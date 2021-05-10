Procore Technologies Proposes Terms For $592 Million IPO
Summary
- Procore Technologies has filed to raise $592 million in an IPO.
- The firm provides SaaS software solutions to the construction industry.
- PCOR has performed impressively through the COVID-19 pandemic period and the construction industry appears poised for further growth, so the IPO is worth consideration.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) has filed to raise $592 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company provides a SaaS software solution to the construction management industry.
PCOR is growing impressively and the construction industry will likely enjoy longer-term tailwinds.
Although the IPO isn’t cheap, it is worth a close look for investors bullish on the U.S. construction industry in the years ahead.
Company & Technology
Carpinteria, California-based Procore was founded to develop a comprehensive construction management SaaS platform for the complete lifecycle from pre-construction to ongoing management.
Management is headed by founder and CEO Craig Courtemanche, Jr., who was previously founder and CEO of software consulting firm Webcage.
Below is a brief overview video of the company:
(Source)
The company’s primary offerings include:
Prequalification
Bid management
Project management
Quality & safety
Design coordination
BIM
Field productivity
Financial management
Procore has received at least $873 million from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Capital, Lumia Capital, Lead Edge Capital, Tiger Global, and D1 Master Holdco.
Customer Acquisition
PCOR pursues medium and large customer accounts via direct sales efforts.
In addition, the firm is active in brand building efforts through participation in a large number of construction industry events.
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
47.4%
|
2020
|
47.2%
|
2019
|
60.0%
Source: Company registration statement
The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, dropped to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period.
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory.
PCOR’s most recent calculation was 12% as of March 31, 2021, so the firm needs improvement in this regard, with either higher growth or improved EBITDA, or a combination of both.
The company’s net revenue retention rate dropped to 107% as of December 31, 2020. While falling from a previous 125% at the end of 2017, the rate is still above 100%, so indicates positive efficiency in its growth efforts.
Market & Competition
According to a 2019 market research report by Technavio, the market for construction management software is expected to grow by $725 million from 2020 to 2024.
A report commissioned by the company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan, indicated that the market for the firm's existing products is $9.4 billion.
Deloitte estimates that 1.5% of the global construction expenditure will be spent on IT products and services, which would equate to about $15 billion.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the continuing urbanization trend in major countries worldwide and the ongoing need to upgrade or add new infrastructure.
Major competitive vendors include:
Management says its combination of software tools plus its growing app marketplace promise to drive greater value for customers.
Financial Performance
Procore’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Strongly growing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit and gross margin growth
Lowered operating losses and negative operating margin
Reduced cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 113,938,000
|
23.4%
|
2020
|
$ 400,291,000
|
38.4%
|
2019
|
$ 289,194,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 93,579,000
|
25.0%
|
2020
|
$ 328,628,000
|
39.2%
|
2019
|
$ 236,028,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
82.13%
|
2020
|
82.10%
|
2019
|
81.62%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (12,858,000)
|
-11.3%
|
2020
|
$ (58,530,000)
|
-14.6%
|
2019
|
$ (82,624,000)
|
-28.6%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (13,732,000)
|
2020
|
$ (99,191,000)
|
2019
|
$ (83,107,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 4,638,000
|
2020
|
$ 21,853,000
|
2019
|
$ (7,004,000)
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, Procore had $413.8 million in cash and $372.2 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($23.4 million).
IPO Details
PCOR intends to sell 9.5 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $62.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $592 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $7.0 billion.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.39%.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. We cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the remaining net proceeds to us from this offering. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds for acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments to enter into any such acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Stifel and William Blair.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$8,008,423,375
|
Enterprise Value
|
$7,037,865,375
|
Price / Sales
|
18.98
|
EV / Revenue
|
16.68
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-130.35
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.72
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
7.39%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$62.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$23,414,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-0.29%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
23.39%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential partial public comparable would be Trimble (TRMB); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Trimble (TRMB)
|
Procore Tech. (PCOR)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
6.14
|
18.98
|
209.2%
|
EV / Revenue
|
6.53
|
16.68
|
155.5%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
30.20
|
-130.35
|
-531.6%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$1.75
|
-$0.72
|
-141.4%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-0.4%
|
23.39%
|
-5948.41%
(Source)
The firm’s last private market valuation was reported to be $5 billion, so the IPO would represent an increase in valuation of approximately 40% from that stock sale. (Source)
Commentary
Procore is seeking to go public after beginning the IPO process in the middle of 2020.
The company’s financials show continued topline revenue growth and improvement in reduced operating losses despite the 2020 pandemic period.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was negative ($23.4 million).
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate was 0.4x in the first quarter of 2021.
The market opportunity for construction management software is large and expected to grow at moderately through 2024.
If the U.S. federal infrastructure bill is enacted, I suspect the firm will see additional business opportunities as a result.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 34.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook would be a sharp and unexpected rise in interest rates due to inflation pressures, although I don’t expect this to occur. Any inflation will likely be transitory in nature as a result of the bounce back of pent-up demand from the pandemic lockdowns.
As for valuation, compared to much slower-growing Trimble, the IPO is more highly priced, but Procore is also more focused on one industry segment, that of construction software.
Public SaaS company valuations were around 14.5x enterprise value at the end of Q1, so the firm's valuation assumption is not far out of the ordinary.
Other than temporary disruptions needing to be corrected in the construction industry, my outlook is positive for U.S. construction due to increased federal and state spending on infrastructure and continued generally low interest rates filtering through to a robust construction environment for the next several years.
Although the IPO isn’t cheap, for investors willing to wait for the firm to further justify its valuation, it's worth a close look.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 19, 2021.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.