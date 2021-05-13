Photo by cacaroot/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Some investors like the convenience of one investment providing both equity and fixed income exposure. iShares provides four with different equity/fixed income allocation ETFs to pick from. Like many Allocation ETFs, the iShares Allocation ETFs are what is known as Fund-of-Funds. This is where the ETF's only decision is which other ETFs to own and what the allocation should be. Some will alter the funds used and weights based on the manager's proprietary investment model; iShares does neither. The set of other iShares ETFs is pretty much fixed, whereas the top-level allocation used never changes. The investor, after examining each of the four offerings, has to decide which they are most comfortable owning.

The two ETFs covered in detail here are the Aggressive and Conservative versions, of which I am Bullish on both: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) and iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK), respectfully for either of those two sets of investors.

Overview of the Index rules behind all four Allocation ETFs

Each Allocation index only uses Exchange-Traded Funds, or ETFs, that track a broad-based index of a major asset class. Currently, these are the ETFs used.

Source: spglobal.com Methodology

Each Index uses the same components, but in different allocations based on the aggressive to conservative goal of the Index.

Source: spglobal.com Methodology

The Methodology document describes the steps used to set each component's weight within each Index. The final weights are set within each Indices Equity/Fixed Income allocation. Here are the listed steps:

a. The float-adjusted market capitalization of the U.S. dollar versions of the S&P Developed BMI and S&P Emerging BMI is used to determine the relative weighting of the developed and emerging market allocations to the equity sleeve of each index.

b. Within developed markets, the relative weighting of the U.S. market is determined based on the relative proportions of the float-adjusted market capitalization of the U.S. dollar versions of the S&P United States BMI, and S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI within the S&P Developed BMI.

c. The weight of the U.S. market determined in step "b" is split among the capitalization sizes (large, mid, and small) in relative proportion of the float-adjusted market capitalization of the S&P 500 (IVV), S&P Mid-Cap 400 (IJH), and S&P Small-Cap 600 (IJR).

d. Finally, 85% of the total fixed income allocation within each index is allocated to the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) with the remaining 15% allocated to the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG).

The Indices follow this rebalancing schedule.

Analyzing the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as

It invests in funds which invest in the public equity and fixed income markets of countries across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests in funds that invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in funds which invest in the stocks of diversified market capitalization companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in funds that invest in the aggregate and U.S. Treasury bond markets. It employs an aggressive target risk allocation strategy to create its portfolio. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index.

Source: seekingalpha.com AOA

AOA has garnered $1.4b in AUM and provides investors with a 1.5% yield, paid quarterly. iShares charges 25bps in fees, which are currently capped until 2026. AOA started in November 2008.

Source: seekingalpha.com AOA Holdings

The above reflects where the seven ETFs held have their combined sector exposure. For an aggressive strategy, their Technology exposure is low compared to what a pure S&P 500 ETF would own, even adjusting for being only 80% in equities.

Source: ishares.com AOA PDF

US stocks comprise 56% of the equity exposure and largest overall asset exposure at 58%, with Japan (6%) and China (4%) being the next two largest country allocations. The ETF counts USD denominated bonds as being US issues. There is minimal Latin & South America exposure via the EM ETF owned.

Source: ishares.com AOA PDF

Since equity exposure is based on market size, naturally the US equity ETFs equal almost 45% of AOA's assets. That allocation is heavily Large-Cap focused, with only 10% of the US equity exposure in the Mid- and Small-Cap ETFs. Notice AOA provides nice EM equity allocation with 11% of the equities being in those countries. As expected, based on the index rules, 15% of the bond exposure is International.

Analyzing the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as

It invests in funds which invest in the public equity and fixed income markets of countries across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests in funds that invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in funds which invest in the stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in funds that invest in the aggregate and U.S. Treasury bond markets. It employs a conservative target risk allocation strategy to create its portfolio. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index.

Source: seekingalpha.com AOK

AOK has collected $930m in AUM and provides investors with a 1.8% yield, paid monthly. iShares charges 25bps in fees, which are also capped until 2026. AOK started in November 2008.

Source: seekingalpha.com AOK holdings

While the spread between sectors parallels AOA, the weights reflect AOK's lower (30%) equity allocation. The almost 12% in Cash & Equivalents is a result of the overall conservative investment strategy of AOK. The lower equity exposure did shift the relative country weights amongst the Top three with the US at 65.8%, Japan 3.9%, and China at 3.7%, respectively. Being set by the Index rules, the Fixed Income allocation between the US and International was not affected. The relative weights between the ETFs did not move much when compared against AOA.

Source: ishares.com AOK PDF

Portfolio Strategy

With two ETFs at the extremes in terms of Equity/FI allocations, each ETF would be targeting different investors based on their desired risk level. The natural assumption is younger investors should use AOA and retired investors AOK or maybe one of the two between these extremes. Even for new retirees with the possibility of living into their 90s, a 30% equity allocation might be too small.

One reason for adding bonds to a portfolio, besides income, is to level out the equity market swings.

Data by YCharts

The above does show the two Fixed Income ETFs were less volatile than the Equity ETFs, which not only were more volatile but seemed to move in sync. To see how much, I turned to PortfolioVisualizer.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

Except for IEMG (79%), all the equity ETFs showed correlations amongst themselves of between 86-97%. The second run I made was to see if adding FI assets provided any risk control, which is why they are owned.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

For comparison purposes, I used ACWI to reflect 100% Global equities and VTI for 100% US equities. While AOK resulted in the lowest CAGR, it met its risk-control purpose by having the best risk statistics across all measures.

I am Bullish on both the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, respectfully for each set of investors.

Final thoughts

Asset Allocation funds are a good starting point for novice investors. Unlike Target-Dated funds offered in many company retirement plans, here the investor controls the asset mix by selecting the ETF to use. While the allocations within AOA and AOK reset, today's allocations are very close to what they were at the end 2020, despite just being reset at the end of April, so investors in these ETFs should not have to worry too much about wide weighting changes twice a year. For those more in the middle in terms of risk, Mark Ferry covered the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) ETF last fall.