Merger Arbitrage Mondays: FBL Financial Group Receives A Nice Boost To Its Previous Offer
Summary
- Sam Zell's Equity Commonwealth (EQC) wins bidding war for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) but arbitrageurs are expecting more.
- Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company bumps up its offer price for FBL Financial Group (FFG) to $61 per share from its previous offer of $56 per share.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) closes the acquisition of the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) just 90 days after deal announcement.
Merger activity decreased last week with three new deals announced and two deals completed. Unlike the previous month, there were no banking-related mergers announced last week but we did see yet another deal receive a higher offer.
Holmdel-based Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. Founded in 1968, the company owns 120 properties totaling 24.5 million square feet in its portfolio and is under contract to purchase six properties totaling 1.8 million square feet.
We added MNR as a potential deal in the works on December 21, 2020, when Blackwells Capital, one of the largest owners of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation offered to acquire Monmouth for $18 per share. The following month, on January 14, 2021, the company announced that its Board of Directors had determined that Blackwell's offer was not in the best interest of the Company and that it was exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value, including a potential sale or merger of the company. As a result of this consideration, the Board suspended the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan and stated that stockholders would receive dividends in cash effective with the dividend that was scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Stockholders that remained enrolled at reinstatement would automatically resume participation in the Plan.
On May 4, 2021, Equity Commonwealth (EQC), a Chicago-based office REIT, and Monmouth entered into a definitive merger agreement by which Equity Commonwealth will acquire Monmouth in an all-stock transaction, valued at approximately $3.4 billion, including the assumption of debt. The merger agreement also includes one remaining dividend of 18 cents per share.
At announcement, the deal with EQC was worth $19.44 per share but following a big drop in EQC's stock price after the deal announcement, the deal is currently only worth $18.72 per share, not significantly above Blackwells' offer. What is even more interesting is that with MNR trading at $19.49, the deal has a negative spread of 3.96% indicating arbitrageurs are expecting another bidding war.
SPAC Arbitrage
There were 3 new SPAC IPOs and 4 new SPAC business combinations announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.
- Roivant Sciences and Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (MAAC) entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
- asper Therapeutics and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (AMHCU) entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
- Science 37, Inc. and LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (LSAQ) entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
- Lightning eMotors, and GigCapital3, Inc. announced that they are completing their previously announced business combination.
Weekly Spread Changes:
The table below shows weekly spread changes between April 30, 2021, and May 7, 2021.
|Symbol
|Quote
|AcquiringCompany
|AcquiringCompany Quote
|CurrentSpread
|Last WeekSpread
|Spread ChangeWeekly
|DealType
|DSSI
|10.76
|International Seaways, Inc. (INSW)
|20.45
|5.24%
|-0.61%
|5.85%
|All Stock
|GRUB
|65.41
|Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (TKAYY)
|10.465
|7.35%
|2.76%
|4.59%
|All Stock
|HCAP
|8.79
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)
|2.4
|15.58%
|11.48%
|4.10%
|Cash Plus Stock
|LEAF
|8.5
|Graham Holdings Company (GHC)
|658.58
|0.00%
|-4.06%
|4.06%
|All Cash
|MX
|24.21
|South Dearborn Limited (N/A)
|19.79%
|15.95%
|3.84%
|All Cash
|DOYU
|8.57
|HUYA Inc. (HUYA)
|16.37
|39.44%
|41.19%
|-1.75%
|All Stock
|LINX
|7.2
|StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)
|62.49
|-13.19%
|-11.10%
|-2.09%
|Special Conditions
|BPFH
|15.39
|SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
|587.98
|0.75%
|2.84%
|-2.09%
|Cash Plus Stock
|TRMT
|5.97
|RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM)
|12.06
|5.05%
|7.24%
|-2.19%
|All Stock
|SJR
|29.57
|Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)
|50.76
|9.57%
|11.99%
|-2.42%
|Special Conditions
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021
|68
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021
|3
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|45
|Stock Deals
|25
|Stock & Cash Deals
|16
|Special Conditions
|3
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|89
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$710.29 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) by Equity Commonwealth (EQC) for $3.4 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock for every share of Monmouth stock they own. The merger agreement provides for Monmouth to declare and pay one additional regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.18 per share without Equity Commonwealth paying a corresponding common dividend to its shareholders. We added MNR as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on December 21, 2020, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $17.71.
