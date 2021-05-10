Achieving Scale In Active Ownership And Engagement Through Index Investing

There is a growing realization that combining index investing and sustainability engagement is not only possible but can reinforce and mobilize significant global assets under management to enable collaborative engagement. Passive investment has the potential to influence and achieve changes in corporate practices and strategies leading to real-world impact through linking engagement to transparent capital re-allocation. This paper explores the evolution of ESG engagement and passive investing, especially the role of index providers in marrying passive investing and scalable engagement.

Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.