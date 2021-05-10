Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) released its Q1'21 earnings last week, reporting revenues of $1.9bn, consisting of $1.7bn of sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and ~$200m of research grant revenue related to the vaccine.

Moderna reported that it had shipped and billed for 102m doses in Q1'21, expects to deliver 200-250m doses in Q2'21, and to manufacture 800-1000m doses across the full year, whilst making a significant investment into manufacturing to attempt to supply 3bn doses in FY22.

Advanced Purchase Agreements ("APAs") for FY21 now stand at $19.2bn, up from $18.4bn as reported at the end of last year. In total, Moderna has agreements in place to supply 300m doses to the US with the option to supply another 200m doses, 310m doses to the EU, with the option for 150m doses more in FY22, 50m doses to Japan, 44m to Canada, 40m to South Korea, 27.5m to Switzerland, 5m to Israel and the United Kingdom, and 34m doses to COVAX in 2021 with the option to supply another 466m doses.

That works out at ~1.6bn doses, and management says that it is in discussions with all of its current partners with which it has APAs for FY21, over renewing orders for FY22, as well as with new partners in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Moderna has now developed 3 vaccines against COVID-19. MRNA-1273 has the Emergency Use Authorisation ("EUA"), and is currently also in a Phase 2/3 TEENCOVE study of adolescents ages 12 to 17 years which initial data suggests has 96% efficacy, with no adverse events of side-effects.

MRNA-1273.351, a variant specific booster candidate based on the South African strain of COVID, B.1.351, has generated neutralizing antibodies against the SA strain and 2 other variants of concern in previously vaccinated clinical trial participants according to data announced last week.

And finally, MRNA-1273.211 is a multivalent booster candidate which combines MRNA-1272 and MRNA-1273.351 into a single vaccine at a 50 microgram dose, also in a Phase 2 trial.

Moderna's financials are beginning to look like those of a profitable commercialized company, with net income of $1.22bn implying a 63% net profit margin, EPS of $3.05, and a price to sales ratio of ~34x. With a cash position of $8.2bn, plus the APA's, the business side of the company is fully justifying Moderna's $65bn market cap, and share price of $163.

Stephane Bancel, Moderna's CEO said that he had not lost any sleep over the US government's decision to support the WTO's campaign to waive IP patent protection for COVID vaccines, pointing out along with others that it is not the MRNA IP that is holding up development of more MRNA vaccines, but lack of manufacturing capacity, expertise, and the lengthy nature of clinical trials.

[W]hoever wants to do mRNA vaccines will have to buy the machine, invent the manufacturing process, invest purification processes, analytical processes and then they will have to go run the clinical trial, get the data, get the product approved and scale manufacturing. - Stephane Bancel during Moderna Q1'21 earnings call.

In summary, Moderna's results for Q1'21 were strong on most fronts, whilst larger, bumper earnings quarters ought to lie ahead for the company as it ramps up its manufacturing facilities and delivers double the number of this quarter's doses going forward.

Its COVID vaccine revenues look sustainable at current volumes, at least in the short-to-medium term, whilst the scale of global demand remains large and unmet, and if the market declines after e.g. 2023 - assuming the requirement for mass vaccinations subsides and the market moves to a mix of government and private sector vaccine buyers - then Moderna has several other vaccines in development, led by a CMV vaccine about to begin an 8,000 patient Phase 3 study, and an RSV vaccine that has returned positive Phase 1 data.

CEO Bancel is fond of saying that this is only the beginning for Moderna and its messenger-RNA drug development technology - progress is being made across all 6 of the company's target therapeutic modalities, and Moderna's vaccines and medicines could be active in markets such as autoimmune, oncology, cardiovascular, and rare genetic diseases as well as infectious diseases within the next 5-10 years.

In previous posts, I have suggested that Moderna could become the first global healthcare technology company, and have a similarly transformative effect on its industry as e.g. Apple (AAPL) has had on communications, Tesla (TSLA) on transportation, Microsoft (MSFT) on Information Technology and so on.

Global technology and healthcare companies investment fundamentals compared. Source: my table.

As we can see from the above table, Moderna's fundamentals do not currently compare favorably with such companies, or the leading global Pharmaceuticals by market cap, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE).

