Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) has filed to raise $592 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides a SaaS software solution to the construction management industry.

PCOR is growing impressively and the construction industry will likely enjoy longer-term tailwinds.

Although the IPO isn’t cheap, it is worth a close look for investors bullish on the U.S. construction industry in the years ahead.

Company & Technology

Carpinteria, California-based Procore was founded to develop a comprehensive construction management SaaS platform for the complete lifecycle from pre-construction to ongoing management.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Craig Courtemanche, Jr., who was previously founder and CEO of software consulting firm Webcage.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

Prequalification

Bid management

Project management

Quality & safety

Design coordination

BIM

Field productivity

Financial management

Procore has received at least $873 million from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Capital, Lumia Capital, Lead Edge Capital, Tiger Global, and D1 Master Holdco.

Customer Acquisition

PCOR pursues medium and large customer accounts via direct sales efforts.

In addition, the firm is active in brand building efforts through participation in a large number of construction industry events.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 47.4% 2020 47.2% 2019 60.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, dropped to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory.

PCOR’s most recent calculation was 12% as of March 31, 2021, so the firm needs improvement in this regard, with either higher growth or improved EBITDA, or a combination of both.

The company’s net revenue retention rate dropped to 107% as of December 31, 2020. While falling from a previous 125% at the end of 2017, the rate is still above 100%, so indicates positive efficiency in its growth efforts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Technavio, the market for construction management software is expected to grow by $725 million from 2020 to 2024.

A report commissioned by the company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan, indicated that the market for the firm's existing products is $9.4 billion.

Deloitte estimates that 1.5% of the global construction expenditure will be spent on IT products and services, which would equate to about $15 billion.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continuing urbanization trend in major countries worldwide and the ongoing need to upgrade or add new infrastructure.

Major competitive vendors include:

Oracle (ORCL)

Autodesk (ADSK)

Trimble (TRMB)

ComputerEase

Foundation

Jonas Software

Management says its combination of software tools plus its growing app marketplace promise to drive greater value for customers.

Financial Performance

Procore’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strongly growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin growth

Lowered operating losses and negative operating margin

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 113,938,000 23.4% 2020 $ 400,291,000 38.4% 2019 $ 289,194,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 93,579,000 25.0% 2020 $ 328,628,000 39.2% 2019 $ 236,028,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 82.13% 2020 82.10% 2019 81.62% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (12,858,000) -11.3% 2020 $ (58,530,000) -14.6% 2019 $ (82,624,000) -28.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (13,732,000) 2020 $ (99,191,000) 2019 $ (83,107,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 4,638,000 2020 $ 21,853,000 2019 $ (7,004,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Procore had $413.8 million in cash and $372.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($23.4 million).

IPO Details

PCOR intends to sell 9.5 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $62.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $592 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $7.0 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.39%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. We cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the remaining net proceeds to us from this offering. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds for acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments to enter into any such acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Stifel and William Blair.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $8,008,423,375 Enterprise Value $7,037,865,375 Price / Sales 18.98 EV / Revenue 16.68 EV / EBITDA -130.35 Earnings Per Share -$0.72 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 7.39% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $62.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$23,414,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.29% Revenue Growth Rate 23.39% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable would be Trimble (TRMB); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Trimble (TRMB) Procore Tech. (PCOR) Variance Price / Sales 6.14 18.98 209.2% EV / Revenue 6.53 16.68 155.5% EV / EBITDA 30.20 -130.35 -531.6% Earnings Per Share $1.75 -$0.72 -141.4% Revenue Growth Rate -0.4% 23.39% -5948.41% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

The firm’s last private market valuation was reported to be $5 billion, so the IPO would represent an increase in valuation of approximately 40% from that stock sale. (Source)

Commentary

Procore is seeking to go public after beginning the IPO process in the middle of 2020.

The company’s financials show continued topline revenue growth and improvement in reduced operating losses despite the 2020 pandemic period.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was negative ($23.4 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate was 0.4x in the first quarter of 2021.

The market opportunity for construction management software is large and expected to grow at moderately through 2024.

If the U.S. federal infrastructure bill is enacted, I suspect the firm will see additional business opportunities as a result.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 34.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook would be a sharp and unexpected rise in interest rates due to inflation pressures, although I don’t expect this to occur. Any inflation will likely be transitory in nature as a result of the bounce back of pent-up demand from the pandemic lockdowns.

As for valuation, compared to much slower-growing Trimble, the IPO is more highly priced, but Procore is also more focused on one industry segment, that of construction software.

Public SaaS company valuations were around 14.5x enterprise value at the end of Q1, so the firm's valuation assumption is not far out of the ordinary.

Other than temporary disruptions needing to be corrected in the construction industry, my outlook is positive for U.S. construction due to increased federal and state spending on infrastructure and continued generally low interest rates filtering through to a robust construction environment for the next several years.

Although the IPO isn’t cheap, for investors willing to wait for the firm to further justify its valuation, it's worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 19, 2021.