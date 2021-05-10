Geberit AG (GBERY) CEO Christian Buhl on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Geberit AG (OTCPK:GBERY) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2021 3:00 AM ET

Christian Buhl - Chairman & CEO

Roland Iff - CFO

Roman Sidler - Head, Corporate Communications & IR

Yves Bromehead - Exane BNP Paribas

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America

Martin Flueckiger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Martin Hüsler - ZürcherKantonalbank

Charlie Fehrenbach - AWP Finanznachrichten AG

Matthias Pfeifenberger - Deutsche Bank

Patrick Rafaisz - UBS

Andre Kukhnin - Crédit Suisse

Christian Arnold - Stifel

Manish Beria - Societe Generale

Pierre Rousseau - Barclays

Lothar Lubinetzki - Octavian

Cedar Ekblom - Morgan Stanley

Marta Bruska - Berenberg

Christian Buhl

Thank you for the introduction. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our conference call on our Q1 results. Geberit had an exceptional first quarter with the extraordinary strong sales growth and a record profitability level. Net sales grew by 13% in local currency, the strongest quarterly growth rate since more than 10 years. Profitability reached new record levels with an EBITDA margin of 34.6%, which is 200 basis points above last year's already excellent results. As a consequence of the strong top line and further improves profitability, net income increased by 27% and EPS by 28% in the first quarter.

Let me now comment on our net sales development a bit more in detail. Net sales in Swiss francs increased by 14.0% to 910 million Swiss francs. In local currencies, group net sales increased by 13.0%.Main driver for the exceptional strong growth across all regions were first, a strong home improvement trend induced by the COVID-19 lockdowns. Second, immense rebuild up in the distribution channel due to increase in price level and increasing challenges with regards to product availability also in the building construction sector. And thirdly, a first base effect from the COVID-19 hitting our business in China in Q1 last year and the remaining markets as of mid-March last year.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019 two years ago, net sales in Q1 grew by 14.3% in local currency. This two-year comparison with pre-crisis level of 2019 demonstrates the strong market share gains we achieved during the COVID-19 crisis.

Let me now briefly comment on regional development of the first quarter this year. In Europe, net sales increased by 12% in local currency, with growth in all sub regions respectively countries. In Middle East Africa, net sales increased by 44% with growth in all major countries.Net sales in Asia Pacific grew by 41% driven by a base effect in China, but also strong fundamental growth in the region. In America, net sales are up by 7% driven by the strong demand for electronic faucets.

Let me now comment on the sales development per product area. The strongest growth was recorded in Bathroom Systems with a net sales growth of 17% in local currencies. Since Bathroom System is benefiting most from the home improvement trend and the base effect from a supply chain issue for the shower mirror in the previous year. Installation & Flushing Systems net sales grew by 13%, piping systems grew with 9% under proportionally due to an ongoing weaker new build and project business.

I will now comment on the operating and financial results. EBITDA increased disproportionally by 21% to 315 million Swiss francs due to a strong margin expansion of 200 basis points versus Q1, 2020. Main drivers for this margin expansion were the operating leverage from the strong volume growth increased sales prices and still limited impact from the strongly increasing raw material prices since beginning of the year due to the still relatively high comparison level in the previous year quarters. And lastly COVID-19 related cost saving mainly due to less travel costs.

The strong operating leverage demonstrates the high flexibility of our operations and our capabilities to maintain a very high efficiency level also in an environment of extraordinary growth. The currency development had a minor negative impact on the EBITDA margin of 30 basis points, mainly driven by the strong due delegation of the Russian ruble and the Turkish lira.

EBIT increased in Swiss francs by 24% to 276 million Swiss francs and the EBIT margin reached 30.4%, 240 basis points above Q1, 2020. Net income increased by 27% disproportionally to 233 million Swiss francs, thanks to a better financial results. Earnings per share, increased also disproportionally by 28% to 6.53 Swiss francs due to the positive impact of the share buyback program.

