Photo by AzmanJaka/E+ via Getty Images

As a medical device company, Senseonics (NYSE:SENS), specializing in providing implantable glucose monitoring ("CGM") systems for people with diabetes, has to perform costly research activities, and does not have much revenue to show for its efforts. Still, shares skyrocketed by more than 800% in early February, when the company announced the launch of European commercialization activities for its CGM system.

Data by YCharts

The question is whether the partnership with Switzerland-based Ascensia Diabetes Care can help the company reverse the net downtrend seen in revenues for the past 12 months. For this matter, less than $5 million in revenues were generated in 2020.

The partnership

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a leading global diabetes care company with its Contour Glucose Management products and management solutions. Through the agreement with Senseonics, it entered the "continuous" glucose monitoring market in Europe where it took over the distribution of the American company's Eversense XL device.

Currently, the scope of this agreement is limited to Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Switzerland, but in the US, Ascensia is already providing sales support for the original Eversense CGM system. One of the main strengths of the Eversense product line is that it is the only long-term CGM product approved by the FDA in the United States. Therefore, there is a tremendous opportunity if new marketing efforts come to fruition.

Source: ascensiadiabetes.com

Now, for those who are not aware of the Swiss company, I provide an overview, laying emphasis on the factors which are likely to be beneficial for Senseonics in ensuring that its products are well integrated in Europe.

Established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings, Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company dedicated to improving the health and lives of people with diabetes.

Consequently, given the Swiss company's broad and deep experience in diabetes, investors' enthusiasm in Senseonics' stock at the signing of the partnership agreement to market its 90-day and 180-day CGM products in Europe seems justified.

Pursuing further, the Swiss company has a number of global alliances including one with Medtronic (MDT) to co-develop and supply the Contour blood glucose meters that connect to the former's MiniMed Paradigm and 6 Series pump systems (including the MiniMed 630G and MiniMed 670G), for insulin dosing. For this matter, as one of Senseonics' competitors, Medtronic also produces CGM devices, but the fact that despite working with the latter Ascensia has chosen the former shows the value it attaches to the Eversense product line.

The competition

Currently, there are four CGM medical devices plays in the US market: Abbott's (ABT) FreeStyle Libre and FreeStyle Libre 2, DexCom's (DXCM) G6, Medtronic's Guardian Connect and Guardian Sensor 3, and Senseonics' Eversense. For people with no insurance coverage, some sources mention that FreeStyle Libre is the least expensive CGM but Senseonics' device is the FDA's first long-term implantable continuous glucose monitor.

For this purpose, the Eversense CGM System features an implantable glucose sensor that can remain in place for up to 3 months, beating out the usual wear time of 3-14 days for many of the other CGMs currently available.

Source: diatribe.org

Moreover, according to recent estimates, this market could reach $4.3 billion by 2025 from $1.7 billion in 2020. Sales are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 16% per year.

Consequently, with a better product and appropriate expansion of marketing efforts in Europe, which with the U.S. constitutes two of the most important markets for diabetes devices, Senseonics could see double-digit growth over the long term.

Exploring further, even before the partnership with Ascensia, the company made impressive strides in bringing Eversense to market with a growing number of payers writing the device into their CGM coverage policies, as well as paying for the healthcare provider's time for the in-office sensor placement.

This capacity to bring additional coverage for Eversense also means that CGM is now Standard of Care for patients using insulin to manage their diabetes in an area where improved glucose control has always been the goal for health care professionals and patients. Now, with the pandemic having revealed the negative consequences of poor glucose management in patients who contract the coronavirus, that goal has become even more imperative.

Still, approved in June 2019, Eversense and with only $0.4 million of U.S.-based revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, Senseonics lags Abbott's FreeStyle Libre glucose monitor, which grew 50% in the U.S. and 40% internationally, exceeding $2 billion in global sales for FY-2020.

The finances

Senseonics' fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $3.9 million were primarily driven by $3.5 million worth of orders to support the European installed base up to the Ascensia Diabetes Care commercial transition. Total revenue for the quarter was $3.9 million compared to $9.0 million for Q4-2019.

The reason for this drastic regression was COVID.

