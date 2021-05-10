Photo by Dony/iStock via Getty Images

Acadia (NASDAQ:ACAD) is working to recover from the devastation of its 4/5/21 NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) in treatment of dementia-related psychosis [DRP] complete response letter [CRL]. This article reviews its Q1 2021 earnings call with particular focus on its approved NUPLAZID indication for Parkinson's disease psychosis [PDP] revenues and the status of its CRL for DRP.

The thesis of this article is that Acadia is a hold, but that it will likely face further downward pressure without positive results from its upcoming Type A meeting with the FDA.

Acadia's PDP revenues are on an upward trajectory having survived the pandemic substantially intact

Despite the mauling that Acadia's share price recently sustained following announcement of the CRL as shown by its price chart below, its PDP product revenues remain on solid footing:

During Acadia's Q1 2021 earnings call on 5/5/2021, management gave a complete rundown. Acadia's awful swan dive was not predictive of problems with its established PDP revenue stream. Its PDP revenues were impacted by pandemic challenges. However, these challenges were indeed pandemic-related, and as shown by Acadia's Q1 2021 earnings slide below, are not expected to persist:

Acadia's 5/6/2021 10-Q (p. 27) sets out its current strategy:

NUPLAZID is our only drug that has been approved for sale and it has only been approved for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with PDP, in the U.S. since April 2016. We are currently focusing most of our activities and resources on NUPLAZID, because we believe that our prospects are highly dependent on, and the vast majority of the value of our company relates to, our ability to successfully commercialize NUPLAZID in the U.S.

As CEO Davis explained he sees little to no attraction to the ex-US market at the current time for NUPLAZID's PDP indication:

...the vast majority of the value pie for a drug [NUPLAZID] like this is in the United States. And because the pricing is so dramatically different, we felt it was important to play out the work that we're doing in other indications in attempts to try to get multiple indications into a common senior data exclusivity. ... we certainly want to make sure we secure every bit of value with pimavanserin, but at this juncture, we don't have anything more to say about the timing of filing in other jurisdictions.

During its Q1 2021 earnings call, Acadia held to its previous NUPLAZID revenue guidance of $510 million to $550 million. Clearly, Acadia is working to grow this market as reflected in its Q1 2021 slide below:

Acadia needs to grow its PDP related sales to ~$1 billion to justify its current market CAP of $3.37 billion. This is certainly doable; however, to justify a run back >$60 it will need more.

Acadia's Q1 2021 provided excellent clues to NUPLAZID's DRP prospects

In order to plump its share price Acadia needs to add one or more additional FDA approved indications for NUPLAZID to treat. As I discussed in "Acadia: Surprise, Surprise", NUPLAZID'S potential indications have winnowed considerably since I first started covering the company.

Now we have the DRP indication temporarily barred by the aforementioned CRL. We have NUPLAZID in treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia. The following slide from Acadia's Q1 2021 earnings deck gives a rundown on this indication:

During Acadia's Q1 2021, CEO Davis amplified on this slide as follows:

...There over 700,000 patients in the United States who are receiving treatment for schizophrenia but still experience the debilitating negative symptoms, including social withdrawal, lack of emotion, restricted speech and blended effect. These symptoms can lead to long-term disability and significant caregiver burden. As a reminder, our Phase III program evaluating pimavanserin for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia includes 2 pivotal study, our positive ADVANCE-1 study and ADVANCE 2, which we initiated in the third quarter of last year and is currently enrolling patients.

Obviously, this is a potentially significant value driver for the stock, however it is likely not providing too much to its current value. CEO Davis offered little beyond the above excerpted quote as to its trial status or timing. None of the analysts covering the call asked any questions about it.

Instead, Davis and analysts focused on the upcoming Type A FDA meeting and what optionality might exist for Acadia's DRP indication. The discussion of the type A meeting was interesting for those not schooled in such meetings, however there was not much that went beyond predictable routine on this subject.