Let me know comment briefly on the current business environment. Construction sites are in most countries open up and running. Showrooms however are restricted in their operations in most countries due to local shutdown measures. Recently, most affected were our operations in India, where the national lockdown led to a temporary closure of our local plant for one week. However, it will not have an impact on group sales since the plant is very small and only manufacturing for the local market.

Let me now comment on our outlook for the coming months. Due to the ongoing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, but also due to the general very low visibility of our business, we refrain from giving a market outlook at this point in time. For example, it is very difficult to predict when and how the current strong home improvement trend will come to an end once the lockdown measures are listed and end consumers start to spend the savings for other conduction opportunities again.

For raw materials however, we expect a further strong price increase of 4% to 5% in Q2 sequentially versus Q1 driven by increasing metal and plastic prices. Driven by the strong raw material price increases, we decided to implement an extraordinary price increase as of H2. We will increase the prices for the two product areas mostly affected by the recent raw materials search, which are Installation & Flushing Systems and piping systems. In average, we will increase prices by around 3.5% across these two product areas, which cover around 60% of our sales and business.

Please note that we do not intend to compensate the entire raw material price increase with the extraordinary price increase since we benefited last year as of Q2 from substantially decreasing raw material prices. In other words, we will absorb some of the raw material price increases in favor of our customer relations and will accept a certain negative margin impact.

Let me close my introduction with a short summary. Geberit achieves exceptional and record results in the first quarter after having delivered already strong results in H2, 2020. These results confirm our ability to deliver extraordinary results in times of crisis to gain market shares and to maintain our market leading productivity and profitability also in times of high volatility and high uncertainty. These results confirm us also in our crisis management and our key decisions taken one year ago and give us confidence to continue to emerge stronger from this unprecedented crisis and environment.

Thank you for your attention. We are now ready to answer your question.

And the first question received from Yves Bromehead of Exane BNP Paribas. Your line is now open. So please go ahead.

Yves Bromehead

Good morning, gentlemen and thank you for taking my question. My first one is on demand. Clearly here, we can see that you're running well ahead of 2019 level and I appreciate it, the home improvement trend is very difficult to predict. I guess my question is more on the pipe segment where when I listened to the tone that you use, it still seems like a cause of concern as you come out of the first year of COVID. But the data still suggests that you're growing quite nicely here. So can you maybe give us more granularity as to what you're seeing in this product category? And how we should think about this going forward given this probably has a bit more visibility on the outlook? That would be my first question. I don't know, the limit in terms of questions for each. But I ask the second one if I can. Just on the incremental OpEx. I think you had a expected some increased marketing and digital expenses this already occur in Q1 or are they going to be more Q2, Q4 weighted. Thank you very much.

Christian Buhl

Piping business is going a bit weaker than the other two product areas, which we believe is driven by a weaker new build business and also a weaker projects business driven by the COVID-19 crisis that has started to emerge already in the second half of last year, and continues in the first quarter this year with a disproportionate or somewhat lower growth of piping systems. With regards to marketing expenses in the first quarter, they were slightly below the first quarter of last year, but there was very much driven by extraordinary costs, which we had last year for our brand harmonization exercise excluding these one-time effect we have been able to spend a normal marketing budget as planned on pre-crisis level for example, we spend for a dedicated campaign to support the home improvement trend an extraordinary marketing budget. So we have been able to spend a normal pre-prices marketing level in the first quarter.

Yves Bromehead

Thank you very much.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, good morning. Couple of questions on pricing. Could you give us the price increase that you registered in the first quarter of 2021 out of your 13% percent like-for-like growth? And based on the second price increase that you have announced I assume from April, what time of price increase are you budgeting for the second quarter of 2021 and for the for the full year? That would be my first question. And my second question is on the margin pressure, would you expect some gross margin pressure as soon as Q2, 2021 or it going to be little bit later?

