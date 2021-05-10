Photo by Hoptocopter/E+ via Getty Images

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is a large mid-size pure play energy company with a market capitalization of almost $18 billion. The company doesn't have the same FCF yield of some other oil companies, however, as we'll see throughout this article, it's impressive and reliable cash flow base have the ability to drive substantial low cost shareholder rewards despite its recovery.

Devon Energy Asset Operations

Devon Energy has an impressive and well distributed portfolio of assets worth paying close attention to.

Source: Devon Energy Delaware Basin - Devon Energy Investor Presentation

In the Delaware Basin, Devon Energy has a stacked pay position across 400 thousand net acres, 65% of which is non-federal land to help protect the company. The company has multiple decades of inventory here and it's increased oil production 19% YoY. The company also has a strong federal permit inventory and continues to generate strong production.

In the Anadarko Basin, the company has 300 thousand net acres, with continued margin expansion and growth for the company.

Source: Devon Energy Overall Assets - Devon Energy Investor Presentation

Overall, the company is committed to a strong maintenance capital program. The company's FY 2021 guidance is ~285 thousand barrels/day in production with low-risk maintenance capital of ~$1.7 billion. The vast majority of this is allocated to the Delaware Basin where the company is focused on long-term growth.

Overall, with Devon Energy's increased focus on steady returns, we expect to focus on steady returns going forward.

Devon Energy FCF Yield

Devon Energy is focused on generating a strong FCF yield for shareholders.

Source: Devon Energy FCF Yield - Devon Energy Investor Presentation

Devon Energy is focused on maintaining production with its reasonable upstream capital. The company has incredibly strong FCF yields at a variety of prices with future upsides as we exclude commodity hedges and cover cost synergies. That means that at these oil price targets, the company's FCF yield should steadily grow.

Current WTI crude prices are roughly $65/barrel. That means the company's current FCF yield is roughly 13.5% trending toward 22.5% with the company's cost improvements. That's enough FCF to enable strong shareholder rewards with the company's balance sheet.

Devon Energy Balance Sheet

Devon Energy is focused on improving its overall balance sheet.

Source: Devon Energy Balance Sheet - Devon Energy Investor Presentation

Devon Energy currently has $1.9 billion in cash and a $3 billion credit facility. The company is focused on a $1.5 billion debt reduction program to aggressively change its debt due dates. The company has managed to already reduce its outstanding debt by $743 million year to date, and is planning to redeem an additional $500 million of debt in June.

The company now has ~$2.1 billion in debt due to YE 2030, the vast majority of which can be covered with the company's cash position. The company has low interest expenditures and expects its net debt to EBITDAX on track to reach 1.0x by year end, an incredibly low and manageable level for the company to handle.

Devon Energy Shareholder Returns

The company plans to use this to drive strong shareholder returns.

Source: Devon Energy Shareholder Returns - Devon Energy Investor Presentation

Devon Energy has adopted a unique plan for shareholder returns. The company's fixed dividend will be at $0.11 quarterly or 10% of the company's operating cash flow as a target. The company's variable dividend will be update to 50% of excess free cash flow, or a more than 50% of the company's excess FCF.

That dividend is based on if the company's financials are near its targets, it has a strong balance sheet, and it's focused on continued returns. The company will also consider additional repurchases after this as it works towards a $1.5 billion debt reduction program. Across the board, all of this together will enable the company to drive substantial shareholder returns.

This continued commitment to shareholder returns will enable the company to drive, based on current crude prices, double-digit shareholder rewards.

Devon Energy Risk

Devon Energy's risk continues to be oil prices, despite its impressive financial position. The company, at $50/barrel oil, can generate ~15% annually counting its synergies. That's respectable. However, prices have shown an ability, especially due to black swan events like that, to drop much further. That's a risk worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Devon Energy is a steady oil company with an impressive and distributed portfolio of assets. The company is focused on keeping production constant with strong maintenance capital, and the company's new dividend prices should result in 7+% dividends to begin with, an impressive rate of returns for shareholders.

The company has the ability to drive strong shareholder rewards going forward. The company, at $50 WTI can generate 15% returns after synergies, towards 22.5% at current crude prices. That's impressive returns that makes the company worth investing in at current prices. Devon Energy is a valuable investment at this time.