By the end of this year, however, and incrementally over the next 5-10 years, I believe Moderna will close the gap on its healthcare rivals in terms of revenues generated and number of approved drugs, and compete with the likes of e.g. Tesla and Pfizer - who earned $31.5bn, and $41.9bn in FY20 - for total revenue generation.

Taking the long-view then, if the company's breakthrough technology succeeds in other infectious diseases, then oncology, then auto-immune etc. as it has done with SARS-Cov-2, and the company meets its own expectations for growth and development, Moderna is virtually guaranteed to become a triple-digit-billion market cap company, and could even become something far larger than that.

Looking at infectious diseases as the most likely sources of revenue over the next five years, and plotting likely revenues against likely operating expenses - manufacturing, marketing, R&D, SG&A etc. - and applying a discounted cash flow analysis, I would assign Moderna a target price of ~$230-$250 - a premium of 40% to current trading price of $163 - and a market cap valuation of $92bn - $108bn.

I could see such a valuation doubling in 5-10 years based on the potential of the 6 therapeutic modalities Moderna works across, whilst the recent price dip in response the COVID vaccine IP news provides a cheaper entry point to acquire some stock ahead of H121 and FY21 earnings that will likely stimulate share price upside.

In conclusion, I rate Moderna as one of the most attractive opportunities in biotech, whose share price is largely driven by its COVID vaccine, but is likely to grow even as vaccine revenues eventually decline as it brings new products to market.

COVID Vaccine Overview - 6bn Doses Sold Across 6 Years = $100bn Revenues

Moderna management expects to file a rolling Biologics License Application ("BLA") with the FDA for MRNA-1273 this month, and is working on a new formulation that would allow the vaccine to be stored at 2-8°C for up to 3 months, as opposed to just 4 weeks, with up to 6 months of frozen storage, which is the current arrangement.

In Europe, Moderna may now find its market restricted with the EU on the verge of agreeing to a deal with Pfizer for 900m doses of Comirnaty, Pfizer's MRNA vaccine developed in partnership with BioNTech (BNTX), and up to 1.8bn doses between 2021 - 2023.

In the US, Moderna competes with Pfizer/BioNTech, and also Johnson & Johnson, now that its adenovirus-based vaccine has been approved for use once again on the recommendation of a Centres for Disease Control ("CDC") committee, despite reported incidences of blood clotting in 17 of 8m patients vaccinated.

Canada is another territory where Moderna competes against Pfizer/BioNTech, whilst its most recent deal was with COVAX, to supply 455m doses to the developing world. Moderna has a distribution partner, Zuellig Pharma, in South Korea, leaving remaining targets primarily in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

This is where the waiving of vaccine IP, to enable developing countries to develop and manufacture their own vaccine, may have a role to play.

Moderna may argue that its established manufacturing and distribution network makes it easier for the company itself to manage the supply, and may be prepared to drop its price per dose - a potentially easier solution than lending its IP to new companies hoping to navigate the long path to approval from a standing start.

% share of people who have received at least one COVID vaccine dose. Source: Our World In Data.

There is debate about how many doses of a COVID vaccine will be required over the next 5 years. Estimates have calculated a market value for COVID vaccines of $75.75bn in 2021, which works out at around 4.3bn doses priced at $17.5, which is a rough average of all doses - Pfizer/BioNTech cost per dose is reportedly ~$19.5, AstraZeneca's $3-$4, Johnson & Johnson's $10, and Moderna's the most expensive at ~$25-$37 per dose.

4.3bn doses is well within the estimated manufacturing capacities of the vaccine makers, with Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna aiming for 3bn doses per annum, Pfizer/BioNTech ~2.5bn, AstraZeneca ~3bn, and other late-stage developers close to challenging for Emergency Use Authorisation ("EUA") such as Novavax (NVAX), aiming for ~2bn doses per annum, and CureVac (CVAC) (my note here) ~1bn.

In FY22, the total number of vaccines manufactured could therefore theoretically reach 13.5bn, creating a market >3x the size of estimates for 2021 at ~$250bn, but in reality that figure may not be likely reached owing to headwinds such as delays, manufacturing issues, trial failures or product pauses or withdrawals.

Around 28bn doses would be enough to vaccinate the entire global population two times over, based on a 2 dose regime, or a 2 shot regime and 2 subsequent booster shots, which would represent ~2.5 years of peak manufacturing by all companies, before the entire demand is met.