Christian Buhl

First question regarding pricing. There are two price increases this year. The first one is the regular one as planned which we implemented as of April 1% to around 1.5%, as usual. And the second one, what I mentioned before will be effective as of H2 is an extraordinary price increase of around 3.5% covering around 60% of our business. That leads me to your second question, these price increases will not cover the currently seen and expected raw material price increase. We have also provided the chart in our presentation on Slide #7 showing what we expect in terms of raw material price pressure in the first and the second quarter. And this is not fully compensated therefore we expect a negative impact from pricing in the second quarter in terms of sales prices versus raw material prices.

Unidentified Analyst

And on the first quarter is it fair to assume that the price increase was like 1%, 2% in the first quarter of 2021?

Christian Buhl

The first part was around 1% to 1.5%.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

The next question is from Arnaud Lehmann of Bank of America. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you very much. Good morning, gentlemen. Firstly, just a follow up on the cost inflation side to make sure I understand properly. The 1.5% regular price increase in April, that is covering the cost inflation that we have seen in the last few months. But then more recently you have seen incremental negative trends on the cost side. And that's why you're announcing this H2 price increase for 60% of the business or its incremental cost inflation that was more recent. That's my first question. And my second question just coming back on your strong sales in the Bathroom Systems, but at the same time, you mentioned that there is some restrictions in terms of the showroom. So how do we understand the fact that some of the showroom are still closed until you manage to get very good sales in Bathroom Systems? Thank you.

Christian Buhl

So first, in the first quarter, we still had a positive effect from base price increases were those raw material price effect. And price increase which we implemented beginning of April the regular one was independent of the raw material price development. Since the raw material prices started as remained to increase heavily. Now starting into the second quarter, we decided to implement this extraordinary price increase and I repeat again, not a mathematical exercise where we exactly want to compensate with price increases the current raw material price inflation it's just to compensate part of the strongly increasing raw material price environment.

The second question regarding Bathroom Systems. We do not believe that the current restrictions of showrooms do have a material impact on our bathroom business because the showrooms were mostly affected also last year in spring and then as of autumn, and obviously we have been able to generate strong growth. So we believe that this effect of reflections in the showroom has rather limited effect on our business. That's for example, one of the surprises one year ago, we believed that that will have a major impact it didn't seem to be very much the case.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you very much.

Christian Buhl

Welcome.

The next question is from Martin Flueckiger of Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Martin Flueckiger

Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. I've got two and then I'll go back in line. First one is on the raw material price impact that you're expecting. Now I realize how difficult it is to project raw material prices. But I just wondering, since we're already almost half into Q2, could you provide us with a rough estimate or guesstimate if you like on the expected net pricing impact on the EBITDA margin in Q2? That would be my first question. And the second one is regarding the development of the home improvement trend. I guess, most people including myself were kind of surprised by the strength of this trend. Just wondering, what are you seeing in terms of, I guess you're doing consumer service or you're reading a lot of consumer services, what are you reading in terms of this cocooning trend and associated with it the home improvement and renovation trend that you see. How dependent is that really on the fact that people are not going on holiday currently and might return to going on vacation in the second half and definitely into next year? What are you seeing, basically what I'm trying to get at is home improvement going to remain with us beyond the lockdowns that we're currently seeing? Thanks.

Christian Buhl

First question I can't answer correctly, I can repeat that raw material prices we expect to increase by 4% to 5% in Q2 versus Q1. I mentioned our base price increases before, so you just have to do the math and then you see the impact on the EBITDA margin. Second question about home improvement trend. We do not do consumer service that's not our is timeto be honest. But once we see the strong, obviously demand for bathroom related products for example shower toilets which we believe is very much driven by a strong demand for end consumers spending their money in their house and we heard that from many customers that seems to be the case.

What will happen in the future? I don't know. I'm not an economist answering toilets. I don't know exactly what end consumers will do once they have their savings waiting to spend for other opportunities. My best guess would be once you are able to travel again, for example, you will spend your money for travel again. And that is our best guess at the moment that that will lead again to a stop or let's say reduction on stop of this home improvement trend. Maybe it has even the impact that we will see that there was a kind of a pull forward of certain elements. And that could have a negative impact. But that's all crystal ball, we do not know. What we have done recently, as I mentioned you before, since the beginning of the year, we tried to benefit as good as possible from this home improvement trend. We spent running a dedicated marketing initiative, very much digital initiative, where we are focusing on end consumers to improve upgrade their bathrooms.

