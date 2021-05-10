Photo by TonyBaggett/iStock via Getty Images

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) is a closed-end precious metals and mining fund domiciled in Bermuda. ASA is the oldest precious metals focused investment company, established in 1958. ASA is a non-diversified, closed-end fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in gold, silver, platinum, and diamond exploration/development projects or the mining of precious metals and minerals. In addition, securities like ETFs that replicate the price movement of gold, silver and platinum bullion can be owned.

One of the advantages of the closed-fund design is investors can buy precious metal assets at a discount, for somewhat increased exposure to rising prices, without officially or technically using leverage. In contrast, regular index ETFs and traditional open-ended mutual funds usually trade closer to asset values each day. Net Asset Value [NAV] discounts are a function of changing investor sentiment (you can snag shares at a discount when the fund is under-followed or bullish interest is lacking), plus held capital gains not yet taxed. Below are some data points on the ASA NAV discount, standing today at better than 13%. The 10% to 20% NAV discount from 2019 is one of the biggest spreads since 2006, if not 1989.

Image Source: ASA Website

The fund owned 93 positions at the end of March, and has been a leading gainer in the precious metals mining industry the last several years. ASA is well diversified with a similar setup to a sector mutual fund focused on gold and silver miners. It currently holds mostly mid-cap and smaller resource names. Below is a list of the Top 10 holdings on March 31st, representing 37% of net assets.

Performance Review

Below are 3-year, 1-year and 3-month total return comparison charts against the popular VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF(GDX), main gold bullion play SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), largest silver bullion iShares Silver Trust (SLV), and some asset class ideas represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bonds (TLT), SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bonds (JNK), and Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). Notice ASA has trounced all the above over last 36 months, and beaten all but silver bullion over the last 12 months!

The momentum picture over the medium to long term still looks very constructive. Below is a 2-year chart of daily price and volume changes. The basic technical summary appears to point to further success in 2021. The Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume indicators are zigzagging higher.

Short-term pluses: the fund quote is just 10% from a 52-week and 9-year high. Trading has remained above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages on price since early April, and the MAs are rising in trend today.

Final Thoughts

ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Before becoming a shareholder in a taxable account, first consult your tax advisor regarding the tax consequences. I personally would keep ASA in an untaxable brokerage account like an IRA or 401-k, to avoid the possibility of a large surprise tax bill when gains are taken by the manager. Axel Merk is the CIO manager, and has proven a successful gold/silver mind (over many years in the precious metals business) to guide the investment positions inside ASA. Proof of such is found in the fund's excellent performance the last three years.

I mentioned ASA in a bullish article during November here. The fund's performance has bested gold and silver bullion, plus most other miner returns since then. I am confident the outperformance trend will continue, if gold and silver stay in uptrends. Owning a collection of smaller, more speculative names is often the smartest way to play the sector during bull runs, especially when managed by an experienced RIA. In the last robust move higher in precious metals between March and August 2020, ASA and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) ran circles around the advance in the main VanEck Vectors Gold Miners product populated by major mining enterprises.

Like I have been explaining for months, the Federal Reserve push to create inflation and match it with interest rates near zero is borderline madness. The real interest rate story (adjusted for inflation) is decidedly negative, soon at levels not witnessed since the 1970s boom in precious metals demand. If you want to hedge the rising cost-of-living mess in America (that can only be stopped now with a deflationary stock market crash), holding gold/silver assets like ASA may soon become a go-to investment idea for Wall Street institutions and main street investors alike.

I estimate a 60-year "median" average price for gold is closer to $2500 an ounce today using relative valuations to existing stock market wealth, Treasury debt, money supply, and comparisons to other commodities (skyrocketing in price during 2021). The good news for gold owners is the $2500 fair value number (which I have calculated and explained in previous articles and blogs through the years) is projected to rise at least $200 over the next 6-12 months. Modeling $3000+ gold in 12-18 months is not out of line with the reality of America's out-of-control money printing and Treasury borrowing binge. [From $35 an ounce gold in 1965 or $250 in 2001, U.S. dollars are becoming worth less every day.] So yes, the present $1800 gold price is incredibly cheap from a rising tide of mathematical support in assets elsewhere. If you are bearish on gold now, you have to be incredibly bearish on U.S. stocks and bonds also to have any credibility based in math and logic. Food for thought anyway.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.