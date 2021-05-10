Photo by Nutsaehun/iStock via Getty Images

On the heels of closing the most transformative transaction in Bonanza Creek (BCEI) history, covered in fireside chat with management piece here, Bonanza Creek ... has yet again announced the most transformative transaction in their history.

We really liked the first deal with Highpoint. Scale plus rural Colorado acreage plus very low operating costs plus significant free cash flow was attractive to us, especially as Bonanza traded at low multiples despite its attractive metrics. And shortly after the close of the highpoint, they announced a large annual base dividend implying a strong forward yield relative to the upstream and speaking to their commitments to disciplined spending, strong free cash flow, and return of capital to investors. This new deal brings more of the same good things.

The Combined Portfolio:

117 MBOEpd pro forma 1Q21 product level BCEI pro forma HPR was 42.3 MBOEpd (~ 50% oil). The pro forma 117 MBOEpd is 40% oil, 25% NGLs.

Reserves of 315 MMBOE.

With 425,000 net acres.

Prior to the deal, both companies were essentially in maintenance mode.

They see 2021 EBITDA of at least $750 mm and Free Cash Flow of $485 mm.

The Transaction:

This is an all stock, no premium transaction with 1.1711 shares of BCEI for each XOG share. This should result in about 30 mm additional shares on top of BCEI's 30.7 mm out now. Closing is expected during 3Q21 and the company will change its name to Civitas. One 39% shareholder has already pledged to vote in favor of the deal.

Balance Sheet: Strong

Leverage to be < 0.3x on a 1Q21 net debt to 2021 E EBITDA basis.

Long term to target < 0.5x.

Liquidity: Over $750 mm. This is another name where honestly the commitment level of the borrowing base is likely well above what is needed.

Return of Capital: Lots of avenues

The annual dividend of $1.40 recently announced by BCEI will be increased to $1.60 as soon as the deal closes. Notably, of the significant expected free cash flow for the combined company, the dividend, at the new higher level, only represents an annual outlay of just under $100 mm.

As such, the idea of a special dividend becomes a very real possibility given the significant free cash flow here and management's honest view of production as an outcome and not a goal.

Share repurchases too, should the multiple stay below 4x again become a very real possibility.

Finally, further basin consolidation may still be in the cards for the company. We may not be in two and done territory here.

Valuation:

Pro Forma Total Enterprise Value to the company's minimum read on 2021 estimated EBITDA puts them at 3.4x as last Friday's close. This is inexpensive vs the greater U.S. upstream peer group and compares to 4.1x standalone BCEI (Street 2021 estimates which were in line with our own $60 read at the time of the 1Q21 call).

On an in the ground 1P Proved Reserves basis, the company is trading at $8.10/BOE which is not elevated and we think should not act as a constraint on the share price anywhere near current levels.

On a flowing barrel pro forma basis, they are trading at $19.5 K/BOEpd which is fine for the production mix in our view.

A few other items of note:

ESG comment - The new company has more suburban exposure than Bonanza did. In Colorado, this can be awkward. With the deal, they are announcing they will be the first net zero upstream Colorado company using offsets to eliminate what emissions they are not already fully suppressed. Aside from being just good stewards of their assets, we see this move, along with the hefty dividend, as appealing to generalist investors who might otherwise pass on owning an "oil company".

Hedges likely stay pretty light given the strength of the balance sheet. They just don't need to hedge as much as more levered players and therefore can participate in upside.

Management is comprised of a mix of individuals from both companies. We were away from the XOG story at the time of this announcement having owned it in years past but not for some time. Having listened to the call we know we are not alone in this and it may take sector sell-side analysts some time to get comfortable with all of the moving pieces here.

Nutshell: We like the deal and see the combined company as too cheap.