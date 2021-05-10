Inflation Is Coming Faster Following The Employment Report

Photo by AlbertPego/iStock via Getty Images

Friday saw a huge miss for the employment report, with non-farm payrolls coming at only about 1/4 of the estimate, and the unemployment rate ticking higher.

The initial result to the disappointing data had the 10-year US Treasury yield ("UST10Y") falling below 1.50% for the first time in about two months.

After all, the obvious-immediate line-of-thinking was "softer data = softer Fed = softer yields", but that didn't last for too long.

As a matter of fact, not only had the UST10Y moved back over the 1.50% mark, but it has ended the day at a higher level than it started with.

How come that the expectations for a more accommodative Fed have seen long-term yields moving higher rather lower!?

The answer is simple: Inflation, or more accurately - inflation expectations.

A more accommodative Fed means that an already overheated economy is likely to be allowed to run even more hot than it currently is. If at the moment the Fed would need to do only 'X' in order to tackle this down the road, the assumption now is that it would need to do more than 'just X'.

For that reason, and even ever after an extremely disappointing employment report, 10-year breakeven rates have risen to ~2.5% - the highest level in nearly 8.5 years!

Of course, if you look at shorter durations, the picture is even more pro-inflation, with inflation expectations for the next two years look like they're heading steadily towards 3%.

The correlation between commodity prices to inflation is so high that it's hard to understand why would anyone (except for Fed members) chooses to downplay this?

We can understand (though not justify) why Jay Powell is describing the rising inflation as 'only transitory.' After all, since he needs to explain his lack of (tightening) action, there's not much of a choice for him but to dismiss the risk of inflation.

However, when even Treasury secretary Yellen more than implies that it's about time to do something about the overheating economy, Powell's "not even thinking about thinking about raising rates" sounds more like a stubborn child refusing to hand over his favorite (money-printing) toy.

Inflation isn't only coming; it's everywhere you look at.

Aside of commodity prices, you can see clear signs of it in the following gauges:

1. Language used by Wall Street executives.

2. Citi Inflation Surprise Index (highest level since September 2008)

3. Producer price inflation (an earlier gauge compared to the CPI)

4. UN FAO World Food Price Index (up for 11 months in a row, to the highest level in seven years)

5. Prices of used cars. Yes, used cars. Like never before!

In case that you've missed it, we've just concluded a series (as part of Wheel of Fortune's 4th anniversary) where we've covered all S&P 500 eleven sectors.

In the very last article, focusing on the Materials sector, we've touched upon the current commodity boom, and how we're playing it. Specifically, we've explained why we're more bullish on precious metals miners.

Gold and silver miners seem like they're currently benefiting from all angles:

Commodity boom? Check

Growing economy (higher demand)? Check

Accommodative Fed and administration? Check

Lower real yields? Check

Hedge against an expensive stock market? Check

Safe-haven potential? Check

Protection against inflation? Check

Benefiting from a weak (and weakening) US Dollar? Check

All in all, if you thought that the disappointing employment report is good news for growth investing - you might wish to think this over again.

Sure, over the short-run, tech stocks are breathing a sigh of relief.

[Side note: Even on Friday, tech stocks were quite average, and certainly nothing out of the ordinary.]

However, over the long/er-run, Friday only means that inflation is likely to move even higher, and even faster, than previously assumed.

Moreover, once the Fed decides to take (a tightening) action - that should happen inside the next 12 months, top - we're likely to see rates and yields moving even higher than many have predicted prior to last Friday.