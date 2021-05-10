Photo by Toshe_O/E+ via Getty Images

When we last looked at Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) on March 1st, the core of the article was how supplying adjuvants used for Covid19 vaccines was going to be a major new revenue source for the company. Last week, the company reported much better than expected first quarter results as sales from these adjuvants came in significantly better than company guidance. We circle back on Dynavax post quarterly numbers and highlight what might lie ahead for this emerging Covid19 'dynamo' below.

Company Overview:

Dynavax Technologies is a small California based vaccine developer. The company has leveraged its toll-like receptor [TLR] immune modulation platform to produce a hepatitis B vaccine (Heplisav-B) that has resulted in Heplisav-B, which is superior in a couple of important ways from long-term standard of care Entergix-B. This vaccine is in the early stages of its rollout (more on that in the next section).

However, the company's sales growth is now being drive by an adjuvant called CpG 1018 that was originally developed to complement HEPLISAV-B. That adjuvant has now become core to at least the near- and medium-term future of the company. The adjuvant looks destine to become in conjunction with some COVID-19 vaccine products. With the decline in the shares today, the equity is back down near the $8 level and has a market capitalization right around $900 million.

Quarterly Highlights:

Last Thursday, Dynavax reported a one cent a share profit on a GAAP basis. This was better than the consensus calling for two cents a share loss for the quarter. In the first quarter of 2020, the company posted a 15 cent a share loss.

More importantly, revenue growth exploded during the quarter. The company had sales of just more than $83 million for the quarter, beating expectations by almost $25 million and representing better than a 650% increase over the same period a year ago. Heplisav-B sales actually fell to $8.3 million during the quarter from $10.5 million. However, this was due to the impact of the pandemic. Market share in the space actually grew to 27% from 21% in the first quarter of 2020. Leadership still believes Heplisav-B can achieve $600 million in annual sales just in the United States (see above).

The driver of the huge revenue beat was the net product sales for CpG 1018 of $74.6 million during the quarter. The company is partnering with several companies to provide this adjuvant to multiple Covid19 vaccine candidates. The company gave a brief update on the progress of these candidates (Valneva being the most important one) in trial development on its first quarter earnings press release.

In March, Clover Biopharmaceuticals dosed the first participant in SPECTRA, a global Phase 2/3 clinical trial for its trimeric SARS-CoV 2 spike [S] protein vaccine adjuvanted with CpG 1018.

In April, Valneva reported positive initial results for Part A of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with CpG 1018 and subsequently initiated a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

In April, Medigen published positive Phase 1 clinical study data demonstrating neutralizing antibody titers 1.8 to 3.9 times that of human convalescent sera for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with CpG 1018 and has completed enrollment of over 4,000 participants in its on-going Phase 2 clinical trial.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since first quarter results hit, William Blair, Evercore ISI ($20 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($16 price target) have reissued Buy ratings on DVAX. The company ended the quarter with just over $230 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on the balance sheet after posting a slightly better than a breakeven quarter after a net loss of $12.6 million in the same period a year ago.

This morning the company announced it was doing a $200 million capital raise via convertible senior notes. The proceeds from this offering will 'be used to repay outstanding debt, costs of the capped call transactions and for general corporate purposes'. Shares fell more than 15% in early trading today on this announcement, but should rebound once pricing terms are announced. The company has leverage thanks to the standout quarter and will pay down more onerous liabilities with this raise.

Verdict:

The company has some milestones on the horizon. Obviously, there will be numerous trial readouts throughout the year from its partners developing various Covid19 vaccines, which will be key to the longer-term demand for CpG 1018. The company will also launch Heplisav-B in the European Union, starting with Germany.

The emergence of CpG 1018 has turned the company slightly profitable from posting losses. It has also bought time for Heplisav-B to continue to gain sales traction. It is hard to gauge how durable CpG 1018 will be at this point given it is hard to predict if the pandemic will be done by year-end or whether this is something we will need to deal with on an annual basis like the flu.

That said, Dynavax seems to be in a much stronger position than it was a year ago, even as the Covid19 outbreak has slowed Heplisav-B sales growth. I added exposure to this stock earlier this morning on the drop from the announcement of the capital raise via covered call orders.