That's why I thought I mentioned before that was part -- also our marketing budget, and what we spend for the first quarter. Once the lockdownsare over, but people end consumers will do actually we are not the experts.

Martin Flueckiger

Okay, thanks.

The next question is from Martin Hüsler of ZürcherKantonalbank, Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Martin Hüsler

Yes, good morning. Also two questions. Maybe about pre-buying in first quarter due to the price increases, you announced for April. Can you give there an indication or maybe the underlying trend in April was it still same positive ish as in the first quarter? That's the first question.

Christian Buhl

So April was obviously very strong because of the base effect. Keep in mind last year April was down minus 30% minus 29% to be precise. So in strong April, if we exclude this base effect, we still have a good April, but not as good as what we have seen in the first quarter.

Martin Hüsler

Okay, thank you. And then the next question, I appreciate that you gave some indication for Europe countries that all countries were growing. I was a bit more interested in the countries that didn't have such a huge impact last year let's say in March COVID related so i.e. Germany and Switzerland. I assume that those two countries clearly were below average growth compared to the overall growth in Europe. Is this a fair assumption?

Christian Buhl

I don't want to go into details of country, the reason we are not presenting them. But I can tell you again that both countries Germany and Switzerland developed well with nice growth also in the first quarter.

Martin Hüsler

Okay, thank you.

Christian Buhl

Welcome.

And the next one is from Charlie Fehrenbach of AWP Finanznachrichten AG. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Charlie Fehrenbach

Good morning, gentlemen. First question concerns the margin, you said the raw material prices will have a significant negative impact. Do we have to expect a lower margin in Q2 compared to Q1, this year is 34.6% was much be lower also than Q2, 2020 this 30.1%? And my second question is, you said trend for home improvement is difficult to predict how long it lasts, but can sales at least -- if it's still persisting for the moment? And the third, just an understanding question, you said your price increases in H2 the extraordinary will this be 3.5% in average or 5%? I got 5% the first time maybe I'm wrong.

Christian Buhl

I start with number three, 3.5%.

Charlie Fehrenbach

3.5%, okay.

Christian Buhl

In average I mean it's not covering the entire business. It's only covering the two product areas installation flushing and I think it's roughly 60% of the business. That brings it to your first question. We will not give a guidance for the EBITDA margin in the second quarter. But what I said is that the raw material prices increase in the second quarter will be stronger than what we are able to compensate with sales price increase in the second quarter which means that there will be negative pricing impact from sales prices and raw materials on the EBITDA margin. And your second question was around the home improvement trend it’s currently persisting at the moment it is still strong.

Charlie Fehrenbach

Thank you very much.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

The next question here is Matthias Pfeifenberger of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Matthias Pfeifenberger

Yes. Good morning, gents. Just one question from my side. You mentioned previously that basically the margins were to the usual corridor like 28% to 30% with 31% now very strong very, very strong margins in Q1 and obviously a very controlled margin impact in the second half with potential upside from the home improvement trend continuing for longer than you would expect. Is it a fair assumption that it's not going to fall back below 30% for the full year?

Christian Buhl

We will provide as usual an EBITDA margin guidance for the full year with our H1 results not but this point in time.

Matthias Pfeifenberger

Okay.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

The next one is Patrick Rafaisz of UBS. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Patrick Rafaisz

Thank you and good morning everyone. Two questions for me, please. The first is on the EBIT Bridge for this year, you already talked about marketing expenses heading back to pre-crisis levels. And but you also mentioned additional digital investments for the year is around 15 million. I'm just wondering if we are on track for that number, is that still the correct figure we should assume for the full year and whether that's already started in Q1?

