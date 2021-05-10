Photo by kittiyaporn1027/iStock via Getty Images

All eyes have been on the incredible rise in the value of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and the over 9,600 other cryptocurrencies, and rising, are many things. They are an asset class that is a libertarian approach to money. Central banks and governments do not control the supply of tokens or their value. Digital currencies reflect technological innovation in the financial sector. Blockchain or fintech increases the speed and efficiency of transactions, and it is the child of Bitcoin and the digital currency revolution.

Meanwhile, the ascent of the value of the tokens has created a speculative frenzy. Bitcoin moved from $0.05 in 2010 to the most recent high at over $65,500. A $1 investment was worth over $1.3 million at the high. Many cryptocurrencies have experienced unprecedented price appreciation. Investors and traders are scouring through the asset class and buying tokens looking for the next chance to turn $1 into a million. The ascent of the asset class is also a sign of rising inflationary pressures that erode fiat currencies’ value. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and thousands of other cryptos have taken the spotlight off gold, the long-term inflation barometer.

Digital currencies have been around for a little over a decade, and their ascent has been nothing short of spectacular. Gold has been a store of value since before biblical times. Last week, the price broke through a wall of technical resistance at the $1800 level for the first time since February 2021. With many other commodity prices rising to all-time or multi-year highs, gold looks set to get back on the bullish path that took it to an all-time high last August at $2063 per ounce. If gold is on its way higher again, junior gold mining stocks are likely to outperform the yellow metal on a percentage basis. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) holds a portfolio of junior gold mining shares that could experience explosive rallies if gold is heading for a higher high over the coming months.

Higher lows since March - A breakout in May

The $1800 level had become a wall of resistance for the gold futures market over the past months.

The daily chart shows that June COMEX gold futures slipped below the $1800-per-ounce level on February 25 and did not return until May 6. June futures fell to a low of $1676.20 on March 8 and made a marginally higher low at $1677.30 on March 31. Since then, gold has made higher lows and higher highs, breaking out over $1800 last week.

Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures arena, fell from a high of 569,263 contracts on January 6 when the gold price was nearly $1970 per ounce to a low of 456,940 contracts on April 12, with the price at a low of $1727.00. At the end of last week, the metric had risen to the 498,485-contract level. When open interest drops with the price, it is typically not a technical validation of a bearish price trend in a futures market. When the metric rises with price, it is often a bullish signal. At the end of last week, price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising above neutral readings. Daily historical price volatility at 12.68% moved higher since late April as daily trading ranges expanded during last week’s rally. However, the metric remains well below the 2021 high at over 24% from January, when gold was on its way lower in a correction that began at the August continuous contract $2063 per ounce high.

The technical picture for gold was looking bullish at the end of last week.

Gold is an inflation barometer

Gold’s reputation as an inflation barometer has suffered over the past months. The decline in open interest - as the price fell below $1700 per ounce and consolidated under $1800 for over two months - occurred as frustrated longs liquidated futures position and moved to markets that offered more opportunities. Digital currencies provided the best returns, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies providing staggering returns and commensurate volatility levels. Meanwhile, other commodities exploded as gold digested its move to an all-time high in August 2020. Copper, lumber, and palladium prices reached new all-time highs in early May 2021. Ferrous and nonferrous metal prices have seen explosive gains. Grain futures markets skyrocketed to the highest prices since 2012-2013, with corn, soybeans, and wheat prices shooting higher. Sugar and coffee futures moved to multiyear highs. NYMEX crude oil futures at around $65 are over $100 per barrel higher than on April 20, 2020, when they dropped below negative $40 per barrel. Natural gas at nearly $3 per MMBtu is around $1.375 higher than in May 2020. Ethanol prices have risen to the highest level since late 2014. The stock market is exploding, real estate prices continue to rise, and markets across all asset classes are experiencing an inflationary surge.