Based on capacity, Moderna could claim ~20% of that figure, or manufacture and sell 6bn doses altogether - at an average price per dose of say $17.5 - my suspicion is that the average sales price of Moderna's vaccine will fall as the company negotiates deals with developing countries and aligns its pricing closer to its rivals as it realizes cost savings through manufacturing at scale.

That would result in ~$100bn of total revenues for Moderna, which I could see the company earning over a 5-6 year period. Although the company theoretically has the capacity to produce much more than 6bn doses over such a period, perhaps 10-15bn, it is questionable if Moderna would be able to sell such a volume of inventory based on competition and scale of demand.

A potentially more likely scenario is that a market controlled by governments and government agencies slowly becomes privatized, and operates similarly to the flu vaccination market, in which manufacturers design new trivalent or quadrivalent vaccines each year based on the latest detected virus strains, producing - in the case of Sanofi, one of the largest distributors - ~65m doses per year.

A privatized COVID vaccine market would likely be larger than the influenza market, which has been estimated to be worth $7.6bn by 2027 - perhaps as much as $15-$20bn per annum, with an additional ~$20bn per annum of government and agency buying, particularly in its early years when the target is eradication of the disease and preventing it becoming endemic.

That is why I am forecasting for Moderna to earn COVID vaccine revenues of ~$19.2bn - this year's expected figure, in 2022 and 2023 also, before they decline by 15% in each of the next 3 years. If MRNA-1273 revenues earn Moderna in the region of $10bn per annum on average in the second half of this decade, I suspect management would settle for it, given the world wants to see COVID ideally stamped out, or at the very least, strictly controlled.

It is interesting to note that although analysts and market experts have questioned how much COVID vaccine supply the world may need, none of the major developers appear to be making plans to reduce their capacities, and are instead making every effort to ramp up production.

Since every company must have taken a long, hard, look at the market and likely scale of demand before deciding on their manufacturing and distribution strategies, it seems likely that some companies believe that demand is much higher than public perception.

This is worth bearing in mind when considering Moderna stock as an investment. The company's own growth ambitions and expectations usually outstrip the markets' by some way, in most areas, like many a tech giant has done in the past. Those who believe in the company and its technology and products will view buying Moderna stock at any price <$200 as a low price to pay for what may be still to come.

Infectious Diseases Pipeline Can Make A Meaningful Revenue Contribution In Next Few Years

Source: Moderna Q1'21 earnings presentation.

The next revenue streams that Moderna is likely to earn will be in its Prophylactic Vaccine modality, targeting infectious diseases.

mRNA-1647 - its cytomegalovirus ("CMV") vaccine, which combines 6 different types of mRNA into a single vial - 5 to target the virus' membrane-bound pentamer complex, and 1 to target the full-length membrane-bound glycoprotein B - will soon enter an 8,000 patient, 100 microgram dose Phase 3 trial, having been shown to increase neutralizing antibody geometric mean titers (GMTs) against epithelial cell infection and fibroblast infection substantially against baseline after a third dose in both CMV-positive and CMV-negative treatment groups in a Phase 2 study.

A CMV vaccine is forecast by management to be a $2-$5bn peak sales opportunity. There are no currently approved vaccines to treat the disease, which is present in over half of adults by the time they are aged 40, is usually symptomless, but can be passed from mother to newborn, causing congenital birth defects in as many as 1 in 200 infants, which can be life altering in 1 out of 5 cases.

There is no clear timetable for mRNA-1647 yet in terms of a BLA submission or a first interim data readout - which will be a critical date in terms of establishing whether Moderna's methods can be translated from tackling COVID, to a different type of disease.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus ("RSV"), which is similar to a common cold but can cause complications in the elderly or children under 5, and Zika vaccines have entered Phase 1 clinical trials - although GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has a recombinant subunit protein RSV vaccine in a Phase 3 trial - whilst flu, HIV, Nipah and Epstein Barr Virus vaccines are still preclinical.

Adding together the various total addressable markets ("TAMs") above results in a non COVID vaccine opportunity of ~$20bn per annum, I estimate based on some online research into the various treatment market calculations and forecasts, and if, for example, CMV, RSV and Influenza vaccine are approved, it is possible to plot a scenario where Moderna remains a ~$20bn per annum revenue company until at least 2026, as per the table below.

