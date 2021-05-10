Photo by David McNew/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is strengthening its business through strategic acquisitions and efforts to expand capacity. The company recently announced plans to acquire Planter’s snack nuts business from the Kraft Heinz Company. This aligns with its efforts to expand its presence in the snack food space. Hormel is also focused on expanding capacity, specifically in its pepperoni business with new manufacturing plants.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen Hormel Food Corporation’s foodservice lines of business decline, potentially due to reduced demand from venues like colleges and universities. To counter these impacts, Hormel has been focused on food innovations. These include its pretzel bites-with-cheese tray and its Happy Little Plants brand line up, which it created because of the growing vegan movement. This allows the company to diversify and expand while launching products that meet consumers’ preferences.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of Hormel, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if HRL is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 74/100. Therefore, Hormel Foods is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. HRL has high scores for ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and ROIC. It has mediocre scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, Earnings Per Share, and Gross Margin Percent (GMP). It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that HRL seems to have average fundamentals since around half of the categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has fluctuated over the last 10 years, increasing for the first four years before decreasing for two years. Price per share then increased again for a few years before declining slightly in the last year. Overall, the share price average has grown by about 61.4% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.46%. This return is not very impressive.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown overall during the past 10 years. The earnings grew gradually from 2011 to 2016 before decreasing for a year. Then EPS increased again in 2018 and then declined slightly through 2020. Ironically, the price per share history does not correlate well with the earnings history. Possibly, the market, analysts, supply/demand, or material costs of Hormel’s products increase the fluctuations in share price.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, HRL is a fairly good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been primarily decreasing over the past five years. This is a worrisome, because it has also been declining below my desired ROE level. For return on equity (ROE), I look for ROE levels of 16% or more. So, HRL is failing to meet this level and should be watched in the future to see if this declining trend continues.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 101 food processing companies is 10.12%.

Therefore, Hormel Food’s 5-year average of 18% and current ROE of 14.7% are above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital follows the same pattern as return on equity, where it primarily declines except for in 2018. The ROIC is also below my desired level of 16% and is on a declining trend like the ROE. I don’t know about you, but the ROE and ROIC of Hormel leaves me with a bad impression.

Gross Margin Percent

GMP is facing the same story as ROE and ROIC. Margin levels are below my desired 30%+ recommendations and GMP is steadily declining. HRL has not proven that it can maintain acceptable margins over a long period. I am becoming even more wary of Hormel as an investment, because several criteria are pointing towards a decline in company fundamentals.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

HRL’s Current Ratio of 2.54 is satisfactory, indicating that it has an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so HRL exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company appears to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation is also acceptable.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 28.5 indicates that HRL might be selling at a high price when comparing its PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of HRL has typically been between 23.7 and 24.9, so this indicates that HRL could be currently trading at a high price when comparing to HRL’s average historical PE Ratio range.

HRL currently pays a dividend of 2.12% (or 2.05% over the last 12 months).

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 58%, which means that there is still some room to grow the dividend. Also, notice that HRL has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.26% to 2.04%. This stock pays out a moderate dividend. Dividend payouts and yields have increased somewhat consistently over the 5-year period; therefore, this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors.

Although HRL participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of HRL, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio and its current ratio indicates that its short-term cash is sufficient. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

Hormel has a huge market capitalization of around US$24b. It has no debt to speak of, has a strong bond rating, and the company has easily made debt deals of $1 billion. From these indications, Hormel has a high borrowing capacity.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when HRL was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2018, 2019, and 2020. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2018 and 2020, there was a time when HRL was buying back less shares, which would make sense, but in 2019, it was buying back more shares. Therefore, it seems like HRL has bought back stocks on a regular yearly basis, and may not be purposely planning share buybacks with a strategic plan.

If I were currently interested in buying HRL now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s a fairly good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with HRL is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a moderate and consistent dividend. The dividend share and yield has been increasing over the years. Finally, the dividend yield is near a somewhat high level when compared with the past 10 years.

On the negative side, share buy backs haven’t always been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 1.62. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, HRL is overpriced.

If HRL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If HRL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If HRL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If HRL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If HRL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

According to HRL’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, HRL is undervalued.

If HRL continues with a growth average as forecast by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $39 per share versus its current price of about $47; this would indicate that Hormel Foods is overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Hormel Foods is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, but not in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are insufficient and on a declining trend, including ROE, ROIC, and GMP.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a moderate and consistent dividend with a yield that has been increasing over the past 5 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is overpriced.

Another pro is that this stock typically performs better than other stocks during down markets and recessions because people will still tend to buy the company’s staple meat products, even during periods of recession. In addition, long shelf-life products like SPAM were being hoarded during the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped to keep revenues afloat while other stocks were sinking in sales. Below, we can see how HRL performed against the S&P 500 during the economic crisis of 2008 and years onward. You can see that HRL didn’t decline as much as the S&P 500 during 2008/2009 and it experienced more growth in the years that followed the recession.

Predicted Growth

"Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 5.27%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 4.8% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 8% over this year's forecasted earnings"

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 5.27% growth per year. Plus, we’ll add the current 2.12% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 7.39%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on HRL’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 6.67 % and 0.24%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 2.28%. So, we’re at a total return of 8.95 % to 2.52%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 6.8% and 0.64%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 9.08% to 2.92%. Therefore, if considering an average of all these returns, the future annual return could likely be around 6%.

If considering actual past results of Hormel Foods, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in HRL:

Initial Investment Date: 5/5/2011

End Date: 5/5/2021

Cost per Share: $14.43

End Date Price: $46.99

Total Dividends Received: $5.94

Total Return: 266.81%

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 14%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in HRL:

Initial Investment Date: 5/5/2016

End Date: 5/5/2021

Cost per Share: $38.19

End Date Price: $46.99

Total Dividends Received: $3.98

Total Return: 33.49%

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 6%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 6% to 14%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in HRL, and its existing products (mainly packaged processed meats), you could expect HRL to provide you with around 6% annual return with more significant returns into the early teens if you’re able to buy at a discount price.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 to 2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with HRL, you could expect to earn a lower short-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. But in the long run, this company has proven that it can prevail through recessions and outperform the benchmark of the average S&P 500 index fund return at certain times following these recessions. Therefore, it would seem to me that if there is some pending recession, that would be an opportune time to think about purchasing this stock. It can provide stability and a better possible return than the S&P 500 benchmark. But during other times when the market is on a bull run, you’re probably better planting your money in the index fund.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Hormel Foods is a safe investment that sells necessary food products that are well-known and have been around for decades. The company is sitting on a pile of cash with no significant debt to speak of. It pays a consistent and improving dividend for long-term investors who want to patiently wait while holding a safe company that will prevail during recessions. I would be interested in exploring this company as a possibly investment the next time a recession is starting and when this company is not overpriced. But until then, I’ll pass on Hormel in search of other companies which offer higher growth and better returns and also have better fundamentals.