And the second question is a follow up on an earlier question around potential pull forward demand and not necessarily because of your regular price increases, but there is still extraordinary price increases for the second half. Would you anticipate any pull forward demand here to occur in the second quarter before these price increases? Thank you.

Christian Buhl

The first question still the same, we plan to spend around 15 million for the additional digitalization efforts nothing has changed there on track. And also in terms of marketing expenses, we still plan and we have achieved as I said before in the first quarter a normal pre-crisis marketing budget spent by marketing spending. So we forecast also again for the full year, additional marketing expenses of 25 million excluding the one-time effect from the brand harmonization effect last year. And the second question was around yes, that's what we expect most probably there will be a pull forward effect in Q2 due to the extraordinary price increase as of H2, yes.

Patrick Rafaisz

Okay, thank you.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

Andre Kukhnin

Good morning. Thank you very much for taking my question, I'll just go one at a time. Firstly, on raw materials. Thank you for quantification for the second quarter at the current spot rates do you expect a further increase in second half in Q3 versus Q2 or will Q2 be the full impact already?

Christian Buhl

Mr. Kukhnin the same answer as in every call. I don't know. If I hope know where the raw material prices go in the second half of the year. I will not say that is stable. I just don't know. We are not hedging as you know, we have very short-term contracts. We do not know to be honest.

Andre Kukhnin

And this was not a question about where the spot prices will go. It's more about the current spot prices given the lead times that you have from purchasing to P&L. So will Q2 see the full impact or is it still kind of a follow on because we've seen obviously some of the spot prices trended up during Q1?

Christian Buhl

I would assume that we will see continuously raising prices in our P&L throughout the year because we have this lag in our P&L.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it. And the lag is six months something like that?

Christian Buhl

That depends on the raw material price, I would say maybe even to this business.

Andre Kukhnin

Great. Thank you. And on the marketing expenses. Again, thank you for all the details you've provided so far. I wanted to understand a bit better how this will play out later in the year when assuming we begin to travel again. This kind of ramp up to the pre-COVID level already without travel and when the travel kicks in, is the plan to then have a kind of a structurally higher marketing spend or will you then be swapping out the current virtual digital activities for real customer interactions and managing that overall marketing spend to be at that level plus the 15 million specifically digital?

Christian Buhl

So the level we expect to be quite stable throughout the year, but the mix will change. At the moment obviously of in the first quarter it was the highest share of digital marketing spend, as soon as restrictions are lifted we are able to do again physical events that will shift back to more physical activities. In total, the amount should stay rock stable.

Andre Kukhnin

Great, thank you. And I've tried it before you said, you can't but it might I just check in case anything changed but quantifying the restock or quantifying the stocking up affecting Q1? Is that possible at all?

Christian Buhl

No, that's not possible. Sorry.

Andre Kukhnin

Okay. Thank you. Just final one. Last call, you mentioned in answer to a question acquisitions, you mentioned, potential for bolt-on sort of nothing transformational. I just wanted to check if anything develops in that area in terms of acquisitions given obviously demand and trends have firmed up a bit. And maybe some vendors are more willing to come forward now.

Christian Buhl

Nothing changed. In this area, neither nothing on the screen at the moment.

Andre Kukhnin

Thank you very much. It’s very clear.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

The next one is from Christian Arnold of Stifel. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Christian Arnold

Yes, good morning gentlemen. I have a question on your production capacities. I mean, assuming now that the demand will stay on this very high level says of 900 million loss orders in the next coming quarters, but you have enough production capacity. So to handle that. Would you see additional capacities to be installed?

Christian Buhl

We do have enough capacity for this volume we are selling at the moment, but we are continuously expanding our capacity, for example and we talked about that with our full year results in March, we expand our plant but one of our plant’s in Germany bringing Liechtensteinische, where we are manufacturing installation frames, we are also expanding capacity meaning building and equipment in Pfullendorfour main production plants, that is a continuous process. And we always plan also in better capacity. Therefore, we feel comfortable with our current capacity and our plans and investments to be able to manufacture the current volume demand that for customers.

