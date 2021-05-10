Photo by Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

We're more than halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first junior producers to report its results is Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF). The company had a solid Q1 with lower costs year-over-year and high-single-digit revenue growth and is set for a much stronger year ahead with multiple catalysts. This includes a reserve estimate at Spargos, a mill expansion, and continued results from its aggressive ~$15 million drill program. I continue to see Karora as one of the better junior producers in the sector, and I would view pullbacks below US$2.75 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Karora Resources released its Q1 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of ~24,700 ounces at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of US$1,049/oz. This translated to a marginal decrease in production year-over-year (~24,700 ounces vs. ~24,800 ounces) but at lower costs, partially driven by slightly higher gold sales (~25,500 ounces vs. ~24,800 ounces). Meanwhile, the company continues to make excellent progress on its Phase I Mill expansion, achieving a run rate of 1.5 million tonnes per annum already, with the increase to 1.6 million tonnes per annum ahead of schedule. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Karora Resources saw a marginal decrease in production year-over-year and a slight dip in production from Q4 2020 levels. This was driven by lower grades processed, which offset the higher throughput in the period, with head grades coming in at 2.16 grams per tonne gold, down from 2.35 grams per tonne gold in Q1 2020. The lower grades in Q1 were attributed to Higginsville, where gades fell from 2.0 grams per tonne gold to 1.57 grams per tonne gold. This was related to using some of the company's low-grade stockpiles while the company focused on pre-development activities. Grades should increase throughout the year with new mining areas developed and mining from the high-grade Spargos Reward Project later in the year.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Despite the slightly lower production in the period, costs were lower, partially because while production was down, gold sales were up 3% in Q1. While the higher costs on a sequential basis might be discouraging after costs came in near US$900/oz in Q4 2020, it's worth noting that these results are despite a much stronger Australian Dollar and are actually tracking ahead of guidance. This is because the guidance mid-point pointed to costs of US$1,035/oz for FY2021, and the weaker half of the year is seeing costs only 1% above the mid-point (US$1,049/oz vs. US$1,035/oz). So, as grades and gold sales increase in H2 2021, we should see costs drop back below US$975/oz, helping the company to beat its US$1,035/oz guidance mid-point.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at AISC margins in the chart above, we can see that margins were up more than 80% in Q1, driven by lower unit costs and a much higher gold price. During Q1, Karora's average realized gold price came in at US$1,762/oz, up from US$1,493/oz in the period. Assuming the gold price can remain above US$1,800/oz for the remainder of Q2, we should see another quarter of material margin expansion, with margins likely to come in above US$750/oz in Q2 vs. US$543/oz in Q2 2020. This combination of higher margins and increased revenue due to more ounces sold and a higher gold price should drive strong free cash flow generation in FY2020.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to revenue, Karora had a solid quarter here as well, despite softer production in Q1 due to a back-end weighted production schedule for FY2021. As shown above, Karora reported C$59.3 million in revenue in Q1, which was up 9% year-over-year, pushing trailing twelve-month revenue to C$244.1 million. This represents a new high for the company, up from C$239.1 million last quarter. While the company reported less than C$1 million in free cash flow in Q1, we should see an increase in free cash flow throughout the year, and Karora's balance sheet remains strong despite the final US$2.5 million cash payment to Maverix Metals (MMX).

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

So, what catalysts are ahead?

As noted in the quarterly call, Karora's mill expansion is progressing ahead of plans towards its increase to 1.6 million tonnes per annum. This should help drive much stronger results in H2 of this year and going forward. In addition, the company expects much better grades combined with this increased processing capacity, with grade set to improve considerably with ore coming from Spargos. Finally, we should see continued drill results from the company's US$15 million drill program and a reserve estimate from Spargos by Q3. Assuming a 70% conversion rate of the current resource base, we should see more than ~80,000 ounces reported in the reserve estimate, pushing Karora's total reserve base closer to ~1.4 million ounces.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given that progress is moving ahead of plan on the mill expansion and Karora has the flexibility to drill its ~1,900-square kilometer land package aggressively due to its strong cash position of US$62 million, I continue to see this as a promising story in the junior producer space. Ultimately, I believe there's potential for Karora to grow into a ~130,000-ounce producer in FY2023 at costs below $950/oz given the increased processing capacity and the addition of high-grade deposits like Spargos, which should augment head grades at the mill. Given the stock's bright future ahead and a premium multiple for its position in the #4 ranked mining jurisdiction globally, I would view pullbacks below US$2.80 as low-risk buying opportunities.