsiveness. In all segments that it plays in, Workday is ranked as a “leader” by Gartner. It especially dominates in human capital management, its mainstay. Gartner cites Workday’s primary advantages as its 11,000 strong implementation consultant network, analytics capabilities, and responsiveness to customer feedback.

Exhibit III: Gartner Magic Quadrant, Human Capital Management Solutions

Source: Gartner

In terms of its financial management capabilities (in which Workday has been a leader for four years in a row), Gartner praises its high (top quartile) customer satisfaction scores, which take into consideration quality of technical support, fit with business needs, and vendor responsiveness. Many customers also noted that support and maintenance costs decreased after they switched. They also praised their product capabilities relative to the amount of money clients spend. Finally, in cloud financial planning and analytics, Workday’s software has been praised for value, product capabilities, and ability to meet the complex needs of large companies.

Even Gartner’s most intense criticism of the firm represents an area of opportunity rather than a deep-seated operational or product issue. In all three segment reports, Gartner notes that most of Workday’s customers are in North America, meaning that service levels in other regions may not be the same. However, they also claim that all customers that they surveyed in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) have given positive feedback about the level of support they have received. The combination of these two pieces of commentary seem to point to the fact that Workday may be able to further expand its target market to international firms in the near future, accelerating revenue growth trends.

It is also important to note that the firm’s software is primarily mission-critical, meaning that it is essential to business operations. This means that retention tends to be high – mission-critical software systems rarely get replaced unless significant issues emerge (unlikely given Workday’s “Leader” position in all segments it places in. It also shows in the firm’s high retention rates – 95% on a gross basis and 100% on a net basis, with 45% of customers making add-on purchases within one year of system implementation.

Current Sales Forecast May Be Understated

The recent hit that Workday stock has taken is attributable mainly to its ostensibly disappointing sales forecast. On their latest earnings call, they mentioned that subscription earnings would grow 16% next year, compared to 22% last year. While this may seem like a dramatic drop, it is essential to keep two things in mind. First, 16% growth still represents significant industry outperformance. If Workday achieves 16% revenue growth, it will outpace the overall enterprise software growth rate by two-fold. Second, even this may be conservative. Last year, subscription revenues grew 22% while segment spending shrank by 2% - this trend of ~20% outperformance of industry trends has been consistently true historically as well. On a recent Morgan Stanley conference call, Chano Fernandez, co-CEO of Workday, also said that:

“We finished [with] very strong forward looking indicators, right, particularly [sales] pipeline. We had our best quarter ever in terms of pipeline generation across all the three regions.”

This indicates the short-term demand for Workday products is still robust. On the same call, they also talked about doing 250 full implementations, with customers as large as Accenture, General Electric, and Walmart, virtually – demonstrating an increase in salesforce efficiency and the ability to sell even as social distancing restrictions remain in place in some geographies. Given that no significant changes have happened in their competitive arena, it seems unlikely that sales will drop as precipitously as Workday management expects – it is likely that they are just being cautious (perspective corroborated with Mizuho).

Economies of Scale Have Led to Margin Increases

Like many booming technology companies, Workday has yet to post an annual profit. However, unlike many others, it does appear that it is on its pathway there. Its loss per share of $1.19 cents in FY 2021 was its lowest since inception – representing a nearly two-fold decrease from the year prior. Also in FY 2021, the company turned a positive EBITDA margin of 2.9% - a nearly 10% increase from the -6.2% achieved the year prior. These gains have largely been achieved through rapidly falling sales, general and administrative expenses, which have nearly halved since 2015. This trend seems sustainable, especially given increased subscription revenues.

Exhibit IV: Workday SG&A and EBITDA Margins

Source: CapitalIQ

Valuation

Compared to similarly-sized enterprise SaaS peers Autodesk (ADSK), salesforce.com (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW), HubSpot (HUBS) and Zoom (ZM), Workday is trading at a significant discount. Its trailing twelve months enterprise value to total revenues (EV/Sales) is 13.1x, roughly two-thirds the comparable universe average. Its next twelve months EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, and P/E ratios show similar discounts. This indicates that Workday is potentially undervalued relative to its peers.

Exhibit V: Comparable Company Analysis

Source: CapitalIQ

Key Risks

While a compelling investment case could be made for Workday, it is important to keep in mind several key risks.

Marginal Profitability: Workday has demonstrated a strong track record of margin expansion and fixed cost reduction in the past, but this may not continue into the future, especially given the high marketing and sales costs associated with aggressive expansion. Any deviation from the historic trend of margin improvement will adversely impact valuations.

Reputation Risk: Warren Buffett once said that “it takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.” This is incredibly true in the enterprise software industry, especially on platforms that handle sensitive data and mission-critical business processes. Any disruption in service caused by third-party data centers or failure of Workday’s own infrastructure could seriously hinder Workday’s ability to sell new work. Additionally, the third-party consultants that Workday occasionally uses may provide sub-optimal implementations of software, also introducing an element of reputational risk.

Conclusion

Workday has excellent software products, a track record of strong sales growth, a high probability of soon achieving profitability, and a lower-than-average valuation. Paired with the high retention rates of existing customers (given the mission-critical nature of Workday software), it appears that Workday could be a strong growth-at-a-reasonable price pick for the near future.