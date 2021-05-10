Photo by Galina Shafran/iStock via Getty Images

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is a leading engineered-cooling equipment supplier for motors and refrigeration products worldwide. The company is in the process of exiting several markets to pay down debt and increase profit margins. In coming months, it should finish the sale of its liquid-cooled automotive business to Dana (DAN) and a portion of its European air-cooled auto parts operations, including an Austrian factory, to Schmid Metall GmbH. In November, interim CEO Michael Lucareli explained the logic for the Dana liquidation:

We are pleased to announce the sale of our automotive business to Dana in a mutually beneficial strategic transaction. This transaction accelerates Modine's transformation to become a diversified industrial company with higher operating margins, lower capital intensity and greater free cash flow generation. The enhanced operating profile resulting from this transaction is a critical component of our strategic objectives and will allow us to provide additional capital and resources to accelerate the growth of our commercial HVAC and data center businesses. We are pleased to have completed this phase of the process and are excited to take the next steps in our strategic growth plan.

By the middle of the year, Modine (based in Wisconsin) will be more focused on computer data center cooling products, refrigeration units, industrial grade HVACs, commercial vehicles, and niche markets with higher margins than combustion engine automotive units. In fact, this move may prove brilliant, as projected long-term growth trends in the auto industry tilt increasingly toward electric vehicles [EVs], producing far less heat as a byproduct.

Cash Flow and Earnings Story

The company was hard at work reducing debt and improving free cash flow BEFORE the asset sales announced in November and February. Below is a breakdown of Modine's manageable and declining debt total numbers, alongside the growing free cash flow story.

On today's equity capitalization around $860 million (at $17 a share), delivering close to $100 million in annual free cash flow (9x multiple) during a pandemic and before a major asset restructuring is a very desirable investment position. Against sky-high (to record) valuations in the 15-25x price to free cash flow range for the majority of S&P 500 businesses in America, a ratio of 9x is definitely worth a deeper dive.

The new reorganized Modine is projected to be generating a sustainable $80+ million in total profits by calendar 2022 (mostly fiscal year 2023), with a profit margin approaching 5%. That would be the strongest margin performance since 2014. In the end, vast improvements in operating margins and returns are already being reported with the rebound in America's economy. Industrial demand is picking up with the recovery from pandemic closures and government reflation effort flooding consumers with stimulus cash. Modine has reported cash flow and profits well above expectations the last six months. It is entirely possible further economic progress in the U.S. and a reshaped business asset/balance sheet position for the company will continue this outperformance trend in the second half of calendar 2021 (fiscal 2022).

In terms of valuations, a forward 1-year P/E of 10x is well underneath Modine's decade-long historical average closer to 14x, and an S&P 500 income multiple estimated north of 20x over the next 12-18 months.

Below is a 10-year chart of price to trailing sales, operating earnings, regular cash flow accounting and book value. While not a clear-cut bargain on these basic "trailing" valuation numbers, forward performance estimates for earnings and cash flow argue a better-than-normal buy opportunity has existed in the first half of 2021. A price to operating earnings valuation in the single digits and 5x cash flow measurement would stand at similar levels to the pandemic panic lows of 2020 or the previous decade-low valuation of 2012.

Technical Trading Picture

Modine's technical trading stats the last 3-4 months have advanced in a top-tier fashion. Below are 4-month and 2-year charts of daily price and volume changes, alongside some of my favorite momentum indicators.

The Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume readings have been in nice uptrends since May 2020. Of particular note, the NVI (marked with a red arrow) has been in a super-positive uptrend with the expanding price advance since January. My explanation is limited overhead supply of shares exists. The reasons to liquidate Modine from pandemic shutdowns have long past, plus the 2021 restructuring program is very exciting news for owners. The 4-month NVI upmove is the strongest for the company since 2010.

Another point to contemplate is the stock has treaded-water for decades with an all-time peak quote around $40 a share in the 1990s. You can review on the 35-year total return chart below, including dividend payments Modine's stock performance has been negative since 2006. This equity name is little followed by Wall Street analysts and the typical investor. The good news conclusion is continued operating success later this year could support even higher quotes (from new buyer interest), perhaps above $25 a share.

Final Thoughts

Modine Manufacturing has some interesting risk-reward dynamics during one of the most overvalued markets in Wall Street history. If you can buy the stock on a sell-off in the coming weeks, your odds for and degree of long-term gains could be somewhat better than today. A drop back toward the 50-day moving average near $15.60 could open such an opportunity, especially on an overdue 10% decline in the S&P 500. I am expecting the stock to "outperform" general U.S. equity index returns the rest of 2021.

What could go wrong? I think the primary risk to an investment in Modine would materialize with a stock market crash, or a severe 20%+ bear market into the autumn. As inflation and interest rates rise, severely overpriced stocks could run into real trouble. Another macroeconomic bummer would be the appearance of a global recession caused by any new "black swan" event, such as a major war in the Middle East spiking crude oil (and inflation), or China/U.S. relations deteriorating markedly over Taiwan's independence from Beijing. Outside of these big picture concerns, climbing cost inputs for Modine's basic materials and labor could slow earnings and cash flow growth, particularly if they run hotter than the first half of 2021.

I rate the stock a Buy at $17 a share, with a Strong Buy setup closer to $15. My target price range for 2022 is $21-26, depending on how the asset shuffle is handled and global economic expansion following the pandemic affects demand for Modine products.

Thanks for reading.