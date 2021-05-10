Photo by spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When last reviewing Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) and their high distribution yield of almost 6.50%, it was looking quite scary with their leverage ratio sitting above the soon-to-be-imposed covenant limit under their credit facility, as my previous article discussed. Their unitholders were thankfully able to avoid any further pain with a last-minute debt refinancing saving the day, at least in the immediate future. This article provides a follow-up analysis of their financial position and recently released financial results since they are still skating on thin ice.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When previously reviewing their cash flow performance, it was rather disappointing and sadly this once again has continued during the first quarter of 2021 with their operating cash flow of $77m down 13.84% year on year versus the previous result of $90m for this time during 2020. Despite being disappointing, at least this was still sufficient to provide strong distribution coverage of 145.35%. Admittedly their cash flow performance was not quite as bad if the impacts of working capital movements are removed, which sees their underlying operating cash flow flat year on year at $82m during the first quarters of 2020 and 2021. Whilst this flattening underlying operating cash flow hopefully foretells a turning point that leaves the worst of the downturn in the past, it nevertheless remains down considerably versus the $111m of operating cash flow excluding working capital movements from before the downturn during the first quarter of 2019.

At the end of the day, regardless of what exact way an investor wishes to view their financial performance it still becomes apparent that they have not yet seen a material recovery, unlike many others within the midstream industry and the broader economy. Whilst their cash flow performance has continued being weighed down, the bigger issue right now is their financial position and resulting recent near covenant breach.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their capital structure it can be seen that their net debt edged ever so slightly lower by $21m during the first quarter of 2021 but given its remaining balance of $3.352b, this does not move the needle for their leverage. When looking elsewhere, their cash balance remains very low at only $18m and thus continues to pull back on their liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

It can be seen that their leverage for the first quarter of 2021 remains well into the very high territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 7.29 still well above the threshold of 5.01, not to mention the continued risks associated with their very low interest coverage of only 0.84. Regardless of their successful debt refinancing, their distributions will remain risky for as long as their leverage remains very high since it continues constricting their financial flexibility and safety net to handle any turbulence.

Quite likely some readers will notice that my net debt-to-EBITDA is materially higher than as stated by their management. Since EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric, my results are all manually calculated whilst striving to keep the methodology virtually the same across all organizations in order to enhance comparability between my library of analyses.

When reviewing their leverage ratio as provided by management that is calculated in accordance with their credit facility covenant it remains at 5.56, as per their first quarter of 2021 results announcement. This is effectively unchanged versus their previous leverage ratio of 5.57 at the end of 2020 and importantly, if they had not refinanced their credit facility they would have obviously breached the 5.50 covenant limit, as my previously linked article predicted. Through refinancing their credit facility, their maximum allowable leverage ratio under their covenant limit has now been temporarily boosted to the following levels for the next twelve months.

Image Source: Genesis Energy April 2021 Debt Refinancing Announcement.

When looking ahead, despite refinancing their credit facility it has only provided immediate relief since their covenant will still revert back to only allowing a maximum leverage ratio of 5.50 following the end of the first quarter of 2022. This means that they will require either their earnings to recover throughout the remainder of 2021 or their net debt to materially decrease, which seems unlikely unless their earnings recover. Even though they may be able to simply refinance their credit facility yet again in the future if required, relying upon such an assumption would be very risky since the future is far from certain.

Whether their earnings recover sufficiently within the next twelve months remains to be seen but in the meantime, they are skating on thin ice since there is little room between their current leverage ratio of 5.56 and the 5.75 limit that will be effective from the start of the third quarter of 2021. To provide an example, their latest adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months is $603m and thus gives them a leverage ratio of 5.56 based on their adjusted debt of $3.355b. If the earnings component of the equitation were to take even a small 3.50% impact, it would push their adjusted EBITDA down to $582m, thereby causing their leverage ratio to equal 5.76 and thus breach their covenant limit. Whether this transpires remains impossible to know but nevertheless, it highlights their very constricted financial flexibility and thus how they are still skating on thin ice.

Image Source: Author.

Now that their credit facility has been refinanced, their liquidity has obviously been improved significantly and given their current ratio of 1.42 it now warrants an adequate rating versus the previous very weak rating. Their very low cash balance remains an issue going forwards, which is evident by their very low cash ratio of only 0.04, which would normally find support from their credit facility.

When they ended the first quarter of 2020 their credit facility had $699m drawn, which should have now fallen to $399m because they were issued a new $300m Term Loan when refinancing their credit facility, which was utilized to repay a portion of its previous debt. Since their new credit facility has a total capacity of $650m, it stands to reason that they should have $251m available to draw upon if required.

Although this available balance under their new credit facility could buy them some breathing room to mitigate the risks from their low cash balance, this is limited to the immediate future since their leverage ratio still remains above its future covenant limit of 5.50. At least if nothing else, they are producing free cash flow after distribution payments during 2021 and thus their low cash balance should not pose any issues right now, unless they are rocked by a black swan event that rocks their earnings.

Conclusion

Arguably the most surprising aspect was how accommodating their lenders were versus NGL Energy (NGL) who was forced to even suspend their preferred distributions when refinancing debt earlier during 2021. At least the risk of them breaching a credit facility covenant in the immediate future has been removed but at the same time, risks still persist with them skating on thin ice and thus my rating is only being upgraded to neutral from bearish.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Genesis Energy’s Q1 2020 10-Q, 2020 10-K and 2018 10-K SEC Filings as well as their Quarterly Results Announcements, all calculated figures were performed by the author.