Christian Arnold

Do you face any shortage of your suppliers? I mean, do you have any problems of getting the materials you need?

Christian Buhl

It's a very challenging situation. It's tight for many raw materials. But we are happy that we are able to get the material. Sometimes they've been delayed, but all in all, not the material impact. I think that has also to do with the fact that we treat our suppliers very much in a partnership way. I think that pays-off right now. But it is a very tight and challenged situation. But we are able to manufacture we get the raw materials and we are able to deliver the assortment to the customers.

Christian Arnold

Okay, very good. Just clarification the 3.5% price increase that will be July 1.

Christian Buhl

That will have an impact as of July, correct. Yes.

Christian Arnold

And my last question will be, back in March, you presented your sales and marketing activities this increased customer presence. So for example, customer trainings up 140% mainly on the back of your digital initiatives. And I wonder if you could give us here some thoughts how it looked like in Q1, it will look like in Q2 if you see again some kind of this massive increase of customer training so thinking about your Geberit innovation days how does it compare to the year before your contacts your customers?

Christian Buhl

I don't have the exact figures in front of me. But I feel and here that is going very well. For example, this Geberit innovation days which we have rolled-out and organized in more than 20 countries was quite as extensive in terms of number of participants. In terms of feedback from customers, so from that perspective, we believe we are doing very well in the first quarter, but I don't have the exact figures now right at hand to be honest.

Christian Arnold

Okay, thank you very much.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

The next one is from Martin Flueckiger of Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Martin Flueckiger

Thanks for taking my follow up. Actually, I've got three. It's just two of them are clarification questions and what you said earlier on. When you talk about the 3.5% extraordinary price increases for 60% of the business. Does that imply 2.1% for the group? That would be my first question. Then the second clarification question is on the marketing expenses, if I understood you correctly, you were saying, Christian that they were going to be up by 25 million in ‘21 excluding the impact from brand harmonization last year, and also if I remember correctly, brand harmonization incremental spend was 10 million in 2020. So we're talking about a net increase of 15 million for 2021 for marketing expenses? That's my second question. And the third one is, if you could provide us with an update on the latest survey on installer order books in Germany? Thank you very much.

Christian Buhl

So the first question, correct. 60% of 3.5% is around 2.1%. Correct? Number two, not actually, not 100% correct. We spent last year 7 million for the brand harmonization originally, we planned for 10 million but actually we spent only 7. So we are marketing bridges minus 7 million one-time effect from last year plus 25 million what we expect to spend this year for regular marketing budget. And the third question, the latest survey in Germany numbers we have is that the order backlog of installers increased substantially, is now at 14.5 weeks a new record level a substantial increased also confirming the strong home improvement trend going on in Germany.

Martin Flueckiger

Thank you very much.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

Next question is from Manish Beria of Societe Generale. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Manish Beria

So this is again also on the pricing. So you said extraordinary price hike 2.1%, so also 1% is a normal hike. So we should build something like 3% price effect for the full year is this the correct way to look at it?

Christian Buhl

No -- for the full year, we have to 1% to 1.5%. The 3.5% is for 60% of the assortment, which may 60, which is 1.2%, 2.1% on a group sales level but only end of H2. So the full year impact obviously it is only as of H2.

Manish Beria

I understand. So I don't have any more questions.

Christian Buhl

Thank you.

And the next one is from Pierre Rousseau of Barclays. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Pierre Sylvain Gilbert Rousseau

Yes, good morning, gentlemen. It's been a few months now that we have extra for building an edge of innovation in countries like France, U.K., Italy. And so I was wondering if you could update us with your thoughts on the new innovation rates? And how could that impact your top line mid-term? And do you still think it could be some competition for your categories any thoughts we'll be welcome?. Thank you.

Christian Buhl

I think that is the most important trend we talked about quite a lot now is this home improvement trend which is obviously typically renovation in the residential sector. But in general, just part of the COVID-19 situation induced in this home improvement trend in many countries still high demand for renovation for example, in Germany there are high number of apartments which needs to be renovated. So that is an ongoing need for renovation in many European countries and we have disproportional exposure to renovation therefore we are very well positioned to benefit from this renovation demand.