In response to a question as to whether or not Acadia had yet filed a request for its type A meeting, CEO Davis provided the following tutorial:

...in order to request a Type A meeting, you first have to prepare a briefing document, which outlines your position and provides a template for discussion. And it's important to get this right and lay the right foundation and template for the benefit of future interactions. We believe we have very strong arguments to discuss with the FDA and want to be diligent in preparation before submitting the formal request. And this includes input from expert counsel and outside advisers. The document is also -- is almost complete and will be included in our official request for the Type A meeting again very soon. And as a reminder, the Type A meeting will be scheduled by the FDA within 30 days of our request.

There were two questions during the Q&A section of the call addressing Acadia's options for its DRP indication, that in tandem, I found particularly revelatory. The first came from Cantor Fitzgerald's Charles Duncan. He asked about potentially refiling for a more limited label. The second was from David Hoang with SMBC, asking which arms of the pivotal phase three study (Harmony) had the greatest magnitude of benefit.

Taken together these questions shine a light on a point that may have troubled the FDA giving rise to the CRL. Did the study adequately support the broad sweep of indications constituting dementia-related psychosis?

I went to clinicaltrials.gov and ran down the study, NCT03325556. Its brief summary is:

The purpose of this study is to evaluate the efficacy of pimavanserin by comparing pimavanserin with placebo in preventing a relapse of psychotic symptoms in subjects with dementia-related psychosis and who were stabilized after 12 weeks of open label pimavanserin treatment.

Its inclusion criteria included:

Meets clinical criteria for one of the following disorders: Dementia associated with Parkinson's disease, Dementia with Lewy bodies, Possible or probable Alzheimer's disease, Frontotemporal degeneration spectrum disorders, Vascular dementia

CEO Davis essentially ducked Duncan's question by saying it was premature to speculate about "about potential avenues beyond the Type A meeting". As for Hoang's question, he referred it to Acadia President Stankovic who answered as follows:

...the greatest magnitude that was observed was a late Parkinson's disease, dementia patients with psychosis. Owing, of course, that if you abstract a dimensional body patient because the day we just simply could not calculate there, due to small numbers, but it was also [indiscernible], there was 1 relapse in placebo while no relapses on drug. Next in line, with the same number of patients is Alzheimer's disease psychosis sub-group. And in that sub-group, we observed approximately 40% reduction in risk of relapse, which is clinically very meaningful. And in line with all of the data that we are aware of, the clinical meaningful results and statistically significant results from different randomized withdrawal trials.

While the answer as transcribed lacks clarity, it suggested to me that, on final analysis, the FDA has concerns that the study falls short of supporting a label for treatment of dementia-related psychosis writ large.

Acadia's operating finances are in satisfactory condition, provided that it makes future adjustments

Acadia's Q1 2021 earnings presentation included the slide below which provides a helpful synopsis of its finances:

Acadia's $577.8 million in liquid assets provide it an operational runway of >two years at its current net quarterly loss. Such a cushion is fine so long as the prospect of powerful revenue growth remains on the near horizon.

The status quo is not fine as a steady state of operations. As I noted in "Acadia: Surprise, Surprise", Acadia's cupboard of late stage pipeline assets is growing increasingly bare. Investors are typically willing to put up with a losing company as long as they see the prospects for strong future growth.

Conclusion

CEO Davis closed Acadia's Q1 2021 earnings call with the following brave words:

...we are confident in our long-term commercial outlook for DRP. We are committed to bringing pimavanserin to patients and caregivers struggling with DRP, and we are focused on investing in our clinical programs and business development opportunities.

Such optimism is encouraging but does it really mean much? The word as I see it is that Acadia is in need of something more than bare optimism to support its current market cap. The next big data point from Acadia will likely be its report from its Type A meeting.

Based on the Q1 2021 call we can expect that to take place after the following:

30 days after Acadia finalizes its important Type A meeting briefing document and request for its Type A meeting; and promptly following Acadia's receipt of FDA minutes from the meeting.

This milestone will likely take a while. Certainly its exact timing is indefinite. Acadia's next earnings report should be coming out in late 07/2021 or early 08/2021. It should have had the Type A meeting by then and possibly the minutes.

This will be a key earnings report for Acadia. Unless Acadia can show a strong advance beyond its current situation, I expect its market cap will face strong downward pressure.