- The acquisition of Chiasma (CHMA) by Amryt Pharma (AMYT) for $53.61 million in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares.
- The acquisition of At Home Group (HOME) by Hellman & Friedman for $2.8 billion or $36 per share in cash.
Deal Updates:
- On May 3, 2021, Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company and FBL Financial Group (FFG) amended their previously-announced definitive merger agreement by increasing the offer price to $61 per share in cash. The previous offer was $56 in cash.
- On May 4, 2021, Boston Private Financial Holdings (BPFH) announced that its shareholders have approved the company’s merger agreement with SVB Financial Group (SIVB), pursuant to which Boston Private will merge with and into SVB Financial.
- On May 6, 2021, The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) approved the voting trust for Canadian Pacific Railway's (CP) proposed acquisition of Kansas City Southern (KSU) railroad.
- On May 6, 2021, The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) voted to approve the unanimous stipulation and agreement among parties for the merger of PNM Resources (PNM), including its Texas utility subsidiary, Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), with AVANGRID (AGR).
- On May 6, 2021, Dollar Mutual Bancorp and Standard AVB Financial (STND) jointly announced that the parties have received all the regulatory approvals necessary to complete the merger of Standard into Dollar. The parties expect that their proposed merger transaction will be completed after market hours on May 28, 2021.
- On May 6, 2021, The American Antitrust Institute (AAI) warned that UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) planned acquisition of Change Healthcare (CHNG) could stifle competition. The nonprofit wrote in a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) that the deal is "likely to harm competition and consumers."
- On May 7, 2021, shareholders of Cardtronics (CATM) approved the company’s merger with NCR Corporation (NCR) at a special meeting of shareholders.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) on May 5, 2021. It took 90 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Perspecta (PRSP) by Veritas Capital on May 6, 2021. It took 99 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|AnnouncedDate
|AcquiringCompany
|ClosingPrice
|LastPrice
|ClosingDate
|Profit
|AnnualizedProfit
|DOYU
|10/12/2020
|HUYA Inc. (HUYA)
|$11.95
|$8.57
|06/30/2021
|39.44%
|276.85%
|MX
|03/26/2021
|South Dearborn Limited (N/A)
|$29.00
|$24.21
|12/31/2021
|19.79%
|30.60%
|CHMA
|05/05/2021
|Amryt Pharma (AMYT)
|$4.74
|$4.0300
|09/30/2021
|17.62%
|44.66%
|HCAP
|12/23/2020
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)
|$10.16
|$8.79
|06/30/2021
|15.58%
|109.34%
|OTC:CXDC
|06/15/2020
|Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A)
|$1.20
|$1.06
|05/10/2021
|13.21%
|4820.75%
|CHNG
|01/06/2021
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|$25.75
|$22.89
|12/31/2021
|12.49%
|19.32%
|SJR
|03/15/2021
|Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)
|$32.40
|$29.57
|06/30/2022
|9.57%
|8.38%
|XLNX
|10/27/2020
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
|$135.82
|$124.43
|12/31/2021
|9.15%
|14.16%
|OSN
|12/17/2020
|New Ossen Group Limited (N/A)
|$5.10
|$4.68
|06/30/2021
|8.97%
|62.99%
|AJRD
|12/20/2020
|Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
|$51.00
|$47
|12/31/2021
|8.51%
|13.16%
Conclusion
With just three new deals announced last week, merger activity has declined at the start of the month of May. There was no significant change in SPAC activity as it continues to be steady like the previous month. A number of active deals received shareholder and other regulatory approvals last week.
This article was written by
I am an entrepreneur and investor with a focus on event driven strategies including merger arbitrage, spinoffs, (legal) insider trading, buybacks and SPACs. I was one of the earliest contributors on Seeking Alpha and started publishing here in 2005. For more than a decade I have been writing every week about M&A and interesting insider transactions. My work has been mentioned in Barron's, Dow Jones, BNN Bloomberg and other publications.
I have been an active investor for more than two decades and my background in technology has helped me built tools that inform my investing process, especially as it relates to event-driven strategies that require updated data and processes. The focus on my Inside Arbitrage service is to provide investors with the right combination of tools and analysis to help them take advantage of strategies that can perform well across market cycles.
Disclosure: I am/we are long NUAN, CHNG, BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I have long positions in Nuance Communications (NUAN), Change Healthcare (CHNG) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.