Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was the first investment decision I made following an important milestone in my life (yes, my wedding), and I couldn't have been happier with how things have turned out so far. I initially invested in the company last September, and I suggested the Seeking Alpha community double down on Southwest last December and assigned an intrinsic value of estimate of $57 per share.

Southwest shares closed at $61.66 last Friday, so not only am I sitting on a cool 50%+ return but the stock has performed better than I expected as well. The findings of this follow-up research suggest the going could be very slow from here on, but I will continue to hold the stock until the thesis fully plays out. Southwest is part of our model value portfolio at Leads From Gurus as well, and we have no intention of booking our returns just yet. The stock is up more than 150% from the lows it hit on May 15, 2020, and I believe the rally will continue albeit at a slower pace.

The recovery in numbers

One look at the data in the below table published by the TSA should be enough to conclude that Americans are well and truly traveling once again. Total traveler throughput at security terminals has recovered to around 60% of the pre-pandemic range, and the improvement from 2020 to 2021 is eye-popping.

Exhibit 1: TSA checkpoint travel numbers

Source: Transportation Security Administration

A survey conducted by Motel 6 using 2,000 Americans as a sample found out that 69% of respondents wanted to travel in 2021, which does not come as a surprise considering the expectations for herd immunity in the U.S. by Summer.

How Southwest can benefit from 2 macroeconomic developments

I prefer to stay on top of changing industry dynamics as an investor because I firmly believe identifying changing consumer preferences and operating conditions will help me get an understanding of potential winners that could be overlooked by the market today. In this segment, I will discuss 2 key macro-level developments and statistics that I believe will help Southwest deliver market-beating returns in the coming years.

First, business travel from the United States is likely to take much longer to recover to pre-pandemic levels (if at all) in comparison to leisure travel. During both the last recessions - in 2001 and 2008 - the recovery of international business travel took much longer than international leisure travel, which paints a very bleak outlook for the future considering the nature of the current economic crisis.

During the fallout of the dot-com bubble and the global financial crisis, the only constraint limiting business travel was financial difficulties experienced by the corporate world. This time around, however, mobility restrictions and quarantine requirements will play an even bigger role than financial constraints, which has convinced me that international business travel will not recover to the 2019 level even by 2025. The growth of connected working environments and the wide adoption of video communication platforms will lead to a permanent decline in demand for business travel as well.

Exhibit 2: Year-over-year growth in international outbound trips

Source: McKinsey

When business travel finally recovers, domestic business travel will be the first to report meaningful growth numbers, and Southwest's dominant position in the domestic leisure travel market is likely to help the company gain market share in the business travel market as well. Southwest's success in the domestic leisure market came on the back of 3 pillars.

Low-cost fares. Exceptional customer servicing. The point-to-point business model that enables Southwest to offer a relatively high number of direct, nonstop flights.

In the recovery phase of U.S. domestic business travel, I believe all of these factors will come in handy, resulting in market share gains for Southwest Airlines.

Second, the airline industry is debt-ridden, and many leading companies might find it difficult to honor debt repayment obligations in the future without diluting existing shareholders if the recovery comes to a halt. For now, government stimulus and the expected recovery of the airline industry seem to be driving investor sentiment toward airline stocks, but things could change dramatically if the demand for travel does not pick up as expected in the second half of the year. McKinsey projects net debt-to-revenue to increase to more than 100% by 2024, which is indeed a bold yet very likely scenario.

Exhibit 3: Airline industry financial needs and net debt (USD billions)

Source: McKinsey

Many airline investors know that Southwest has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, so I am not going to suggest here that this balance sheet strength warrants premium valuation multiples in the market. Rather, let's go a step further to see how Southwest can convert this strong balance sheet position into higher earnings. Many U.S. airlines, in the future, might be forced to raise their ticket prices to bring in higher revenue to honor their debt repayment obligations. This will especially be true if operating conditions remain challenging. Southwest, however, is well-positioned to offer discounts to travelers to attract new customers, and its dominance as a low-cost carrier will come to the spotlight in such a scenario, helping the company generate higher sales.

As illustrated below, Southwest has the best credit rating among airline carriers in the United States because of its balance sheet strength, and I expect Southwest to leverage this strength to gain an edge over its rivals in the recovery phase (I have included a separate table to help you understand the Fitch Ratings credit rating scale).

Company The credit rating scale assigned by Fitch Ratings Southwest Airlines BBB+ American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) B- Delta Air Lines (DAL) BB+ United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) B+

Source: Fitch Ratings

Exhibit 4: Fitch Ratings credit rating scale

Source: Atlas Magazine

Southwest, in my opinion, is well-positioned to convert the expected changes in the airline industry to its advantage, which should fuel earnings growth in the future.

Takeaway

As a low-cost carrier with a focus on the domestic market, Southwest is well-positioned to report positive earnings earlier than any other airline company in the United States. That being said, we need to acknowledge the fact that Southwest is no longer cheaply valued in the market. On February 10, 2020, Southwest was valued at less than $30 billion in the market, and this was before the virus-induced market sell-off took place. Today, Southwest has a market capitalization of over $36 billion, which confirms that it has more than recovered to its pre-pandemic market valuation although earnings are a long way off still. The question is, how do you justify that?

In defense of this seemingly high valuation level, I believe Southwest will come out of this crisis as a more efficient company and will be in a strong position to take market share from its peers in the next few years. I am convinced that earnings growth will be stellar, and as long as I believe Southwest will post better-than-expected earnings (which it has done for the last four quarters), I will hold on to my long position. However, in the next 12 months, I am not expecting the kind of returns we have seen from Southwest over the last 12 months, but I will be happy with slow and steady gains.