Pierre Sylvain Gilbert Rousseau

Thank you that was my only question.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

Lothar Lubinetzki

Yes, good morning. It's very much a follow up question on the last one. You were mentioning, what I would like to do is walk a little bit away from this quarterly view to take -- to hear more about your longer term expectation and especially about the renovation needs. I remember that after the German reunification there was a big spike in new build activities for almost 10 years. So that must, I guess, have an impact on your medium-term demand in renovation especially in Germany, do you have any numbers to what was done 30 years ago and what you could expect let's say in the next 5 to 10 years to come.

Christian Buhl

You're right. The peak in terms of new build in Germany was in the mid of 90s. As a result of reunification, I don't have the number exactly now in my mind. But the number of new build apartments was significantly higher in the 90s than what we see still today. But I don't have the figures in mind at the moment. And you also right that this peak in new build in the 90s should lead to a renovation wave maybe 20, 30 years later, so maybe it has already started. And we should benefit or the market should benefit from this renovation demand also in the coming years in Germany.

Lothar Lubinetzki

Then when I look at your business activities, lately it was very much home improvement trends, but new build is also quite a strong driver. So if new build slows down, could that be more than compensated by a pickup in renovation activities?

Christian Buhl

That's difficult to say we have about 60% of our business exposed to renovation, 40% to new build. And obviously, if the positive trend in renovation is compensating the negative maybe -- new build depends on the on the development of the two sectors, which we don't know exactly. Don't forget, we do not have clear figures on that. Because we do not know when we selling products is the protocol into a new build activity or in a renovation activity. We are selling to wholesalers. So we actually have only estimates or even guesstimate about the segments. And even more difficult to talk about growth rates of these two different segments that I can't precisely answer a question I just can't confirm.

We have a disproportional exposure with our product to serve to the renovation sector versus new build that is structurally because we have many products, which are kind of focusing on renovation solutions rather than on new build solutions.

Lothar Lubinetzki

All right, thank you very much.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

The next one is from Cedar Ekblom of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Cedar Ekblom

Thanks very much. Two questions from me. First one is back to the point on capacity. But rather than production capacity, can you talk about what you're seeing in terms of your installer network. In the past, you had flagged low skills or bottlenecks in the installer network as a potential handbrake to further revenue growth. And I'm just surprised considering how strong the growth has been in the first quarter that you haven't mentioned that part of the capacity discussion? And then another point on margins, in the first quarter, your gross margins were lower year on year-on-year and your EBITDA margin rose. And I just wanted to understand if we should think about a higher weighting of things like labor costs, potentially over Q3, Q2, Q4 sorry, Q3 to Q4. I don't remember you talking about permanent cost savings post-COVID. Just wanted to check that? Thank you.

Christian Buhl

Number one, that is difficult of installers of qualified installers in many countries. I mentioned before the number in Germany, our growth is very much driven by two factors. #1, is market share gains. I think our conscious decision last year not to reduce our customer presence having our people maybe not in the field but digitally connected to our customers pays-off now. We have also been able to manufacture and to keep our availability on high level last year. So that is one element. And the second one is in Germany, one of our main drivers is our upselling strategy. So selling higher value-added products for example, shower toilet is a very good and important example contributing substantially to grow in Germany. And it doesn't take substantially more installation capacity or installation time to install a shower toilet for example. So it's upsetting strategy is up to the potential to deliver growth in an environment where we have still capacity limitations for qualified installers. And the second question I would ask Roland Iff to answer.

Roland Iff

Yes, your observation is correct, the gross margin was slightly down. But nevertheless, there were still a positive impact on the EBITDA line out of pricing the 30 basis points we are showing in our margin bridge. The big push on EBITDA margin comes from our operating leverage due to the high volumes. And we do not expect that we will have significant changes in the personnel expenses. You remember we mentioned various time last year that we did not restructure. So there will not be significant changes in the personnel line. We had some tariff increase this year in Q1 by 1.3%. We expect something around 1.5% for the rest of the year, but no significant cost savings related to COVID for example.