Estimated potential Moderna revenues from infectious disease vaccine sales. Source: my table and assumptions.

I have not included any forecasts around HIV, a field in which mRNA technology could have a substantial impact on the search for a cure for the disease, or failing that, more potent, longer-lasting management of the disease. 3 Phase 1 trials studying HIV vaccine concepts delivered by Moderna mRNA are expected to launch in 2021, with partners including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative ("IAVI").

Oncology and Autoimmune May Offer The Greatest Rewards

Moderna has a personalized cancer vaccine in Phase 2 studies - mRNA-4157 - which it is developing alongside the global Pharma Merck (MRK). The studies are using a combo of the vaccine and Merck's immune checkpoint inhibitor ("ICI") Keytruda, which makes ~$11bn of sales globally and has won dozens of approvals across many different types of cancer.

A large number of drug developers test their small molecules in combo with Keytruda in the hope of improving on its efficacy as a monotherapy, achieving best-in-class response and survival rates, and ultimately standard-of-care status in first or second line settings across multiple indications.

Moderna is no different, trialing a 1 micro gram dose of mRNA-4157, alongside Keytruda, in adjuvant treatment of high-risk resected melanoma in its Phase 2, while running several Phase 1 expansion cohorts, including in Head and Neck cancer, where Phase 1 data revealed that the combo treatment shrank tumors in 5 out of 10 patients, although there were no responders in a colorectal cohort.

The goal of the personalized cancer vaccine is to expose the patients' immune systems to tumor related antigens, known as neoantigens, using custom-designed mRNA, to elicit a T-cell response to the neoantigen, and therefore also to the tumor, and Moderna's thesis is that this activity can be made still more effective when combined with the use of an ICI such as Merck's Keytruda.

A second cancer vaccine - mRNA-5671 - targets the KRAS signaling pathway, and is also being developed in partnership with Merck. KRAS is one of the most commonly identified oncogenes - mutated cancer causing proteins - in a wide variety of cancers, and has long been thought undruggable, although Amgen (AMGN) looks set to secure a first approval for a KRAS targeting drug with Sororasib, indicated for NSCLC and at the New Drug Application ("NDA") stage.

Nevertheless, Moderna's opportunity with these vaccines can be considered promising based on limited early data sets and the possibility of translating its success across infectious diseases into the oncology setting, leveraging the same technology and delivery techniques.

There are 3 more Intratumoral Immuno-oncology treatments - OX40L (mRNA-2416), OX40L/IL-23/IL-36γ (Triplet) (mRNA-2752), and IL-12 (MEDI1191) in Phase 1/2 clinical studies, in combo with AstraZeneca's (AZN) durvalumab, brand name IMFINZI, in Ovarian cancer patients, and solid tumor malignancies, with AstraZeneca sharing the global commercial rights. These therapies are injected directly into the tumor in order to influence the microenvironment to kill cancer cells in the injected tumor, as well as in distal tumors.

To summarize, although it may be too early to gauge the impact that mRNA technology and treatments will have on a range of solid tumors, we can speculate that if its trial data proves to be strong, Moderna could enter the ~$150bn oncology market within 5 years with 2 influential partners and an approach that allows treatments to be personalised to a patient's specific tumor based on its genetic expression and characteristics.

2 candidates - mRNA-6231, encoding for the cytokine protein IL2, and mRNA-6981 encoding for programmed cell death ligand PD-L1, address the autoimmune space. mRNA-6231 will shortly enter a study in healthy volunteers - the first subcutaneous administration of this delivery technology - whilst mRNA-6981 - designed to augment cell surface expression of PD-L1 on myeloid cells - has entered a Phase 1 trial in type 1 autoimmune hepatitis ("AIH").

Moderna's longer-term targets within autoimmune may include Multiple Sclerosis, dermatological conditions such as Atopic Dermatitis, and Fibrotic conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis - another condition within Moderna's reach which has no currently approved treatment.

The autoimmune market is nearly as large a market as oncology, and is contested fiercely by most of the current Big Pharma companies, such as AbbVie (ABBV) and its $20bn selling Humira, but new treatment types are replacing old ones rapidly and Moderna could perhaps become a part of a third generation of therapeutic approaches in autoimmune, after e.g. JAK inhibitors or S1P modulators or IL12/IL23 inhibitors.