Hence, Senseonics, was one of the first casualties of the coronavirus impacting normal medical care as a direct consequence of social-distancing measures deterring patients from visiting healthcare providers for the in-office sensor placement.

Realizing the scale of the problem, the management announced on March 26, 2020 that the company would be "restructuring" and halting sales to new customers. Thus, it laid off about half of its workforce, retaining only researchers, quality control experts, and a few salespeople. At the same time, there was a search for new investors and partners.

This search materialized in August, with the formation of a strategic partnership with Ascensia through a commercialization and collaboration agreement and a concurrent financing agreement with PHC Holdings Corporation, the parent company of Ascensia. In addition, Senseonics also announced a financing agreement with Masters Special Situations, LLC and affiliates. The financing arrangements collectively provide for a total of up to $80 million of debt and equity capital.

Additionally, there have been two actions which have resulted in further boosting the operational profile and capital structure.

First, by the fourth quarter, the restructuring translated into reduction of operating expenses by $13.8 million, compared to the prior year period. Second, the company was able to raise $175 million of proceeds from equity offerings in the first quarter of 2021 to strengthen the balance sheet, which had $18 million of cash as at the end of December 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This should improve the net debt position going into Q1-2021. Another noteworthy point is the total amount of current assets to total current liabilities being at 1.87, signifying that there are sufficient assets available to pay for the company's obligations.

Therefore, 23 months after Eversense snagged approval from the FDA and launched in the United States, Senseonics now relies on Ascensia's go-to-market strategy to promote wider adoption of its product.

In terms of figures, the company expects $12 million to $15 million revenues for 2021, with two thirds coming from Europe for the first couple of years. As for the U.S., 45 sales heads have been dedicated to sell Eversense.

For full year 2021, cash used in operations is projected to be in the range of $60-$65 million down from $67.4 million in 2020 and $136 million in 2019.

Valuations and key takeaways

With the need to reduce infection rates, especially for those suffering from diabetes, devices like CGM have become more of a norm rather than an option. There were already home testing kits which enabled people to test for their blood sugar level at home instead of having to travel to points of care. This facility is moved one step further with the Eversense CGM System including a smart transmitter worn over the sensor to facilitate data communication, and a mobile app for displaying glucose values, trends and alerts.

Also, Eversense includes the first and only implantable CGM.

Now, with $745.76 million of revenues generated in 2019, $1 billion in 2020 and presence in 125 countries, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG is a high profile backer, which in a sense provides a degree of comfort for those investing in Senseonics.

Additionally, investors are likely to see a path to growth and eventual profitability if this collaboration is successful. Here, investors will note that Senseonics quickly transitioned into a partnership with Ascensia since last summer, but looking beyond, the two companies have quite a history in commercial activities as well.

Source: Ascensia's partners

For those who are still skeptical over the firm's ability to continue as a going concern, the management has already stated that based on its current operating plans, the company has adequate cash and equivalents to fund the operational needs until 2022.

Thinking aloud, with a differentiated technology and normal care resuming after vaccination programs reaching critical mass later this year in Europe and the U.S., there should be more demand for Senseonics' CGM devices in 2021.

In the meantime, the forward EV/Sales multiple of 66.65x pointing to potential revenues of $12.85 million does not appropriately reflect the mid-point of 2021's revenue guidance, at $13.5 million.

Hence, at current prices, the stock is slightly undervalued and should rather be in the $1.98-$2 range.

Target price = (13.5/12.85) x 1.89 =$1.98

Indeed, now focusing all its attention on research and leaving the marketing effort to Ascensia, Senseonics can capture a large enough slice of this market. Just one tenth of the $2 billion in global sales generated by Abbott in 2020 could mean $200 million of glucose-related revenues for Senseonics, but this would be more a long term scenario.

On the other hand, there are execution risks as we are currently too early in the alliance and the company will need to demonstrate the results of the outsourcing of its marketing function. Also, COVID may again show its ugly face as a result of mutations in markets which have been re-opened, paving the way for confinement measures to be re-enacted. These cause some disruptions in Ascensia's strategy to execute on sales.

Therefore, it may take a while before this stock takes off.