Introduction

When people think of the semiconductor industry, they often think of popular names like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), or Intel (INTC). However, the semiconductor equipment manufacturing market doesn't get as much hype, even though it is a good industry. That's where companies like KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) come in.

KLA Corporation designs and manufactures semiconductor equipment. Here’s a quick bio of the company: “It supplies process control and yield management systems for the semiconductor industry and other related nanoelectronics industries. The company's products and services are intended for all phases of wafer, reticle, integrated circuit (IC) and packaging production, from research and development to final volume manufacturing.”

It is a leader in process control & yield management (see below) and has seen its market share slowly increase since 2010.

Here is KLAC’s revenue breakdown. 40% of revenue comes from wafer inspection, 22% from patterning, 4% from specialty semi process, 8% from PCB, display and component inspection, 24% from services, and 2% from “other”. The majority of revenue comes from Asia, with 31% coming from Korea, 22% from Taiwan, and 20% from China.

We believe KLAC exhibits strong financial strength and has good future growth prospects. Thus, it is worth taking a closer look at. In this article, we'll talk about the industry KLAC operates in, analyze KLAC's historical financials, compare it to its peers, and do a discounted cash flow valuation.

Industry Analysis And Expected Growth

KLAC operates in the semiconductor equipment market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% between the period of 2021-2026. The consumer electronics segment is the fastest-growing segment within the industry, primarily driven by the growth of smartphones. In addition, smartwatches are another major catalyst contributing to the industry’s growth.

KLA Corp is a major player in the industry along with Applied Materials Inc (AMAT), ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCPK:TOELF), and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). According to the picture below, the market concentration appears to be quite consolidated.

As a result, the market is dominated by a few major players making it difficult for competition to enter and disrupt things. Since there isn’t much room for industry consolidation, companies like KLAC use extra capital to pay out dividends and buy back shares. According to its investor presentation, KLAC has a long-term goal of returning >70% of FCF to shareholders through dividends/buybacks.

A high-growth market that KLAC has exposure to is the WFE market. In terms of the market outlook, here’s what CFO Bren Higgins said in KLAC’s most recent earnings call:

As it relates to guidance, our overall semiconductor demand and WFE outlook is expanded further from our view in January, where we characterized the WFE market to grow in the low teens plus or minus a few points. We are revising up our view for the WFE market to grow on a percentage basis in the low-to-mid 20s with a bias to the upside at calendar 2021 from approximately $61 billion in 2020, reflecting the strengthening of demand we have experienced over the past couple of months across all segments. Also in earnings in January, we provided a high level outlook of business levels being roughly flat quarter-to-quarter for calendar year 2021. As we look ahead, based on the strength of our current backlog, sales funnel visibility over the next couple of quarters, along with expected product lead times, we are encouraged by the sustainability of our current demand profile for the year. As a result, we would expect the company revenue to continue to improve sequentially quarter-to-quarter throughout the remainder of the calendar year, with the second half growing versus the first half, as more KLA manufacturing capacity comes online to support this robust customer demand environment. This growth is fueled principally by our Semiconductor Process Control business. This business is positioned well in terms of expected performance in 2021, relative to the overall WFE market.

Since the industry is expected to grow, as long as the company maintains its current market share, it will at least grow at a similar rate to the expected market growth. In addition to the increase in smartphones and smartwatches, there are other factors such as rising data center demand, 5G infrastructure, digital healthcare, and remote working & learning.

This has led to an increase in expected capex spending from the foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF). Semiconductor capex is expected to grow 13% in 2021 and this increased capex goes right into equipment manufacturers’ pockets. Because of the positive industry developments, KLAC claims that it will achieve its 2023 financial targets ahead of schedule.

One thing we like about the semiconductor equipment manufacturing industry is its low capex requirements. The chart below shows KLAC's low capex margins relative to semiconductor companies in other industries. This allows companies like KLAC and its peers to have high returns on capital, which we will discuss later on.

Financial History

One of the reasons we like KLAC is because of its good financial profile. Let's analyze some of its historical results.

Revenue history: Since 2015, revenue has been on a steady uptrend and this is expected to continue going forward. Although we would have preferred revenue being higher every year for the past 10 years, 6 years is a good streak too.

Source: Finbox

Gross profit margins: KLAC's gross margins have been relatively stable and predictable for the most part, showing that competition hasn't been a big issue for the company.

Source: Finbox

Cash flow and ROA: Although cyclical, you can see the overall growth trend for pre-tax free cash flow per share (blue area), and neutral/slightly positive trend for return on assets by free cash flow (red line). This is a good sign because it demonstrates that the company is remaining efficient at using its assets as it increases its pre-tax free cash flow. Generally, companies tend to see efficiency metrics decline over time as they grow larger because investments in new assets eventually generate limited additional growth. The fact that both metrics are positive demonstrates that KLA Corp still has potential for strong growth going forward.