Within its Regenerative Therapeutics modality Moderna has a vascular endothelial growth factor ("VEGF") stimulating heart failure treatment, Relaxin, in a Phase 2a trial after a successful Phase 1, being developed with AstraZeneca, and within Systemic Secreted and Cell Surface Therapeutics, an antibody against the Chikungunya virus is in Phase 1 studies.

Valuation

Focusing purely on COVID and infectious disease vaccine opportunities I have already shown above how I forecast Moderna earning ~$20bn per annum of revenues over a 5-year period.

Readers may agree or disagree with that assessment of the markets - primarily for COVID-19 vaccines - and I would agree that it is an optimistic scenario for Moderna revenues over the next 5 years, however, I also feel the market has failed to fully price into current share prices the volumes of sales that Moderna and others, such as Pfizer, BioNTech, and perhaps Novavax or CureVac, will realise from COVID vaccine revenues, and barely takes into account its early stage pipeline.

Moderna 5-year income statement forecast. Source: my table using company historical financials, my assumptions.

I have broken down Moderna's forward income as per the table above, and forecast that the company generates net income of $6-$7bn between 2021 - 2026, and similar free cash flow numbers, for EPS of $15.3 in FY21 rising to $17.2 in FY26, and net profit margins of 32-34%. The forward price to sales ratio would be 3.1x, and forward PE ratio 9.5x.

Moderna present day share price calculation using DCF / EBITDA multiple analysis. Source: my table and calculations.

I use the above figures to calculate a present day value for Moderna shares of $219 on a DCF basis, and $259 using an EBITDA multiple of 15x, for an average share price target of $239, and average market cap of $95bn.

Risks

There are certainly risks to consider ahead of making any investment in Moderna stock.

If it had not been for the pandemic, Moderna would not have become the household name it is today, and its share price may not have risen as far above its 2018 IPO price of $23, which valued the company at ~$7.5bn and raised $600m of funding - one of the largest ever biotech IPOs.

Moderna has still not had any of its products receive a full approval from the FDA or any other agency - although acceptance of its BLA for MRNA-1273 seems like a formality - and there is a risk that Moderna's technology does not achieve the same levels of efficacy and safety in other indications, and fails to deliver on its potential outside of COVID-19.

There is not sufficient available evidence to predict how effective Moderna's technology can be in other indications outside of infectious diseases - the company had been in an experimental stealth mode until 2020 and is still attempting to establish proof-of-concept in fields where its products are currently unproven.

The COVID vaccine market could diminish in size much faster than expected, or Moderna could lose ground against its competitor suppliers, resulting in annual revenues <$10bn per annum after 2021, and forcing Moderna to reduce its pricing strategy and tighten its profit margins.

Moderna's share price is at risk from the market's perception about such issues, making it potentially volatile to the downside and upside, the performance of competitors, new and unexpected developments, clinical trial successes and setbacks, and earnings.

All of the above could damage Moderna's share price performance in the short and long term, and the company's prospects of delivering on its ambition to be a fully fledged, commercialized, and global pharmaceutical, with products addressing a broad range of diseases, improving clinical outcomes with personalized vaccines and other injectable therapies.

Conclusion

Moderna's forward PE ratio based on projected earnings in FY21 of $19.2bn is ~10.7x, and price to sales ratio ~3.4, which makes it a highly attractive stock to own in my view.

In this article, I have tried to address the sustainability of the company's future earnings from its COVID vaccine and other infectious disease vaccines, and address some of the markets where Moderna could be active in the next 5-10 years.

With COVID a $75bn per annum market that could grow much larger, and other infectious diseases a $25bn per annum opportunity, I think a $100bn present day market cap would not flatter Moderna, and I rate the company's pipeline in experimental fields such as oncology and autoimmune as further advanced and broader than 2 of its key rivals, BioNTech and CureVac, who chiefly address oncology and some other vaccines which are mainly in Phase 1 trials or preclinical. Pfizer could become Moderna's chief rival in the mRNA development race going forward, as the big Pharma begins to develop products independently of BioNTech.

Moderna still has much to prove on the commercial and R&D side, but with its ambitious management team, great technology, and burgeoning track record, I believe any price <$200 significantly undervalues the company's actual and its potential performance. All of this makes me believe the stock could well be the best long term hold in biotech.