The US Federal Reserve has been encouraging inflation since raising its 2% target to an average of 2% and telling markets they are ready to tolerate levels above 2% for an extended period. The Fed has said that rising inflation is “transitory.” At the most recent FOMC meeting, Chairman Powell said that the central bank’s mission is full employment. The Fed is not ready to “think about thinking about” increasing short-term interest rates or tapering asset purchases despite the decline in the bond market and increase in commodity prices. Last Friday’s employment data was disappointing as the market expected a rise of 1 million jobs. The data showed an increase of only 266,000, causing the unemployment rate to increase to 6.1% in April. The data will be another reason for the Fed to continue to pump liquidity into the financial system.

Moreover, the Speaker of the House of Representatives said the employment data was a reason for even more stimulus. Monetary and fiscal policies during the pandemic have ignited an inflation fuse that is highly bullish for commodity prices. The Fed and the politicians in Washington, DC, continue to pour more fuel on that inflationary fire.

The consolidation was healthy

Gold is a hybrid asset as it has characteristics of a metal or commodity and a currency. Gold is unique as it also is an investment asset with a long history as a store of value during inflationary periods or instability.

Fabricated demand, or use in the jewelry industry, is a significant factor in annual gold consumption. Gold also has seen rising demand from the electronics and technology sector for applications in smartphones and computers. Meanwhile, central banks hold gold as an integral part of foreign currency reserves. They do not own Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other digital currencies. While that may change in the future, gold is still hard money. While central banks and governments can print fiat currency to their heart’s content increasing the money supply, they can only create more gold by extracting it from the earth’s crust.

After a steady rally that took gold to an all-time high in virtually all currency terms in 2019 and 2020, and to a high in US dollars at $2063 in August 2020, the correction to just above the $1670 level held the 50% retracement level from the late-2015 low at $1046.20 to last August’s high. The midpoint stands at $1,554.60, over $100 above the 2021 low. Consolidation during a bull market can be healthy, as it extracts weak speculative longs from their positions and sets the stage for higher lows and higher highs.

Buying gold on dips has been a winning strategy for over two decades

Since 1999, purchasing gold during periods of price weakness has been the optimal approach to the market and a winning strategy.

The quarterly chart illustrates that gold reached a bottom in 1999 at $252.50 per ounce as the U.K. auctioned off half of its gold reserves. The process took a few years, and in 2011 gold reached a marginally higher low at the $255 level. In 2002, the price was back above $300, in 2003 it rose above $400, and in 2005 the $500 level gave way. Gold eclipsed the all-time 1980 $875 high in 2008 and rose above $1000 for the first time that year. The precious metal has not traded below $1000 in over 12 years - since 2009.

Higher prices increase trading ranges in markets. While investments in gold suffered from 2011 through 2019, gold purchased during that period had a substantial payoff when gold moved over the $2000-per-ounce level for the first time in 2020. Since the bull market began over two years ago, the optimal time to buy gold has been during selloffs and periods when the market became most bearish. Technical breakouts have led to significant gains. When gold broke above the 2016 $1377.50 high in June 2019, the rally took the price nearly 50% high by August 2020.

Gold mining stocks tend to outperform on the upside - time to get back in GDXJ

While there is nothing quite like owning physical gold, gold mining shares tend to provide leverage and outperform the gold price during bull market periods. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) holds a portfolio of mining shares of the companies involved in gold exploration and production. The most recent top holdings and fund summary include:

GDXJ has $5.709 billion in assets under management, trades an average of over 5.76 million, and charges a 0.53% management fee.

Gold rose from the March 2020 low at $1450.90 to the August 2020 high at $2063 or 42.2%.

Over the same period, GDXJ moved from $19.52 to $65.95 per share or 238%. More recently, June gold futures rallied from $1677.30 on March 31 to a high of $1844.60 on March 7 or 10%.

GDXJ appreciated from $43.24 to $51.76 over the period, a rise of 19.7%. If gold continues to move higher and challenge the 2020 high, the GDXJ ETF product will turbocharge returns.

Gold broke out to the upside last week above the wall of technical resistance at $1800 per ounce on the nearby futures contract. If the price action in the commodities asset class is a guide, we should expect much higher gold prices over the coming weeks and months now that the period of correction and consolidation appears to be over.