Investment Thesis

Canada-based New Gold, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:NGD) released its first quarter of 2021 results on May 5, 2020.

Renaud Adams, President & CEO, said in the press release:

The first quarter saw Rainy River deliver to plan and I am proud of the progress New Afton has made as it continues to safely and sequentially ramp-up operations... Planned increases in grade at Rainy River through the year, and New Afton nearing pre-incident mining rates, are expected to underpin stronger operational and financial results in the final three quarters of 2021 such that we remain on track to achieve our guidance.

The investment thesis is now clearer for New Gold. The stock is still a good trading vehicle but will swing depending on the gold price.

It is what I said in my preceding article, and it remains true now. The company's balance sheet is in much better shape, but the recovery job is not totally accomplished yet.

Also, it is important to note that New Gold is invested in small gold miners in Canada. CEO Renaud Adams said in the conference call:

The map shows all minority positions currently held by New Gold across Canada, including a significant 8% gold stream in the Blackwater Development mine owned by Artemis Gold. Recently the company added three new positions in Harte, Talisker, and Angus.

NGD has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDXJ) significantly. However, since January 2021, the stock has given back a large part of its gain due to weakness in the gold price.

Gold production details for the first quarter of 2021

Note: The gold production has been analyzed in my preceding article published on April 20, 2021. The following is an update.

Total production was 96,026 Au Eq. Oz for Q1'21, down 7.1% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 20.4% sequentially. New Gold produced 66,650 Au Oz, 187,224 Ag Oz, and 13.8 Mlbs of copper.

The gold price realized in Q1'21 was $1,788 per Au Oz. I have estimated a lower gold price realized in my preceding article based on the Rainy River gold stream obligation, which has not been indicated in the press release.

Note: New Gold has a gold stream obligation with Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) on Rainy River which should reduce the quarterly gold price realized as has been the case in the preceding quarters.

However, it seems that the discount has not been applied to the gold realized price this quarter. I have asked the company for more color about this subject but did not answer so far.

Details per metal comparing Q4'20 and Q1'21:

New Gold is producing gold, silver, and copper. Copper is produced at the New Afton mine only.

Gold production was lower compared to the same quarter a year ago, especially for New Afton. However, gold production at the Rainy River helped to lessen the gap.

The company indicated that the Rainy River Mine produced 56,513 GEOs and sold 53,577 GEOs (54,656 ounces of gold and 133,730 ounces of silver) Q1'21. Rainy River production was down 18.1% sequentially. However, the company believes that production at the Rainy River would increase in H2 2021. AISC was $1,586 per gold eq. ounce for the quarter, a decrease over the prior-year period primarily due to lower sustaining capital spend.

Lower grades were expected during the quarter as mining operations were focused on Phase 3 stripping to bring pit walls to the final pit limit. During the second half of the year, grades are expected to increase as the mine returns to Phase 2 area of the pit. The increase compared to the prior-year period is due to higher throughput. (press release)

The New Afton mine produced 39,512 GEOs and sold 38,241 GEOs (11,994 ounces of gold, 53,494 Ag Oz, and 13.8 million pounds of copper) Q1 '21. The mine experienced a mud-rush event on February 2, 2021, and production was affected. The grade per tonne is improving a little at the Rainy River, but it is far from what was realized in 2018-2019. Conversely, the grade per ton is quite constant at the New Afton. AISC for Q1'21 was $1,388 per ounce.

New Gold Inc. - Balance Sheet In 1Q 2021 - The Raw Numbers

New Gold NGD 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ million 142.3 128.5 173.7 198.9 164.9 Net Income in $ million -28.3 -45.6 15.7 -21.1 15.1 EBITDA $ million 40.8 0.2 81.5 45.1 73.4 Estimated EPS diluted in $/share -0.04 -0.07 0.02 -0.03 0.02 Cash from Operating Activities in $ million 51.3 52.8 92.2 98.5 53.3 Capital Expenditure in $ million 65.3 50.2 59.4 109.3 53.8 Free Cash Flow in $ million -14.0 2.6 32.8 -10.8 -0.5 Total cash $ million 400.4 700.2 416.4 231.7 190.9 Total Long-Term Debt in $ million 750 1,079 681 489 490 Shares outstanding (diluted) In millions 676.0 676.0 677.9 677.2 682.8

Analysis: Balance Sheet Discussion

1 - Revenues of $164.9 million in 1Q'21

New Gold posted revenue of $164.9 million for Q1'20, up 15.9% from the same quarter a year ago and down 17.1% sequentially.

Rob Chausse, the CFO, noted in the conference call:

Q1 revenue was 16% higher than the prior year quarter due to higher metal prices. Our operating cash flow before working capital adjustments was $63.7 million or $0.09 per share for the quarter, higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to higher metal prices. Company recorded net earnings of $15.1 million or $0.02 per share during Q1 compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in Q1 2020.

2 - Free cash flow was an estimated loss of $0.5 million in 1Q'21

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow for 1Q'21 was a loss estimated at $0.5 million. Trailing yearly free cash flow is a profit of $24.1 million. The company is not offering a dividend.

3 - Net debt is now about $299 million as of March 31, 2021.

New Gold is showing a net debt of $299 million.

Total cash was $190.9 million this quarter, including investments.

2021 Guidance

Gold production is now expected between 322K Oz and 352K Oz, with copper production unchanged at 56-66 Mlbs. The gold outlook is up significantly from 2020, but copper is lower.

Gold Equivalent production is expected in the range of 440K - 490K GEOs with AISC between $1,230 and $1,330 per ounce, which is very high, well above the average in the industry, around $970 per ounce.

Discussion and Technical Analysis

New Gold's balance sheet is looking better thanks to a high gold price. However, all-in sustaining costs are very high and reached $1,550 per ounce in Q1'21, with an AISC of $1,586 per ounce for Rainy River. It is a red flashing signal.

The issue here is the lack of diversity. The company is running two so-so gold mines and doesn't have any leverage if something bad happens. So far, the gold momentum is helping but for how long.

The reasonable solution is to trade the stock and keep only a small long-term position.

Technical Analysis

NGD forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $1.90 and support at $1.68. The trading strategy is to sell about 40% of your position between $1.85 and $1.90 and wait for a retracement below $1.70.

However, the gold price has rallied the past few weeks, and if the momentum continues, NGD could cross the resistance (breakout) and eventually trade above $2 again. Conversely, if gold loses steam next week, NGD could drop rapidly to $1.68 or lower.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

