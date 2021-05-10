Photo by zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

On May 05, 2021, GeoPark Ltd. (NYSE:GPRK) released its 1Q2021 financial results. This follows an operational update on April 13, 2021.

Below, let's review how GeoPark has performed in the last quarter and look out to the near future to update the investment thesis of this high-quality oil play.

Operating activities

Llanos 34 block

In the flagship Llanos 34 block (or LLA 34, operated 45% WI), GeoPark drilled four new producing wells as well as two disposal wells in the 1Q2021. The company spudded in mid-April 2021 an exploration well named Batara-1 targeting a stratigraphic prospect located between the Jacana and Guaco oil fields; the well was still drilling ahead as of May 09, 2021.

The third drilling rig was mobilized to start drilling in 2Q2021 for back-to-back drilling of development, appraisal, and exploration wells until the end of 2021. Between LLA 34 and CPO-5, there will be 3-4 exploration wells in the 2H2021 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. A map showing the blocks of GeoPark in the Llanos Basin, from this source.

CPO-5 block

In the CPO-5 block (non-operated 30% WI), as of May 9, 2021, operator ONGC-Videsh had finished acquiring 250 sq-km of 3D seismic survey in the central part of the block, for the purpose of identifying new exploration targets (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. A map showing CPO-5 block with work plan, from the same source as Fig. 1.

The partners plan to drill 4-6 wells in 2021, including 2 development wells and 3-4 exploration wells, including development well Indico-4 that will be spudded by the end of 2Q2021. The drilling of the rest of the wells will probably begin in August or September 2021.

The Indico-2 appraisal well, completed in November 2020, is currently producing 6,200 b/d of light oil (36-41º API) under natural flow and at ~$6-7/bo Vasconia breakeven, which is extremely encouraging.

The partners have identified >10 drilling locations, with more to be identified in the area of the 3D seismic coverage. These prospects are supposed to support a multi-year drilling program (Fig. 2).

Platanillo block

In the Platanillo block (operated 100% WI) in the Putumayo Basin, GeoPark had to shut in operations for 17 days during 1Q2021 due to local community protests against the Colombian government about the eradication of illegal coca plantations. Operations gradually restarted in early March 2021, when protests ceased. Production there has been restored to ~2,400 bo/d although it is still below the 1Q2020 production of 3,462 bo/d (Fig. 3).

PUT-8 block

In the PUT-8 block (operated 50% WI) in the Putumayo Basin, GeoPark is acquiring a 112 sq-km 3D seismic survey, which is expected to be completed by the 2Q2021 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. A map showing the blocks in the Putumayo Basin of GeoPark, modified from this source.

Production

The consolidated oil and gas production averaged 38,131 boe/d in the 1Q2021, 3% down from the previous quarter 4Q2020 or 16.6% down from the pre-Covid 1Q2020 (Fig. 4). Production declined mainly because of the limited or temporarily suspended drilling and maintenance activities during 2020 in Colombia, Chile, and Argentina, as a response to the Covid pandemic and the low oil price environment (Fig. 5).

Fig. 4. Quarterly average production of GeoPark, by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on GeoPark released data.

Fig. 5. Quarterly CapEx of GeoPark, actual and projected, by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data released by GeoPark.

Production decrease in LLA 34 and Platanillo was partly offset by CPO-5 production growth due to the Indico-2 appraisal well, where the net production increased by 69% to 3,964 bo/d from 3,093 bo/d in the 4Q2020 and 2,350 bo/d in the 1Q2020.

Margins

In the 1Q2021, the production and operation costs (including operating costs and royalties paid in cash) came to $12.9/boe, which is the highest in the past seven quarters, due to high royalties, high well service costs, and decrease in production. However, according to the management, the production and operation costs "should normalize back to... between $6.0 to $6.5 per barrel" going forward.

The G&A and G&G, which include non-cash share-based payments, more or less stayed flat, the selling expenses even consistently declined thanks to the connection of the Tigana field to the ODCA pipeline; however, the net financial expenses had been on the rise since 1Q2020, when GeoPark leveraged up for the acquisition of Amerisur Resources Plc; the net financial expenses were at $4.52/boe as of 1Q2021 (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The quarterly unit production & operation costs, G&G expenses, G&A, selling expenses, and net financial expenses of GeoPark, in comparison with the realized price with hedging included, by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data released by GeoPark.

Because of the afore-described cost creep, margins ended up some $6-8/boe behind 2019, even though oil and gas price realization had recovered to the same level as in the pre-Covid quarters (Fig. 6; Fig. 7). Given the management already guided toward lower production and operation costs, considering the company continues to pay down debt and has rolled over a portion of the debt at a lower interest rate, I expect the margins to improve materially in the next few quarters.

Fig. 7. The quarterly operating netback and adjusted EBITDA margin of GeoPark, by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data released by GeoPark.

Balance sheet

As of 1Q2021, GeoPark had a total of $585 million of net debt. The company has been using cash flow to pay down debt ever since the transaction of acquiring Amerisur was closed (Fig. 8), aiming to reduce net leverage to 1.5X of adjusted EBITDA, which is far below the covenant limit of 3.25X (Fig. 9).

CEO James Park said,

"The powerful cash generation from our exceptional low-cost asset base allowed us to successfully carry out three key initiatives during this period, all funded with our own cash flow... "...we improved our financial muscle in a deleveraging exercise, which succeeded in reducing debt by $105 million and extending maturities and reducing interest costs as well as positioned us to do further de-leveraging later at our option. This was accomplished by using our available cash to pay down debt in our 2024 bonds and opening up our 2027 bonds for an additional $150 million to absorb an approximately equal amount of the 2024 bonds. Our process was oversubscribed multiple times by top-tier investors, and we were rewarded with record low interest rates for a B-rated issuer in Latin America."

Fig. 8. Net debt of GeoPark, by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data released by GeoPark.

Fig. 9. The gross and net leverage in terms of gross and net debt/adjusted EBITDA, from the same source as Fig. 1.

Capital allocation

As of 2Q2021, GeoPark seems to be still on the $130-150 million capital plan which assumes a $50-55 oil price, even though Brent is pushing toward $70/bo. The company only incurred $20.3 million in CapEx in the 1Q2021, running two rigs.

Although it added another rig in the 2Q, I believe the company is still on the conservative side. Park explained, "in March, we expanded our work program up to a total of $130-150 million to do more exploration and development with more drilling (37 to 42 wells); more seismic to delineate more plays and prospects; and more facility and infrastructure construction on our proven producing fields and our high-impact exploration opportunities."

GeoPark seems to be striving to strike a balance between a number of other goals that compete with the CapEx program for cash. Firstly, the company will be paying in the next couple of quarters some $13 million cash tax that was deferred from the last year. Secondly, the company is actively paying down debt. Thirdly, the company resumes cash dividends and stock buyback to reward shareholders.

Investor takeaway

In my opinion, the financial performance of GeoPark in the 1Q2021, and perhaps 2Q2021 as well, is part of the ripple effect of the emergency measures taken during the pandemic crisis.

GeoPark may appear to be valued similarly to other leading producers, such as Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP), e.g., in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple. However, going forward, as GeoPark drives down unit operating costs and financial expenses, and raises production to 41,000-43,000 boe/d and possibly beyond in the next few quarters, the EBITDA margin is expected to improve substantially. In that scenario, its forward EV/EBITDA is estimated to be roughly 9.3X, which is low for such a high-quality business.

Looking ahead, LLA 34 will continue to form a solid foundation for sustained low-cost, high-margin production, while CPO-5 gradually assumes the role of the new growth engine. I stay bullish on GeoPark.