Source: Risk Research

Financial health: KLAC has about a 110% debt/equity ratio. This may seem high; however, its interest coverage ratio is 16.3x (according to simplywall.st). Therefore, KLAC does not have a debt problem because it can easily make its interest payment. Below, you can see that its equity has been catching up to its debt levels, which is a good sign.

Source: simplywall.st

More financial metrics will be shown in this next section that compares KLAC to its competition.

Competition Analysis

Let’s compare KLAC to some of its competitors. The company’s we will be comparing it to are Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI), Lam Research Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., Lasertec Corporation (OTCPK:LSRCF), Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO), ASML Holding N.V., and Tokyo Electron Limited.

Below, we compare each company’s revenue, CROIC, ROIC, average 5-year ROIC, gross profit margin, operating cash flow margin, 5-year revenue CAGR, and cash conversion cycle.

KLAC isn’t as big as some of the top companies like AMAT, LRCX, and ASML, but is still a mid-sized player with $6.45B in revenue. KLAC has the highest CROIC (31.5%), third highest ROIC (28.4%), highest 5-year average ROIC (25.9%), highest gross margin (59.4%, which is guided to be between 62-62.5% for the calendar year) highest OCF margin (33.7%), and a slightly-below average 5-year revenue CAGR (15.6%). Note: some of the data on the companies below, such as CAMT and LSRCF, is as of 12-31-2020.

Source: Author, using data from Finbox

KLA Corporation’s leading profitability metrics showcase high operational efficiency and a competitive advantage. The competitive advantage also shows when looking at the company's relatively stable gross profit margins that we talked about earlier, as well as KLAC's leading market share in process control.

Below, is the cash conversion cycle, which is made up of days inventory outstanding, days sales outstanding, and days payables outstanding. The lower the cash conversion cycle is, the better. At 220 days, KLAC’s cash conversion cycle is slightly better than the average of 221 days. It is better than average in both DIO and DSO. In terms of DPO (which is better when higher), KLAC is fairly weak.

Source: Author, using data from Finbox and Koyfin

It is better if a company has a higher DPO ratio compared to its DSO ratio. This means that the company is able to collect its cash earned from sales sooner than the company is required to pay its suppliers which is good for net working capital and free cash flow. The low days payables outstanding can be seen in 2 ways: either KLAC doesn’t have high bargaining power with suppliers, or it just chooses to pay suppliers faster. Given that KLAC’s DSO is lower than average (which shows bargaining power with customers), it may be possible that it also has similar power with suppliers yet chooses to pay them quicker because it can. Overall, its CCC is around average.

We Like KLAC's CEO

We think it's important to place some weight on the management team when analyzing a company. Richard Wallace, KLAC's CEO, has a degree in electrical engineering and began his career at KLA Instruments in 1988 as an applications engineer. He was also involved in other positions over the years such as Vice President, General Manager, and Executive Vice President of multiple KLA divisions. Wallace has been KLAC's CEO since the beginning of 2006 and given the company's track record and him being with the company since the '80s, he is clearly the right person to lead it. It helps that Wallace has an electrical engineering degree because it can sometimes be a red flag if a CEO of a tech company comes from a non-tech background. Overall, we are confident in his abilities going forward.

Valuation

To value KLA Corporation, we'll be doing a 10-year DCF using a template from Finbox.

Here are the assumptions:

WACC: 8.3%, calculated by Finbox

Perpetual growth rate: 2.5%

Tax rate: 28%

Capital expenditures forecast: This was automatically calculated by Finbox and we agree with it. As the company matures, it would spend less on capex. Therefore, 1.8% capex as a percentage of revenue starting from 2029 makes sense.

Net working capital forecast: Automatically calculated by Finbox to be the same as 2020 levels (17.5% of revenue).

Depreciation & amortization forecast: Forecasted to perpetually be 4.7% of revenue.

Revenue and EBITDA forecast: We took the first 2 years of analyst estimates that we saw on Seeking Alpha and then used an 8% growth rate for the next 3 years (in line with semiconductor equipment manufacturing market growth expectations). After that, we slowly decreased revenue growth to 3% by 2030 and 2.5% perpetually.

These assumptions give us a fair value of $313.22 per share (see below), which is close to its current price of about $319 as of the time of writing this.

This valuation implies a 12x exit EBITDA multiple for the terminal value phase (see below).

Based off our assumptions, we think KLAC is trading near fair value and most likely wouldn't be such a bad idea to buy at current prices.

Note: If we change the tax rate to the current 21% corporate tax rate, the fair value becomes ~$344.

Conclusion

KLAC has many of the things that we look for in a stock. It is in a growing industry, has a competitive advantage that shows through its financials, high and steady returns on capital due to being capex-light, good financial health, and is trading at a reasonable valuation. We think KLAC will continue to benefit from growing semiconductor demand going forward. Going off of Warren Buffett's famous "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." quote, we rate KLAC as a buy despite not being undervalued.