Cedar Ekblom

Great. Thank you very much.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

The next question is from Marta Bruska of Berenberg. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Marta Bruska

Hello, good morning. I was wondering, do you have any data at all that would explain a little bit the relationship between what percentage of end cost customers that decide for energy related to innovation that would also innovate the cause of their homes? Or rather, we should think of this to investment types as competing investment opportunities?

Christian Buhl

No, I'm sorry, we don't have such kind of end consumer data. We don't know.

Marta Bruska

Now what do you expect?

Christian Buhl

We expect from the energy. Obviously there are two effects from that, the one is the positive one that if someone that end consumer is renovating his house, his apartment due to energy saving measures, that has a positive effect also for our business, because most probably you will also renovate your bathroom or maybe you even renovate your piping system. On the other hand side that is the negative part it is our product or not really contributing to energy saving. It might be also the case that these efforts are going more in obviously energy saving elements of a building isolation installation for example, windows exiting obviously, that could have a negative impact, especially in markets where the installer that's in Switzerland, the case, in Germany the case is doing heating and sanitary because that could then shift capacities of these installers to heating and not let's say to a bathroom. So that's all the negative effect. Therefore, all in all, we believe that the guesstimate that this renovation efforts driven by energy saving has more or less a neutral impact on our business.

Marta Bruska

Okay, thank you.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

The next one is from Martin Hüsler of Zürcher Kantonalbank. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Martin Hüsler

Thank you. I had two follow ups, please. I remember that on the annual conference, you worked quite cautious for the sector, hotels retail. Obviously, I was just wondering, what trends do you see in the markets? Does this cautiousness materialize? Or do you see already signs of improvement here? That's the first question.

Christian Buhl

And I think it's a very different question again. We don't have any exact figures data to give you a sharp answer. But again, an indication that timing is still going weakened and there might be an indication that these segments are suffering. As I said before, this may be new builds and large projects which are suffering more or they're more exposed to piping, which are typically correlated to hotels or let's say COVID-19 suffering segments like the retail sector, shopping centers, hotels, restaurants. Therefore we believe that is materializing to what extent is quite difficult. And as we said in the full year conference, we estimate at around 20% of our total business is exposed to this COVID-19 related suffering segments, which we mentioned before.

Martin Hüsler

Okay, thank you. And then the second question is on your workforce that increased by roughly 200 people, since the beginning of the year, I was just a bit wondering whether this is investment in sales force or if those are now digitization. People, maybe you can give us some more light.

Christian Buhl

It’s mainly driven by additional people and also depends in the operations in the plants to produce the volume and to a lower extent also by an increase in SG&A people for example, for our digitalization initiatives.

Martin Hüsler

Okay. Thank you.

Christian Buhl

You are welcome.

And the last question for today is of Martin Flueckiger of Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Martin Flueckiger

Thanks for taking my final question. So it’s a follow up again and correct me if I'm wrong, but if I understood you correctly, you were saying that the extraordinary selling price increase of around 2%, 2.1% in H2 would still lead to an overall increase in pricing for the whole year ‘21 of around 1.5%. Now at the risk of appearing a little bit pedantic, are we not rather talking about 1.5% to rather 2% than maybe 1.5% to – 1% to 1.5%, is it you know, of course, it has very little impact on the growth but there will be a significant impact on the margin and hence my follow up question. Thanks.

Christian Buhl

So I think that's a nice understanding, let's do the math again, 3.5% as of July for 60% of the segment means about 2.1% for the group as of H2, since H2 is half a year if you divide by two, it’s around 1% of the annual price increase the impact of the extraordinary price increase implemented as of July.

Martin Flueckiger

Okay, got it. Thank you so much.

Christian Buhl

You welcome.

Christian Buhl

Thank you very much for your attention. We wish you all a great day.

